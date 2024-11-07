Immersive Van Gogh exhibit - Cocoa Beach, Orlando, Florida (2024)

One of the attractions to experience at the museum is the Van Gogh exhibit. Immersive technology allows visitors to expand their views and show something they might otherwise never see.

Many visitors are in search of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit location and at the museum we show an exhibit permanently.

The Van Gogh exhibit complements the Immersive Wizard of Oz fairy tale that is part of the experience at the Wizard of Oz Museum in the Orlando area of Florida. The Van Gogh exhibit is an unforgettable art experience and a completely new way of encountering art. This is the future of the experiential art. At the museum, the art of Vincent van Gogh will come to life around you!

Many visitors had a chance to experience the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in various cities and would like to explain the differences between our and traveling exhibits.

Traveling exhibits are usually shown in temporary locations in major cities with an average room being over 4000 square feet with a high ceiling. The tickets are usually sold on an hourly basis for crowd control. Over 100 visitors are usually in the room without chairs and visitors are lucky if they don’t have someone taking photos or videos two feet away. An average Van Gogh exhibit is 30 minutes, but since an average person can only stand for 10 – 15 minutes comfortably, by the time it ends most visitors are tired and looking for an opportunity to relax.

Another disadvantage that visitors might experience is projection to the floor. Based on the facility chosen, most of the time the floor is dark color/concrete, which absorbs light and images are barely visible on the floor. Taking into account the number of people in the room, most visitors concentrate on experience on the walls (360 view).

Some installations take time to cover the floor with white floor panels, but many due to the temporary nature of the exhibit cut the corners.

Do you know that more projectors are required to cover the floor than all the walls combined? So if visitors ignore the floor, they are only experiencing half of the exhibit.