ILGM Super Silver Haze grow journal by FlynnRyder (2024)

Yeah you’re right at the point where I would do some substantial defoliation.. it will help with the humidity spikes you mention. Those big leaves pour humidity into the air.. check out that nebulas flowering defoliation tutorial, maybe give it a try on just some and keep others as is? I’m always looking to experiment and compare if you couldn’t tell from my diaries haha.

Haha man first off, I’d say take it day by day.. yeah those are probably gonna stretch a bit more, but I wouldn’t say it should be too much more.. you should be proud of the fact you are where you are bro, those are fucking beasts.. I’d say your two options are super cropping (bending stems of tallest colas over horizontally), or moving lights as high as you possibly can.. maybe dim them down to 50-75%until stretching subsides?Great news is you have vigorous growth and nutes look on point.Take it day by day, you can get a lot closer to LEDs than other hot running lights, so that is to your advantage.The way those are looking tho, if it was me, I’d get lights as high as I possibly could, than bend stems if they get too close from there..Killer looking plants tho man🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼

Imo,maybe get rid of some plants so the big plants have more room for bending.My learning over the years is with clones you grow like 2 week then go to veg..With seeds try to grow at least 4 weeks for a good result.And believe me every plant grow different even clones from the same plant so dont worry about that. Next grow try LST in the early stage and keep in mind you're plants will grow, (+-)2.5 times the hight when they go in veg.Btw this is all based on my experience with HPS light, but LED seems to do almost the same for me.Hope i write it down in a good way because my english is broke sometimes haha

@DreamOn, Thanks man im so nervous haha. I literally just figured out how to respond on here

@heizen, ahhhhhhhhh don't put pressure on me lol. thank you so much though and any advice is always welcome :)

Nice grow mate, plants are looking good, keep it up, imma follow this one upclose.

@Ezzjaybruh, Ya mate I just flipped them today and I'll be posting on it soon :). I'm going for the perpetual harvest but I got scared training in the scrog and I lost a lot the first go. I've gained some mad respect for the community though, having gone through the whole process and seen how much this really is art with training and preplanning the canopy. I'll post the flip soon though so yall can see just how aggressively I had to super crop. I hope I didn't overdo it, had to whip out the tape for a couple of branches.

Damn you got a jungle goin there man.. so you’re thinking of an early harvest cuz you have a veg cycle of plants ready to be transferred in there?

@grzesiekkuzniak, thanks mate! I'm sorry I know I suck at writing haha. I do implement a lot of LST early on in the VEG room but since they are in net pots I usually tray and just transfer them to flower. This flower is wayyyy long like you said though and my Veg room keeps outgrowing my space haha. By the time I got to flower I had to do some HST but you can see that in the new journal I just flipped. I do think you are right about the lights though and felt that I should get another one to put between them to help the middle of the canopy. Thanks for the help! :)

you can pull down the plants using strings....................there is too many plants not enough light issue.................you can use separate buckets and spread your plants....................your buds should much thicker.................and you wanna flower for longer then 7 weeks.................and get a PAR Meter..........................good luck

@Grisly, THANK YOU!! I hope to do everyone proud on the second run lol. I'm extremely excited to get into shorter strains because I think I just bit off more than an inexperienced grower should have.

Well I gotta say this diary was a great read/story regardless of the rough ending. Good luck on the next grow 😁

@@motaman311, Thanks mate. They actually are right at the bottom on the little hump in the current culture net pots. I was worried I'd mess up my light distance and they would reach up so I left room to add hydroton as it did. Im using root excellerator gold from hous and garden. I feel like its not meant for hydroband that could be a big problem. Thoughts?

@FlynnRyder, good idea leaving room to add more later. I'm not too familiar with that product and the ingredients aren't listed, so IDK. I see that it has kelp in it, which is good stuff. I use some kelp and it seems like it helps (liquid karma). For root health I use hydroguard and great white. Great white is awesome stuff, but it makes the reservoirs a bit dirty, same with the liquid karma.

plant looks good bud, dont get stressed. She is just building up her root system and once that gets setup she will take off. I suggest burying your starter plug in the hydroton a bit more next time as it seems to help give her a little support, but it isn't necessary at all. good luck!

@michael_2r1, Thanks man! always looking to be more frugal especially with all these shipping costs lately. I have a terrible memory but Ill let you know how it goes when I try it :)

@FlynnRyder, that's great to hear. You can use bird seed is the best veg mix variety. For explosive growth. While say a week before flower and going into it corn works the best and infact. Using corn seeds prior too will help you maintain a normally stretchy plant. Say a OG for instance, and your plant will grow extra thick stems and stay squat. I will show you what I mean in my up coming week. Which will be my final one before flower. I actually just finished preparing some popcorn seeds and will snap a photo of the prosses for you. As well as how thick my stems become overall. Thanks for the follow as well. Hope your having a great grow so far.

Heard you mention using amino treatment from house and gardens which is expensive am I right. Here is a tip of how to create your own and far superior amino treatment which also has valuable cytokinin. Using a seed spout tea. You can sprout dry popcorn seeds or even better a dry blend of bird seeds like sunflower and millet seeds. Soak in water for 24 and paper towels for an additional 24hours using about a handful for 2 gallons of water. Lay the seeds out let most of them sprout if you can then throw them in a blender or magic bullet is best adding a cup of warm bottled water. Then put into a large measuring cup made of glass preferably as you will see three layers begin to form. The top will be a white foam and the bottom you will see all the shells and what not sinking to the bottom. But in the middle is where the gold is a yellow color thick liquid blend of cytokinin, amino acids, and everything a young plant needs to survive. As well as growth stimulating hormones found only in seedlings. Simply spoon off the top layer and you can harvest the gold once the shell material has settled. The house and gardens method is the same but they use strainers to remove the root matter. All this can be yours for the price of a $5 bird seed bag that will last a year or more with one application a month.

@Ferenc, dont lol :'( . I wasnt ready. the Second round should turn out much better though :). Ill make ya proud one day PA!

@HAPPY91, Thanks mate! I often overthink things and cause more damage than just leaving them be haha

FAQs

When she is grown indoors, the flowering time is set between 56-63 days, while most Haze-dominant phenotypes can flower for up to 77 days. Some phenotypes can also be grown in greenhouses. While Super Silver Haze is best to grow in a hydroponics setup, don't let this discourage you from growing her in soil or outside.

The sativa-dominant genetic wants to stretch and stretch some more and can double its height and volume during the flowering phase. It is exciting in the early weeks of flowering, as the plant differentiates and it can be seen how many flower sites there are going to be.

Super Silver Haze has a relatively short flowering period of approximately 65 days, and is capable of yielding up to 650-700g/m², when grown under artificial light. Typical indoor heights are 80-110cm. Outdoor growers will cultivate large plants with heights of 170-230cm, and harvest up to 550-650g per plant.

With yields of 300g/m² indoors she'll likely not break records but with her it's really all about quality before anything else. What she may be lacking in numbers, rest assured she'll make-up for once you smoke her! With THC levels of 17%, Super Silver Haze Auto sure isn't a light-weight.

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains for morning and daytime use. It provides uplifting and stimulating effects that energize you while staying calm and free from stress. Many people use it to combat fatigue and ensure a productive day.

Super Silver Haze is favored by both recreational users and medical cannabis patients. Its recreational effects often include feelings of happiness, creativity, and an overall sense of well-being. Medical users may find relief from conditions such as stress, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue when using this strain.

Shining Silver Haze data sheet Strain Type: Feminised Yield Indoor : 600 - 650 gr/m2 Yield Outdoor: 600 - 650 gr/plant Height Indoor: 80 - 120 cm Height Outdoor: 180 - 220 cm 9 more rows

Silver Haze induces uplifting, energetic, and creative highs, with an extra buzz on top. This 80% sativa-dominant strain flowers in 65-75 days.

Does Super Silver Haze Make You Sleepy? Super Silver Haze can promote relaxation, but it is not typically associated with inducing sleepiness. Instead, it is known for its uplifting and invigorating effects that enhance mood and creativity while encouraging a productive day.

Haze plants typically have a longer flowering time, ranging from 10-14 weeks. Harvesting and Curing: Monitor the trichomes on the buds to determine the ideal time for harvest. Once ready, carefully trim the plants and hang them upside down in a cool, dark, and well-ventilated space to dry.

Haze Berry



This sativa-dominant hybrid demands plenty of sunlight and a warm climate, and you'll need to rely on refined training techniques if growing her indoors.

The average flowering time for this strain is roughly 9-11 weeks, which is very short for a Haze variety, which are known to take up to 16 weeks to reach harvest.