Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki (2024)

Table of Contents Learning to Catch Pokemon

Icicle Cave – 4F

Icicle Cave – 3F

Icicle Cave – Lower Floors

Rival Battle

Route 2

Quick Guide:

Learn to Catch Pokemon

Explore the Icicle Cave and confront the Sandslash

Battle your Rival (again)

Venture onto Route 2

Complete the Challenge Road

Learning to Catch Pokemon

Your next errand is to go through Icicle Cave to get to Dresco Town – but before you do that, talk to the old man next to the cave entrance at the Bellin Town end of Route 2.

The old man teaches you how to catch Pokémon, practicing on a Snorunt.

He gives you a Quick Ball and then sends you on your way once the lesson is finished.

From there, head to the cave entrance nearby and go on in.

Icicle Cave – 4F

Points of Interest Stone Tablet Sandslash Lair

Exits and Passages Route 1 Ice Cavern to Tablet Cavern Tablet Cavern to Sandslash Lair Requires HM Rock Climb Ladder Down to 3F

Wild Pokémon Wild Pokémon Ice Cavern Zubat Makuhita Spheal Smoochum Bergmite Roggenrola Swinub Tablet Cavern Zubat Makuhita Roggenrola Drilbur Mawile Sandslash Lair

Sandshrew

(Alolan Form)



As soon as you arrive in the icy cavern, you see the Sandslash make a tunnel in the wall to the west.

You’ll have to chase down the Sandslash to complete your mission.

Head in and you’ll find yourself in a different type of cave entirely, passing a friendly ruin explorer on the way.

This bit of the cavern is considerably less cold, and you see the Sandslash head to an outside area on the north side.

However, if you go to the east, you’ll see something interesting there.

An enormous stone tablet stands in this part of the cavern. As soon as you go to touch it, the ruin explorer from earlier shows up and tells you about its history.

He gives you a Braille Converter so you can read what’s written on it – it says ‘THE PLATE IS THE KEY’.

There are nine more tablets in Borrius, and he gives you a mission to find and read them all.

After you’re finished talking, head on over to the northwest exit.

There’s a secluded outdoor valley here, the lair of the Sandslash and his family of Sandshrew.

They’re not happy to see you, and the Sandslash attacks!

Pokémon Encounter Sandslash

(Alolan Form)

(Lv. 12)

non-catchable

After you defeat the Sandslash, the man whose food it stole appears behind you and asks for it back. However, when it sees that it’s only trying to feed its family, the man says it can have all the food it wants if it becomes his Pokémon.

With that agreed, the man gives you TM56 Hone Claws as thanks.

In order to reach the other side of Icicle Cave, you’ll have to head back the way you came and go back to the first cavern.

There’s a ladder there that will take you to 3F.

Icicle Cave – 3F

Points of Interest Youngster Don Picnicker Kelly Healing Chansey Black Belt Ron

Exits and Passages Ladder Up to 4F Ladder Down to 2F Requires HM Surf

Items Escape Rope Great Ball

(hidden)

Wild Pokémon Wild Pokémon Ice Cavern Zubat Makuhita Spheal Smoochum Bergmite Roggenrola Swinub Surfing Seel Dewgong Spheal Sealeo Lapras Fishing Magikarp

(Old Rod) Seel

(Good Rod) Shellder

(Good Rod) Dewgong

(Super Rod) Shellder

(Super Rod) Cloyster

(Super Rod) Rock Smash Roggenrola Boldore Bergmite Avalugg Shuckle

Trainers Trainers Youngster Don Snorunt

(Lv.8) Roggenrola

(Lv.8) Picknicker Kelly Vanillite

(Lv.8) Smoochum

(Lv.8) Black Belt Ron Makuhita

(Lv.8) Scraggy

(Lv.10)

As soon as you climb down the ladder, head north and then west. You’ll be challenged by Youngster Don, the first trainer to beat in the cave.

Once he’s been defeated, continue west until you reach a large expanse of ice.

There’s not much of a puzzle here – all you need to do is make it to the other side.

First slide west, then when you hit the middle rock, slide to the south.

Picknicker Kelly is waiting for you on the southern edge, and once you beat her, continue on south.

Note: In Pokémon Unbound, if you see a Chansey in the wild, they will be able to heal you. There’s one waiting here at the ladder down to the second floor. A trainer, Black Belt Ron, is to the east, but he’s entirely optional.

If your Pokémon are hurting, it’s a great chance to rest before continuing – and you’ll need to be healthy for the next part.

Icicle Cave – Lower Floors

Points of Interest Skier George Rival Battle Youngster Joey

Exits and Passages Ladder Up to 3F Ladder Down to 1F Ladder Up to 2F Requires HM Surf

Items Poke Ball Chesto Berry

(hidden) Super Potion

Wild Pokémon Wild Pokémon Ice Cavern Zubat Makuhita Spheal Smoochum Bergmite Roggenrola Swinub Surfing Seel Dewgong Spheal Sealeo Lapras Fishing Magikarp

(Old Rod) Seel

(Good Rod) Shellder

(Good Rod) Dewgong

(Super Rod) Shellder

(Super Rod) Cloyster

(Super Rod) Rock Smash Roggenrola Boldore Bergmite Avalugg Shuckle

Trainers Trainers Skier George Spheal

(Lv.10) Bergmite

(Lv.10) Youngster Joey Rattata

(Lv.10) Sentret

(Lv.10)

On the second floor, the path to the right is the way forward, so head along there and you’ll soon get a bit of a surprise.

Rival Battle

It’s your Rival, and he wants a rematch. No time to chat, just a battle – and he’s got one more Pokémon with him this time.

Rival Battle (Second Round) Swinub

(Lv.12) Beldum

or

Gible

or

Larvitar

(Lv.13)





If you’ve been leveling up your Pokémon with the trainers and the wild encounters, he shouldn’t be too much trouble.

For beating him, your Rival gives you a pair of Safety Goggles, which he says will come in handy later. You hand over the Pokedex from Professor Log.

Your Rival tells you to fight the Gym Leader in Dresco Town, coincidentally where you’re already headed.

You might get your first badge soon, it seems.

Continue along the passage, passing Youngster Joey, and you’ll come to the final ladder in Icicle Cave.

Just one more icy floor to negotiate – which isn’t much trouble at all – and you’ll be at the exit of the cave.

Head out and you’ll find yourself in Route 2, not far from Dresco Town.

Route 2

Points of Interest Healing, PC, Teleport Youngster Foggy Hiker Wayne Challenge Giver Youngster Dan Hiker Nob Picknicker Kelsey & Camper Chad Lass Haley

Exits and Passages Icicle Cave Requires HM Surf Requires HM Surf Dresco Town

Items Great Ball Revive Super Potion

Wild Pokémon Wild Pokémon Long Grass Minccino

Day and Night Inkay

Day and Night Electrike

Day and Night Azurill

Day and Night Stufful

Day and Night Scraggy

Day and Night Riolu

Day and Night Pikipek

Day Patrat

Day Hoothoot

Night Rattata

Night Surfing Tentacool Tentacruel Pelipper Basculin

Fishing Magikarp

(Old Rod) Shellder

(Good Rod) Staryu

(Good Rod) Shellder

(Super Rod) Staryu

(Super Rod) Starmie

(Super Rod) Gyarados

(Super Rod) Rock Smash Roggenrola Krabby Binacle

Trainers Trainers Youngster Foggy Patrat

(Lv.11) Delibird

(Lv.12) Hiker Wayne Roggenrola

(Lv.11) Drilbur

(Lv.12) Youngster Dan Electrike

(Lv.11) Riolu

(Lv.12) Hiker Nob Drilbur

(Lv.12) Makuhita

(Lv.12) Zubat

(Lv.11) Roggenrola

(Lv.11) Picnicker Kelsey & Camper Chad Minccino

(Lv.10) Stufful

(Lv.10) Electrike

(Lv.12) Inkay

(Lv.12) Lass Haley Azurill

(Lv.12) Minccino

(Lv.12) Pikipek

(Lv.12)

When you emerge finally on Route 2, you might be a bit exhausted. Not to worry – a helpful lady approaches you and heals your Pokémon for you.

There’s also a Porygon if you want to access Pokémon Storage, as well as a Psychic who will teleport you to town if you want to skip trainer battles.

The first trainer you see, Youngster Foggy, mentions a ‘challenge’. And once you beat him and Hiker Wayne, head south and talk to the man on the beach to find out why.

If you defeat every single trainer on Route 2, he’ll reward you with a Pokémon that may fill a particular gap on your team.

Head south and there’s four battles you need to win.

Youngster Dan is first, just as you cross the bridge off the beach. Head up the stairs once you’ve taken care of him.

Hiker Nob is next, and once he’s done, you’ll have a Double Battle on your hands with the Picknicker and Camper. They have two Pokémon each, so be prepared.

Lass Haley is your final obstacle to that prize. She’s located at the western end of the route, just near the entrance to Dresco Town.

Once you’ve defeated her, head back to the man who gave you the challenge.

If you have a spare space in your Pokémon team (if you don’t, just talk to the Porygon at the cave entrance), you’ll get a Litleo, whose Fire type may come in handy in the future.

Challenge Reward Litleo

(Lv.10)

Head west back past Lass Haley and you’ll see a bridge leading to Dresco Town.

