How To Watch The Gundam Anime Franchise In Order (2024)

Mobile Suit Gundam is an anime legend. Running since 1979 in Japan, the original series quickly took on a life of its own, spawning spinoffs, films, manga, and much more. Fans in America mostly got their first look at the franchise with Gundam Wing when it aired on Cartoon Network’s Toonami in 2000. Since then the franchise has only grown bigger and bigger, to the point it’s difficult for newcomers to even figure out where to begin with Gundam.

With a live-action Netflix movie on the way, incoming fans are wondering… Do you start from the very beginning? Or wait, maybe start with the prequel show? Hold on, what about a more recent series?

Even when you decide where you want to start watching Gundam, figuring out how you’re going to watch it is a little trickier. The Gundam franchise isn’t consolidated in one or even two streaming platforms for easy access, which makes all this harder. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list that serves multiple purposes. It’s a list of what series to watch in the order that makes for the best viewing experience and we also let you know where these are available.

Most of the shows we’ll be focusing on fall into the “Universal Century” timeline of Gundam. Without making things too complicated, a good chunk of the Gundam series take place in the Universal Century and are all more or less in continuity with each other. There’s also been several shows that take place in their own universes, a few which we’ll touch on later. The Universal Century is a perfect place to start with Gundam as it holds the most history and lore, providing anyone who wants to become a fan of the franchise with more than enough to sink your teeth into.