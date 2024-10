Hunter X Anomaly Codes (July 2024) (2024)

Updated: July 1, 2024 Looked for the latest codes!

No matter which Roblox fighting game you play, becoming the most powerful warrior is a tall order. But by using Hunter X Anomaly codes, I increased my character's level and meditated my way to victory.

The codes below allow me to switch clans, earn Jen, increase stats, and purchase better gear for my warrior. After training and gaining powerups, I explored the neighboring islands in search of the best martial artists, challenging them to a fight and winning valuable rewards. If you're a Roblox ninja games fan, check out Ninja Legends codes.

All Hunter X Anomaly Codes List

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Working)

Update9 —Redeem for Clan Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Clan Reroll BugFixes —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll RemovedAllTypes —Redeem for Potential Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Potential Reroll YasuraIsUpcoming —Redeem for Potential Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Potential Reroll Update10GonnaBeBig —Redeem for Clan Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Clan Reroll HugePeople —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll ChiefQuief —Redeem for Nen Color (New)

—Redeem for Nen Color Update8 —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls BugFix7 —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll WeAreBackFr —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll Chiefsucks?? —Redeem for Potential Reroll

—Redeem for Potential Reroll BakanaIsMe —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls ChiefIsGoated —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls WompWomp —Redeem for Potential Reroll

—Redeem for Potential Reroll Shuttingddownpeople —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll Balances —Redeem for Nen Color

—Redeem for Nen Color BugFix6 —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Update7.5 —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls WaitForTheUpdate —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls LeaveMeAlone —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls AlmostUpdate7.5 —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls Pushing30s —Redeem for All Rerolls (works only on new servers)

—Redeem for All Rerolls FixedInfParry —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls SORRYFORSD —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls BugFix5 —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls KiteCodeRemade —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll HalfOfUpdate7ComingSoonSORRY —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls Kite —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll 1Milvisits —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Crazyslots —Redeem for Potential Reroll

—Redeem for Potential Reroll Update7 —Redeem for Nen Color

—Redeem for Nen Color ThanksChief —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls SorryForTheEXADMINV2 —Redeem for All Rerolls

—Redeem for All Rerolls BugFixesAwesome —Redeem for Reroll

—Redeem for Reroll MeganCheese —Redeem for Reroll

—Redeem for Reroll SoSorry —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Tails! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Mounts?! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Update6! —Redeem for Potential Reroll

—Redeem for Potential Reroll Antking! —Redeem for Potential Reroll

—Redeem for Potential Reroll Ant! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll FameIsOutNow —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll RevertedStats —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll SorryForTheWait —Redeem for Potential Reroll

—Redeem for Potential Reroll HereAsOurSorry —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll TYFOR1K —Redeem for Nen clan Reroll

—Redeem for Nen clan Reroll Rage! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Zeno! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Hunt! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential Dragons! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential Update5! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential 700KLIKES! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll 600KLIKES! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll 500KLIKES! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll VampKingMv! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll NenKillerDropped! —Redeem for Money

—Redeem for Money FlameReworked! —Redeem for a Hatsu

—Redeem for a Hatsu SorryForTheDelay! —Redeem for Potential

—Redeem for Potential LysolStinks! —Redeem for Hatsu

—Redeem for Hatsu ChiefIsAwesome! —Redeem for Money

—Redeem for Money RerollMyAuraPlz! —Redeem for an Aura Reroll

—Redeem for an Aura Reroll GodSpeedMode! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll Godspeed! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll FlameReworkNow! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll NenKillerDelay! —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll BakanaSaveUs! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential CyrusckHater! —Redeem for 10k Money

—Redeem for 10k Money IHateCyrusck! —Redeem for Nen Color

—Redeem for Nen Color NoMoreCYRUSCK! —Redeem for Nen Color

—Redeem for Nen Color 200KVISITS —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll 300KVISITS —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll 600LIKES —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll 700LIKES —Redeem for Clan Reroll

—Redeem for Clan Reroll GoodLuckOnHatsu! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll ThanksLysolForHelping! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll MajorBugFix! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential SorryForTheBugs! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential MvTheGoat !—Redeem for Clan

!—Redeem for Clan ChiefSmells !—Redeem for Clan

!—Redeem for Clan BugFixes2! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll BugFixes1! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll MOREHUNTEREXAMS! —Redeem for Hazama Clan

—Redeem for Hazama Clan Update3! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll NewIsland! —Redeem for Natural Potential

—Redeem for Natural Potential 3kJoins! —Redeem for Hazama Clan

—Redeem for Hazama Clan NewJobs! —Redeem for Free Jen

—Redeem for Free Jen Water! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll Buddha! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll 200Likes! —Redeem for Hazama Clan

—Redeem for Hazama Clan UPDATE2! —Redeem for 6 Potential

—Redeem for 6 Potential Smoke! —Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll BlueFlames !—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll

!—Redeem for Hatsu Reroll SorryForBugs!—Redeem for 70k Jen

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (Inactive)

There are currently no inactive codes for Hunter X Anomaly.

Related: Shinobi Life 2 Codes

How to redeem codes in Hunter X Anomaly

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Hunter X Anomaly.

Launch Hunter X Anomaly on Roblox. Click on the Settings button on the right-hand side of the screen. Click on the Codes button to open the Enter Code Here text box. Enter working codes into the Code Here... text box. Click on the Submit button to claim your free reward.

How to get more Hunter X Anomaly codes

To save yourself time, bookmark this page and check back often, as we add new codes as soon as they're active in the game. You can also search for Hunter X Anomaly codes by yourself. Do this by joining the official Hunter X Anomaly Discord Server and hopping into the Hunter X Anomaly Roblox group.

Why are my Hunter X Anomaly codes not working?

If your Hunter X Anomaly codes aren't working, always check them for spelling or casing mistakes before redeeming them. Alternatively, copy the codes from the working codes section above and paste them into the text box. If you're still getting the "Invalid Code!" message, you're likely too late, as they've expired or been removed from the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Hunter X Anomaly

Watch the Hunter X Anomaly Discord's announcements channel to learn about in-game promos and events and get more free rewards. Who knows, you might get anything from Jen multipliers to stats boosts and other helpful powerups to speed up your progress!

What is Hunter X Anomaly?

Hunter X Anomaly is an action RPG game set in a nation of nine islands populated by clans of warriors training to become the best in the world. You train your character by running, doing pushups, wall climbing, and meditating, which increases your stats and unlocks new islands one by one.

Once ready, you can engage in PVP battles and claim other clans' territories to gain passive stat increases. For more loot, you can join guilds and participate in battles for even more valuable rewards.

If you're looking for codes for other games, we have many in our Roblox Game Codes post! You can also get a bunch of free stuff via our Roblox Promo Codes page.

Post Tag: Roblox Game Codes

Pro Game Guides is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.Learn more about our Affiliate Policy