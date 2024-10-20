HVAC Dampers: A Crucial Component in HVAC Zoning System (2024)

HVAC Dampers: A Crucial Component in HVAC Zoning System (1) Cielo

Updated February 5, 2024

7 mins read

HVAC Dampers: A Crucial Component in HVAC Zoning System (2)

Homeowners and commercial users alike are in the constant hunt to improve the efficiencies of their HVAC systems. There are various ways to achieve this, one of them being the introduction of zones into your indoor space through a damper HVAC.

With zones, you can control the amount of airflow coming into a specific area of your home or office and prevent unoccupied areas from being cooled or heated. This works wonders to save your energy costs while still maintaining the same levels of comfort.

While some people only use vents to control the airflow, a damper HVAC is a better option, especially when talking about zoning.

But how is airflow control in zoning actually achieved?

Control HVAC Aiflow Using Dampers

Components of an HVAC Zoning System

An HVAC zoning system works by splitting up your central air conditioning into smaller parts, with each piece serving a specific area of the home. To achieve this, certain components need to be a part of the HVAC system. These include, but not limited to, dual-zone thermostats/smart thermostats, temperature sensors, and dampers.

The thermostat is the component through which you can control your HVAC system’s temperature and other settings. Sensors detect the current room temperature. Often, these are placed within the thermostats themselves, ut that is not always the case.

The final piece of the jigsaw is the dampers. They block the airflow from coming through the vents into a room where you do not require it.

What is an HVAC Damper?

Think of an HVAC damper like a dam. Just like how a dam blocks the flow of water downstream, a damper blocks the air from going across it when closed.

A damper HVAC, also known as a duct damper, is a tool that is used to regulate the airflow inside your home. It is a movable plate located around 4-6 feet from the main duct trunk.

HVAC dampers are an essential component of your zoning system. They act as valves in the ducts and decide which part of your home requires how much heated/cooled air to achieve your preferred settings. In simpler terms, it gives you control over the amount of conditioned air distributed throughout your home.

However, they are not to be confused with the vents installed in the walls or floors. Even though vents are also used to control the airflow, they are not as efficient as HVAC dampers. Vents block the air from entering the room, but it is still present in the duct length. On the other hand, HVAC dampers are located near the opening of the air distribution pipe and can block air from entering the ductwork also.

Types of HVAC Dampers

HVAC dampers come in different shapes, sizes, and purposes. They also differ on how they can be controlled, i.e., manually or automatically.

  • Manual damper HVAC need to be controlled using the valves located outside the ducts. You have to manually move it up or down to open or close a particular damper. They are low maintenance but are not as precise as automatic dampers.
  • Automatic damper HVAC, on the other hand, use a motor to open/close the valves and plates. They are convenient as they can be controlled remotely. Also, they are able to self-regulate when the weather is changing.

Let’s have a look at the different types of HVAC dampers:

· Butterfly Flat Dish Dampers

Butterfly flat dish dampers consist of a round blade on a central hinge and a seal. The blade controls the airflow when lined correctly with the ducts. The seal is used to connect the edges of the blades with the circumference of the duct to isolate any material from entering the ductwork.

This type of duct damper is an efficient choice for fire prevention since they are capable of preventing backdraft by restricting airflow in a single direction.

They function best with round ducts.

· Blade Dampers

The basic component of blade dampers is metal plates. They regulate the flow of air through the ducts or even chimneys.

Blade dampers are of two types, i.e., parallel blade dampers and opposed blade dampers. Parallel blade dampers have blades that move parallel to each other. In contrast, opposed blade dampers move in the opposite direction. Both these types perform very differently as compared to each other.

Parallel blade dampers are the best option to maintain the airflow. On the other hand, opposed blade dampers are better at directing the airflow.

Their sealing capacity is superior to other types of dampers and also produces less noise.

· Guillotine Dampers

Wherever positive isolation is required, you can use a guillotine damper. This is due to their best sealing ability. They can be used temporarily during the maintenance of your HVAC system for regulating airflow in a zoning duct system.

· Louver Dampers

Louver dampers are the most frequently used duct dampers in HVAC systems. The reason is their quality to fit any duct size. They consist of flat blades on hinges and have strong air blocking properties.

· Inlet Vane Dampers

Inlet vane dampers are used in appliances where fan shut-off is also required in addition to volume control for regulated airflow. Inlet vane dampers can also be called variable inlet vanes or internal vane controls. The air is pre-spun in the direction the fan is rotating to reduce its load hence decreasing the pressure and airflow, lowering energy consumption. Inlet vane dampers can hence also lower energy costs in the long run.

Adjusting Dampers

HVAC Dampers: A Crucial Component in HVAC Zoning System (10)

Having dampers in your home is just one part, the other is managing them effectively. You want to keep your damper open or closed according to the seasonal heating or cooling needs. Let’s see how to do that.

Before we begin, note that this serves as a guide for manual dampers. In cases where you have an automated zoning system, you would not need to perform these steps, as your HVAC system will do them for you.

To start off, first, find the duct damper itself. It can be quite tricky, though. Older homes might have the damper access blocked off with walls or paint, making it hard to identify. In cases where it is blocked off by drywall, you are left with no option to use the vents for zoning your HVAC unless you want to break down your wall. Usually, though, there is an access panel in plain sight and ideally labeled so that you know the damper is for which room.

To adjust a damper HVAC, all you have to do is turn a lever, just like a water tap. You can also adjust the damper so that it is only halfway open. Be careful, though, and assure yourself that you are adjusting the intended damper and not of some other room. Going ahead and closing all the dampers one by one and then opening them and labeling them will go a long way in solving this confusion.

Let’s see a case where adjusting the dampers can be useful for your comfort. We all know that cold air sinks and hot air rises, making the lower floors of a homestay cooler. In the summer months, you can close the dampers for the lower floors and enable airflow to the upper portion only. The cold air will then naturally flow downwards. The opposite is true for summers, where you can close the dampers for the upper floor, and warm air will rise from the bottom up.

Advantages of HVAC Dampers

HVAC dampers play a significant role in controlling the overall temperature of your home. They can be extremely beneficial if you have a large number of family members and multiple rooms to condition in your home. Using dampers, you’ll be able to control the temperature of a single room while running your HVAC system on one temperature setting. For instance, you can change your bedroom’s temperature without disturbing your home’s overall temperature using a damper.

Another benefit that they offer is the reduction in energy consumption. When you’re regulating or restricting the airflow, your HVAC system would be consuming less energy to run. As a result, you can reduce your spending on air conditioning costs in the long run.

We hope after reading this article, you’ve learned the importance of HVAC dampers and can now make a better choice while opting for one in your next HVAC upgrade!

HVAC Dampers: A Crucial Component in HVAC Zoning System? ›

Airflow is the key to HVAC zoning systems, and that's why dampers are so important. HVAC zone dampers direct conditioned air to the places calling for it, improve airflow in the building, and even regulate static pressure in the ductwork.

In conclusion, HVAC dampers can be a great addition to any home's existing heating and cooling system. By allowing you more precise control over airflow into different areas of your house, they can help maintain comfortable temperatures while conserving energy at the same time.

What is the zoning system in HVAC? ›

What is HVAC zoning? An HVAC zoning system divides your home into multiple zones, each controlled by its own thermostat. This allows you to set each room to the ideal temperature for you, instead of having to heat or cool the entire home to just one temperature.

What is the function of damper in HVAC system? ›

A damper is a component in charge of controlling the airflow in an HVAC system. It also helps in adjusting your room temperature. It could be compared to a dam, in that, when a damper is closed, it stops the air from going through it. This is the same mechanism that a dam on a river uses.

Does a zone system need a bypass damper? ›

If you've got a standard system with zones and you don't have a bypass, you need one. Otherwise, you might experience the problems we discussed earlier. Static pressure can and should be measured. Any time you add zones to a single system, be sure the installer measures static pressure for each zone.

How much does a HVAC damper cost? ›

A motorized damper regulates the flow of air inside your HVAC system, which in turn controls the temperature in your home. If your damper isn't working, you'll need to replace the part. Expect to pay an average of $350 to replace a motorized HVAC damper, with a typical range of $250 to $450 .

Where are dampers required? ›

They are needed in all air transfer openings (non-ducted) in rated walls, regardless of the rating. And they are required at some, but not all penetrations of rated floor assemblies and shaft enclosures.

What is a zone damper HVAC? ›

In simplest terms, a zone damper is a device that regulates the flow of air throughout the rooms in your home, allowing you to achieve the perfect combination of efficiency and home comfort. Almost all forced air systems rely on a single thermostat to heat or cool the entire house.

How do I add zoning to my HVAC? ›

Installing HVAC dampers, or duct dampers, is the most common way to incorporate zoning into your current system. These movable plates are located in your ductwork and regulate airflow, redirecting it to specific areas of your home as necessary.

How do I know if I have a zoned HVAC system? ›

Larger houses are often zoned.

They typically have one thermostat downstairs and one upstairs so you can control the conditions in different parts of the house. You might also have two HVAC systems controlling different parts of your home. That is also zoning.

Why is a damper important? ›

Dampers are devices that regulate the flow of air through ventilation systems. They are often located within HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems and are used to control the amount of air that flows into different areas of a building.

How are HVAC dampers controlled? ›

Volume control dampers, also known as VCDs, are used to regulate the volume of air flow through an HVAC system. They are typically installed in the ductwork and can be manual or automatic. Manual VCDs are adjusted by hand, while automatic VCDs are controlled by a motorized actuator.

Should HVAC damper be open or closed? ›

In most houses, dampers on the upper level are opened in the summer and shut in the winter. In the winter, closing the dampers on your HVAC system to the upstairs allows for heat to rise naturally as it is distributed throughout the home.

What is the most important damper in a zoning system? ›

If the upstairs calls for cooling while the downstairs is comfortable, the dampers for the upstairs will open. Meanwhile, the dampers for the downstairs will close. This way, the conditioned air is directed to the area that needs it. HVAC zone control dampers are the real heroes of a zoning system.

How do I know if my zone damper is bad? ›

Put the damper into an open position and check the registers once again to see if the airflow starts. If the damper is closed and you are feeling low airflow, or none at all, it is most likely a bad damper.

How long do HVAC zone dampers last? ›

How Long Do HVAC Dampers Last? The quality of the equipment, how frequently you run your HVAC unit, and if you follow regular maintenance schedules can all affect the lifespan of your HVAC components. Dampers can last around 20 years with proper maintenance.

Is it necessary to have a damper? ›

Older homes may have a chimney without a damper, causing the air conditioning to escape in the summer and heated air to disappear in the winter. Although not legally required, every fireplace should have a damper.

Why doesn't my HVAC have dampers? ›

Unfortunately, many new home builders opt out of installing dampers to save costs. (Boooooo!) There's no way to know without looking, so head to your furnace and first locate the main ducts leaving the unit. If you have dampers, you'll find them on those runs, within a few feet of the unit itself.

Is it OK to close HVAC dampers? ›

Bottom line: You probably shouldn't close your air supply vents. Excessive static pressure inside an HVAC system is never a good thing. Closing too many air supply dampers could put you in the static pressure “danger zone.” Instead, have a pro measure the static pressure to see if you can safely adjust your dampers.

What is the life expectancy of a HVAC damper? ›

Commercial HVAC Airflow Components
EquipmentAverage Life
Air Terminals20-27 years
Ductwork30 years
Dampers20 years
Fans15-25 years
1 more row

