How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2024)

Table of Contents
How to use INDEX – reference style How to use INDEX – matrix style Other INDEX formula examples INDEX formula example #1 INDEX formula example #2 That’s it – What now? Other resources Frequently asked questions References

INDEX function belongs to the family of LOOKUP and is an awesome function at its base.

Its primary purpose is to return a cell reference from a specified array.

But the other LOOKUP functions do the same thing, no? So what distinguishes INDEX from other functions, and how do you use it? 🤔

Read on to find answers to these and a lot more questions. This guide has all you need to know.

If you want to practice the INDEX function in real time, download our sample workbook here.

  • How to use INDEX – reference style

  • How to use INDEX – matrix style

  • Other INDEX formula examples

  • Frequently asked questions

How to use INDEX – reference style

The Excel INDEX function has two versions of its syntax. These are referred to as thearray formand thereference form.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (1)

Let’s first discuss the reference argument of the formula.

Its syntax is:

=INDEX(reference, =INDEX(reference, row_num, [columm_num], [area_num])

  • referenceargument refers to the range or ranges you select – you can select more than one range. If you have multiple ranges, separate them using a comma like(A1:C4, D1:F4)
  • row_numparameter specifies the row number from where you want to extract the result.
  • column_numparameter specifies the column number containing the value to be extracted.
  • area_numis an optional argument. It is only used when you insert two or more ranges in the reference parameter. It specifies a particular range from the two.

Now that we are well-equipped with its syntax, let’s see how it works on actual data 🤓

We have the following example data set.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2)

It contains the names of some students and their marks in three subjects. We want to find the total marks of Daniel B. given in cell E7.

So to do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the formula as:

=INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (3)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (4)

This specifies the range INDEX will look up for our value.

  1. Add the next argument as:

=INDEX(A1:E10, 7, 4)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (5)

The two recent arguments specify the row and column numbers where the lookup value exists. INDEX will search the entire row and entire column for the value.

Since we only had one range, we didn’t use thearea_numparameter.

  1. Press Enter.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (6)

The Excel INDEX function returns the value59, which is exactly what we want.

This might seem petty but wait till you use the INDEX function with large data. Your mind will be blown away 🤯

How to use INDEX – matrix style

We’ve seen how the INDEX reference style works. Let’s now explore and learn more about its array version below.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (7)

The syntax of the array form is given as follows:

=INDEX(array, row_num, [column_num])

  • The parameterarrayrefers to the range of cells where we want to find our lookup value.
  • Therow-numargument is the row number in the array where the lookup value exists.
  • Thecolumn-numargument specifies the column containing the lookup value.

These arguments are similar to the ones used in the reference form. And the results are also pretty identical.

Let’s test the array form on a real data set.

We have the following sample data.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (8)

And we want to find the sales percentage of iPhone 11.

To do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the INDEX formulas as:

=INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (9)

  1. Select the array.

=INDEX(A1:C10,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (10)

  1. Add the row and column numbers and close the brackets.

=INDEX(A1:C10, 8, 3)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (11)

  1. Press Enter.

INDEX formula returns your result as:

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (12)

How cool is that? 🎯

Other INDEX formula examples

Let’s see some examples of the INDEX formula with other functions 😃

INDEX formula example #1

We will combine the INDEX and MATCH functions – the most commonly used duo. So let’s get started.

We have the following data set.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (13)

It contains information about the employees of a company. It shows their departments, salaries, joining years, and leaves.

We need to check the number of leaves of Alex J. using the INDEX and MATCH Formula.

To do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the formula as:

= INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (14)

  1. Enter the reference containing the lookup value to be returned.

= INDEX(E1:E10

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (15)

  1. Combine it with the MATCH function.

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (16)

Now, we need to add the arguments of the MATCH function. The first argument is the reference against which it will find the lookup value.

  1. Enter the lookup_value as:

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (17)

  1. Reference the lookup_array as:

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6, A1:A10,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (18)

  1. Enter the match_type – we used 0 for the exact value.

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6, A1:A10, 0

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (19)

  1. Add the closing brackets.

The final formula looks like this:

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6, A1:A10, 0))

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (20)

  1. Press Enter.

And voila! The MATCH function returns the leaves number of Alex J. as:

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (21)

You’ve done quite some work today 🥇

INDEX formula example #2

Let’s try an easy INDEX example for this one.

Say we have the following data set that shows the total sales of some T-shirts.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (22)

We will combine the INDEX function with the MAX function to find the highest sales made in this range.

To do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the formula as:

= MAX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (23)

  1. Now add the INDEX function as a parameter of the MAX function.

= MAX(INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (24)

  1. Insert the reference as:

= MAX(INDEX(A1:C10,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (25)

We will leave out therow-numargument because we want INDEX to find the highest value in the third column.

  1. Add the column number and close the brackets.

The final formula looks like this:

= MAX(INDEX(A1:C10, , 3))

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (26)

  1. Press Enter

And INDEX returns the result as:

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (27)

Pretty easy, no? 👀

This might seem a little uncalled for. But the INDEX function can be really resourceful when combined with other intricate functions for data crunching and analysis.

Frequently asked questions

What does the INDEX function do in Excel?

To know what INDEX does in Excel, you first need to know how it works. The INDEX function is an array formula. It lookups up a value in a range as we specify its row and column. INDEX returns the value given at the intersection of the specified row and column.

Kasper Langmann2024-05-01T12:37:53+00:00
How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2024)

