Hunter X Anomaly Codes [👀Secret Hatsu] (July 2024) - Try Hard Guides (2024)

In Roblox Hunter X Anomaly, you can choose to be a hunter or a powerful ant as you train to become the strongest player. The game offers exciting Hunter Exams and a variety of islands to explore. With over 15 Hatsu in-game and more being developed, you can master different fighting styles, use mounts, and explore a wide range of Nen abilities. Immerse yourself in the game’s lore and join the community server to connect with other players.
Codes in Hunter X Anomaly give you Rerolls, Potential, and Hatsu.
All Hunter X Anomaly Codes
- ChiefTheGoat – Hatsu Reroll (NEW)
- KevoTheGoat – Clan Reroll (NEW)
- ChiefTheGoat2 – Hatsu Reroll (NEW)
- KevoTheGoat2 – Clan Reroll (NEW)
- Kingrulesagain – Clan
- BakanaSaved – Hatsu
- Rollback – Natural Potential
- CheeseFlow – Nen
- BakaK – Money
- Bakaisweird – Hatsu
- WhyDidBakaNuke – Money
- KingSucks – Clan
- KingGotMad – Money
- KingDemotedLikeCrazy – Hatsu
- plazaasianbhaddieekitten – Freebies
- KingGotDemoted – Clan
- KingGotDemotedv2 – Clan
- KingSaidThatsNotFunny – Hatsu
- ComeOnYouDoingTooMuch – Hatsu
- ComeOnThisIsGlaze – Natural Potential
- OHHMYGAWDDD – Natural Potential
- IMFINNACRYTHISISGLAZE – Nen
- IMDONEE – Nen
- HeLeftTheVc – Money
- KingCanYouKeepTalking – Money
- 100CodesTrust – Hatsu
- NewCodes – Hatsu
- NotAnUpdate – Clan
- Plazthebestmanagerintheworldandhewillbeatkevoass – Freebies
- PushedUpdate – Clan
- PushedUpdate2 – Hatsu
- Update9 – Clan
- BugFixes – Hatsu
- RemovedAllTypes – Potential
- YasuraIsUpcoming – Potential
- Update10GonnaBeBig – Clan
- HugePeople – Hatsu
- ChiefQuief – Nen
- Update8 – AllType
- BugFix7 – Clan
- WeAreBackFr – Hatsu
- Chiefsucks?? – Potential
- BakanaIsMe – AllType
- Update7.5 – All type
- BugFix6 – Cla
- Balances – Nen Color
- Shuttingddownpeople – Hatsu
- WompWomp – Natural Potential
- ChiefIsGoated – AllType
- LeaveMeAlone – All Type
- WaitForTheUpdate – All Type
- BugFix5 – All Type
- Pushing30s – All Type
- SORRYFORSD – All Type
- FixedInfParry – All Type
- ThanksChief – All Type
- Update7 – Nen Color Reroll
- Crazyslots – Potential Reroll
- 1Milvisits – Clan Reroll
- Kite – Hatsu Reroll
- HalfOfUpdate7ComingSoonSORRY – AllType
- SorryForTheEXADMINV2 – Redeem code for free rewards
Expired Hunter X Anomaly Codes
- MeganCheese – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- Update7Almost – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
- SoSorry – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- 700KLIKES – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
- Rage – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- Zeno – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- Hunt – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
- Dragons – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
- Ant – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
- Antking! – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
- Update6! – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
- Mounts?! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- Tails! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- FameIsOutNow – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- RevertedStats – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- SorryForTheWait – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
- HereAsOurSorry – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
- 500KVISITS! – Redeem code for free rewards
- 600KVISITS! – Redeem code for free rewards
- 900Likes! – Redeem code for free rewards
- 1kLikes! – Redeem code for free rewards
- Update5! – Redeem code for free rewards
- Dragon! – Redeem code for free rewards
- VampKingMv! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- NenKillerDropped! – Redeem code for Money
- FlameReworked! – Redeem code for Hatsu
- SorryForTheDelay! – Redeem code for Potential
- LysolStinks! – Redeem code for Hatsu
- ChieflsAwesome! – Redeem code for Money
- RerollMyAuraPlz! – Redeem code for AuraReroll
- 200KVISITS – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
- 300KVISITS – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
- 600LIKES – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- 700LIKES – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- ChiefSmells! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- MvTheGoat! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
- SorryForTheBugs! – Redeem code for Potential
- MajorBugFix! – Redeem code for Potential
- ThanksLysolForHelping! – Redeem code for Hatsu
- GoodLuckOnHatsu! – Redeem code for Hatsu
- 200Likes!
- UPDATE2!
- Smoke!
- BlueFlames!
- SorryForBugs!
How to Redeem Hunter X Anomaly Codes
To redeem codes in Roblox Hunter X Anomaly, you will just need to follow these steps:
- Press the Settings Cog in the top left corner of the screen and click on Codes from the menu.
- Enter a working code in the text box and hit Submit.
- If the code is still active, you’ll get your free rewards instantly.
- If not, let us know in the comments!
Should a newly released code fail to work, consider exiting and then re-entering the game. This action transfers you to a different server, potentially with an updated version of the game where the code functions correctly.
