HVAC Zone Damper and Control System | Unify Energy Solutions (2024)

HVAC Zone Damper Control usually comes in two types: “Pressure Dependent” and “Pressure Independent”. They are typically used for controlling the temperature in a single room or a small area.
Pressure Dependent Damper Control
A “Pressure Dependent” Damper Control is a controllable damper in the ductwork. It can either be a 2-position damper (with an open and closed setting) or a modulating damper that allows the user to vary the amount it opens.
A thermostat, or space temperature sensor along with a controller, would send either an open/close signal or modulating signal to the damper actuator based upon the sensed zone temperature going away from the zone setpoint.
This type of control is called pressure-dependent because the zone control does not know how much airflow is being supplied to the zone.
As more dampers on the air handler open, the airflow is reduced because the air is flowing into the other zones. The opposite occurs when other zone dampers close, the open damper will receive more air so the grill can at times be loud for a lot of airflows or seem like there is no air flowing at all.
If the air handler, or AC unit, can also supply heated air then the zone control must compare the temperature of the air in the duct against the zone temperature and verify it is useable for what the zone requires. In other words, if the space is warm and the supply air is cold then the supply air is useable to cool the space so the damper would be allowed to open to cool the space. The opposite would occur if the space were cold, and the supply air is warm, the damper would be allowed to open however if the space is cold, and the supply air is cold the damper would remain at its minimum position.
Pressure Independent Damper Control
A “Pressure Independent” Damper Control will have a modulating controlled damper and an airflow measuring device. These are often part of a VAV Box (Variable Air Volume Terminal Unit), but they can also be a simple damper and airflow measuring device installed in the ductwork.
This type of control is more sophisticated than a pressure-dependent control because a controller reads the airflow and modulates the damper to control the airflow to a setpoint. The setpoint is varied from a minimum to a maximum based upon the zone temperature deviation from the zone temperature setpoint. With this type of control, the airflow is much more regulated and only varies based upon the zone temperature changing from the zone temperature setpoint.
If the air handler or AC unit can also supply heated air, then the zone controller must compare the temperature of the air in the duct against the zone (space) temperature and verify it is useable for what the zone requires. In other words, if the space is warm and the supply air is cold then the supply air is useable to cool the space so the CFM setpoint can increase to cool the space. If the supply air is warm, then the CFM setpoint would stay at the minimum CFM setpoint. The opposite would occur if the space were cold, and the supply air is warm, the CFM setpoint would be allowed to increase to warm the space. However, if the space is cold and the supply air is cold the CFM setpoint would remain at its minimum setting.
The “Pressure Independent” Damper Control can have different CFM setpoints for heating mode and cooling mode.
In summary:
“Pressure Dependent” Damper Controls have two different types of dampers. 2-position dampers, with open and close settings, or modulating dampers that let the user vary how much it opens. It creates a zone setpoint based on the sense zone temperature. These systems are outdated because the zone control does not know how much airflow is being supplied to the zone. If the airflow is reduced, because the air is flowing into the other zones, the grill can sound loud or seem like there is no air flowing.
“Pressure Independent” Damper Controls have a modulating controlled damper and an airflow measuring device. These damper controls are more sophisticated because the controller reads the airflow and modulates the damper to control the airflow to a setpoint. The airflow is better regulated and only varies based upon the zone temperature changing from the zone temperature setpoint.
At Unify Energy Solutions, we design customized, cost-effective solutions that streamline operations and keep your facilities comfortable and safe.
Contact us today to get started on an efficient and scalable building automation system!
FAQs
To adjust the damper lever, you will need to turn it to the left or right. If you want to close the damper, you will need to turn the damper lever in the opposite direction of the duct. If you want to open the damper, you will need to make sure it is running in line with the flex duct.
What are the two methods of controlling zone dampers in HVAC ductwork? ›
Types of HVAC Dampers
How to bypass zone damper? ›
Motorized zone dampers have a motor connected directly to the blade, allowing them to open or close depending on the commands sent by a climate control unit. In contrast, non-motorized valves must be opened and closed manually with either a hand crank/gear mechanism or a lever pull tab handle.
Slowly move the weight toward the shaft in half-inch increments until the bypass damper starts to open slightly. Then move the weight in the opposite direction about a half inch or until the damper just barely stays closed. 3. Close one or more zones and the barometric bypass damper should open.
How long do HVAC zone dampers last? ›
How Long Do HVAC Dampers Last? The quality of the equipment, how frequently you run your HVAC unit, and if you follow regular maintenance schedules can all affect the lifespan of your HVAC components. Dampers can last around 20 years with proper maintenance.
How do I know if my zone damper is bad? ›
Put the damper into an open position and check the registers once again to see if the airflow starts. If the damper is closed and you are feeling low airflow, or none at all, it is most likely a bad damper.
How do I know if my HVAC damper is open or closed? ›
Inspect the Handle Position
Should HVAC dampers be open or closed in summer? ›
If your dampers use a manual handle, check the handle's position to determine whether the dampers are open or closed. The HVAC damper is open if the handle is parallel to the ductwork. If the handle is perpendicular to the ductwork, the dampers are closed.
We recommend opening the dampers that lead to any upstairs ductwork during the summer to transfer cool air through your ducts and provide relief upstairs. Heat resists air pressure and tends to flow to higher spots, which makes the upstairs of two-story homes already susceptible to uncomfortable summers.
What is the difference between a damper and a zone damper? ›
Dampers are plates or valves, used for regulating or stopping airflow inside a duct system, or any other equipment that handles air. Zone dampers on the other hand are specifically used in HVAC systems.
How to adjust dampers for summer? ›
How much does a zone damper cost? ›
To properly adjust your HVAC dampers, follow these steps:
- Turn your fan to the ON position. ...
- Open every damper all the way. ...
- Open every register in every room of your house. ...
- Determine which duct serves which rooms. ...
- Make initial adjustments. ...
- Monitor and adjust again. ...
- Label the damper position.
Depending on your specific HVAC setup, you might need extra equipment like bypass dampers or sensors, impacting the overall cost. Dampers typically cost $70 to $340 on average, and sensors can range from $30 to $60 each.
There are a few things you can do to troubleshoot damper issues: Make sure the damper is properly aligned with the ductwork. If it is not, adjust it and try to restart the zone control system. Check to make sure the dampers are open all the way.
Are zone dampers normally open or closed? ›
The basement zone damper is a "normally open" damper so the motor controlling the damper is being powered closed when the first floor is being heated or cooled and the basement isn't.
How much does it cost to replace dampers? ›
If you can repair it yourself, the cost may be minimal to the cost of replacement parts, depending on the type of damper and the extent of the repair needed. In general, homeowners can expect to pay between $150 and $500 for a standard chimney damper replacement.
Are HVAC dampers worth it? ›
HVAC dampers are an important part of your zoning system. They function as valves in the ducts. Their use determines which portion of your property gets heated/cooled air until desired settings are reached.
Is it okay to close HVAC dampers? ›
Bottom line: You probably shouldn't close your air supply vents. Excessive static pressure inside an HVAC system is never a good thing. Closing too many air supply dampers could put you in the static pressure “danger zone.” Instead, have a pro measure the static pressure to see if you can safely adjust your dampers.
How are HVAC dampers controlled? ›
Volume control dampers, also known as VCDs, are used to regulate the volume of air flow through an HVAC system. They are typically installed in the ductwork and can be manual or automatic. Manual VCDs are adjusted by hand, while automatic VCDs are controlled by a motorized actuator.
How do you adjust suspension dampers? ›
The damping force is adjusted in the installed state by turning the adjustment knob on the shock absorber. Ten clearly perceptible clicks provide clear haptic feedback. By adjusting the rebound and bump control in parallel, the handling can be perfectly tuned to individual needs.
How should dampers be in winter on ducts? ›
In the winter, closing the dampers on your HVAC system to the upstairs allows for heat to rise naturally as it is distributed throughout the home.