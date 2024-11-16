Hurricane Helene update #11 from Congressman Edwards (2024)

Dear Friend,
I know everyone is starting to get restless. Many of you have seen your power restored but still don’t have running water to shower, cook, or clean laundry. Others still don’t have power and are likely frustrated with the inability to do something as simple as come home and turn on the lights. I want to let you know that your frustration is valid. It has been a long 11 days for the people of our mountains, and it’s reaching the point where folks are just tired. That is okay. We will still get through this.
If you feel you are overwhelmed or need someone to talk to about everything you have endured since Hurricane Helene hit, I encourage you to reach out to a friend, a family member, or maybe one of the mental health resources I’ve listed in today’s update.
The closer we get to two weeks post-disaster, the more anxious I’m sure many of you are going to feel to want to return to how mountain life was pre-disaster. I want to assure you that we will get there. It will be a long road, but every passing day is just another 24 hours closer to a better, stronger, more resilient Western North Carolina.
Today’s update includes changes to open USPS locations, information on open DMV offices, and an update on Department of Defense assets deployed to assist with response and recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.
This is update number 11, with more information to come in the following days. Please make sure to read everything and share it with your friends and family.
Food and Water
- Supplying drinkable water remains a top priority for emergency crews.
- 86 water systems are on a boil advisory.
- 15 treatment plants have reported having no power and 27 systems are out of water.
- Water restoration trends continue to move in a positive direction, with nine treatment plants regaining power and six systems restoring water to the system in the past 24 hours.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has promised 120 truckloads a day of food and water with no specified end date.
- FEMA has shipped14 million liters of water and more than 15 million meals utilizing the $20 billion in funds that I helped to draft and pass for disaster relief just two days before Hurricane Helene hit.
- Of the shipped food and water, more than 6 million liters of water and 4 million individual meals have already been delivered to Western NC communities.
- FEMA has shipped14 million liters of water and more than 15 million meals utilizing the $20 billion in funds that I helped to draft and pass for disaster relief just two days before Hurricane Helene hit.
- Home Depot will be passing out free disaster relief kits every day starting at 9:00 a.m., while supplies last, at the following locations:
- Home Depot Asheville
- 795 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
- Home Depot West Asheville
- 127 Acton Cir., Asheville, NC 28806
- Home Depot Hendersonville
- 401 Linda Vista Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Home Depot Asheville
- Walmart is hosting activities at the following locations:
- Hendersonville, NC Store 1242
- 250 Highlands Square Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Portable restrooms
- Serving hot meals at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily
- 250 Highlands Square Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Arden, NC Store 1179
- 60 Airport Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- Portable restrooms
- Laundry
- Showers
- Wi-fi hotspot and charging stations
- 60 Airport Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- Buncombe County
- Buncombe County has begun water distribution at multiple sites. Each will be available daily from 1:00 -7:00 p.m.:
- Pack Square Park - youMUSTbring your own container for this site
- 80 Court Plz., Asheville, NC 28801
- William W. Estes Elementary School
- 275 Overlook Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
- Sand Hill-Venable Elementary
- 154 Sand Hill School Rd., Asheville, NC 28806
- North Windy Ridge Intermediate School
- 20 Doan Rd., Weaverville, NC 28787
- Fairview Elementary
- 1355 Charlotte Hwy., Fairview, NC 28730
- Pack Square Park - youMUSTbring your own container for this site
- The following major feeding site is available in Buncombe County, where citizens can access food, water and other basic necessities:
- Biltmore Baptist Church
- 35 Clayton Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- Distribution and bulk pickup for volunteers looking to take bulk loads of supplies to in-need community members
- Saturday hours: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Community drive-thru for anyone in the community needing supplies
- Saturday hours: 3:00-6:00 p.m.
- Distribution and bulk pickup for volunteers looking to take bulk loads of supplies to in-need community members
- 35 Clayton Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- First Baptist Church – Weaverville
- 63 N. Main St., Weaverville, NC 28787
- Hot showers available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Unlimited clean drinking water is available, bring your own container.
- Supplies and bottled water.
- Hot lunch served at 1:30 p.m.
- 63 N. Main St., Weaverville, NC 28787
- Biltmore Baptist Church
- Food and drinking water are available from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily at the following locations:
- Asheville Middle School
- 211 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville, NC 28801
- Ingles
- 550 NC-9, Black Mountain, NC 28711
- This location also has handwashing stations and portable restrooms
- 550 NC-9, Black Mountain, NC 28711
- Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center
- 121 Shiloh Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
- Lucy Herring Elementary
- 98 Sulphur Springs Rd., Asheville, NC 28806
- Oakley Elementary School
- 753 Fairvew Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
- Asheville Middle School
- Buncombe County has begun water distribution at multiple sites. Each will be available daily from 1:00 -7:00 p.m.:
- Haywood County
- The following locations are providing community members with essential resources such as but not limited to, food, water, cleaning products, baby formula, and pet food, Monday through Fridays:
- Fines Creek Community Center
- 190 Fines Creek Rd., Clyde, NC 28721
- Open every day until 6:00 p.m.
- Pigeon Community Center
- 450 Pigeon St., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Also offering hot meals every day at 2:00 p.m.
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- 450 Pigeon St., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Cruso Community Center
- 13186 Cruso Rd., Canton, NC 28716
- Daily Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 13186 Cruso Rd., Canton, NC 28716
- First United Methodist Church
- 566 S. Haywood St., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Includes shower access.
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- 566 S. Haywood St., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Maggie Valley Pavilion
- 3935 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751
- Daily Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 3935 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751
- Woodland Baptist Church
- 545 Crabtree Rd., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 545 Crabtree Rd., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Bethel Elementary School
- 4700 Old River Rd., Canton, NC 28716
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 4700 Old River Rd., Canton, NC 28716
- Jonathan Valley Elementary School
- 410 Hall Dr., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Monday through Friday
- 410 Hall Dr., Waynesville, NC 28786
- St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church - in the Parish Hall
- 234 Church St., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Monday to Friday
- Hot food available from 4:00 p.m. to 7 :00 p.m. daily.
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- 234 Church St., Waynesville, NC 28786
- St. Barnabas Catholic Church
- 109 Crescent Hill Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- Daily Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 109 Crescent Hill Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- Reynolds Baptist Church - Family Life Center
- 520 Rose Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
- Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- This location also has potable water available to residents who bring their own vessels to fill.
- 520 Rose Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
- Life Church of Waynesville
- 601 Westwood Cir., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Supplies will be distributed from Wednesday, October 9 to Friday, October 11
- Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- 601 Westwood Cir., Waynesville, NC 28786
- Fines Creek Community Center
- The following location offers hot meals daily:
- Maggie Valley Fire Department
- 2901 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751
- Maggie Valley Fire Department
- The following location offers showers daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:
- Calvary Baptist Church
- 2701 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751
- Calvary Baptist Church
- The following locations are providing community members with essential resources such as but not limited to, food, water, cleaning products, baby formula, and pet food, Monday through Fridays:
- Henderson County
- Henderson County has stood up Resource Hub locations for water distribution and other supplies as they become available.
- Distribution will be taking place daily from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 at the following locations:
- Etowah Elementary: 320 Etowah School Rd., Etowah, NC 28729
- Rugby Middle School: 3345 Haywood Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28791
- East Henderson High School: 150 Eagle Pride Dr., East Flat Rock, NC 28726
- North Henderson High School: 35 Fruitland Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Mills River Town Hall: 124 Town Center Dr., Mills River, NC 28759
- Fletcher Town Hall: 300 Old Cane Creek Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732
- Each family unit will be provided supplies for one day’s meal and water as available.
- Individuals are asked to enter the drive-through and remain in your car unless otherwise instructed by volunteers to ensure an efficient process.
- Jackson County
- In partnership with the Red Cross, the following is available for citizens of Jackson County:
- The Boys & Girls Club of the Plateau are providing shelf-stable meals at the following location:
- 558 Frank Allen Rd., Cashiers, NC 28717
- Hours of operation to come.
- The Canada Fire Department is distributing emergency supplies at the following location:
- 149 Charleys Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, NC 28783
- Hours of operation to come.
- The Boys & Girls Club of the Plateau are providing shelf-stable meals at the following location:
- In partnership with the Red Cross, the following is available for citizens of Jackson County:
- Madison County
- The following locations are offering food, water, and some supply distribution in Madison County:
- Beech Glen Community Center
- 2936 Beech Glen Rd., Mars Hill, 28754
- Daily hours: Unable to locate daily hours at this time.
- Center Community Center
- 1300 Grapevine Rd., Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Ebbs Chapel Community Center
- 281 Laurel Valley Rd., Mars Hill, NC 28754
- Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Enon Baptist Church
- 174 Ammons Branch Rd., Marshall, NC 28753
- Open Sunday 12:00-4:00 p.m.
- Freedom Christian Church
- 7350 US 25/70 Bypass, Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- This location offers additional resources such as hygiene products, blankets, clothes, cleaning supplies, diapers, pet food, etc.
- Laurel Community Center - also has supplies
- 4100 NC 212 Hwy., Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Revere-Rice Community Center
- 3980 Revere Rd., Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily hours: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat)
- Spring Creek Community Center
- 13075 NC 209 Hwy., Hot Springs, NC 28743
- Daily hours: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- This location also has additional resources such as pet food, livestock feed and hay.
- Walnut Community Center - also has supplies
- 46 School Rd., Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily hours: Unable to locate daily hours at this time.
- N.C. Cooperative Extension - Madison County Center
- 258 Carolina Ln., Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- This location is offering drive-thru food distribution only.
- Beech Glen Community Center
- The following locations are offering food, water, and some supply distribution in Madison County:
- McDowell County
- McDowell County has established multiple points of distribution that are open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 4:00-6:00 p.m., depending on supply levels.
- Distribution takes place daily at the following locations:
- Former TJ’s Discounts - North Cove
- 8153 US 221 N., Marion, NC 28752
- Old Fort Town Hall
- 38 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, NC 28762
- New Manna Baptist Church
- 225 E. Court St., Marion, NC 28752
- Solid Rock Free Will Baptist Church - Dysartsville
- 7860 NC 226 S., Nebo, NC 28761
- Zion Hill Baptist Church
- 1036 Zion Hill Rd., Marion, NC 28752
- Former TJ’s Discounts - North Cove
- Hot meals are also being provided at the following location:
- Grace Community Church
- 5182 US 70 W., Marion, NC 28752
- Lunch is served every day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Dinner is available from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
- 5182 US 70 W., Marion, NC 28752
- Grace Community Church
- First Baptist Church of Marion is offering hot showers, air conditioning, and areas to charge devices.
- Current hours: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 2:00-5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
- Polk County
- The following locations are offering food and water distribution for residents in need from 1:00-5:00 p.m.:
- Mill Spring/Green Creek Community
- 25 International Blvd., Mill Spring, NC 28756
- Columbus Community
- 95 Walker St., Columbus, NC 28722
- Saluda Community Bus Parking Lot
- 214 E. Main St., Saluda, NC 28773
- Tryon Community
- 301 N. Trade St., Tryon, NC 28782
- Sunny View
- 86 Sunny View School Rd., Mill Spring, NC 28756
- Mill Spring/Green Creek Community
- The following locations are offering food and water distribution for residents in need from 1:00-5:00 p.m.:
- Rutherford County
- The following locations are open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. for citizens to get food and emergency supplies:
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- 2527 US-221A Hwy., Mooresboro, NC 28114
- Florence Baptist Church
- 201 S. Broadway St., Forest City, NC 28043
- Rutherford County Health Department
- 221 Callahan Koon Rd., Spindale, NC 28160
- Gilkey Church of God
- 255 Oak Springs Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139
- Parks, Recreation, & Lake Office
- 658 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure, NC 28746
- Lake Lure Baptist Church
- 6837 US-74 ALT, Lake Lure, NC 28746
- Ingles at Lake Lure - meals only
- 276 NC-9, Lake Lure, NC 28746
- Offers hot meals at 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Also offers showers, restrooms, a mobile health van, a tool trailer, a charging station (please bring your own charging cord), and wi-fi.
- 276 NC-9, Lake Lure, NC 28746
- Father’s Vineyard - also has shower and charging stations
- 724 Oakland Rd., Spindale, NC 28160
- Spencer Baptist Church - water distribution only
- 187 N Oak St., Spindale, NC 28160
- United Way of Rutherford County - water distribution and charging stations only
- 668 Withrow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043
- The Church at Sapphire - through October 10
- 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774
- Daily hours: 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Little River Baptist Church - through October 11
- 51 Little River Church Rd., Penrose, NC 28766
- Breakfast hours: 8:00-10:00 a.m.
- Lunch hours: 12:30-2:00 p.m.
- Dinner hours: 6:00-7:30 p.m.
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- The following locations are open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. for citizens to get food and emergency supplies:
- Transylvania County
- The following locations are providing hot meals to county residents:
- The Church at Sapphire - through October 10
- 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774
- Daily hours: 12:00-4:00 p.m.
- Little River Baptist Church - through October 11
- 51 Little River Church Rd., Penrose, NC 28766
- Breakfast hours: 8:00-10:00 a.m.
- Lunch hours: 12:30-2:00 p.m.
- Dinner hours: 6:00-7:30 p.m.
- 51 Little River Church Rd., Penrose, NC 28766
- Cedar Mountain Community Center
- 10635 Greenville Hwy., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
- Breakfast hours: 9:00-11:00 a.m.
- Lunch hours: 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- Dinner hours: 4:00-6:00 p.m.
- 10635 Greenville Hwy., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
- Balsam Grove Community Center - daily until power is fully restored
- 8732 Parkway Rd., Balsam Grove, NC 28708
- Daily hours: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Resource pick-up locations are listed below by county. As I learn more, I will keep you posted:
- 8732 Parkway Rd., Balsam Grove, NC 28708
- 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774
- The Church at Sapphire - through October 10
- Bottled water is available daily at local fire departments and 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church located at:
- 3232 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest, NC 28768
- Water filling stations can be found at the following locations:
- City Sports Complex
- 824 Ecusta Rd., Brevard, NC 28712
- Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Cedar Mountain Outpost
- 8431 Greenville Hwy., Brevard, NC 28712
- No posted daily hours.
- Territory Brevard
- 43 S. Broad St, Brevard, NC 28712
- No posted daily hours.
- DD Bullwinkles
- 60 E. Main St., Brevard, NC 28712
- No posted daily hours.
- First United Methodist Church
- 325 N. Broad St., Brevard, NC 28712
- Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Pisgah Forest Baptist Church
- 494 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest, NC 28768
- Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Newfound Artisan
- 22 W. Jordan St., Brevard, NC 28712
- Through today, October 6.
- Hours: 12:00-5:00 p.m.
- City Sports Complex
- Food, water, and other supplies such as hygiene products are being distributed at the following locations:
- Anchor Baptist Church
- 3232 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest, NC 28768
- Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- The Church at Sapphire
- 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774
- Through October 10.
- Daily hours: 12:00-4:00 p.m.
- Anchor Baptist Church
- The following locations are providing hot meals to county residents:
- Yancey County
- Yancey County has transitioned to one centralized distribution site for water, food and ice located at the following address:
- Altec
- 150 Altec Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Altec
- Mobile laundry facilities are available in the GO Grocery parking lot located at the following address:
- 631 W Hwy. 19E Bypass, Burnsville, NC 28714
- Yancey County has transitioned to one centralized distribution site for water, food and ice located at the following address:
- Buncombe County
- Hendersonville, NC Store 1242
Trash Services and Debris Removal
- If your home has damages and you need assistance with clean up, please call Crisis Cleanup for access to volunteer organizations that can assist you at 844-965-1386.
- Additionally, the following counties have resources for where to take debris waste.
- Buncombe
- Curbside collection will begin Monday for City of Asheville sanitation customers.
- There will be no recycling pick up until the recycling plant is operational.
- Residents can use both recycling and trash carts for household waste.
- The following materialscannotbe collected at this time: Mud, construction debris, concrete and other bulky or hazardous items.
- Debris collection is estimated to start in mid-October.
- The Town of Black Mountain Public Works Department has secured four 15-yard dumpsters located in two sites for Black Mountain residents to throw away household trash ONLY:
- Tractor Supply: 125 Old US Hwy. 70 E., Black Mountain, NC 28711
- Ingles: 550 NC-9, Black Mountain, NC 28711
- Please Note: Yard waste, bulk item, separate recycling and debris collection are not available at this time.
- Waste Pro collection service will resume today, October 7, for regular Monday route customers.
- Recycling services are currently suspending while repair work is underway at the recycling process facility.
- Curbside collection will begin Monday for City of Asheville sanitation customers.
- Haywood
- Household waste will be accepted at the Materials Recovery Facility at 247 Recycle Rd., Clyde and at Convenience Centers at Jonathan Creek, Beaverdam, Bethel, Hazelwood, Mauney Cove, Jones Cove and Highway 110.
- White Oak Landfill has reopened.
- Henderson
- Henderson County Transfer Station is open and accepting storm debris with normal fees.
- Henderson County has begun curbside storm debris removal to county residents as a free service.
- The county will pick up storm debris for free if it is pushed to the right of way of a property.
- Storm debris includes tree branches, leaves, logs, building materials, furniture, paint etc.
- Please be patient.
- The county will pick up storm debris for free as quickly as possible.
- Madison
- The Hot Springs collection center is operating on normal hours for household trash ONLY:
- Monday: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Hot Springs trash pickup is returning to Mondays like usual.
- Please only use this pickup service if you cannot bring it to the collection center yourself.
- The pickup service is being led by volunteers at this time.
- The Hot Springs collection center is operating on normal hours for household trash ONLY:
- Polk
- The Polk County landfill is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- 322 Landfill Rd., Mill Spring, NC 28756
- The service fee is waived through October 8.
- Beginning on October 9, drop off of residential trash will be $10.
- GFL trash services will continue on the regular schedule. However, certain areas may be inaccessible due to ongoing power outages from Hurricane Helene.
- Two dumpsters are located on Gibson Street for immediate trash disposal due to road inaccessibility.
- The Polk County landfill is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Transylvania
- The City of Brevard has resumed regular trash pickup.
- Yancey
- The Riverside and East Yancey Recycling Centers were expected to resume operations by yesterday, October 5.
- No update has been published, but I will keep you posted once I have received confirmation that the facilities have been reopened.
- Buncombe
Voter Information
- The North Carolina State Board of Elections has provided pertinent information and recommendations for voters in the Helene disaster area during the 2024 general election.
- To review information on voting in the 2024 general election after Hurricane Helene, you can followthis link.
- The site provides information on absentee voting, how to change your polling location, county board of elections, office closures and more.
- For any additional questions on voting post-hurricane, please contact your county Board of Elections.
- Please note: Your county Board of Elections is the best place to get any questions answered.
- I have been permitted to share the above, nonpartisan information but am prohibited from answering any questions related to the 2024 general election.
- Please note: Your county Board of Elections is the best place to get any questions answered.
- To review information on voting in the 2024 general election after Hurricane Helene, you can followthis link.
United States Postal Service/Mail Services
- USPS anticipates continued improvement of mail delivery operations with local recovery efforts, to include power, connectivity, and roads.
- There are some facilities unable to provide full retail and mail delivery due to road closures and current conditions.
- No drop shipments will be accepted at any of the locations listed below.
- The following sites are closed with no retail or delivery:
- Barnardsville - 28709
- Cedar Mountain - 28718
- Hot Springs - 28743
- Rosman - 28772
- Swannanoa - 28778
- The following site is closed with no retail, but delivery is being attempted where it is safe to do so:
- Newland - 28657
- The following sites are closed with alternative facilities listed:
- Alexander - 28701
- Alternative location: 2350 Old Marshall Hwy., Alexander, NC 28701
- Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 8:00-10:00 a.m.
- Bat Cave - 28710
- Alternative location: 3979 Chimney Rock Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 12:00-1:00 p.m. for lunch
- Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternative location: 3979 Chimney Rock Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Barnardsville - 28709
- Alternate location: 1664 Barnardsville Hwy., Barnardsville, NC 28709
- Daily hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; closed from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.
- Open Saturdays: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Alternate location: 1664 Barnardsville Hwy., Barnardsville, NC 28709
- Cedar Mountain - 28718
- Alternate location: 9515 Greenville Hwy., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
- Daily hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 12:00-2:00 p.m. for lunch
- Open Saturdays: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Chimney Rock - 28720
- Alternate location: 2432 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure, NC 28746
- Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., closed 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- Edneyville - 28727
- Alternate location: 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Ste. 11, Hendersonville, NC 28739
- Daily hours M-F: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternate location: 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Ste. 11, Hendersonville, NC 28739
- Gerton – 28735
- Alternate location: 1352 Charlotte Hwy., Fairview, NC 28730
- Daily Hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternate location: 1352 Charlotte Hwy., Fairview, NC 28730
- Green Mountain - 28740
- Alternate location: 670 W. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternate location: 670 W. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Hot Springs - 28743
- 111 Bridge St., Hot Springs, NC 28743
- Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for lunch.
- Open Saturdays: 9:00-10:30 a.m.
- 111 Bridge St., Hot Springs, NC 28743
- Marshall - 28753
- Alternate location: 100 S. Main St., Marshall, NC 28753
- Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; closed 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for lunch.
- Open Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternate location: 100 S. Main St., Marshall, NC 28753
- Micaville - 28755
- Alternate location: 670 W. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternate location: 670 W. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Montreat - 28757
- Alternate location: 2 Tucker Rd., Ridgecrest, NC 28770
- Daily hours M-F: 12:30-4:30 p.m.
- Alternate location: 2 Tucker Rd., Ridgecrest, NC 28770
- Penland - 28765
- Alternative location: 899 Oak Ave., Spruce Pine, NC 28777
- Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Alternative location: 899 Oak Ave., Spruce Pine, NC 28777
- Rosman - 28778
- Alternate location: 272 Main St., Rosman, NC 28772
- Daily hours M-F: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.
- Open Saturdays: 10:00-11:00 a.m.
- Alternate location: 272 Main St., Rosman, NC 28772
- Swannanoa - 28765
- Alternate location: 1141 Tunnel Rd., Ste. C, Asheville, NC 28805
- Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Alternate location: 1141 Tunnel Rd., Ste. C, Asheville, NC 28805
- All remaining locations are attempting delivery where it is safe to do so.
- The following sites are closed with no retail or delivery:
- Multiple United Parcel Service (UPS) sites continue to be affected by power, flooding, and downed trees/power and lines/storm related obstacles.
- The Hendersonville and Asheville UPS buildings are currently operational and are being powered by portable generators.
- Delivery of packages in these areas is increasing as road conditions improve daily.
- No drop shipments will be accepted at any of the locations listed below.
Pharmacy Access
- The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response under the Department of Health and Human Services has activated the Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) for North Carolinians as of Friday, October 4.
- The EPAP program helps uninsured residents replace prescription medication or certain medical equipment lost or damaged during Hurricane Helene.
- Through the program, uninsured residents can:
- Request a free 30-day supply of certain prescription medications at any EPAP-participating pharmacy which can be renewed every 30 days while the EPAP is active.
- Replace certain medical equipment and supplies such as canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, blood sugar meters and blood sugar test strips for diabetics.
- Uninsured North Carolina residents affected by the recent hurricane can call the EPAP hotline, 855-793-7470, or visit the EPAP website to check their eligibility, determine if their medications or medical equipment are covered, or locate a participating pharmacy.
- Prescription Pad is open from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and filling prescriptions for Yancey County residents at the following location:
- 730 E. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
- For individuals able to safely travel to fill a prescription, CVS at the following locations are actively open as of October 2:
- 324 Long Shoals Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- 505 Smokey Park Hwy., Asheville, NC 28806
- 371 Asheville Hwy., Brevard, NC 28712
- 3450 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732
- 1605 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- 2001 Spartanburg Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- 111 S Main St., Rutherfordton, NC 28139
- 773 Russ Ave., Waynesville, NC 28786
- You can also usethis linkto locate non-CVS pharmacy locations open to the public by county.
- How to Acquire a Prescription:
- If a store is closed, you can still call the number and the pharmacy’s phone lines have been rerouted to a nearby CVS Pharmacy that is open to help patients access their prescriptions.
- Patients can visit any CVS Pharmacy for assistance with immediate prescription needs.
Open Urgent Cares/ Health Care Services
- There is a field hospital with physicians, nurses and paramedics who can treat patients at the Burnsville Fire Department. The address is as follows:
- 305 Pineola St., Burnsville, NC 28714
- The following urgent cares are open and accessible for community members with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries:
- Locations open between 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.:
- Mercy Urgent Care Weaverville
- 61 Weaver Blvd., Weaverville, NC 28787
- Mercy Urgent Care West Asheville
- 1201 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806
- Mercy Urgent Care Waynesville
- 120 Frazier St., Ste. 6, Waynesville, NC 28786
- Mercy Urgent Care Weaverville
- Locations open between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.:
- Mercy Urgent Care Brevard
- 22 Trust Ln., Brevard, NC 28712
- Mercy Urgent Care Brevard
- Locations open between 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.:
- Mercy Urgent Care Columbus
- 140 West Mills St., Columbus, NC 28722
- Mercy Urgent Care Columbus
- Locations open between 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.:
- Mobile Urgent Care Clinic
- 12 Florida Ave., Black Mountain, NC 28711
- Mental Health & Basic Medical Support Center
- 130 Montreat Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711
- Pardee Urgent Care
- 45 Hendersonville Hwy., Ste. A, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768
- Mobile Urgent Care Clinic
- Locations open between 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.:
- Free mental health services - All available for drop-in
- Care Collaborative for Western North Carolina Clinicians is a partnership among more than 200 mental health professionals volunteering to provide free mental health services for Hurricane Helene survivors.
- Services are provided virtually, and you can follow this link to find a professional that fits your needs and their contact information to schedule a session.
- Hot Springs Elementary School - Art Room
- 63 N. Serpentine Ave., Hot Springs, NC 28743
- Daily hours: 12:00-5:00 p.m.
- The Pearl Institute
- 55 Academy St., Waynesville, NC
- Daily hours: 12:00-6:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday)
- Free telehealth appointments are also available.
- To book a telehealth appointment, you can email info@pearlpsychedelicinstitute.org or call/text (828) 400-7091
- All University of North Carolina System students have access to free mental health through their university.
- Please monitor your student email for more information on how to access these services.
- Care Collaborative for Western North Carolina Clinicians is a partnership among more than 200 mental health professionals volunteering to provide free mental health services for Hurricane Helene survivors.
- The following emergency orthopedic offices are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily:
- 800 Fleming St., Hendersonville, NC 28791
- 2585 Hendersonville Rd., Arden, NC 28704
- 9 Haywood Office Park, Ste. 102 and 103, Waynesville, NC 28785
- Please Note: Emergency orthopedic phone services are down so patients will be seen on a walk-in basis without appointment.
- The following emergency orthopedic offices are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily:
Dialysis Locations
- The following location is open and available for dialysis treatments in NC-11:
- Pardee Hospital
- 800 N. Justice St., Hendersonville, NC 28791
- This location can dialyze 30 patients a day.
- DaVita Kidney Care nurses are reaching out to their patients to coordinate treatment, but the following DaVita locations are available:
- DaVita Greer South Dialysis
- 3254 Brushy Greek Rd., Greer, SC 29650
- Contact Number: (864) 801-2065
- DaVita Saluda River Dialysis
- 8080 Augusta Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673
- Contact Number: (833) 378-2702
- DaVita Wofford at Home
- 8024 White Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303
- Contact Number: (864) 583-4788
- DaVita Boiling Springs Dialysis
- 196 Sloane Garden Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316
- Contact Number: (833) 458-4809
- DaVita Greer South Dialysis
- 800 N. Justice St., Hendersonville, NC 28791
- Pardee Hospital
Oxygen Locations
- Hendersonville High School
- 1 Bearcat Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28791
- Must be assessed through Pardee Hospital.
- Lincare is only serving established patients.
- Patients must bring in empty tanks to one of the following locations:
- Asheville Lincare
- 103 Elk Park Dr., Asheville, NC 28804
- Fax number: (866) 234-6698
- Greenville Lincare
- 355 Woodruff Rd., Ste. 204 and 205, Greenville, SC 29607
- Fax Number: (864) 288-0339
- Asheville Lincare
- Patients must bring in empty tanks to one of the following locations:
- The following locations are available for oxygen refills, but patients must bring their own oxygen equipment - fire departments are available 24/7:
- Boiling Springs Fire Department
- 186 Rainbow Lake Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316
- Reidville Fire Department
- 7450 Reidville Rd., Woodruff, SC 29388
- Inman City Fire Department
- 6 Humphrey St., Inman, SC 29349
- First Presbyterian Church
- 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302
- Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Greer Relief Indigo Hope Neighborhood Impact Center
- 113C Berry Ave., Greer, SC 29651
- Daily hours: 2:00-5:00 p.m.
- Croft Fire Department
- 370 Cedar Springs Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29302
- Arkwright Fire Department
- 1070 Southport Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29306
- Roebuck Fire Department
- 2639 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376\
- North Spartanburg Fire Department
- 8767 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29316
- Boiling Springs Fire Department
- 1 Bearcat Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28791
Resources for Veterans
- Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion members and Legion Posts that have been displaced from their primary residence due to damage sustained during Hurricane Helene may be eligible for financial assistance through the American Legion.
- Legionnaires and Sons of the American Legion members may be eligible for up to $3,000.
- Legion Posts may be eligible for up to $10,000.
- To learn more or to request assistance, please usethis link.
- Applications must be submitted within 90 days of the disaster: Dec. 26, 2024.
- The Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville and Master Sergeant Jerry K. Crump VA Clinic in Forest City are open for essential and emergency services.
- Veterans can:
- Visit the Asheville VA Hospital pharmacy for medication refills or:
- Call the Regional Clinical Contact Center at (855) 679-0074 and press 1 for pharmacy representatives.
- Local pharmacies in the VA’s community care network will also fill written prescriptions, or prescriptions as they appear on an active VA prescription bottle that is not older than six months and has available refills, to provide a 30-day supply.
- Veterans can:
- Hickory and Franklin outpatient VA clinics are now operating regularly.
- Due to the damage and personal losses caused by Hurricane Helene to the staff of the VA, it will take some time to bring staffing to full capacity.
- Please be patient as the VA works to rebuild their workforce.
Resources for Farmers
- The United States Department of Agriculture is beginning to put together a list of resources for farmers and other agricultural industry members.
- If your agricultural operation has been impacted by Hurricane Helene, you can reviewthis link, farmers.gov, for emergency and disaster assistance programs.
Power and Gas
- About 117,000 customers remain without power in Western North Carolina.
- Customers whose properties are inaccessible or not able to receive power may be without electricity for an extended period of time as Duke Energy works to rebuild critical infrastructure.
- Restoration of service for all other customers in the heavily impacted areas is anticipated within a week, by Sunday, October 13.
- Crews are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible.
- As work on substations conclude, Duke Energy is moving personnel to work on the power grid’s thousands of miles of lines and poles that serve individual homes and businesses.
- This work can feel slower because the same amount of work restores fewer customers.
- For more information on Duke Energy’s power restoration efforts, you can review the following links:
- Complex Repair & Disaster Rebuild Zones Map:duke-energy.com/info/carolinas-restoration
- Outage Map:duke-energy.com/outages
- Outage Alerts:duke-energy.com/outages/alerts
- Generator safety:duke-energy.com/outages/generators
- Power restoration process:duke-energy.com/outages/restoring-your-power
Roads
- A “DO NOT DRIVE” message remains in place from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for most of Western North Carolina.
- Unless it is an emergency, please do not travel to the hardest hit communities.
- Cherokee, Graham, Clay, Swain, Macon and Jackson counties ARE FULLY OPEN to people who can access them through safe routes.
- Please DO NOT try to visit or travel through the areas hardest hit by the storm.
- NCDOT has reopened more than 450 roads.
- Roughly 630 roads remain closed, 105 of which are primary routes.
- Cut-and-shove operations continue in areas of Henderson and Polk counties.
- All other storm impacted areas in Division 14 have transitioned to damage assessment and/or repairs of primary and secondary routes by state or contract forces.
- Division 14 includes all NC-11 counties, other than: McDowell, Rutherford, Buncombe, Madison, and Yancey counties.
- Non-Division 14 counties are a part of Division 13, which has seen an influx of transfer crews to increase personnel and equipment support for cut and shove efforts.
- USDOT approved an initial $100 million in Emergency Repair funds to NCDOT.
- Damage to our mountain roads exceeds $100 million but USDOT’s investment is a significant and most welcome start.
- A total of 2,050 DOT employees are working to restore and repair road access in WNC.
- NCDOT also has:
- 1,100 pieces of heavy equipment for debris clearance and road repairs in affected areas, including dump trucks, backhoes, loaders, graders, etc.
- More than 50 personnel from neighboring states on the ground providing assistance.
- As of October 7, public transportation agencies in areas impacted by Helene have provided 487 evacuation trips and transported 2,018 people out of impacted areas to safety.
- NCDOT also has:
- Yesterday, NC DMV reopened nine of the 16 driver license offices that had been closed since Hurricane Helene hit.
- The following DMV offices are open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed between 11:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. for a lunch break:
- Burke County - Closest open location for McDowell and Yancey County residents
- 115 Government Dr., Morganton, NC 28655
- Cherokee County
- 1440 Main St., Andrews, NC 28901
- Haywood County
- 290 Lee Rd., Clyde, NC 28721
- Henderson County
- 125 Baystone Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28791
- Jackson County
- 876 Skyland Dr., Ste. 2, Sylva, NC 28779
- Macon County
- 16 Patton Ave., Franklin, NC 28734
- Rutherford County
- 596 Withrow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043
- Swain County
- 2650 Governors Island Rd., Bryson City, NC 28713
- Transylvania County
- 50 Commerce St., Ste. 4, Brevard, NC 28712
- Burke County - Closest open location for McDowell and Yancey County residents
- The Department of Motor Vehicles plans to reopen two more driver license offices on Wednesday, October 9.
- The Asheville driver license office will remain closed until water service can be restored.
- All but five license plate agencies have reopened.
- Air traffic has sustained at 300 percent above pre-hurricane levels in Western NC.
- NCDOT’s aviation division continue to work to make sure flight operations are safe coming into and out of airports, including by:
- Scheduling landing/unloading times and aircraft parking so aircraft are spaced out and to reduce the risk of incidents.
- Establishing a first of its kind “corridors in the sky” to separate civilian and military aircraft in the air.
- Having search and rescue partners use short, time and location specific restrictions on air operations to enhance safety when multiple helicopters are engaged in search and rescue efforts.
- The state of North Carolina is NOT turning away civil aviation support so long as it has been coordinated through the proper channels with NC Emergency Management.
- If you or someone you know is interested in providing civil aviation support and don’t know where to coordinate your efforts, please call my office and we will help you get in touch with the right folks.
- NCDOT’s aviation division continue to work to make sure flight operations are safe coming into and out of airports, including by:
- NCDOT has launched a detour map to show motorists how to get around closures on I-26 and I-40 at the Tennessee border.
- You can access the maphere.
Internet Access
- Internet providers are working with local energy and cell providers to restore service for customers across Western North Carolina.
- Restoration timelines are not available at this time.
- Internet providers including Optimum and Spectrum are working around the clock to restore service for customers. However, part of the network’s infrastructure was destroyed by mudslides and collapsed bridges making restoration a lengthy process.
- As a result, some impacted areas will require a rebuild of the network from scratch.
- To mitigate the lack of service, Optimum, formerly Altice USA, has set up an Optimum Wi-Fi Trailer that is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- 717 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- The following locations are offering free public wi-fi:
- First Baptist Church - Weaverville
- 63 N. Main St, Weaverville, NC 28787
- Downtown Franklin
- The Town of Franklin has free wi-fi on the town hill area in downtown.
- Transylvania County Library - 24/7
- 212 S. Gaston St., Brevard, NC 28712
- Newfound Artison through today, October 6
- High-speed internet and charging outlets
- Available 12:00-5:00 p.m.
- The Yard Brevard
- 284 Railroad Ave., Brevard, NC 28712
- Brevard Visitor Center
- 175 E. Main St., Brevard, NC 28712
- Available daily from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- First Baptist Church - Weaverville
Cell Service
- Communications in the region are improving rapidly.
- Roughly 80 percent of access to cell service has been restored in Western North Carolina.
- More than 100 temporary network assets have been deployed across all service providers in NC-11 to assist with service quality.
- Cell service providers have implemented disaster roaming for any phone located in Western North Carolina to maximize phone service for all users.
- Disaster roaming allows users to connect to any mobile network during a disaster when other networks are down.
- This allows users to access emergency services, such as 911, even when their own network is out.
- If you have service one moment, but experience a reduction in service the next, try restarting your phone to jumpstart disaster roaming again.
- Disaster roaming allows users to connect to any mobile network during a disaster when other networks are down.
- UpCycle Tech in Transylvania County is offering free computers and phones for use at the following location:
- 470 Asheville Hwy., Brevard, NC 28712
- AT&T has deployed its Mobile Connectivity Center to the following location:
- Sam’s Club: 645 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806
- The Mobile Connectivity Center is an air-conditioned mobile unit open to the public, equipped with laptops, charging stations and wi-fi.
- The public can use the center for various needs including contacting your insurance company, filling out paperwork or connecting with loved ones.
- Sam’s Club: 645 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806
- Verizon has deployed Wireless Emergency Communication Centers to help hurricane survivors stay connected to their friends, family and other important contacts.
- Wireless Emergency Communication Centers are generator-powered mobile units that have device charging and computer workstations, along with wireless phones, tablets, and other devices available for use.
- Verizon’s Wireless Emergency Communication Centers have been set up at the following locations:
- A-B Technical Community College
- 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801
- Asheville YMCA
- 30 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC 28801
- Family Justice Center
- 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC 28801
- Groce United Methodist Church
- 954 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805
- A-B Technical Community College
- Verizon also has charging stations at the following locations:
- YMCA of Western North Carolina
- 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion, NC 28752
- Two charging stations at this location
- 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion, NC 28752
- WNC Agricultural Center
- 761 Boylston Hwy., Fletcher, NC 28732
- Three charging stations at this location
- 761 Boylston Hwy., Fletcher, NC 28732
- A-B Technical Community College
- 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801
- One charging station at this location
- YMCA of Western North Carolina
- T-Mobile has set up satellite cellular on light trucks (SatCOLTs), providing cellular voice and data along with wi-fi and charging stations at the following locations:
- Asheville Middle School
- 211 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville, NC 28801
- Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center
- 285 Livingston St., Asheville, NC 28801
- First Baptist Church
- 130 Montreat Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711
- Asheville Middle School
- Additional T-Mobile satellite cell on trucks are located in Hendersonville and at a Tractor Supply Co. in Asheville, with others planned for Mission Hospital in Asheville, Cherokee County Emergency Operations Center in Murphy, and in Cherokee.
North Carolina National Guard & Department of Defense
- More than 4,900 federal responders are on the ground in Western North Carolina, including the 1,500 active-duty service members.
- More than 1,800 North Carolina National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed to provide support to Western North Carolina so far.
- The National Guard has more than 700 vehicles and 50 helicopters from six states and two active-duty units in Western NC for rescue and recovery, debris clearing, and other missions.
- So far, the National Guard has:
- Delivered more than 2,614 tons of commodities to affected areas
- Cleared 1,052 obstacles
- Rescued nearly 1,000 individuals
- So far, the National Guard has:
- The Department of Defense has also deployed 918 vehicles and 41 aircraft to Western North Carolina.
- The Guard’s key tasks continue to be search and rescue of impacted civilian personnel, followed by:
- Delivery of essential relief supplies to points of need
- Clearing of routes to gain access to isolated communities
- Although airspace is limited due to ongoing missions by the National Guard and Department of Defense, a process has been established for private pilots seeking to fly in humanitarian relief to coordinate with local authorities.
- If you are looking to fly in resources and don’t know where to turn, call my office and we will get you in contact with the right coordinators.
- Here are a few key phone numbers from the NCNG:
- HOTLINE: 888-892-1162
- Emergency management watch: 919-733-3300
- Donated goods: 919-825-2474
- These lines have very high call volumes. If you do not get through the first try, keep calling.
Asheville Regional Airport
- Asheville Regional Airport closed mid-day on Friday, September 27, due to risk of flooding.
- Commercial flights at Asheville Regional Airport have resumed.
- If you parked your car in an Asheville Regional Airport lot and could not retrieve the vehicle due to the storm, great news - none of the airport’s lots flooded and all cars are fine.
- Stay safe and pick up your car when you are able.
- PLEASE NOTE:
- No general aviation pilots are allowed to land at Asheville Regional Airport without prior clearance from FEMA to ensure the safety of aircraft and personnel.
- Supply deliveries by civilian pilots ARE permitted to land at Asheville Regional Airport so long as they have prior clearance from FEMA.
- FEMA is not turning away any pilot that has gone through the proper channels to coordinate delivery and ensure the safety of his fellow aircraft and personnel.
- No general aviation pilots are allowed to land at Asheville Regional Airport without prior clearance from FEMA to ensure the safety of aircraft and personnel.
Federal Nutrition Programs
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has approved flexibilities due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.
- SNAP
- North Carolina was granted a waiver for the 10-day reporting requirement for the replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits lost because of the hurricane.
- This waiver provides additional time beyond the standard 10-day time frame for households to report food losses and receive replacement benefits for food that was destroyed and previously purchased with SNAP benefits.
- Child Nutrition
- The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was approved for a waiver pertaining to the child nutrition programs.
- Under the waiver approval, NCDPI’s local program operators may:
- Serve meals in a non-congregate setting
- Adjust the time of meal service
- Allow parent pick-up
- Allow service of meals at school sites
- Under the waiver approval, NCDPI’s local program operators may:
- The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was approved for a waiver pertaining to the child nutrition programs.
- Food and Nutrition Services Program
- People and families in North Carolina who are enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services program can now use their EBT card to purchase hot food.
- This flexibility will remain in effect until November 3.
- People and families in North Carolina who are enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services program can now use their EBT card to purchase hot food.
- Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, & Children (WIC)
- Families participating in WIC who may have relocated to a new area can go to any NC WIC agency to:
- Have a new eWIC card issued
- Request replacement breastfeeding supplies or breast pumps
- Request replacement food that was purchased with current WIC benefits and lost due to Hurricane Helene
- Families participating in WIC who may have relocated to a new area can go to any NC WIC agency to:
- SNAP
For NC-11 Medical Providers
- If you own a medical practice in NC-11 and are experiencing financial hardship due to Hurricane Helene, the North Carolina Medical Society is reactivating its Financial Recovery Program (FRP) to help you recover and open your doors again.
- For more information on the disaster relief fund, you can visitthis link.
- Details on how medical practices can qualify and apply for funds will be coming soon.
- For more information on the disaster relief fund, you can visitthis link.
- The Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has made available:
- Accelerated payments to Medicare Part A providers affected by Hurricane Helene
- Advance payments to Medicare Part B suppliers affected by Hurricane Helene
For Local Government Resource Requests
- For county leaders: This is a reminder to make sure your Emergency Operation Center has submitted the request for gasoline, food, water, cell service deployables, etc. with North Carolina Emergency Management to have your request processed and resources delivered.
- My office stands ready to assist with checking the status of your request if the county or municipality has not heard back from NC Emergency Management within 24 hours.
For Individual Assistance through FEMA
North Carolina received a Major Disaster Declaration for the following counties: Buncombe, Clay, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
People with damage to their homes or personal property who live in one of the above-listed counties should apply for Individual Assistance through FEMA, which may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies.
- Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay.
Individual Assistance provides financial aid and services to eligible individuals and households that have been affected by a disaster to assist with the recovery process. Individuals can officially begin applying for Individual Assistance online atwww.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST.
- To date, FEMA has paid out more than $33 million in housing and other types of assistance and more than 109,000 Western North Carolinians have registered for Individual Assistance.
To Connect with a Loved One
- Residents trying to connect with family members may call NC 211 (or 1-888-892-1162 if calling from out-of-state) to report missing loved ones or request a welfare check.
- People in the impacted areas can indicate that they are safe by reporting themselves safe through Red Cross Reunification by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- Please only use 911 for life-threatening emergencies so the lines remain open for critical situations.
- If you are still trying to locate a friend or family member, please complete this form to notify local officials of their missing status.
- The form was created by Buncombe County but information is being shared amongst all counties.
- Regardless of which county your loved one was last known to be in, you can still submit the form.
- Buncombe County will share the information with the appropriate officials to initiate search and rescue efforts.
- United Way is also fielding missing person/welfare check requests.
- Text PERSON to 40403 to add a loved one to search and rescue efforts or fill outthis form.
Resources for Utility & Other Status Updates
For information on the status of utilities, debris sites, etc., we want to share the following resources. As communications are restored and more information becomes available, these sites will continue to be updated.
- Drinking Water Systems:Public Water Supply Situation Report Tracking
- Debris Disposal Sites:Active Temporary Debris Disposal Sites
- NCDEQSituation Report Tracking System
- NCDPSHurricane Helene - Storm Information
- NCDPSCounty Emergency Management Agencies
- How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Helene
Free Legal Assistance
- Legal Aid of North Carolina stands ready to provide free advice and legal counsel regarding natural disaster needs, including legal representation if necessary, including for civil legal issues involving:
- Filing FEMA claims and appeals (a process which can be overwhelmingly bureaucratic and burdensome)
- Replacement of lost or destroyed legal and government documents, including driver’s licenses and identification cards
- Medical and insurance claims
- Home repair contracts
- Utility disputes related to restoration of services
- Consumer protection issues like construction fraud, price-gouging on repairs and identity theft
- Housing issues such as unlawful eviction and foreclosures
- Bankruptcy
- Probate and clearing title for survivors living in generational homes without a clear title
- Family law cases and children in need of services (unfortunately, domestic violence tends to rise following a natural disaster)
- If you need civil legal assistance, please contact Legal Aid of North Carolina via the following toll-free hotline:
- (866) 219-LANC or (866) 219-5262
- The hotline is available from:
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursdays.
- Constituents can also apply online at legalaidnc.org/get-help/ between 1:00-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
- The hotline is available from:
- (866) 219-LANC or (866) 219-5262
IRS Guidance for Taxpayers Impacted by Hurricane Helene
- Extension of certain tax filing deadlines:
- IRS has extended various filing deadlines for taxpayers in impacted areas, including 2024 individual/business returns, certain quarterly estimated income tax payments, and certain payroll/excise taxes.
- Click here for the full list of extensions and respective dates
- Click here for more information from the IRS on disaster assistance
- Tax relief for qualified payments, disaster-related losses:
- IRS released provided guidance to taxpayers on how to address disaster-related losses in their 2024 tax return, as well as providing guidance on how qualified disaster relief payments - like government assistance payments - are generally excluded from gross income.
- Click here for a general walkthrough of these policies (under header “Additional tax relief”)
- Click here for more information on tax treatment of disaster-related losses
- Click here for more information on tax treatment of qualified disaster relief payments
- IRS released provided guidance to taxpayers on how to address disaster-related losses in their 2024 tax return, as well as providing guidance on how qualified disaster relief payments - like government assistance payments - are generally excluded from gross income.
- IRS has extended various filing deadlines for taxpayers in impacted areas, including 2024 individual/business returns, certain quarterly estimated income tax payments, and certain payroll/excise taxes.
Shelters
- For those unable to evacuate to a safe location or in need of a place to go, the following shelters are currently open and available as of October 9:
- Buncombe
- A-B Technical Community College
- 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801
- Gold’s Gym
- 801 Fairview Rd, Asheville, NC 28803
- WNC Agricultural Center
- 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732
- A-B Technical Community College
- Haywood
- Haywood County Government Armory
- 285 Armory Dr., Clyde, NC 28781
- Haywood County Government Armory
- Henderson
- Edneyville Elementary School
- 2875 Pace Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Henderson County Recreation Center
- 708 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Edneyville Elementary School
- Madison
- Madison Early College High School
- 5374 US Hwy 25-70, Marshall, NC 28755
- Madison Early College High School
- McDowell
- Glenwood Baptist Church
- 1550 Glenwood Baptist Church Rd., Marion, NC 29640
- YMCA of Western North Carolina
- 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion, NC 28752
- Glenwood Baptist Church
- Polk
- Polk County High School
- 1681 NC 108 Hwy. E., Columbus, NC 28722
- Polk County High School
- Rutherford
- Rutherfordton/Spindale Central High School
- 641 US 221 Hwy. N., Rutherfordton, NC 28139
- Rutherfordton/Spindale Central High School
- Transylvania
- Transylvania Parks & Rec
- 1078 Ecusta Rd., Brevard, NC 28712
- Transylvania Parks & Rec
- Yancey
- Blue Ridge Elementary
- 910 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Cane River Middle School
- 1128 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714
- Blue Ridge Elementary
- Buncombe
With my warmest regards,
Chuck Edwards
Member of Congress