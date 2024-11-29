Idaho murders: Suspect arrested in the killings of 4 college students (2024)

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, in which it is expected they will reveal more details about the November slayings that stunned the small college town.

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday.

NBC News has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been detained in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November. Kohberger is being held in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“A lot of the grief was not knowing who this was, knowing that whoever was responsible for that is still out there,” she said. “So yeah, this definitely takes a lot of the grief that we were experiencing off our shoulders.”

She said she did not know the suspect but was relieved he was apprehended.

“It’s been a nightmare. This whole thing has been a nightmare, literally,” she said. “But I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Cara Northington, mother of victim Xana Kernodle, said she learned of the arrest after waking up and speaking to a friend. All she has been able to think about is who would have killed her daughter and her friends as she continued to hold out hope that there would be a break in the case, she said.

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November told NBC News a huge weight had been lifted off her shoulders with the arrest of a suspect in the slayings.

He was arraigned in the courtroom of Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth and was remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Idaho, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police assisted the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, the Idaho State Police and the FBI in the arrest of Bryan C. Kohberger, 28.

"Now the journey though the criminal justice system begins," lawyer Shanon Gray said in a statement.

Goncalves, 21, was a senior at the University of Idaho and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority majoring in general studies.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims in the Nov. 13 slaying, is "relieved that the authorities have someone in custody," a lawyer for the family said Friday.

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the statement said.

He received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in criminal justice in June, the school said.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was enrolled at DeSales University, a private Catholic school in Center Valley, the college said in a statement.

The man arrested Friday in the slaying of four students at the University of Idaho was recently a student himself studying criminal justice in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

“This is not the end of this investigation,” Thompson said. “In fact this is a new beginning.”

The prosecutor said investigators are still in need of more information and pleaded with Idaho residents to come forward with anything they know aboutKohberger.

Kohberger is due back in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday when he’ll opt to fight or waive extradition to Idaho, Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson said.

“However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters during a news conference in Idaho.

Law enforcement officials in Idaho spoke publicly for the first time Friday afternoon, commenting on the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.

Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.

Fry did say a Hyundai Elantra believed to be connected to the case was found by investigators.

Fry remained tight-lipped about what evidence investigators do have in the case. He declined to identify a motive in the slayings, saying that will come out as the investigation continues. He also didn’t say if the suspect knew any of the slaying victims.

“We are still looking for all pieces of evidence. But we are still looking for the weapon,” Fry said.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday that investigators are still looking for the murder weapon used in the slaying of the four University of Idaho students. The weapon is believed to be a large knife.

Fry, however, also thanked the community and tipsters for stepping up and providing more than 19,000 tips. Investigators conducted more than 300 interviews, Fry said.

“There was a lot of speculation going on. And we’ve always said from the very beginning, we’re the official message that comes out and to pay attention to what we’re putting out there to the press.”

Moscow Police Chief James Fry was asked by a reporter Friday what his message was to online sleuths who "slandered and harassed" people they thought were responsible for the killings.

The slaying of the four students drew online sleuths after police put out mixed messages in the case and no suspect was declared for weeks.

On Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho, at a three-story residence just outside campus, Chapin's body was found alongside those of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Police announced the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania, and said he will face a murder charge for each victim.

"We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure," a family statement released by Chapin spokesperson Christina Teves reads. "However, it doesn't alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed."

The family of victim Ethan Chapin, 20, one of four students killed in the University of Idaho-adjacent quadruple murder in November, said news of Friday's arrest brings some closure, but it won't alter their course.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News that DNA played a role in helping investigators home in on suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.

DNA was a factor leading investigators to a suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, NBC News has learned.

Killed on Nov. 13 were: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation, according to an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect Friday in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

FAQs

Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022. When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting a judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022 stunned the community of roughly 26,000 people and led to a six-week manhunt for the killer. Kohberger was arrested in December 2022.

A DNA sample taken from Bryan Kohberger revealed a near-exact match to the DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene of the quadruple murder in Idaho last November, according to new court documents.

Investigators, though, say they have cell phone pings putting Kohberger near the scene of the crime. DNA evidence also connects Kohberger to a knife sheath that was found there, police said.

In an affidavit outlining the case, investigators say DNA, cellphone records and surveillance camera evidence link the accused murderer, Bryan Kohberger, to the crime. But his defense attorneys say in a court filing that "there is no connection between Mr. Kohberger and the victims."

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's "alibi" that he was driving around looking at "the moon and stars," is too vague, according to prosecutors.

While the motives behind Kohberger's actions may never be fully understood, one theory posits that he sought to eliminate the three girls so that Ethan, his apparent doppelgänger, could remain alive.

At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call from one of the roommate's phones requested help for an unconscious person, police said. Responding officers then found the four victims. Authorities said they do not believe anyone at the house at the time of the 911 call was involved in the murders.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that forensic analysis allegedly linked Kohberger to the crime scene in Idaho, and the affidavit states that DNA was found on a knife sheath left at the scene of the murders. Police also served a warrant on Kohberger's apartment in Washington state.

When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting a judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf. The new trial venue in Boise is about 300 miles from Moscow. Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued they could find impartial jurors in Moscow by bringing in a large pool to choose from.

Kohberger attempted to relocate the "rolling crime scene," that is his personal vehicle, across the country to his hometown in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania – a last-ditch effort that failed miserably. Daly argued that this was the suspect's attempt to "park it, clean it, leave it." "It was creating distance.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence in the case. He remained silent during his arraignment, allowing Judge John Judge to enter not-guilty pleas for each of the charges.

According to NewsNation's Brian Entin, the sheriff informed him that the cuts are from shaving before his court appearance.

Howard Blum says in his new book "When the Night Comes Falling," that Kohberger's sister became convinced he was the killer after police launched a nationwide search for a white Elantra.

Melissa Kohberger was working as a mental health therapist in New Jersey. The 31-year-old counselor wrote a poem after the four college students were killed — but before her brother was charged with the crime.

No murder weapon has been found, police said before the gag order was issued following Mr Kohberger's arrest. It is not known if the killer personally knew one or more of the victims and whether the attack was carried out in a fit of jealousy or rage. No motive is known.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that forensic analysis allegedly linked Kohberger to the crime scene in Idaho, and the affidavit states that DNA was found on a knife sheath left at the scene of the murders. Police also served a warrant on Kohberger's apartment in Washington state.

Idaho college murders: Judge weighs whether to move trial to new venue amid safety concerns. The killing of four University of Idaho students in 2022 is "not a mere passing story," the defense for suspect Bryan Kohberger said. The trial could begin in June.

Bryan Kohberger now jailed in Boise after trial moved for Idaho college murders case. Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four college students in 2022. Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing 4 University of Idaho students has been booked into jail in Boise after a court moved his trial.