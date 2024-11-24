illumifin hiring Manager, Operations Support - Contact Center in Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

The nation's leading administrator of insurance services is looking for YOU. This is your opportunity to join a company with a culture that promotes respect for people, integrity, learning and initiative.

WE ARE THE KIND OF EMPLOYER YOU DESERVE.illumifin is a leading provider of business process outsourcing for the insurance industry, managing policies for the nation's largest insurers. We also provide clients with unique risk management insight built upon our proprietary databases.

JOB SUMMARY: Responsible for overseeing the Customer Service operation, including planning, coordination, scheduling and supervision to ensure performance and quality standards are met. Also responsible for establishing department goals and objectives that are in compliance with corporate policies and goals. Requires working closely with the management team to coordinate processes between operations.

Provide general direction and guidance in all areas of the customer service operation including department goals, financial goals, and development and maintenance of policies and procedures.

Oversee staffing needs including hiring decisions, staff development, performance appraisals, promotions and terminations.

Develop direct reports to assure continuity of qualified performance at all levels.

Responsible for completion of work in a timely manner to meet customer expectations.

Develops new and on-going procedures and policies for new and existing clients.

Coordinates with other departments within illumifin in overall effort to secure new business and retain existing business.

Manages to organizational, departmental, and client results and will interact directly with the client on metric performance.

Bring resolution to difficult problems or situation as necessary for clients, which includes evaluation the documenting customer complaints.

Responsible for all Program contract compliance relating to customer service functions.

Maintains communication with leaders regarding issues involving team operations such as workflow, services, and client development activity.

Comply with all legal and regulatory notification requirements to customers. This includes reviewing each response and determining the necessary action while responding in a timely manner and proper documentation.

Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.

RequirementsMinimum Qualifications

B.A./B.S. in a related field; equivalent business experience will be substituted for a college degree.

Minimum of five years of managerial experience in a full-service customer service department or comparable operations setting.

Minimum of five years customer service experience.

Proven work record of improving business processes and procedures to maximize efficiency.

Preferred Qualifications