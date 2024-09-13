How to: Write text to a file - .NET (2024)

This article shows different ways to write text to a file for a .NET app.

The following classes and methods are typically used to write text to a file:

  • StreamWriter contains methods to write to a file synchronously (Write and WriteLine) or asynchronously (WriteAsync and WriteLineAsync).

  • File provides static methods to write text to a file such as WriteAllLines and WriteAllText, or to append text to a file such as AppendAllLines, AppendAllText, and AppendText.

  • Path is for strings that have file or directory path information. It contains the Combine method and in .NET Core 2.1 and later, the Join and TryJoin methods. These methods let you concatenate strings for building a file or directory path.

Note

The following examples show only the minimum amount of code needed. A real-world app usually provides more robust error checking and exception handling.

Example: Synchronously write text with StreamWriter

The following example shows how to use the StreamWriter class to synchronously write text to a new file one line at a time. Because the StreamWriter object is declared and instantiated in a using statement, the Dispose method is invoked, which automatically flushes and closes the stream.

using System;using System.IO;class Program{ static void Main(string[] args) { // Create a string array with the lines of text string[] lines = { "First line", "Second line", "Third line" }; // Set a variable to the Documents path. string docPath = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments); // Write the string array to a new file named "WriteLines.txt". using (StreamWriter outputFile = new StreamWriter(Path.Combine(docPath, "WriteLines.txt"))) { foreach (string line in lines) outputFile.WriteLine(line); } }}// The example creates a file named "WriteLines.txt" with the following contents:// First line// Second line// Third line
Imports System.IOClass WriteText Public Shared Sub Main() ' Create a string array with the lines of text Dim lines() As String = {"First line", "Second line", "Third line"} ' Set a variable to the Documents path. Dim docPath As String = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments) ' Write the string array to a new file named "WriteLines.txt". Using outputFile As New StreamWriter(Path.Combine(docPath, Convert.ToString("WriteLines.txt"))) For Each line As String In lines outputFile.WriteLine(line) Next End Using End SubEnd Class' The example creates a file named "WriteLines.txt" with the following contents:' First line' Second line' Third line

Example: Synchronously append text with StreamWriter

The following example shows how to use the StreamWriter class to synchronously append text to the text file created in the first example:

using System;using System.IO;class Program{ static void Main(string[] args) { // Set a variable to the Documents path. string docPath = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments); // Append text to an existing file named "WriteLines.txt". using (StreamWriter outputFile = new StreamWriter(Path.Combine(docPath, "WriteLines.txt"), true)) { outputFile.WriteLine("Fourth Line"); } }}// The example adds the following line to the contents of "WriteLines.txt":// Fourth Line
Imports System.IOClass AppendText Public Shared Sub Main() ' Set a variable to the Documents path. Dim docPath As String = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments) ' Append text to an existing file named "WriteLines.txt". Using outputFile As New StreamWriter(Path.Combine(docPath, Convert.ToString("WriteLines.txt")), True) outputFile.WriteLine("Fourth Line") End Using End SubEnd Class' The example adds the following line to the contents of "WriteLines.txt":' Fourth Line

Example: Asynchronously write text with StreamWriter

The following example shows how to asynchronously write text to a new file using the StreamWriter class. To invoke the WriteAsync method, the method call must be within an async method.

using System;using System.IO;using System.Threading.Tasks;class Program{ static async Task Main() { // Set a variable to the Documents path. string docPath = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments); // Write the specified text asynchronously to a new file named "WriteTextAsync.txt". using (StreamWriter outputFile = new StreamWriter(Path.Combine(docPath, "WriteTextAsync.txt"))) { await outputFile.WriteAsync("This is a sentence."); } }}// The example creates a file named "WriteTextAsync.txt" with the following contents:// This is a sentence.
Imports System.IOPublic Module Example Public Sub Main() WriteTextAsync() End Sub Async Sub WriteTextAsync() ' Set a variable to the Documents path. Dim docPath As String = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments) ' Write the text asynchronously to a new file named "WriteTextAsync.txt". Using outputFile As New StreamWriter(Path.Combine(docPath, Convert.ToString("WriteTextAsync.txt"))) Await outputFile.WriteAsync("This is a sentence.") End Using End SubEnd Module' The example creates a file named "WriteTextAsync.txt" with the following contents:' This is a sentence.

Example: Write and append text with the File class

The following example shows how to write text to a new file and append new lines of text to the same file using the File class. The WriteAllText and AppendAllLines methods open and close the file automatically. If the path you provide to the WriteAllText method already exists, the file is overwritten.

using System;using System.IO;class Program{ static void Main(string[] args) { // Create a string with a line of text. string text = "First line" + Environment.NewLine; // Set a variable to the Documents path. string docPath = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments); // Write the text to a new file named "WriteFile.txt". File.WriteAllText(Path.Combine(docPath, "WriteFile.txt"), text); // Create a string array with the additional lines of text string[] lines = { "New line 1", "New line 2" }; // Append new lines of text to the file File.AppendAllLines(Path.Combine(docPath, "WriteFile.txt"), lines); }}// The example creates a file named "WriteFile.txt" with the contents:// First line// And then appends the following contents:// New line 1// New line 2
Imports System.IOClass WriteFile Public Shared Sub Main() ' Create a string array with the lines of text Dim text As String = "First line" & Environment.NewLine ' Set a variable to the Documents path. Dim docPath As String = Environment.GetFolderPath(Environment.SpecialFolder.MyDocuments) ' Write the text to a new file named "WriteFile.txt". File.WriteAllText(Path.Combine(docPath, Convert.ToString("WriteFile.txt")), text) ' Create a string array with the additional lines of text Dim lines() As String = {"New line 1", "New line 2"} ' Append new lines of text to the file File.AppendAllLines(Path.Combine(docPath, Convert.ToString("WriteFile.txt")), lines) End SubEnd Class' The example creates a file named "WriteFile.txt" with the following contents:' First line' And then appends the following contents:' New line 1' New line 2

See also

  • StreamWriter
  • Path
  • File.CreateText
  • How to: Enumerate directories and files
  • How to: Read and write to a newly created data file
  • How to: Open and append to a log file
  • How to: Read text from a file
  • File and stream I/O
FAQs

How to: Write text to a file - .NET? ›

File provides static methods to write text to a file such as WriteAllLines and WriteAllText, or to append text to a file such as AppendAllLines, AppendAllText, and AppendText. Path is for strings that have file or directory path information.

How to write text in file in C#? ›

Writing a Text File: The File class in C# defines two static methods to write a text file namely File. WriteAllText() and File. WriteAllLines().

How to write to an existing file in C#? ›

A StreamWriter instance can be created by using File. AppendAllText() method which appends text to the existing file in UTF-8 encoding. It also creates a new file if that specified file does not exist. This throws DriectoryNotFoundException if the directory we are trying to access for the file does not exist.

How to add string to file in C#? ›

AppendText() Method in C# with Examples. File. AppendText() is an inbuilt File class method which is used to create a StreamWriter that appends UTF-8 encoded text to an existing file else it creates a new file if the specified file does not exist.

How to write text in a PDF file in C#? ›

To add text to existing PDF file:
  1. Open the input PDF using the Document object.
  2. Get the particular page to which you want to add the text.
  3. Create a TextFragment object with the input text along with other text properties. ...
  4. Call the Document object's Save method and save the output PDF file.

How do you write a string of text into a file in C? ›

To write a string of text into a file in C, you can use the following steps:
  1. Open the file using `fopen` with a mode of "w" for writing.
  2. Check if the file was opened successfully.
  3. Use `fprintf` or `fputs` to write the string into the file.
  4. Close the file using `fclose` when you're done.
Feb 14, 2022

How to create and write in a file in C? ›

In C, you can create, open, read, and write to files by declaring a pointer of type FILE , and use the fopen() function: FILE *fptr; fptr = fopen(filename, mode); FILE is basically a data type, and we need to create a pointer variable to work with it ( fptr ).

How to write data into existing CSV file in C#? ›

Open your CSV file in append mode Create a file object for this file. Pass the file object and a list of column names to DictWriter() You will get an object of DictWriter. Pass the dictionary as an argument to the writerow() function of DictWriter (it will add a new row to the CSV file).

How to write a list to a file in C#? ›

To write a list to a file, we can use the File. WriteAllLines() method, which creates a new file and writes the list elements to it, each as a new line.

How to save a string to a file in C#? ›

File. WriteAllText(String, String) is an inbuilt File class method that is used to create a new file, writes the specified string to the file, and then closes the file. If the target file already exists, it is overwritten.

How to declare a string in C# net? ›

In C#, declaring a string variable is simple. Use the data type string followed by the variable name: string myString; Here, myString is a string variable that can hold text.

How do you add a string to text in C#? ›

6 Effective Ways To Concatenate Strings In C#
  1. Use of + operator.
  2. Use of String Interpolation.
  3. Use of String.Concatenate() method.
  4. Use of String.Join() method.
  5. Use of String.Format() method.
  6. Use of StringBuilder.Append() method.
May 29, 2024

How to write data to PDF in C#? ›

To create a PDF file using C#, the following steps can be used.
  1. Create an object of Document class.
  2. Add a Page object to the Pages collection of the Document object.
  3. Add TextFragment to Paragraphs collection of the page.
  4. Save the resultant PDF document.

How to format text in Visual Studio C#? ›

To set up formatting rules for the script Editor: In Visual Studio for Windows, navigate to Tools > Options, then locate Text Editor > C# > Code Style Formatting. Use the settings to modify the General, Indentation, New Lines, Spacing, and Wrapping options.

How to create a text file in C drive using C#? ›

The CreateText() method of the File class is used to create a text file in C#. The File. CreateText() method takes a full specified path as a parameter and creates a file at the specified location for writing UTF-8 encoded text. I​f any such file already exists at the given location, this method opens the file.

How to insert text into a Word document in C#? ›

Insert text in a range
  1. Specify a range at the beginning of a document and insert the text New Text. The following code example can be used in a document-level customization. C# ...
  2. Select the Range object, which has expanded from one character to the length of the inserted text. C# VB rng.Select();
Jan 12, 2024

How to write data in Word file using C#? ›

Using IronWord
  1. // Create an empty Word document.
  2. WordDocument doc = new WordDocument();
  3. // Add new text.
  4. doc. AddText("This is the first paragraph.");
  5. // Edit text.
  6. doc. Paragraphs [0]. TextRuns [0]. Text = "This is the edited first paragraph.";
  7. // Export docx.
  8. doc. SaveAs(@"path_where_you_want_to_save. docx");
Nov 14, 2023

How to get text from a text file in C#? ›

using System.IO

string fileContents = File. ReadAllText("C:\\files\\example. txt"); The code calls the ReadAllText method on the File class, passing the path to the file as an argument.

