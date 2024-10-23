ILGM Super Silver Haze | Grow Your Own at Home — Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds (2024)

Sim W. has been involved in the cannabis world for over 5 years. With a history of glass blowing and marketing. Sim’s goal is to educate the masses about the healing power of medicinal cannabis.

A: Growing Super Silver Haze can be quite rewarding for experienced growers or those just starting out. Having knowledge about the nutrients, temperature, humidity, light exposure and pH levels throughout the growth cycle will be beneficial for cultivating great yields of top-quality buds with potent effects. Additionally, regular pruning and training of the plant will provide a better yield.

A: Super Silver Haze is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain. It is a great strain that is cross between Northern Lights, Skunk, and Haze genetics.

A: Tools such as Boveda 62% Humidity packs, glass mason jars and small hygrometers are essential for proper cannabis curing techniques that will preserve the desired qualities of this strain. Curing is also crucial to preserving the desired effects of the bud, ensuring that the full potential of its qualities can be enjoyed by users.

A: Some benefits include feminized seeds, guaranteed germination, free shipping and discreet packaging. Additionally, the strain produces high-quality absolutely beautiful sticky buds with a unique flavor profile and potent effects.

Additionally, tools such as Boveda 62% Humidity packs, glass mason jars and small hygrometers are essential for proper cannabis curing techniques that will preserve the desired qualities of this strain. With these tips in mind anyone can grow some amazing plants!

Growing and curing Super Silver Haze weed is an incredibly rewarding experience for any gardener, as it can produce top-notch buds with a unique flavor profile and potent effects. The process of germination to harvest requires knowledge about nutrients, temperature, humidity, light exposure and pH levels in order to achieve great yields.

Growing Ilgm's Super Silver Haze can be quite a rewarding experience for an experienced grower or for those who are just starting to try their hand at growing cannabis. Making sure the plant is getting the right nutrients, temperature, humidity and light exposure is key to achieving great yields. Additionally, regular pruning and training of the plant will provide more chances for buds and branches to form, maximizing output in both quality and quantity. Finally, having knowledge of pH levels throughout the growth cycle will also be very beneficial as Super Silver Haze needs slightly acidic soil to achieve perfect proportions of beneficial trace elements. With these useful tips in mind, anyone can produce some fantastic plants!

Feminized seeds are cannabis seeds designed to only produce female plants. This makes them ideal for growers who are looking to benefit from the higher THC content, superior yields and greater bud quality that female plants offer. Feminized seeds also allow a grower to more accurately predict their yield size, as male plants do not produce buds.

Unboxing and germinating ilgm's Super Silver Haze seeds can be an incredibly rewarding experience for any gardener. Not only is it exciting to see those little seeds come to life, but the end result is the opportunity to cultivate a unique, top quality strain that otherwise may not have been available. On top of that, ilgm has made it simpler than ever with their detailed instructions and customer support readily available to assist in getting your home grow project off to a successful start. From germination to harvest, you're sure to create something special when you unbox and germinate ilgm's Super Silver Haze seeds – enjoy the journey!

Cannabis curing techniques have become more and more advanced in recent years, allowing for higher-quality cannabis products as well as a larger variety of flavors. The process of curing is crucial to preserving the desired effects of the bud, ensuring that the full potential of its qualities can be enjoyed by users. There are various techniques to cure cannabis, such as trimming excess leaves off, using moisture control chambers with steady temperatures and levels of humidity, or using the “jar method.” If done correctly, curing cannabis often results in a product that has greater potency and medicinal value, making it an investment worth making for growers and manufacturers alike.

Harvesting and curing Super Silver Haze can be a very rewarding experience for marijuana growers as it is a 90% sativa strain that produces large yields. These sativa genetics also contribute to an uplifting, stimulating high with energizing and creative effects. However, harvesting too soon or curing improperly can decrease the potential potency of the buds and reduce their quality significantly. Accordingly, one should wait until the trichomes are mostly cloudy/amber before harvesting, then trim the buds carefully to keep them in peak condition during the curing process. If done correctly, the result is light, aesthetically pleasing buds with a satisfying flavor profile and psychoactive effects that go beyond just "getting stoned".

As with many outdoor grow setups, the amount of light available to Super Silver Haze plants plays a large role in determining yield size. That being said, indoor grows often produce higher yields due to their ability to control environmental variables more easily. On average, you can expect yields of up to 17 oz in a 3x3 ft tent indoors and 20 oz per square meter outdoors.

When grown outdoors, you can expect a harvest around early fall.

Growing Super Silver Haze marijuana is a project that should not be taken lightly. As a relative of Northern Lights, Super Silver Haze combines the sweetness and taste of Skunk, with an added cerebral edge. To get the most out of this strain, growers should invest in frequent seedling inspections and adequate nutrient supplementation so they can enjoy harvests with incredibly high levels of THC. Additionally, keeping temperatures consistent and humidity at a moderate level helps maximize yield. Suitable to both indoor and outdoor cultivation, if done correctly Super Silver Haze rewards growers with remarkable results.

When looking to purchase Super Silver Haze seeds, you can trust ILGM to provide you with high-quality genetics that will help ensure a successful experience every time.

It was created by the award-winning breeders at Green House Seeds in 1997, using a blend of two renowned Sativa strains - Skunk #1 and Northern Lights. Its THC content averages between 15-20%, rendering it a potent yet balanced high that is both mentally energizing and physically stimulating.

Super Silver Haze is a strain of marijuana unlike any other - it provides users with a euphoric, uplifting, and energizing feeling that sets it apart from many other varieties. Not only does this strain provide an incredibly enjoyable experience, but it also has numerous potential medical benefits as well. It has been known to help reduce pain and inflammation, ward off insomnia, ease stress and anxiety symptoms, and improve appetite. Super Silver Haze is also relatively easy to grow, making it an ideal choice for novice cultivators hoping to gain some horticultural experience. With its unique effects and desirable growing characteristics, there’s no wonder why this strain remains one of the most popular among connoisseurs.

Dreaming of a vibrant garden full of vibrant greenery? Are you seeking the perfect marijuana strain to take your cannabis game to the next level? Look no further than ILGM’s Super Silver Haze! This resilient and powerful hybrid is notorious for its THC-rich buds and uplifting effects. Not only that but this impressive plant can be grown in the comfort of your own home! Read on to learn more about what makes growing Super Silver Haze an infinitely rewarding experience -- from seed all the way to stash!

FAQs

With yields of 300g/m² indoors she'll likely not break records but with her it's really all about quality before anything else. What she may be lacking in numbers, rest assured she'll make-up for once you smoke her! With THC levels of 17%, Super Silver Haze Auto sure isn't a light-weight.

Grow techniques: Growing Super Silver Haze indoors requires training. LST (low stress training) methods and SCROG (screen of green) will help to control its growth and increase the yield. Remove the growth from the base of the plant to promote growth in the canopy.

Super Silver Haze strain reviews2,364



It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least.

Regular autoflowering plants are small, yielding between 10 and 50 grams per plant. You cannot expect a strain with a fast and short flowering time to produce more than 30 grams but super autoflowers can yield 200-300 grams if you give it the perfect environment.

Super Lemon Haze



Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

Silver Haze induces uplifting, energetic, and creative highs, with an extra buzz on top. This 80% sativa-dominant strain flowers in 65-75 days.

Super Silver Haze is favored by both recreational users and medical cannabis patients. Its recreational effects often include feelings of happiness, creativity, and an overall sense of well-being. Medical users may find relief from conditions such as stress, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue when using this strain.

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains for morning and daytime use. It provides uplifting and stimulating effects that energize you while staying calm and free from stress. Many people use it to combat fatigue and ensure a productive day.

Crossbred, Haze and Northern Lights become Silver Haze, which can then crossbreed with electrifying sativa Skunk No. 1, generating Super Silver Haze and one intense brain-buzz.

Dry air basically overworks the plants' leaves. So, setting up relatively high humidity for your Super Silver Haze during the early and vegetative stage is critical. Retain relative humidity between 65-80% when your plants sprout as seedlings.



Shining Silver Haze data sheet Strain Type: Feminized THC: 21% CBD: Medium Yield Indoor : 21 to 23 oz/m² Yield Outdoor: 21 to 23 oz/plant 9 more rows

Super autoflowering strains are the pinnacle of autoflower breeding. They are the highest yielding and most potent ruderalis strains in existence. Unlike ordinary autoflowers, our Super Autos can yield as potent as 25% THC and yield as much as 500g/m2.

Yield varies depending on genetics, growing techniques, and environmental conditions. On average, autoflower plants usually produce yields ranging from 30-100 grams (1-3.5 ounces) per plant.

Super Lemon Haze Autoflowering produces full, dense buds ready for harvest in around 9 weeks. Being an autoflowering strain, it is a great choice for beginner growers; they are more resilient to the environment, flower much quicker, and are generally easier to manage than plants grown from traditional seeds.