I Tested the Best Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands and here's my faves - ORGANIC BEAUTY LOVER (2024)

In today’s article, I’m sharing the best non toxic & clean nail polish brands that I wear daily. I’ve gone through soooo many bottles and brands of non-toxic nail polish over the last decade. But can nail polish really be non-toxic?

The truth is nail polish can’t be truly non-toxic. What I mean is it can’t be 100% natural to function like a normal nail polish. For nail polish to function the way it should, it needs SOME chemicals. While there ARE 100% natural versions for kids, they’re not exactly suitable for adults. So what’s a company to do? The solution: take out the most harmfulingredients that could negatively affect our health. So technically, non toxic nail polish actually means low-tox or less-toxic.

That’s why you’ll see clean nail polish described as 5-free, 10-free and even 21-free. The number refers to the number of worst offenders the brand leaves out of their formulas. These include:formaldehyde, toluene,dibutyl phthalate. formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, and TPHP. I’m sharing some of my favorite healthy nail polish brands and some of the best nail trends to try in 2023!

Tip: Remember to use a proper base coat and top coat (non-toxic) to give yourself a proper chip-resistant manicure!

These are the most common ingredients to avoid in nail polish.

Formaldehyde: Known for its preservative properties, formaldehyde is used in some nail polishes but has been associated with health concerns. Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP): DBP is a plasticizer that has been used in nail polish to improve flexibility. Due to potential health risks, including reproductive issues, many nail polish brands have phased out the use of DBP. Toluene: Toluene is a solvent that helps in achieving a smooth finish. However, it has been linked to respiratory and nervous system issues. Camphor: Camphor is used in some nail polishes to provide a glossy finish. It may cause skin irritation and allergic reactions in some individuals. Formaldehyde Resin: This is a derivative of formaldehyde and is used to improve the adhesion of nail polish. Some people prefer to avoid it due to potential sensitivities. Xylene: Xylene is a solvent that can be irritating to the skin and respiratory system. Ethyl Tosylamide: This antimicrobial agent is sometimes used in nail polishes. Some people avoid it due to its potential impact on antibiotic resistance. Parabens: While less common, some nail polishes may contain parabens as preservatives. Parabens have been associated with endocrine disruption. Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP): TPHP is used to improve flexibility and durability in nail polishes and can disrupt hormones. Benzophenone-1: This ingredient is used to prevent UV light from causing color changes in the polish and can cause endocrine disruption.

Huella is my current non-toxic nail polish favorite! They’re a 10-free and vegan nail polish brand that focuses on delivering high-shine and chip-resistant nail polish. And I love that the bottle size makes sense. There isn’t too much product so it doesn’t go to waste and the narrow applicator is so convenient to grip and use. Ballet Blanc and I Do Take You are a couple of my favorite Huella shades (shown in my picture above). They look so good with just one coat and even better with multiple coats.

Olive & June has the widest variety of TYPES of nail polishes compared to other clean nail polish brands! They truly have something for everyone, from safer gel polish and quick dry to press-ons and nail art. I love that they’revegan, high-quality, long-lasting, and salon quality.They even offer nail care products like cuticle serums, nail strengtheners and professional tools. Do they actually last 21 days? In my testing, I didn’t find that Olive & June lasted an entire three weeks, but more like 10 days.

Eco Glaze has been one of my new favorite nail polishes! They use a cleaner formula made from 70% bio-sourced ingredients (sustainable and renewable) and are 14 free. The shades are SO good and vibrant, plus long-lasting.

This is the sister brand of China Glaze, and I’ll be honest, I do NOT like China Glaze nail polish. It turns kind of filmy and chips off easily, so I was skeptical of how their new clean nail polish brand would perform especially at such a low price. But Eco Glaze feels like way higher in quality and it lasts much longer without chipping.

Ella + Mila is an amazing non toxic nail polish brand that’s17-Free, vegan and made in the USA. They have a super impressive selection of colors available. I find their bottles to be super long lasting before they start drying out. I want to say mine lasted almost two and a half years before the formula started to dry.

100% Pure’s clean 20-Free nail polish is one of the first brands I used when switching to clean beauty. This is one of the cleanest yet still high-performing nail products on the market in my experience and the company is basically a one-stop shop for all things clean skincare, makeup, haircare, bodycare AND nails. I love that they’re vegan, cruelty-free and available in a wide array of colors.

I first tried Emilie Heathe’s nail polishes back in 2020 and I was hooked on how luxurious these looked and felt. They do deeper shades exceptionally well. If you’re looking for a beautiful red or deep, rich shades Emilie Heathe has a sophisticated range of high-performance colors.

Their nail polishes are 10-free and contain nourishing oils and antioxidants: Bamboo Extract, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Vitamin E, Zinc, Biotin & Coconut Oil

I also really like Kure Bazaar! French in origin and popular worldwide, they’re 4-free and made of up to 85% natural origin including wood pulp, wheat, cotton, potatoes and corn.

On the affordable end we have Lakur by Londontown, which I find has decent wear for a budget friendly bottle.

Vegan, Cruelty Free, Gluten Free

16-Free

Florium Complex infused formula

90+ high-pigmented colors

For a seriously budget friendly nail polish, Gabriel Cosmetics nail polishes perform great for under $10. I prefer their opaque shades over their shimmery ones.

Vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free

10-Free

Free of: formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, formaldehyde resin, xylene, parabens, fragrances, phthalates, and animal ingredients

Another quality budget nail polish brand to try is ZOYA. ZOYA evolved from a small nail salon into a spa focusing on healthy, natural solutions for natural nails. They now have a wide range of10-Free formula thats used often on runways. And they’re only $10!

Another one of my longtime favorites is Trust Fund Beauty. Yes, Khloe Kardashian loves their Put A Ring On It shade. They don’t have the biggest shade range, but you can find your nudes, reds, darks and some pretty funky colors too.

21-Free

PETA & Leaping Bunny certified

Worldwide shipping

Deep Neutrals

