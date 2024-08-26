I cured my pre-teens’ tech addiction on a Survivor-style camping trip (2024)

I was in a shady glade where the ground came blanketed in delicate yellow flowers and birds sung from the trees. At its edge were glimpses of sheep-dotted fields. Though it was a clear day, the air tasted of the water responsible for turning the landscape green. And, at my feet, my son had almost achieved his goal: to start a fire with a magnifying glass and some cotton wool.

My kids, aged 9 and 11, have joined so-called bushcraft experiences before – doing a spot of gentle whittling, searching out newts and picking blackberries. But this session at Penhein, a farm and glampsite in south Wales, was different.

Run by Maxx and his dad, who both come from military backgrounds, it dispensed with (whisper it) wafty nonsense in favour of making actual fires (hence my budding pyromaniac), building actual shelters and toasting homemade campfire bread to finish – all without an iPhone, tablet or Nintendo Switch in sight.

Though the glade looked like a Disney film come to life, this bushcraft session was less Snow White and more Survivor – which appealed wholeheartedly to my nearly-teens. “You need to build your shelter so that you could spend the night in it,” Maxx had urged, as they had earnestly plugged holes in their stick-made huts with moss.