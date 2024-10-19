https://martinspoint.otchs.com | Martins Point Health Care (2024)

Company Website or Online Account Phone Number for Member Services: 1-866-544-7504 (TTY:711)

To place an OTC order over the phone call: 1-888-628-2770; TTY: 1-877-672-2688

TheMarine Hospital in Portland, Maine was founded in 1858. In 1981, a group of Maine doctors acquired the Portland site from PHS and began providing primary care to the general Portland community as a not-for-profit health care organization and was renamed Martin’s Point Health Care. Then in 2007, they launched a Medicare Advantage plan called Martin’s Point Generations Advantage or Select (LPPO), Value (HMO) and Focus DC (HMO SNP) plan members. This plan is offered all across the state and has become a popular choice for Medicare Advantage coverage in Maine.

In 2001, OTC Health Solutions was founded. These two companies have begun to work together with the goal to offer a cost effective means to aid against the ever increasing cost of healthcare. Currently OTC Health Solutions that makes it possible for millions of active members to easily order items through their home delivery program.

Members who use their OTC program are able to easily use their over the counter benefit from the comfort of home. With this medicare supplement benefit, their members can order items such as:

  • allergy relief products
  • eye care
  • digestive remedies
  • vitamins
  • first aid items
  • cold medicine
  • baby care products
  • personal care products
  • cold remedies
  • pain relievers
  • a home diagnostics product such as a blood pressure monitor
  • nicotine replacements
  • & a lot more!

These products are all provided at no extra cost but by using a credit / pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders will be shipped to their home at no extra charge. There are two was that members of this program can submit their prescription orders:

  • They can go online (see below on how to set up an account).
  • They can call over the phone: 1-888-628-2770; TTY: 1-877-672-2688.
  • Purchase in person at several available Maine CVS stores.

NOTE: please visit the site directly to verify the details and obtain more information. You may also visit: https://medicare.martinspoint.org/prescriptions-and-pharmacies/over-the-counter and https://medicare.martinspoint.org/.

If you need to access the sign in or registration page for medicare, follow the easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand.

What you need to register / sign in to a Martin’s Point Medicare Health Plan OTC Health Solutions CVS Health account online:

  • Internet Access
  • Member ID information
  • Personal information

Steps to follow to registerforanewonlineaccount:

  1. Visit: https://martinspoint.otchs.com or this link in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Click on the small “Register ” link located under the “Login” button and you will be directed to: https://martinspoint.otchs.com/en/account/register
  3. Type in your Member ID in the field provided.
  4. Type in your zip code in the field provided.
  5. Type in a valid email address in the fields provided.
  6. Create and type in a password in the fields provided.
  7. Click on the “Register” button.
  8. Continue to move forward and provide all the required information until you receive a successful registration confirmation.

If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of the OTC pharmacy benefits that your plan includes if you qualify.

Steps to follow to sign intoa current account:

  1. Visit: https://martinspoint.otchs.com/en/account/ in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Type in your Member ID in the field provided.
  3. Type in your current Password in the field provided.
  4. Click on the “Login” button.
  5. Begin managing your online account.

Useful Tips for creating / processing / submitting your order:

  • Once you have logged to your account, you should begin by filling out an online order request and select the items available from a list of pre-approved OTC items from a store list / catalog. BEFORE YOU SUBMIT: See the next tip. After you submit the request, the items will be mailed directly to the home address that you provide.
  • It is extremely important to note that you will only be allowed to place one (1) order at a time depending how long each benefit period lasts our plan offers the allowance. You must submit the full order at once or lose the remaining balance. Any and all unused benefits will expire; they will NOT roll over to the next benefit period. Also, you will not be allowed to request a partial or submit multiple orders. Because of this, you will need to make sure to submit a complete order of all the items you need for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone.
  • You are not allowed to order more than your allotted benefit amount. For example: if your total benefit is $10 and your order total is $10.95, you will have to delete or remove items from your order to bring the order total back down to be within the allotted benefit amount in order to submit the request.
  • Generally there is no limit on the number of items you can order. However there is a restriction on the quantity limit per any single item, per order which is generally five (5). The only exception is for Blood Pressure Monitors, which are limited to one (1) per year. You will need to make sure that the total amount due is within your allotted monthly benefit amount.
  • You can expect to have your items delivered within 7-10 business days. If you receive any damaged items you can return them within 30 days. They will then replace it with the same item.

DownloadtheCatalog:

MartinsPoint-OTCHS-Over-The-Counter-Products-Catalog Download

