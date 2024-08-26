How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2024)

INDEX function belongs to the family of LOOKUP and is an awesome function at its base.

Its primary purpose is to return a cell reference from a specified array.

But the other LOOKUP functions do the same thing, no? So what distinguishes INDEX from other functions, and how do you use it? 🤔

Read on to find answers to these and a lot more questions. This guide has all you need to know.

If you want to practice the INDEX function in real time, download our sample workbook here.