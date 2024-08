Important Dates and Deadlines (2024)

Because dates are subject to change due to interdependence, below is the most up-to-the-minute edition maintained by the Office of the Registrar. Critical dates such as term start and end, registration periods and school holidays are updated when changes occur. Other deadlines for faculty, university administrators and staff are also included.

Academic Calendar Dates for 2024-25 and beyond are pending approval from the University Calendar Committee and the University Board of Trustees. Dates and times listed below are subject to change. Future dates will be posted as they are available.

Academic Calendars are available in students' respective catalogs.

Important Dates and Deadlines by Semester

FALL 2024

SPRING 2025

SUMMER 2025

FALL 2025 SPRING 2026

SUMMER 2026

FALL 2026

SPRING 2027

SUMMER 2027

August 2024 Date Details August 22 Fall State Employee registration at 6 p.m. August 23 Last day to register for Fall classes without late registration fee penalty August 26 Fall classes begin August 30 Fall drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Fall residency reclassification applications Fall senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for Fall 2024 term

September 2024 Date Details September 2 Labor Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed September 3 Fall Senior Audit registration

October 2024 Date Details October 1 First day to apply online to graduate in Spring 2025 term October 4 Deadline for on-time graduation application submission for Fall 2024 term October 7 Fall midterm grading opens October 22 Fall midterm grading closes October 26 Last day to submit fee adjustment requests for the spring term October 28 Fall final grading opens

November 2024 Date Details November 2 Fall last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty November 4 Spring registration begins for degree-seeking students November 11 Veterans Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed November 28 & 29 Thanksgiving holiday; no classes & USF offices closed November 30 - December 6 Test Free Week

December 2024 Date Details December 2 Non-degree registration begins for Spring December 6 Fall classes end December 7 - 12 Fall Final Exam Week December 12 Fall end of term Last day to apply to graduate for the Fall 2024 term December 13 - 15 Fall Commencement December 17 Fall final grading closes December 20 Fall grades visible in OASIS December 23 Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Spring December 25 Christmas holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

December 2024 Date Details December 16 Wintersession classes begin December 19 Wintersession drop/add ends December 31 Wintersession last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty

January 2025 Date Details January 1 New Years Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed January 9 Spring State employee registration at 5 p.m. January 10 Last day to register for Spring without late registration fee penalty Wintersession classes end January 13 Spring classes begin January 17 Spring drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Spring residency reclassification applications Wintersession grades due Spring senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Spring 2025 term January 20 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

February 2025 Date Details February 1 First day to apply online to graduate Summer 2025 term February 2 Last day to submit fee adjustment requests for the summer term February 17 Spring midterm grading opens February 21 Deadline for on-time graduation application submission for Spring 2025 term

March 2025 Date Details March 4 Spring midterm grading closes March 10 Spring final grading opens March 17 - 23 Spring Break March 29 Spring last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty March 31 Summer/Fall registration begins for degree-seeking students

April 2025 Date Details April 26 - May 2 Test Free Week April 28 Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Summer Sessions A & C Non-Degree registration begins for Summer and Fall

May 2025 Date Details May 1 - 2 Test Free Week May 2 Spring last day of classes May 3 - 8 Final Exam Week May 8 Spring end of term Last day to apply to graduate for the Spring 2025 term May 8 - 11 Spring Commencement May 13 Spring final grading closes May 16 Spring grades visible on OASIS

May 2025 Date Details May 12 Maymester classes begin May 15 Maymester drop/add ends May 16 Last day to register for Summer Sessions A & C without late registration fee May 19 Summer Sessions A & C classes begin First day of classes for College of Nursing Alternative Calendar Courses May 23 Summer Sessions A & C drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline College of Nursing Alternative Calendar Courses drop/add ends Last day to submit Summer residency reclassification applications Summer Session A & C senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Summer 2025 term May 26 Memorial Day holiday; No classes & USF offices closed May 27 Midterm grading opens for Summer Session A Maymester last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty May 30 Maymester final grading opens

June 2025 Date Details June 6 Maymester classes end Last day to submit fee adjustment requests for the fall term June 9 Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Summer Sessions B & D June 10 Midterm grading closes for Summer Session A June 13 Maymester grades due June 14 Summer Session A last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty June 16 Summer graduation application deadline to have name listed in Commencement Brochure June 19 Juneteenth holiday; no classes & USF offices closed June 23 Midterm grading opens for Summer Session C June 27 Summer Session A classes end Last day to register for Summer Session B without late registration fee June 30 Summer Session B classes begin

July 2025 Date Details July 1 Midterm grading closes for Summer Session C First day to apply online to graduate Fall 2025 term July 4 Independence Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed Summer Session B end of drop/add; last day to drop without fee liability Summer Session B senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline July 5 Summer Session C last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty July 7 Final grading opens Summer Sessions A & C July 14 Midterm grading opens for Summer Session B Summer Session D classes begin July 15 College of Nursing alternative calendar courses last day to withdraw; no refund July 17 Summer Session D end of drop/add; last day to drop without fee liability July 22 Midterm grading closes for Summer Session B July 25 Summer Session C classes end July 26 Summer Session B last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty July 28 Canvas opens for all remaining final Summer grades submission Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Fall July 29 Summer Session D last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty

August 2025 Date Details August 8 Summer Session B & D classes end Summer end of term Final day to apply to graduate for the term August 9 - 10 Summer Commencement August 12 Final grading closes for Summer Sessions A, B, C & D August 15 Summer grades visible in OASIS

August 2025 Date Details August 25 Fall classes begin August 29 Fall drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Fall residency reclassification applications Fall senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Fall 2025 term

September 2025 Date Details September 1 Labor Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed September 2 Fall Senior Audit registration

October 2025 Date Details October 6 Fall midterm grading opens October 21 Fall midterm grading closes October 25 Fall last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty October 27 Fall final grading opens Spring registration begins for degree-seeking students

November 2025 Date Details November 11 Veterans Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed November 27 & 28 Thanksgiving holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

December 2025 Date Details December 1 Non-degree registration begins for Spring December 1 - 5 Test Free Week December 5 Fall classes end December 6 - 11 Fall Final Exam Week December 11 Fall end of term Last day to submit graduation application for Fall December 12 - 14 Fall Commencement December 16 Fall final grading closes December 19 Fall grades visible in OASIS December 22 Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Spring December 25 Christmas holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

December 2025 Date Details December 15 Wintersession classes begin December 18 Wintersession drop/add ends December 30 Wintersession last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty

January 2026 Date Details January 1 (tentative) New Years Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed January 8 (tentative) Spring State employee registration at 5 p.m. January 9 (tentative) Last day to register for Spring without late registration fee penalty Wintersession classes end January 12 (tentative) Spring classes begin January 16 (tentative) Spring drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Spring residency reclassification applications Winter Intersession grades due Spring senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Spring 2026 term January 19 (tentative) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

February 2026 Date Details February 2 (tentative) Spring graduation application deadline February 16 (tentative) Spring midterm grading opens

March 2026 Dates Details March 3 (tentative) Spring midterm grading closes March 9 (tentative) Spring final grading opens March 16 - 22 (tentative) Spring Break March 28 (tentative) Spring last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty March 30 (tentative) Summer/Fall registration begins for degree-seeking students

April 2026 Date Details April 27 (tentative) Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Summer Sessions A & C Non-Degree registration begins for Summer and Fall terms

May 2026 Date Details May 1 (tentative) Spring last day of classes Test Free Week May 2 - 7 (tentative) Final Exam Week May 7 (tentative) Spring end of term May 7 - 10 (tentative) Spring Commencement May 12 (tentative) Spring final grading closes May 15 (tentative) Spring grades visible on OASIS

May 2026 Date Details May 11 (tentative) Maymester classes begin May 14 (tentative) Maymester drop/add ends May 15 (tentative) Last day to register for Summer Sessions A & C without late registration fee May 18 (tentative) Summer Sessions A & C classes begin First day of classes for College of Nursing Alternative Calendar Courses May 22 (tentative) Summer Sessions A & C drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline College of Nursing Alternative Calendar Courses drop/add ends Last day to submit Summer residency reclassification applications Summer Session A & C senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Summer 2026 term May 25 (tentative) Memorial Day holiday; No classes & USF offices closed May 26 (tentative) Midterm grading opens for Summer Session A Maymester last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty May 29 (tentative) Maymester final grading opens

June 2026 Date Details June 5 (tentative) Maymester classes end June 8 (tentative) Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Summer Session B June 9 (tentative) Midterm grading closes for Summer Session A June 12 (tentative) Maymester grades due June 13 (tentative) Summer Session A last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty June 19 (tentative) Juneteenth holiday; no classes & USF offices closed June 22 (tentative) Midterm grading opens for Summer Session C June 26 (tentative) Summer Session A classes end Last day to register for Summer Session B without late registration fee June 29 (tentative) Summer Session B classes begin June 30 (tentative) Midterm grading closes for Summer Session C

July 2026 Date Details July 3 (tentative) Independence Day holiday (observed); no classes & USF offices closed Summer Session B end of drop/add; last day to drop without fee liability Summer Session B senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline July 4 (tentative) Summer Session C last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty July 6 (tentative) Final grading opens Summer Sessions A & C July 13 (tentative) Midterm grading opens for Summer Session B Summer Session D classes begin July 14 (tentative) College of Nursing alternative calendar courses last day to withdraw; no refund July 16 (tentative) Summer Session D end of drop/add; last day to drop without fee liability Summer Session D senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline July 21 (tentative) Midterm grading closes for Summer Session B July 24 (tentative) Summer Session C classes end July 25 (tentative) Summer Session B last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty July 27 (tentative) Canvas opens for all remaining final Summer grades submission July 28 (tentative) Summer Session D last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty

August 2026 Date Details August 7 (tentative) Summer Session B & D classes end Summer end of term August 8 - 9 (tentative) Summer Commencement August 11 (tentative) Final grading closes for Summer Sessions A, B, C & D August 14 (tentative) Summer grades visible in OASIS

August 2026 Date Details August 20 (tentative) Fall State Employee registration at 5 p.m. August 21 (tentative) Last day to register for Fall classes without late registration fee penalty August 24 (tentative) Fall classes begin August 28 (tentative) Fall drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Fall residency reclassification applications Fall senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Fall 2026 term

September 2026 Date Details September 7 (tentative) Labor Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

October 2026 Date Details October 5 (tentative) Fall midterm grading opens October 20 (tentative) Fall midterm grading closes October 24 (tentative) Fall last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty October 26 (tentative) Fall final grading opens Spring registration begins for degree-seeking students

November 2026 Date Details November 11 (tentative) Veterans Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed November 26 & 27 (tentative) Thanksgiving holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

December 2026 Date Details December 1 - 4 (tentative) Test Free Week December 2 (tentative) Non-degree registration begins for Spring Non-degree registration begins for Winter Intersession December 4 (tentative) Fall classes end December 5 - 10 (tentative) Fall Final Exam Week December 10 (tentative) Fall end of term Last day to submit graduation application for Fall December 11 - 13 (tentative) Fall Commencement December 15 (tentative) Fall final grading closes December 18 (tentative) Fall grades visible in OASIS December 21 (tentative) Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Spring December 25 (tentative) Christmas holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

December 2026 Date Details December 14 (tentative) Wintersession classes begin December 17 (tentative) Wintersession drop/add ends December 29 (tentative) Wintersession last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty

January 2027 Date Details January 1 (tentative) New Years Day holiday; no classes & USF offices closed January 7 (tentative) Spring State employee registration at 5 p.m. January 8 (tentative) Last day to register for Spring without late registration fee penalty Wintersession classes end January 11 (tentative) Spring classes begin January 15 (tentative) Spring drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Spring residency reclassification applications Winter Intersession grades due Spring senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Spring 2027 term January 18 (tentative) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday; no classes & USF offices closed

February 2027 Date Details February 1 (tentative) Spring graduation application deadline February 15 (tentative) Spring midterm grading opens

March 2027 Date Details March 2 (tentative) Spring midterm grading closes March 8 (tentative) Spring final grading opens March 15 - 21 (tentative) Spring Break March 27 (tentative) Spring last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty March 29 (tentative) Summer/Fall registration begins for degree-seeking students

April 2027 Date Details April 24 - 30 (tentative) Test Free Week April 27 (tentative) Non-Degree and Senior Audit application deadline for Summer Sessions A & C Non-Degree registration begins for Summer and Fall terms April 30 (tentative) Spring last day of classes

May 2027 Date Details May 1 - 6 (tentative) Final Exam Week May 6 (tentative) Spring end of term May 6 - 9 (tentative) Spring Commencement May 11 (tentative) Spring final grading closes May 14 (tentative) Spring grades visible on OASIS

May 2027 Date Details May 10 (tentative) Maymester classes begin May 13 (tentative) Maymester drop/add ends May 14 (tentative) Last day to register for Summer Sessions A & C without late registration fee May 17 (tentative) Summer Sessions A & C classes begin First day of classes for College of Nursing Alternative Calendar Courses May 21 (tentative) Summer Sessions A & C drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline College of Nursing Alternative Calendar Courses drop/add ends Last day to submit Summer residency reclassification applications Summer Session A & C senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for the Summer 2027 term May 24 (tentative) Midterm grading opens for Summer Session A May 25 (tentative) Maymester last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty May 28 (tentative) Maymester final grading opens May 31 (tentative) Memorial Day holiday; No classes & USF offices closed

June 2027 Date Details June 4 (tentative) Maymester classes end June 8 (tentative) Midterm grading closes for Summer Session A June 11 (tentative) Maymester grades due June 12 (tentative) Summer Session A last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty June 18 (tentative) Juneteenth holiday (observed); no classes & USF offices closed June 21 (tentative) Midterm grading opens for Summer Session C June 25 (tentative) Summer Session A classes end Last day to register for Summer Session B without late registration fee June 28 (tentative) Summer Session B classes begin

July 2027 Date Details July 1 (tentative) Midterm grading closes for Summer Session C July 2 (tentative) Independence Day holiday (observed); no classes & USF offices closed Summer Session B end of drop/add; last day to drop without fee liability Summer Session B senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline July 6 (tentative) Summer Session C last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty July 7 (tentative) Final grading opens Summer Sessions A & C July 12 (tentative) Summer Session D classes begin July 14 (tentative) Midterm grading opens for Summer Session B July 15 (tentative) College of Nursing alternative calendar courses last day to withdraw; no refund Summer Session D end of drop/add; last day to drop without fee liability Summer Session D senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline July 22 (tentative) Midterm grading closes for Summer Session B July 23 (tentative) Summer Session C classes end July 24 (tentative) Summer Session B last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty July 26 (tentative) Canvas opens for all remaining final Summer grades submission July 27 (tentative) Summer Session D last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty

August 2027 Date Details August 6 (tentative) Summer Session D classes end

If you have any questions about this calendar please contact AskTheRegistrar@usf.edu.