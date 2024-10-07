I'm just not excited.... (2024)

I'm just not excited....

yellowxdiscipline

Role Player
Posts: 3,965
Threads: 55

8642

Joined: May 2015


03-30-2016, 04:07 PM

(03-30-2016, 04:02 PM)Sled21 Wrote: Hated to see MLJ go when we offered the same money, but I am not worried at all about WR. We still have Wright, and I'm real interested to see if Jake Kumerow can do something coming off the practice squad. Outside of that, there are plenty of receivers in the draft. You just simply can not pay everyone top dollar....

I'm kinda glad Marvin didn't sign, that would have been a lot of money poured into our WRs and keeping in mind Eifert is going to want to get paid like a top tier TE it's better Marvin left.

03-30-2016, 04:15 PM

We are just not big FA players in the market, so this time of year I just temper my expectations. Losing two wrs hurts, but overall this time period has been fairly usual.

GreenCornBengal

Veteran
Posts: 5,548
Threads: 199

25210

Joined: May 2015

Location: Boise, ID


03-30-2016, 04:19 PM

(03-30-2016, 04:15 PM)Goalpost Wrote: We are just not big FA players in the market, so this time of year I just temper my expectations. Losing two wrs hurts, but overall this time period has been fairly usual.

I guess it depends how you look at it.

If I was a fan of another team and we landed Iloka I would be super happy.

Adam Jones, well I would be wary of his character, but happy we landed a baller.

We play FA, we just play in our own ball court.

Au165

Living Legend
Posts: 11,488
Threads: 131

56975

Joined: May 2015


03-30-2016, 04:20 PM

(03-30-2016, 03:18 PM)TheLeonardLeap Wrote: Still a good roster. That said.. in fairness Benton, you make it sound a little bit more flowery and sparkly than it really is.

The second receiving option has a career high of 615 receiving yards.
The C is pretty weak.
The RT is unproven.
QB coming off a season ending injury.
The 2nd CB isn't good.
The 3rd CB is unproven.
RB coming off a 3.6 YPC season.
You changed out a 2nd team All-Pro S with an unproven S.
Outside of Atkins, your DTs aren't good.

There's certainly weak links, more than what you mentioned. That said, it's still going to be a pretty good roster that should have the talent to compete if their coach ever gets them ready for it. All teams have weak links and concerns, it's just silly to pretend the Bengals have none/almost none.

Still should win the division.

Another counter....

-The second receiving option (if we are considering it MLJ) only had 4 touchdowns and you could argue his yards were inflated by Eifferts injuries.
-If he is weak next year he was weak last year
-RT may be unproven, however to be willing to move on without an offer means they felt we have a capable replacement to a up, and some times way down Andre.
-Season ending maybe, but not that severe. It was season ending based on when it occurred, but by all indications if it happened earlier in the year he could have come back.
-If the 2nd CB isn't good next year he wasn't good last year, right?
-The 3rd CB may be unproven, but the 3rd CB last season was pulled off the field at times for being very bad.
-3.6 YPC was good enough last year, right?
-Unproven possibly, but performed well in limited action. Nothing saying that safety can't return, but he is another year older either way
-If the DT's aren't good this coming year they weren't good last year, right?

My point is, a lot of your complaints are that guys weren't good last year, but if that's the case why does that hurt our chances next year? If we survived with these guys being so bad, then you must be underselling us in other places. You can't say guys won't improve either. Hardison could be the answer at DT, no one was screaming George Illoka is a all pro when he was a 5th rounder who saw 0 action as a rookie. Shawn Williams was non existent as a rookie and last eyar we saw flashes that lead to us being willing to part with a 2nd team all-pro. These guys we draft in mid rounds take time to develop, so it is a bit premature to think they won't improve or step in.

*Nate (formerly eliminate08)*

CamCat Club - HOF Member
Posts: 35,173
Threads: 49

227428

Joined: May 2015

Location: Star Valley, Wyoming


03-30-2016, 04:44 PM

(03-30-2016, 04:20 PM)Au165 Wrote: Another counter....

-The second receiving option (if we are considering it MLJ) only had 4 touchdowns and you could argue his yards were inflated by Eifferts injuries.
-If he is weak next year he was weak last year
-RT may be unproven, however to be willing to move on without an offer means they felt we have a capable replacement to a up, and some times way down Andre.
-Season ending maybe, but not that severe. It was season ending based on when it occurred, but by all indications if it happened earlier in the year he could have come back.
-If the 2nd CB isn't good next year he wasn't good last year, right?
-The 3rd CB may be unproven, but the 3rd CB last season was pulled off the field at times for being very bad.
-3.6 YPC was good enough last year, right?
-Unproven possibly, but performed well in limited action. Nothing saying that safety can't return, but he is another year older either way
-If the DT's aren't good this coming year they weren't good last year, right?

My point is, a lot of your complaints are that guys weren't good last year, but if that's the case why does that hurt our chances next year? If we survived with these guys being so bad, then you must be underselling us in other places. You can't say guys won't improve either. Hardison could be the answer at DT, no one was screaming George Illoka is a all pro when he was a 5th rounder who saw 0 action as a rookie. Shawn Williams was non existent as a rookie and last eyar we saw flashes that lead to us being willing to part with a 2nd team all-pro. These guys we draft in mid rounds take time to develop, so it is a bit premature to think they won't improve or step in.


A very nice counter, well done.

That is the thing, players CAN improve yah know.

3wt

Special Teams
Posts: 2,417
Threads: 27

18894

Joined: May 2015


03-30-2016, 06:25 PM

(03-30-2016, 02:52 PM)Benton Wrote: I'd counter by saying this is the best this team has looked in years. When was the last time you could honestly say our weakest link was our third-fourth receiving options and needing one DT to pick up a big share of rotation?

The '05team is the only thing close in terms of talent since the 90s. And right now, even with Tate or Alford or Rex as our receiving option, I think we're better than '05.

I agree with you. The only player I regret leaving was Marvin Jones, and to their credit they matched the offer and he still decided to leave. I think they've maximized their options since he left and are nicely positioned to pick up a couple of play makers in the draft.

I'm pretty pumped to see who they draft, though outside of one of the receivers I really am having a hard time buttonholing them.

I'm just not excited.... (2024)

