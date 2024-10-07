Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (2024)

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (1)

Walkthrough

  • Learning to Catch Pokemon
  • Icicle Cave – 4F
  • Icicle Cave – 3F
  • Icicle Cave – Lower Floors
  • Rival Battle
  • Route 2
  • Learn to Catch Pokemon
  • Explore the Icicle Cave and confront the Sandslash
  • Battle your Rival (again)
  • Venture onto Route 2
  • Complete the Challenge Road

Learning to Catch Pokemon

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (2)

Your next errand is to go through Icicle Cave to get to Dresco Town – but before you do that, talk to the old man next to the cave entrance at the Bellin Town end of Route 2.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (3)

The old man teaches you how to catch Pokémon, practicing on a Snorunt.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (4)

He gives you a Quick Ball and then sends you on your way once the lesson is finished.

From there, head to the cave entrance nearby and go on in.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (5)

Icicle Cave – 4F

Points of Interest
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (7)Stone Tablet
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (8)Sandslash Lair
Exits and Passages
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (9)Route 1
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (10)Ice Cavern to Tablet Cavern
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (11)Tablet Cavern to Sandslash Lair
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (12)Requires HM Rock Climb
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (13)Ladder Down to 3F
Wild Pokémon
Wild Pokémon
Ice Cavern
ZubatIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (14)
MakuhitaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (15)
SphealIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (16)
SmoochumIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (17)
BergmiteIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (18)
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (19)
SwinubIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (20)
Tablet Cavern
ZubatIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (21)
MakuhitaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (22)
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (23)
DrilburIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (24)
MawileIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (25)
Sandslash Lair

Sandshrew
(Alolan Form)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (26)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (27)

As soon as you arrive in the icy cavern, you see the Sandslash make a tunnel in the wall to the west.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (28)

You’ll have to chase down the Sandslash to complete your mission.

Head in and you’ll find yourself in a different type of cave entirely, passing a friendly ruin explorer on the way.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (29)

This bit of the cavern is considerably less cold, and you see the Sandslash head to an outside area on the north side.

However, if you go to the east, you’ll see something interesting there.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (30)

An enormous stone tablet stands in this part of the cavern. As soon as you go to touch it, the ruin explorer from earlier shows up and tells you about its history.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (31)

He gives you a Braille Converter so you can read what’s written on it – it says ‘THE PLATE IS THE KEY’.

There are nine more tablets in Borrius, and he gives you a mission to find and read them all.

After you’re finished talking, head on over to the northwest exit.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (32)

There’s a secluded outdoor valley here, the lair of the Sandslash and his family of Sandshrew.

They’re not happy to see you, and the Sandslash attacks!

Pokémon Encounter
Sandslash
(Alolan Form)
(Lv. 12)
non-catchable 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (33)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (34)

After you defeat the Sandslash, the man whose food it stole appears behind you and asks for it back. However, when it sees that it’s only trying to feed its family, the man says it can have all the food it wants if it becomes his Pokémon.

With that agreed, the man gives you TM56 Hone Claws as thanks.

In order to reach the other side of Icicle Cave, you’ll have to head back the way you came and go back to the first cavern.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (35)

There’s a ladder there that will take you to 3F.

Icicle Cave – 3F

Points of Interest
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (37)Youngster Don
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (38)Picnicker Kelly
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (39)Healing Chansey
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (40)Black Belt Ron
Exits and Passages
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (41)Ladder Up to 4F
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (42)Ladder Down to 2F
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (43)Requires HM Surf
Items
Escape RopeIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (44)
Great Ball
(hidden) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (45)
Wild Pokémon
Wild Pokémon
Ice Cavern
ZubatIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (46)
MakuhitaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (47)
SphealIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (48)
SmoochumIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (49)
BergmiteIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (50)
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (51)
SwinubIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (52)
Surfing
SeelIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (53)
DewgongIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (54)
SphealIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (55)
SealeoIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (56)
LaprasIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (57)
Fishing
Magikarp
(Old Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (58)
Seel
(Good Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (59)
Shellder
(Good Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (60)
Dewgong
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (61)
Shellder
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (62)
Cloyster
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (63)
Rock Smash
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (64)
BoldoreIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (65)
BergmiteIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (66)
AvaluggIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (67)
ShuckleIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (68)
Trainers
Trainers
Youngster Don
Snorunt
(Lv.8) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (69)
Roggenrola
(Lv.8) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (70)
Picknicker Kelly
Vanillite
(Lv.8) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (71)
Smoochum
(Lv.8) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (72)
Black Belt Ron
Makuhita
(Lv.8) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (73)
Scraggy
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (74)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (75)

As soon as you climb down the ladder, head north and then west. You’ll be challenged by Youngster Don, the first trainer to beat in the cave.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (76)

Once he’s been defeated, continue west until you reach a large expanse of ice.

There’s not much of a puzzle here – all you need to do is make it to the other side.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (77)

First slide west, then when you hit the middle rock, slide to the south.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (78)

Picknicker Kelly is waiting for you on the southern edge, and once you beat her, continue on south.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (79)

Note: In Pokémon Unbound, if you see a Chansey in the wild, they will be able to heal you. There’s one waiting here at the ladder down to the second floor. A trainer, Black Belt Ron, is to the east, but he’s entirely optional.

If your Pokémon are hurting, it’s a great chance to rest before continuing – and you’ll need to be healthy for the next part.

Icicle Cave – Lower Floors

Points of Interest
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (81)Skier George
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (82)Rival Battle
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (83)Youngster Joey
Exits and Passages
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (84)Ladder Up to 3F
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (85)Ladder Down to 1F
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (86)Ladder Up to 2F
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (87)Requires HM Surf
Items
Poke BallIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (88)
Chesto Berry
(hidden) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (89)
Super PotionIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (90)
Wild Pokémon
Wild Pokémon
Ice Cavern
ZubatIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (91)
MakuhitaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (92)
SphealIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (93)
SmoochumIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (94)
BergmiteIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (95)
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (96)
SwinubIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (97)
Surfing
SeelIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (98)
DewgongIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (99)
SphealIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (100)
SealeoIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (101)
LaprasIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (102)
Fishing
Magikarp
(Old Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (103)
Seel
(Good Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (104)
Shellder
(Good Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (105)
Dewgong
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (106)
Shellder
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (107)
Cloyster
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (108)
Rock Smash
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (109)
BoldoreIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (110)
BergmiteIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (111)
AvaluggIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (112)
ShuckleIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (113)
Trainers
Trainers
Skier George
Spheal
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (114)
Bergmite
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (115)
Youngster Joey
Rattata
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (116)
Sentret
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (117)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (118)

On the second floor, the path to the right is the way forward, so head along there and you’ll soon get a bit of a surprise.

Rival Battle

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (119)

It’s your Rival, and he wants a rematch. No time to chat, just a battle – and he’s got one more Pokémon with him this time.

Rival Battle (Second Round)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (120)
Swinub
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (121)
Beldum
or
Gible
or
Larvitar
(Lv.13) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (122)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (123)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (124)

If you’ve been leveling up your Pokémon with the trainers and the wild encounters, he shouldn’t be too much trouble.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (125)

For beating him, your Rival gives you a pair of Safety Goggles, which he says will come in handy later. You hand over the Pokedex from Professor Log.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (126)

Your Rival tells you to fight the Gym Leader in Dresco Town, coincidentally where you’re already headed.

You might get your first badge soon, it seems.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (127)

Continue along the passage, passing Youngster Joey, and you’ll come to the final ladder in Icicle Cave.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (128)

Just one more icy floor to negotiate – which isn’t much trouble at all – and you’ll be at the exit of the cave.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (129)

Head out and you’ll find yourself in Route 2, not far from Dresco Town.

Route 2

Points of Interest
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (131)Healing, PC, Teleport
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (132)Youngster Foggy
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (133)Hiker Wayne
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (134)Challenge Giver
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (135)Youngster Dan
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (136)Hiker Nob
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (137)Picknicker Kelsey & Camper Chad
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (138)Lass Haley
Exits and Passages
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (139)Icicle Cave
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (140)Requires HM Surf
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (141)Requires HM Surf
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (142)Dresco Town
Items
Great BallIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (143)
ReviveIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (144)
Super PotionIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (145)
Wild Pokémon
Wild Pokémon
Long Grass
Minccino
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (146)
Inkay
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (147)
Electrike
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (148)
Azurill
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (149)
Stufful
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (150)
Scraggy
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (151)
Riolu
Day and Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (152)
Pikipek
Day 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (153)
Patrat
Day 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (154)
Hoothoot
Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (155)
Rattata
Night 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (156)
Surfing
TentacoolIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (157)
TentacruelIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (158)
PelipperIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (159)
Basculin Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (160)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (161)
Fishing
Magikarp
(Old Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (162)
Shellder
(Good Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (163)
Staryu
(Good Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (164)
Shellder
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (165)
Staryu
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (166)
Starmie
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (167)
Gyarados
(Super Rod) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (168)
Rock Smash
RoggenrolaIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (169)
KrabbyIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (170)
BinacleIcicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (171)
Trainers
Trainers
Youngster Foggy
Patrat
(Lv.11) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (172)
Delibird
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (173)
Hiker Wayne
Roggenrola
(Lv.11) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (174)
Drilbur
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (175)
Youngster Dan
Electrike
(Lv.11) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (176)
Riolu
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (177)
Hiker Nob
Drilbur
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (178)
Makuhita
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (179)
Zubat
(Lv.11) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (180)
Roggenrola
(Lv.11) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (181)
Picnicker Kelsey & Camper Chad
Minccino
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (182)
Stufful
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (183)
Electrike
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (184)
Inkay
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (185)
Lass Haley
Azurill
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (186)
Minccino
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (187)
Pikipek
(Lv.12) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (188)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (189)

When you emerge finally on Route 2, you might be a bit exhausted. Not to worry – a helpful lady approaches you and heals your Pokémon for you.

There’s also a Porygon if you want to access Pokémon Storage, as well as a Psychic who will teleport you to town if you want to skip trainer battles.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (190)

The first trainer you see, Youngster Foggy, mentions a ‘challenge’. And once you beat him and Hiker Wayne, head south and talk to the man on the beach to find out why.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (191)

If you defeat every single trainer on Route 2, he’ll reward you with a Pokémon that may fill a particular gap on your team.

Head south and there’s four battles you need to win.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (192)

Youngster Dan is first, just as you cross the bridge off the beach. Head up the stairs once you’ve taken care of him.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (193)

Hiker Nob is next, and once he’s done, you’ll have a Double Battle on your hands with the Picknicker and Camper. They have two Pokémon each, so be prepared.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (194)

Lass Haley is your final obstacle to that prize. She’s located at the western end of the route, just near the entrance to Dresco Town.

Once you’ve defeated her, head back to the man who gave you the challenge.

Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (195)

If you have a spare space in your Pokémon team (if you don’t, just talk to the Porygon at the cave entrance), you’ll get a Litleo, whose Fire type may come in handy in the future.

Challenge Reward
Litleo
(Lv.10) 		Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (196)
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (197)

Head west back past Lass Haley and you’ll see a bridge leading to Dresco Town.

Back to: Walkthrough
Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (2024)

