Hurricane Helene update #11 from Congressman Edwards (2024)

Dear Friend,

I know everyone is starting to get restless. Many of you have seen your power restored but still don’t have running water to shower, cook, or clean laundry. Others still don’t have power and are likely frustrated with the inability to do something as simple as come home and turn on the lights. I want to let you know that your frustration is valid. It has been a long 11 days for the people of our mountains, and it’s reaching the point where folks are just tired. That is okay. We will still get through this.

If you feel you are overwhelmed or need someone to talk to about everything you have endured since Hurricane Helene hit, I encourage you to reach out to a friend, a family member, or maybe one of the mental health resources I’ve listed in today’s update.

The closer we get to two weeks post-disaster, the more anxious I’m sure many of you are going to feel to want to return to how mountain life was pre-disaster. I want to assure you that we will get there. It will be a long road, but every passing day is just another 24 hours closer to a better, stronger, more resilient Western North Carolina.

Today’s update includes changes to open USPS locations, information on open DMV offices, and an update on Department of Defense assets deployed to assist with response and recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.

This is update number 11, with more information to come in the following days. Please make sure to read everything and share it with your friends and family.

Food and Water

Supplying drinkable water remains a top priority for emergency crews. 86 water systems are on a boil advisory. 15 treatment plants have reported having no power and 27 systems are out of water. Water restoration trends continue to move in a positive direction, with nine treatment plants regaining power and six systems restoring water to the system in the past 24 hours.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has promised 120 truckloads a day of food and water with no specified end date. FEMA has shipped14 million liters of water and more than 15 million meals utilizing the $20 billion in funds that I helped to draft and pass for disaster relief just two days before Hurricane Helene hit. Of the shipped food and water, more than 6 million liters of water and 4 million individual meals have already been delivered to Western NC communities.

Home Depot will be passing out free disaster relief kits every day starting at 9:00 a.m., while supplies last, at the following locations: Home Depot Asheville 795 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 Home Depot West Asheville 127 Acton Cir., Asheville, NC 28806 Home Depot Hendersonville 401 Linda Vista Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792

Walmart is hosting activities at the following locations: Hendersonville, NC Store 1242 250 Highlands Square Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792 Portable restrooms Serving hot meals at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily Arden, NC Store 1179 60 Airport Rd., Arden, NC 28704 Portable restrooms Laundry Showers Wi-fi hotspot and charging stations Buncombe County Buncombe County has begun water distribution at multiple sites. Each will be available daily from 1:00 -7:00 p.m.: Pack Square Park - you MUST bring your own container for this site 80 Court Plz., Asheville, NC 28801 William W. Estes Elementary School 275 Overlook Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 Sand Hill-Venable Elementary 154 Sand Hill School Rd., Asheville, NC 28806 North Windy Ridge Intermediate School 20 Doan Rd., Weaverville, NC 28787 Fairview Elementary 1355 Charlotte Hwy., Fairview, NC 28730 The following major feeding site is available in Buncombe County, where citizens can access food, water and other basic necessities: Biltmore Baptist Church 35 Clayton Rd., Arden, NC 28704 Distribution and bulk pickup for volunteers looking to take bulk loads of supplies to in-need community members Saturday hours: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Community drive-thru for anyone in the community needing supplies Saturday hours: 3:00-6:00 p.m. First Baptist Church – Weaverville 63 N. Main St., Weaverville, NC 28787 Hot showers available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Unlimited clean drinking water is available, bring your own container. Supplies and bottled water. Hot lunch served at 1:30 p.m. Food and drinking water are available from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily at the following locations: Asheville Middle School 211 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville, NC 28801 Ingles 550 NC-9, Black Mountain, NC 28711 This location also has handwashing stations and portable restrooms Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center 121 Shiloh Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 Lucy Herring Elementary 98 Sulphur Springs Rd., Asheville, NC 28806 Oakley Elementary School 753 Fairvew Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 Haywood County The following locations are providing community members with essential resources such as but not limited to, food, water, cleaning products, baby formula, and pet food, Monday through Fridays: Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd., Clyde, NC 28721 Open every day until 6:00 p.m. Pigeon Community Center 450 Pigeon St., Waynesville, NC 28786 Also offering hot meals every day at 2:00 p.m. Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cruso Community Center 13186 Cruso Rd., Canton, NC 28716 Daily Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. First United Methodist Church 566 S. Haywood St., Waynesville, NC 28786 Includes shower access. Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Maggie Valley Pavilion 3935 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751 Daily Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Woodland Baptist Church 545 Crabtree Rd., Waynesville, NC 28786 Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bethel Elementary School 4700 Old River Rd., Canton, NC 28716 Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Jonathan Valley Elementary School 410 Hall Dr., Waynesville, NC 28786 Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church - in the Parish Hall 234 Church St., Waynesville, NC 28786 Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday Hot food available from 4:00 p.m. to 7 :00 p.m. daily. St. Barnabas Catholic Church 109 Crescent Hill Rd., Arden, NC 28704 Daily Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reynolds Baptist Church - Family Life Center 520 Rose Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 Daily Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This location also has potable water available to residents who bring their own vessels to fill. Life Church of Waynesville 601 Westwood Cir., Waynesville, NC 28786 Supplies will be distributed from Wednesday, October 9 to Friday, October 11 Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The following location offers hot meals daily: Maggie Valley Fire Department 2901 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751 The following location offers showers daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church 2701 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751 Henderson County Henderson County has stood up Resource Hub locations for water distribution and other supplies as they become available. Distribution will be taking place daily from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 at the following locations: Etowah Elementary: 320 Etowah School Rd., Etowah, NC 28729 Rugby Middle School: 3345 Haywood Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28791 East Henderson High School: 150 Eagle Pride Dr., East Flat Rock, NC 28726 North Henderson High School: 35 Fruitland Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792 Mills River Town Hall: 124 Town Center Dr., Mills River, NC 28759 Fletcher Town Hall: 300 Old Cane Creek Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732 Each family unit will be provided supplies for one day’s meal and water as available. Individuals are asked to enter the drive-through and remain in your car unless otherwise instructed by volunteers to ensure an efficient process. Jackson County In partnership with the Red Cross, the following is available for citizens of Jackson County: The Boys & Girls Club of the Plateau are providing shelf-stable meals at the following location: 558 Frank Allen Rd., Cashiers, NC 28717 Hours of operation to come. The Canada Fire Department is distributing emergency supplies at the following location: 149 Charleys Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, NC 28783 Hours of operation to come. Madison County The following locations are offering food, water, and some supply distribution in Madison County: Beech Glen Community Center 2936 Beech Glen Rd., Mars Hill, 28754 Daily hours: Unable to locate daily hours at this time. Center Community Center 1300 Grapevine Rd., Marshall, NC 28753 Daily hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Ebbs Chapel Community Center 281 Laurel Valley Rd., Mars Hill, NC 28754 Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Enon Baptist Church 174 Ammons Branch Rd., Marshall, NC 28753 Open Sunday 12:00-4:00 p.m. Freedom Christian Church 7350 US 25/70 Bypass, Marshall, NC 28753 Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. This location offers additional resources such as hygiene products, blankets, clothes, cleaning supplies, diapers, pet food, etc. Laurel Community Center - also has supplies 4100 NC 212 Hwy., Marshall, NC 28753 Daily Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Revere-Rice Community Center 3980 Revere Rd., Marshall, NC 28753 Daily hours: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) Spring Creek Community Center 13075 NC 209 Hwy., Hot Springs, NC 28743 Daily hours: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. This location also has additional resources such as pet food, livestock feed and hay. Walnut Community Center - also has supplies 46 School Rd., Marshall, NC 28753 Daily hours: Unable to locate daily hours at this time. N.C. Cooperative Extension - Madison County Center 258 Carolina Ln., Marshall, NC 28753 Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. This location is offering drive-thru food distribution only. McDowell County McDowell County has established multiple points of distribution that are open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 4:00-6:00 p.m., depending on supply levels. Distribution takes place daily at the following locations: Former TJ’s Discounts - North Cove 8153 US 221 N., Marion, NC 28752 Old Fort Town Hall 38 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, NC 28762 New Manna Baptist Church 225 E. Court St., Marion, NC 28752 Solid Rock Free Will Baptist Church - Dysartsville 7860 NC 226 S., Nebo, NC 28761 Zion Hill Baptist Church 1036 Zion Hill Rd., Marion, NC 28752 Hot meals are also being provided at the following location: Grace Community Church 5182 US 70 W., Marion, NC 28752 Lunch is served every day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dinner is available from 4:00-5:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Marion is offering hot showers, air conditioning, and areas to charge devices. Current hours: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 2:00-5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Polk County The following locations are offering food and water distribution for residents in need from 1:00-5:00 p.m.: Mill Spring/Green Creek Community 25 International Blvd., Mill Spring, NC 28756 Columbus Community 95 Walker St., Columbus, NC 28722 Saluda Community Bus Parking Lot 214 E. Main St., Saluda, NC 28773 Tryon Community 301 N. Trade St., Tryon, NC 28782 Sunny View 86 Sunny View School Rd., Mill Spring, NC 28756 Rutherford County The following locations are open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. for citizens to get food and emergency supplies: Thomas Jefferson High School 2527 US-221A Hwy., Mooresboro, NC 28114 Florence Baptist Church 201 S. Broadway St., Forest City, NC 28043 Rutherford County Health Department 221 Callahan Koon Rd., Spindale, NC 28160 Gilkey Church of God 255 Oak Springs Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139 Parks, Recreation, & Lake Office 658 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure, NC 28746 Lake Lure Baptist Church 6837 US-74 ALT, Lake Lure, NC 28746 Ingles at Lake Lure - meals only 276 NC-9, Lake Lure, NC 28746 Offers hot meals at 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Also offers showers, restrooms, a mobile health van, a tool trailer, a charging station (please bring your own charging cord), and wi-fi. Father’s Vineyard - also has shower and charging stations 724 Oakland Rd., Spindale, NC 28160 Spencer Baptist Church - water distribution only 187 N Oak St., Spindale, NC 28160 United Way of Rutherford County - water distribution and charging stations only 668 Withrow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043 The Church at Sapphire - through October 10 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774 Daily hours: 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Little River Baptist Church - through October 11 51 Little River Church Rd., Penrose, NC 28766 Breakfast hours: 8:00-10:00 a.m. Lunch hours: 12:30-2:00 p.m. Dinner hours: 6:00-7:30 p.m. Transylvania County The following locations are providing hot meals to county residents: The Church at Sapphire - through October 10 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774 Daily hours: 12:00-4:00 p.m. Little River Baptist Church - through October 11 51 Little River Church Rd., Penrose, NC 28766 Breakfast hours: 8:00-10:00 a.m. Lunch hours: 12:30-2:00 p.m. Dinner hours: 6:00-7:30 p.m. Cedar Mountain Community Center 10635 Greenville Hwy., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718 Breakfast hours: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Lunch hours: 12:00-2:00 p.m. Dinner hours: 4:00-6:00 p.m. Balsam Grove Community Center - daily until power is fully restored 8732 Parkway Rd., Balsam Grove, NC 28708 Daily hours: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Resource pick-up locations are listed below by county. As I learn more, I will keep you posted: Bottled water is available daily at local fire departments and 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church located at: 3232 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Water filling stations can be found at the following locations: City Sports Complex 824 Ecusta Rd., Brevard, NC 28712 Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Cedar Mountain Outpost 8431 Greenville Hwy., Brevard, NC 28712 No posted daily hours. Territory Brevard 43 S. Broad St, Brevard, NC 28712 No posted daily hours. DD Bullwinkles 60 E. Main St., Brevard, NC 28712 No posted daily hours. First United Methodist Church 325 N. Broad St., Brevard, NC 28712 Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Pisgah Forest Baptist Church 494 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Daily hours: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Newfound Artisan 22 W. Jordan St., Brevard, NC 28712 Through today, October 6. Hours: 12:00-5:00 p.m. Food, water, and other supplies such as hygiene products are being distributed at the following locations: Anchor Baptist Church 3232 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Church at Sapphire 620 Whitewater Rd., Sapphire, NC 28774 Through October 10. Daily hours: 12:00-4:00 p.m. Yancey County Yancey County has transitioned to one centralized distribution site for water, food and ice located at the following address: Altec 150 Altec Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714 Mobile laundry facilities are available in the GO Grocery parking lot located at the following address: 631 W Hwy. 19E Bypass, Burnsville, NC 28714



Trash Services and Debris Removal

If your home has damages and you need assistance with clean up, please call Crisis Cleanup for access to volunteer organizations that can assist you at 844-965-1386.

Additionally, the following counties have resources for where to take debris waste. Buncombe Curbside collection will begin Monday for City of Asheville sanitation customers. There will be no recycling pick up until the recycling plant is operational. Residents can use both recycling and trash carts for household waste. The following materials cannot be collected at this time: Mud, construction debris, concrete and other bulky or hazardous items. Debris collection is estimated to start in mid-October. The Town of Black Mountain Public Works Department has secured four 15-yard dumpsters located in two sites for Black Mountain residents to throw away household trash ONLY: Tractor Supply: 125 Old US Hwy. 70 E., Black Mountain, NC 28711 Ingles: 550 NC-9, Black Mountain, NC 28711 Please Note: Yard waste, bulk item, separate recycling and debris collection are not available at this time. Waste Pro collection service will resume today, October 7, for regular Monday route customers. Recycling services are currently suspending while repair work is underway at the recycling process facility. Haywood Household waste will be accepted at the Materials Recovery Facility at 247 Recycle Rd., Clyde and at Convenience Centers at Jonathan Creek, Beaverdam, Bethel, Hazelwood, Mauney Cove, Jones Cove and Highway 110. White Oak Landfill has reopened. Henderson Henderson County Transfer Station is open and accepting storm debris with normal fees. Henderson County has begun curbside storm debris removal to county residents as a free service. The county will pick up storm debris for free if it is pushed to the right of way of a property. Storm debris includes tree branches, leaves, logs, building materials, furniture, paint etc. Please be patient. The county will pick up storm debris for free as quickly as possible. Madison The Hot Springs collection center is operating on normal hours for household trash ONLY: Monday: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Hot Springs trash pickup is returning to Mondays like usual. Please only use this pickup service if you cannot bring it to the collection center yourself. The pickup service is being led by volunteers at this time. Polk The Polk County landfill is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 322 Landfill Rd., Mill Spring, NC 28756 The service fee is waived through October 8. Beginning on October 9, drop off of residential trash will be $10. GFL trash services will continue on the regular schedule. However, certain areas may be inaccessible due to ongoing power outages from Hurricane Helene. Two dumpsters are located on Gibson Street for immediate trash disposal due to road inaccessibility. Transylvania The City of Brevard has resumed regular trash pickup. Yancey The Riverside and East Yancey Recycling Centers were expected to resume operations by yesterday, October 5. No update has been published, but I will keep you posted once I have received confirmation that the facilities have been reopened.



Voter Information

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has provided pertinent information and recommendations for voters in the Helene disaster area during the 2024 general election. To review information on voting in the 2024 general election after Hurricane Helene, you can follow this link . The site provides information on absentee voting, how to change your polling location, county board of elections, office closures and more. For any additional questions on voting post-hurricane, please contact your county Board of Elections. Please note: Your county Board of Elections is the best place to get any questions answered. I have been permitted to share the above, nonpartisan information but am prohibited from answering any questions related to the 2024 general election.



United States Postal Service/Mail Services

USPS anticipates continued improvement of mail delivery operations with local recovery efforts, to include power, connectivity, and roads.

There are some facilities unable to provide full retail and mail delivery due to road closures and current conditions. No drop shipments will be accepted at any of the locations listed below. The following sites are closed with no retail or delivery: Barnardsville - 28709 Cedar Mountain - 28718 Hot Springs - 28743 Rosman - 28772 Swannanoa - 28778 The following site is closed with no retail, but delivery is being attempted where it is safe to do so: Newland - 28657 The following sites are closed with alternative facilities listed: Alexander - 28701 Alternative location: 2350 Old Marshall Hwy., Alexander, NC 28701 Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. Open Saturdays: 8:00-10:00 a.m. Bat Cave - 28710 Alternative location: 3979 Chimney Rock Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 12:00-1:00 p.m. for lunch Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Barnardsville - 28709 Alternate location: 1664 Barnardsville Hwy., Barnardsville, NC 28709 Daily hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; closed from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch. Open Saturdays: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Cedar Mountain - 28718 Alternate location: 9515 Greenville Hwy., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718 Daily hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 12:00-2:00 p.m. for lunch Open Saturdays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Chimney Rock - 28720 Alternate location: 2432 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure, NC 28746 Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., closed 12:00-1:00 p.m. Edneyville - 28727 Alternate location: 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Ste. 11, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Daily hours M-F: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Gerton – 28735 Alternate location: 1352 Charlotte Hwy., Fairview, NC 28730 Daily Hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Open Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Green Mountain - 28740 Alternate location: 670 W. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714 Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Hot Springs - 28743 111 Bridge St., Hot Springs, NC 28743 Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for lunch. Open Saturdays: 9:00-10:30 a.m. Marshall - 28753 Alternate location: 100 S. Main St., Marshall, NC 28753 Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; closed 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for lunch. Open Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Micaville - 28755 Alternate location: 670 W. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714 Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Montreat - 28757 Alternate location: 2 Tucker Rd., Ridgecrest, NC 28770 Daily hours M-F: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Penland - 28765 Alternative location: 899 Oak Ave., Spruce Pine, NC 28777 Daily hours M-F: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Open Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Rosman - 28778 Alternate location: 272 Main St., Rosman, NC 28772 Daily hours M-F: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch. Open Saturdays: 10:00-11:00 a.m. Swannanoa - 28765 Alternate location: 1141 Tunnel Rd., Ste. C, Asheville, NC 28805 Daily hours M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Open Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. All remaining locations are attempting delivery where it is safe to do so. Multiple United Parcel Service (UPS) sites continue to be affected by power, flooding, and downed trees/power and lines/storm related obstacles. The Hendersonville and Asheville UPS buildings are currently operational and are being powered by portable generators. Delivery of packages in these areas is increasing as road conditions improve daily.



Pharmacy Access

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response under the Department of Health and Human Services has activated the Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) for North Carolinians as of Friday, October 4. The EPAP program helps uninsured residents replace prescription medication or certain medical equipment lost or damaged during Hurricane Helene. Through the program, uninsured residents can: Request a free 30-day supply of certain prescription medications at any EPAP-participating pharmacy which can be renewed every 30 days while the EPAP is active. Replace certain medical equipment and supplies such as canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, blood sugar meters and blood sugar test strips for diabetics. Uninsured North Carolina residents affected by the recent hurricane can call the EPAP hotline, 855-793-7470, or visit the EPAP website to check their eligibility, determine if their medications or medical equipment are covered, or locate a participating pharmacy. Prescription Pad is open from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and filling prescriptions for Yancey County residents at the following location: 730 E. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714

For individuals able to safely travel to fill a prescription, CVS at the following locations are actively open as of October 2: 324 Long Shoals Rd., Arden, NC 28704 505 Smokey Park Hwy., Asheville, NC 28806 371 Asheville Hwy., Brevard, NC 28712 3450 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732 1605 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28792 2001 Spartanburg Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792 111 S Main St., Rutherfordton, NC 28139 773 Russ Ave., Waynesville, NC 28786

You can also use this link to locate non-CVS pharmacy locations open to the public by county.

to locate non-CVS pharmacy locations open to the public by county. How to Acquire a Prescription: If a store is closed, you can still call the number and the pharmacy’s phone lines have been rerouted to a nearby CVS Pharmacy that is open to help patients access their prescriptions. Patients can visit any CVS Pharmacy for assistance with immediate prescription needs.



Open Urgent Cares/ Health Care Services

There is a field hospital with physicians, nurses and paramedics who can treat patients at the Burnsville Fire Department. The address is as follows: 305 Pineola St., Burnsville, NC 28714

The following urgent cares are open and accessible for community members with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries: Locations open between 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Mercy Urgent Care Weaverville 61 Weaver Blvd., Weaverville, NC 28787 Mercy Urgent Care West Asheville 1201 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806 Mercy Urgent Care Waynesville 120 Frazier St., Ste. 6, Waynesville, NC 28786 Locations open between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Mercy Urgent Care Brevard 22 Trust Ln., Brevard, NC 28712 Locations open between 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Mercy Urgent Care Columbus 140 West Mills St., Columbus, NC 28722 Locations open between 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Mobile Urgent Care Clinic 12 Florida Ave., Black Mountain, NC 28711 Mental Health & Basic Medical Support Center 130 Montreat Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711 Pardee Urgent Care 45 Hendersonville Hwy., Ste. A, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768

Free mental health services - All available for drop-in Care Collaborative for Western North Carolina Clinicians is a partnership among more than 200 mental health professionals volunteering to provide free mental health services for Hurricane Helene survivors. Services are provided virtually, and you can follow this link to find a professional that fits your needs and their contact information to schedule a session. Hot Springs Elementary School - Art Room 63 N. Serpentine Ave., Hot Springs, NC 28743 Daily hours: 12:00-5:00 p.m. The Pearl Institute 55 Academy St., Waynesville, NC Daily hours: 12:00-6:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Free telehealth appointments are also available. To book a telehealth appointment, you can email info@pearlpsychedelicinstitute.org or call/text (828) 400-7091 All University of North Carolina System students have access to free mental health through their university. Please monitor your student email for more information on how to access these services.

The following emergency orthopedic offices are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily: 800 Fleming St., Hendersonville, NC 28791 2585 Hendersonville Rd., Arden, NC 28704 9 Haywood Office Park, Ste. 102 and 103, Waynesville, NC 28785 Please Note: Emergency orthopedic phone services are down so patients will be seen on a walk-in basis without appointment.



Dialysis Locations

The following location is open and available for dialysis treatments in NC-11: Pardee Hospital 800 N. Justice St., Hendersonville, NC 28791 This location can dialyze 30 patients a day. DaVita Kidney Care nurses are reaching out to their patients to coordinate treatment, but the following DaVita locations are available: DaVita Greer South Dialysis 3254 Brushy Greek Rd., Greer, SC 29650 Contact Number: (864) 801-2065 DaVita Saluda River Dialysis 8080 Augusta Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673 Contact Number: (833) 378-2702 DaVita Wofford at Home 8024 White Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303 Contact Number: (864) 583-4788 DaVita Boiling Springs Dialysis 196 Sloane Garden Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316 Contact Number: (833) 458-4809



Oxygen Locations

Hendersonville High School 1 Bearcat Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28791 Must be assessed through Pardee Hospital. Lincare is only serving established patients. Patients must bring in empty tanks to one of the following locations: Asheville Lincare 103 Elk Park Dr., Asheville, NC 28804 Fax number: (866) 234-6698 Greenville Lincare 355 Woodruff Rd., Ste. 204 and 205, Greenville, SC 29607 Fax Number: (864) 288-0339 The following locations are available for oxygen refills, but patients must bring their own oxygen equipment - fire departments are available 24/7: Boiling Springs Fire Department 186 Rainbow Lake Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316 Reidville Fire Department 7450 Reidville Rd., Woodruff, SC 29388 Inman City Fire Department 6 Humphrey St., Inman, SC 29349 First Presbyterian Church 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 Daily hours: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Greer Relief Indigo Hope Neighborhood Impact Center 113C Berry Ave., Greer, SC 29651 Daily hours: 2:00-5:00 p.m. Croft Fire Department 370 Cedar Springs Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29302 Arkwright Fire Department 1070 Southport Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29306 Roebuck Fire Department 2639 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376\ North Spartanburg Fire Department 8767 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29316



Resources for Veterans

Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion members and Legion Posts that have been displaced from their primary residence due to damage sustained during Hurricane Helene may be eligible for financial assistance through the American Legion. Legionnaires and Sons of the American Legion members may be eligible for up to $3,000. Legion Posts may be eligible for up to $10,000. To learn more or to request assistance, please use this link . Applications must be submitted within 90 days of the disaster: Dec. 26, 2024.

The Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville and Master Sergeant Jerry K. Crump VA Clinic in Forest City are open for essential and emergency services. Veterans can: Visit the Asheville VA Hospital pharmacy for medication refills or: Call the Regional Clinical Contact Center at (855) 679-0074 and press 1 for pharmacy representatives. Local pharmacies in the VA’s community care network will also fill written prescriptions, or prescriptions as they appear on an active VA prescription bottle that is not older than six months and has available refills, to provide a 30-day supply.

Hickory and Franklin outpatient VA clinics are now operating regularly. Due to the damage and personal losses caused by Hurricane Helene to the staff of the VA, it will take some time to bring staffing to full capacity. Please be patient as the VA works to rebuild their workforce.



Resources for Farmers

The United States Department of Agriculture is beginning to put together a list of resources for farmers and other agricultural industry members. If your agricultural operation has been impacted by Hurricane Helene, you can review this link, farmers.gov , for emergency and disaster assistance programs.



Power and Gas

About 117,000 customers remain without power in Western North Carolina. Customers whose properties are inaccessible or not able to receive power may be without electricity for an extended period of time as Duke Energy works to rebuild critical infrastructure.

Restoration of service for all other customers in the heavily impacted areas is anticipated within a week, by Sunday, October 13. Crews are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible.

As work on substations conclude, Duke Energy is moving personnel to work on the power grid’s thousands of miles of lines and poles that serve individual homes and businesses. This work can feel slower because the same amount of work restores fewer customers.

For more information on Duke Energy’s power restoration efforts, you can review the following links: Complex Repair & Disaster Rebuild Zones Map: duke-energy.com/info/carolinas-restoration Outage Map: duke-energy.com/outages Outage Alerts: duke-energy.com/outages/alerts Generator safety: duke-energy.com/outages/generators Power restoration process: duke-energy.com/outages/restoring-your-power



Roads

See Also WXII viewers reporting issues with Spectrum internet

A “DO NOT DRIVE” message remains in place from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for most of Western North Carolina. Unless it is an emergency, please do not travel to the hardest hit communities. Cherokee, Graham, Clay, Swain, Macon and Jackson counties ARE FULLY OPEN to people who can access them through safe routes. Please DO NOT try to visit or travel through the areas hardest hit by the storm.

NCDOT has reopened more than 450 roads. Roughly 630 roads remain closed, 105 of which are primary routes.

Cut-and-shove operations continue in areas of Henderson and Polk counties. All other storm impacted areas in Division 14 have transitioned to damage assessment and/or repairs of primary and secondary routes by state or contract forces. Division 14 includes all NC-11 counties, other than: McDowell, Rutherford, Buncombe, Madison, and Yancey counties. Non-Division 14 counties are a part of Division 13, which has seen an influx of transfer crews to increase personnel and equipment support for cut and shove efforts.

USDOT approved an initial $100 million in Emergency Repair funds to NCDOT. Damage to our mountain roads exceeds $100 million but USDOT’s investment is a significant and most welcome start.

A total of 2,050 DOT employees are working to restore and repair road access in WNC. NCDOT also has: 1,100 pieces of heavy equipment for debris clearance and road repairs in affected areas, including dump trucks, backhoes, loaders, graders, etc. More than 50 personnel from neighboring states on the ground providing assistance. As of October 7, public transportation agencies in areas impacted by Helene have provided 487 evacuation trips and transported 2,018 people out of impacted areas to safety.

Yesterday, NC DMV reopened nine of the 16 driver license offices that had been closed since Hurricane Helene hit.

The following DMV offices are open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed between 11:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. for a lunch break: Burke County - Closest open location for McDowell and Yancey County residents 115 Government Dr., Morganton, NC 28655 Cherokee County 1440 Main St., Andrews, NC 28901 Haywood County 290 Lee Rd., Clyde, NC 28721 Henderson County 125 Baystone Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28791 Jackson County 876 Skyland Dr., Ste. 2, Sylva, NC 28779 Macon County 16 Patton Ave., Franklin, NC 28734 Rutherford County 596 Withrow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043 Swain County 2650 Governors Island Rd., Bryson City, NC 28713 Transylvania County 50 Commerce St., Ste. 4, Brevard, NC 28712

The Department of Motor Vehicles plans to reopen two more driver license offices on Wednesday, October 9. The Asheville driver license office will remain closed until water service can be restored.

All but five license plate agencies have reopened.

Air traffic has sustained at 300 percent above pre-hurricane levels in Western NC. NCDOT’s aviation division continue to work to make sure flight operations are safe coming into and out of airports, including by: Scheduling landing/unloading times and aircraft parking so aircraft are spaced out and to reduce the risk of incidents. Establishing a first of its kind “corridors in the sky” to separate civilian and military aircraft in the air. Having search and rescue partners use short, time and location specific restrictions on air operations to enhance safety when multiple helicopters are engaged in search and rescue efforts. The state of North Carolina is NOT turning away civil aviation support so long as it has been coordinated through the proper channels with NC Emergency Management. If you or someone you know is interested in providing civil aviation support and don’t know where to coordinate your efforts, please call my office and we will help you get in touch with the right folks.

NCDOT has launched a detour map to show motorists how to get around closures on I-26 and I-40 at the Tennessee border. You can access the map here .



Internet Access

Internet providers are working with local energy and cell providers to restore service for customers across Western North Carolina. Restoration timelines are not available at this time.

Internet providers including Optimum and Spectrum are working around the clock to restore service for customers. However, part of the network’s infrastructure was destroyed by mudslides and collapsed bridges making restoration a lengthy process. As a result, some impacted areas will require a rebuild of the network from scratch.

To mitigate the lack of service, Optimum, formerly Altice USA, has set up an Optimum Wi-Fi Trailer that is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations: 717 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, NC 28792 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28792

The following locations are offering free public wi-fi: First Baptist Church - Weaverville 63 N. Main St, Weaverville, NC 28787 Downtown Franklin The Town of Franklin has free wi-fi on the town hill area in downtown. Transylvania County Library - 24/7 212 S. Gaston St., Brevard, NC 28712 Newfound Artison through today, October 6 High-speed internet and charging outlets Available 12:00-5:00 p.m. The Yard Brevard 284 Railroad Ave., Brevard, NC 28712 Brevard Visitor Center 175 E. Main St., Brevard, NC 28712 Available daily from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Cell Service

Communications in the region are improving rapidly. Roughly 80 percent of access to cell service has been restored in Western North Carolina. More than 100 temporary network assets have been deployed across all service providers in NC-11 to assist with service quality.

Cell service providers have implemented disaster roaming for any phone located in Western North Carolina to maximize phone service for all users. Disaster roaming allows users to connect to any mobile network during a disaster when other networks are down. This allows users to access emergency services, such as 911, even when their own network is out. If you have service one moment, but experience a reduction in service the next, try restarting your phone to jumpstart disaster roaming again.

UpCycle Tech in Transylvania County is offering free computers and phones for use at the following location: 470 Asheville Hwy., Brevard, NC 28712

AT&T has deployed its Mobile Connectivity Center to the following location: Sam’s Club: 645 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806 The Mobile Connectivity Center is an air-conditioned mobile unit open to the public, equipped with laptops, charging stations and wi-fi. The public can use the center for various needs including contacting your insurance company, filling out paperwork or connecting with loved ones.

Verizon has deployed Wireless Emergency Communication Centers to help hurricane survivors stay connected to their friends, family and other important contacts. Wireless Emergency Communication Centers are generator-powered mobile units that have device charging and computer workstations, along with wireless phones, tablets, and other devices available for use. Verizon’s Wireless Emergency Communication Centers have been set up at the following locations: A-B Technical Community College 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801 Asheville YMCA 30 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC 28801 Family Justice Center 35 Woodfin St., Asheville, NC 28801 Groce United Methodist Church 954 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805 Verizon also has charging stations at the following locations: YMCA of Western North Carolina 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion, NC 28752 Two charging stations at this location WNC Agricultural Center 761 Boylston Hwy., Fletcher, NC 28732 Three charging stations at this location A-B Technical Community College 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801 One charging station at this location

T-Mobile has set up satellite cellular on light trucks (SatCOLTs), providing cellular voice and data along with wi-fi and charging stations at the following locations: Asheville Middle School 211 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville, NC 28801 Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center 285 Livingston St., Asheville, NC 28801 First Baptist Church 130 Montreat Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711

Additional T-Mobile satellite cell on trucks are located in Hendersonville and at a Tractor Supply Co. in Asheville, with others planned for Mission Hospital in Asheville, Cherokee County Emergency Operations Center in Murphy, and in Cherokee.

North Carolina National Guard & Department of Defense

More than 4,900 federal responders are on the ground in Western North Carolina, including the 1,500 active-duty service members.

More than 1,800 North Carolina National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed to provide support to Western North Carolina so far.

The National Guard has more than 700 vehicles and 50 helicopters from six states and two active-duty units in Western NC for rescue and recovery, debris clearing, and other missions. So far, the National Guard has: Delivered more than 2,614 tons of commodities to affected areas Cleared 1,052 obstacles Rescued nearly 1,000 individuals

The Department of Defense has also deployed 918 vehicles and 41 aircraft to Western North Carolina.

The Guard’s key tasks continue to be search and rescue of impacted civilian personnel, followed by: Delivery of essential relief supplies to points of need Clearing of routes to gain access to isolated communities

Although airspace is limited due to ongoing missions by the National Guard and Department of Defense, a process has been established for private pilots seeking to fly in humanitarian relief to coordinate with local authorities. If you are looking to fly in resources and don’t know where to turn, call my office and we will get you in contact with the right coordinators.

Here are a few key phone numbers from the NCNG: HOTLINE: 888-892-1162 Emergency management watch: 919-733-3300 Donated goods: 919-825-2474 These lines have very high call volumes. If you do not get through the first try, keep calling.



Asheville Regional Airport

Asheville Regional Airport closed mid-day on Friday, September 27, due to risk of flooding.

Commercial flights at Asheville Regional Airport have resumed.

If you parked your car in an Asheville Regional Airport lot and could not retrieve the vehicle due to the storm, great news - none of the airport’s lots flooded and all cars are fine. Stay safe and pick up your car when you are able.

PLEASE NOTE: No general aviation pilots are allowed to land at Asheville Regional Airport without prior clearance from FEMA to ensure the safety of aircraft and personnel. Supply deliveries by civilian pilots ARE permitted to land at Asheville Regional Airport so long as they have prior clearance from FEMA. FEMA is not turning away any pilot that has gone through the proper channels to coordinate delivery and ensure the safety of his fellow aircraft and personnel.



Federal Nutrition Programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has approved flexibilities due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene. SNAP North Carolina was granted a waiver for the 10-day reporting requirement for the replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits lost because of the hurricane. This waiver provides additional time beyond the standard 10-day time frame for households to report food losses and receive replacement benefits for food that was destroyed and previously purchased with SNAP benefits. Child Nutrition The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was approved for a waiver pertaining to the child nutrition programs. Under the waiver approval, NCDPI’s local program operators may: Serve meals in a non-congregate setting Adjust the time of meal service Allow parent pick-up Allow service of meals at school sites Food and Nutrition Services Program People and families in North Carolina who are enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services program can now use their EBT card to purchase hot food. This flexibility will remain in effect until November 3. Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) Families participating in WIC who may have relocated to a new area can go to any NC WIC agency to: Have a new eWIC card issued Request replacement breastfeeding supplies or breast pumps Request replacement food that was purchased with current WIC benefits and lost due to Hurricane Helene



For NC-11 Medical Providers

If you own a medical practice in NC-11 and are experiencing financial hardship due to Hurricane Helene, the North Carolina Medical Society is reactivating its Financial Recovery Program (FRP) to help you recover and open your doors again. For more information on the disaster relief fund, you can visit this link . Details on how medical practices can qualify and apply for funds will be coming soon.

The Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has made available: Accelerated payments to Medicare Part A providers affected by Hurricane Helene Advance payments to Medicare Part B suppliers affected by Hurricane Helene



For Local Government Resource Requests

For county leaders: This is a reminder to make sure your Emergency Operation Center has submitted the request for gasoline, food, water, cell service deployables, etc. with North Carolina Emergency Management to have your request processed and resources delivered. My office stands ready to assist with checking the status of your request if the county or municipality has not heard back from NC Emergency Management within 24 hours.



For Individual Assistance through FEMA

North Carolina received a Major Disaster Declaration for the following counties: Buncombe, Clay, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

People with damage to their homes or personal property who live in one of the above-listed counties should apply for Individual Assistance through FEMA, which may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies.

Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay.

Individual Assistance provides financial aid and services to eligible individuals and households that have been affected by a disaster to assist with the recovery process. Individuals can officially begin applying for Individual Assistance online atwww.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST.

To date, FEMA has paid out more than $33 million in housing and other types of assistance and more than 109,000 Western North Carolinians have registered for Individual Assistance.

To Connect with a Loved One

Residents trying to connect with family members may call NC 211 (or 1-888-892-1162 if calling from out-of-state) to report missing loved ones or request a welfare check.

People in the impacted areas can indicate that they are safe by reporting themselves safe through Red Cross Reunification by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Please only use 911 for life-threatening emergencies so the lines remain open for critical situations.

If you are still trying to locate a friend or family member, please complete this form to notify local officials of their missing status. The form was created by Buncombe County but information is being shared amongst all counties. Regardless of which county your loved one was last known to be in, you can still submit the form. Buncombe County will share the information with the appropriate officials to initiate search and rescue efforts. United Way is also fielding missing person/welfare check requests. Text PERSON to 40403 to add a loved one to search and rescue efforts or fill out this form .



Resources for Utility & Other Status Updates

For information on the status of utilities, debris sites, etc., we want to share the following resources. As communications are restored and more information becomes available, these sites will continue to be updated.

Drinking Water Systems: Public Water Supply Situation Report Tracking

Debris Disposal Sites: Active Temporary Debris Disposal Sites

NCDEQ Situation Report Tracking System

NCDPS Hurricane Helene - Storm Information

NCDPS County Emergency Management Agencies

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Helene

Free Legal Assistance

Legal Aid of North Carolina stands ready to provide free advice and legal counsel regarding natural disaster needs, including legal representation if necessary, including for civil legal issues involving: Filing FEMA claims and appeals (a process which can be overwhelmingly bureaucratic and burdensome) Replacement of lost or destroyed legal and government documents, including driver’s licenses and identification cards Medical and insurance claims Home repair contracts Utility disputes related to restoration of services Consumer protection issues like construction fraud, price-gouging on repairs and identity theft Housing issues such as unlawful eviction and foreclosures Bankruptcy Probate and clearing title for survivors living in generational homes without a clear title Family law cases and children in need of services (unfortunately, domestic violence tends to rise following a natural disaster)

If you need civil legal assistance, please contact Legal Aid of North Carolina via the following toll-free hotline: (866) 219-LANC or (866) 219-5262 The hotline is available from: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursdays. Constituents can also apply online at legalaidnc.org/get-help/ between 1:00-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.



IRS Guidance for Taxpayers Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Extension of certain tax filing deadlines: IRS has extended various filing deadlines for taxpayers in impacted areas, including 2024 individual/business returns, certain quarterly estimated income tax payments, and certain payroll/excise taxes. Click here for the full list of extensions and respective dates Click here for more information from the IRS on disaster assistance Tax relief for qualified payments, disaster-related losses: IRS released provided guidance to taxpayers on how to address disaster-related losses in their 2024 tax return, as well as providing guidance on how qualified disaster relief payments - like government assistance payments - are generally excluded from gross income. Click here for a general walkthrough of these policies (under header “Additional tax relief”) Click here for more information on tax treatment of disaster-related losses Click here for more information on tax treatment of qualified disaster relief payments



Shelters

For those unable to evacuate to a safe location or in need of a place to go, the following shelters are currently open and available as of October 9: Buncombe A-B Technical Community College 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC 28801 Gold’s Gym 801 Fairview Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 WNC Agricultural Center 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732 Haywood Haywood County Government Armory 285 Armory Dr., Clyde, NC 28781 Henderson Edneyville Elementary School 2875 Pace Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792 Henderson County Recreation Center 708 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, NC 28792 Madison Madison Early College High School 5374 US Hwy 25-70, Marshall, NC 28755 McDowell Glenwood Baptist Church 1550 Glenwood Baptist Church Rd., Marion, NC 29640 YMCA of Western North Carolina 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion, NC 28752 Polk Polk County High School 1681 NC 108 Hwy. E., Columbus, NC 28722 Rutherford Rutherfordton/Spindale Central High School 641 US 221 Hwy. N., Rutherfordton, NC 28139 Transylvania Transylvania Parks & Rec 1078 Ecusta Rd., Brevard, NC 28712 Yancey Blue Ridge Elementary 910 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714 Cane River Middle School 1128 Cane River School Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714



With my warmest regards,



Chuck Edwards

Member of Congress