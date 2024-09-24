Idaho murders: Suspect arrested in the killings of 4 college students (2024)

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect Friday in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation, according to an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kohberger was arrested inMonroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, they said.

Killed on Nov. 13 were: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.