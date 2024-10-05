Hunter X Anomaly Codes [👀Secret Hatsu] (July 2024) - Try Hard Guides (2024)

We've hunted the internet for all the latest codes for Hunter X Anomaly, ensuring you stay ahead with our working codes list for Rerolls, Potential, and Hatsu!

Hunter X Anomaly Codes (July 2024)

Updated on July 3, 2024 – We checked for the latest Hunter X Anomaly codes!

In Roblox Hunter X Anomaly, you can choose to be a hunter or a powerful ant as you train to become the strongest player. The game offers exciting Hunter Exams and a variety of islands to explore. With over 15 Hatsu in-game and more being developed, you can master different fighting styles, use mounts, and explore a wide range of Nen abilities. Immerse yourself in the game’s lore and join the community server to connect with other players.

Codes in Hunter X Anomaly give you Rerolls, Potential, and Hatsu.

All Hunter X Anomaly Codes

  • ChiefTheGoat – Hatsu Reroll (NEW)
  • KevoTheGoat – Clan Reroll (NEW)
  • ChiefTheGoat2 – Hatsu Reroll (NEW)
  • KevoTheGoat2 – Clan Reroll (NEW)
  • Kingrulesagain – Clan
  • BakanaSaved – Hatsu
  • Rollback – Natural Potential
  • CheeseFlow – Nen
  • BakaK – Money
  • Bakaisweird – Hatsu
  • WhyDidBakaNuke – Money
  • KingSucks – Clan
  • KingGotMad – Money
  • KingDemotedLikeCrazy – Hatsu
  • plazaasianbhaddieekitten – Freebies
  • KingGotDemoted – Clan
  • KingGotDemotedv2 – Clan
  • KingSaidThatsNotFunny – Hatsu
  • ComeOnYouDoingTooMuch – Hatsu
  • ComeOnThisIsGlaze – Natural Potential
  • OHHMYGAWDDD – Natural Potential
  • IMFINNACRYTHISISGLAZE – Nen
  • IMDONEE – Nen
  • HeLeftTheVc – Money
  • KingCanYouKeepTalking – Money
  • 100CodesTrust – Hatsu
  • NewCodes – Hatsu
  • NotAnUpdate – Clan
  • Plazthebestmanagerintheworldandhewillbeatkevoass – Freebies
  • PushedUpdate – Clan
  • PushedUpdate2 – Hatsu
  • Update9 – Clan
  • BugFixes – Hatsu
  • RemovedAllTypes – Potential
  • YasuraIsUpcoming – Potential
  • Update10GonnaBeBig – Clan
  • HugePeople – Hatsu
  • ChiefQuief – Nen
  • Update8 – AllType
  • BugFix7 – Clan
  • WeAreBackFr – Hatsu
  • Chiefsucks?? – Potential
  • BakanaIsMe – AllType
  • Update7.5 – All type
  • BugFix6 – Cla
  • Balances – Nen Color
  • Shuttingddownpeople – Hatsu
  • WompWomp – Natural Potential
  • ChiefIsGoated – AllType
  • LeaveMeAlone – All Type
  • WaitForTheUpdate – All Type
  • BugFix5 – All Type
  • Pushing30s – All Type
  • SORRYFORSD – All Type
  • FixedInfParry – All Type
  • ThanksChief – All Type
  • Update7 – Nen Color Reroll
  • Crazyslots – Potential Reroll
  • 1Milvisits – Clan Reroll
  • Kite – Hatsu Reroll
  • HalfOfUpdate7ComingSoonSORRY – AllType
  • SorryForTheEXADMINV2 – Redeem code for free rewards

Expired Hunter X Anomaly Codes

  • MeganCheese – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • Update7Almost – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
  • SoSorry – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • 700KLIKES – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
  • Rage – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • Zeno – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • Hunt – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
  • Dragons – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
  • Ant – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
  • Antking! – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
  • Update6! – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
  • Mounts?! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • Tails! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • FameIsOutNow – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • RevertedStats – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • SorryForTheWait – Redeem code for Potential Reroll
  • HereAsOurSorry – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
  • 500KVISITS! – Redeem code for free rewards
  • 600KVISITS! – Redeem code for free rewards
  • 900Likes! – Redeem code for free rewards
  • 1kLikes! – Redeem code for free rewards
  • Update5! – Redeem code for free rewards
  • Dragon! – Redeem code for free rewards
  • VampKingMv! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • NenKillerDropped! – Redeem code for Money
  • FlameReworked! – Redeem code for Hatsu
  • SorryForTheDelay! – Redeem code for Potential
  • LysolStinks! – Redeem code for Hatsu
  • ChieflsAwesome! – Redeem code for Money
  • RerollMyAuraPlz! – Redeem code for AuraReroll
  • 200KVISITS – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
  • 300KVISITS – Redeem code for Hatsu Reroll
  • 600LIKES – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • 700LIKES – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • ChiefSmells! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • MvTheGoat! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll
  • SorryForTheBugs! – Redeem code for Potential
  • MajorBugFix! – Redeem code for Potential
  • ThanksLysolForHelping! – Redeem code for Hatsu
  • GoodLuckOnHatsu! – Redeem code for Hatsu
  • 200Likes!
  • UPDATE2!
  • Smoke!
  • BlueFlames!
  • SorryForBugs!

How to Redeem Hunter X Anomaly Codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Hunter X Anomaly, you will just need to follow these steps:

  1. Press the Settings Cog in the top left corner of the screen and click on Codes from the menu.
  2. Enter a working code in the text box and hit Submit.
  3. If the code is still active, you’ll get your free rewards instantly.
  4. If not, let us know in the comments!
Should a newly released code fail to work, consider exiting and then re-entering the game. This action transfers you to a different server, potentially with an updated version of the game where the code functions correctly.

How to get more Hunter X Anomaly codes

To get more codes, join the Roblox Group and their Discord to get the latest news, updates, and codes about the game. You can also head back to this page, where we will be keeping it updated with all the latest freebies.

FAQs

How to redeem codes in Hunter x Anomaly? ›

How To Redeem Codes In Hunter X Anomaly
  1. Open Hunter X Anomaly on Roblox.
  2. Click on the 'Cog-like' icon to open drop down menu.
  3. Select the 'Codes' option from the list.
  4. Enter the active codes.
  5. Click on the 'Submit' button to claim rewards.
  6. Enjoy the freebies!
Aug 15, 2024

Find Out More
What is Hatsu in Hunter x Hunter? ›

Hatsu is used to project one's aura to carry out a certain function, creating a special and unique paranormal ability that is colloquially referred to as a "Nen ability" (, Nen nōryoku), or simply "ability" (, nōryoku).

Get More Info
How do I redeem Au Reborn codes on Xbox? ›

AU: Reborn: How to Redeem Codes
  1. Launch AU:R.
  2. In the main menu, press Play. ...
  3. You have to find a white, icy NPC lying on his back. ...
  4. Approach this NPC and press E to interact with it. ...
  5. Copy the code from our list of active codes.
  6. Press Redeem to get your rewards.
Mar 7, 2024

See More
What is the rarest Nen? ›

That said, the Specialization Nen category is by far the rarest, occurring in a relatively small fraction of the global population. Known as Specialists, these Nen users boast a wide range of powers, from predicting the future to stealing other people's Nen abilities.

Get More Info Here
What Nen type is Gon? ›

Gon's Nen type is Enhancement, which gives him his great strength and recuperative abilities.

View Details
What Nen type is Leorio? ›

leorio actually didi show a unique power during the chairman election arc. Leorio's main nen type is being an emitter, which means that he can release nen out of his body and disconnect nen from his body.

Get More Info
How do you redeem codes on tapping legends X? ›

Here's what you'll need to do:
  1. Launch Tapping Legends Final in Roblox.
  2. In the lobby area, walk over to the mailbox.
  3. Click the Twitter logo button on the left side of the menu that pops up.
  4. Enter your code in the field and hit 'REDEEM'.
Aug 5, 2024

Discover More
How to use codes in Project Mugetsu? ›

How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes
  1. Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox.
  2. Load your profile and then go to the next screen.
  3. On the left there's a small Codes section with a textbox.
  4. Enter the code you wish to redeem into the textbox and then press the Redeem button.
Aug 5, 2024

Find Out More

