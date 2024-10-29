In-Person Logistics Student Engineers' Council (2024)

This list of items will allow your recruiting team to be fully prepared for the Fall 2024 SEC Engineering Career Fair at the Legends Event Center. We are currently adding information to this site so be sure to check this frequently leading up to the Career Fair.

Please note that we have changed venues. For more information on why we made this change, please visit our About the Fair page.

Table of Contents

Day of the Fair

Detailed Itinerary Parking Company Check-In Schedule

Before the Fair

Hotel Accommodations Schedule Interview Rooms Shipping

1. Detailed Itinerary

General Overview (Day-by-day)

Date Event Time Location (Click to View Map) Tuesday, September 3rd Company Chat TBD

TBD Tuesday, September 3rd

Welcome Social TBD TBD Tuesday, September 3rd Company Check-In 2 PM - 5 PM Legends Event Center Wednesday, September 4th In-Person Career Fair Day 1 9 AM - 5 PM Legends Event Center Thursday, September 5th In-Person Career Fair Day 2 9 AM - 5 PM Legends Event Center

Friday, September 6th

Virtual Career Fair Day 3

9 AM - 5 PM Symplicity



Wednesday, September 4th & Thursday, September 5th



Company Check-In: 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Hot Breakfast: 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Exhibition: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Hot Lunch: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Check Out: 5:00 PM

*Times may change as we get closer to the fair.

2. Parking

There is only ONE option for parking on the day of the Career Fair: Fan Field Parking Lot.

Fan Field Parking Lot (Free)

Free recruiter-only parking will be available in the Fan Field Parking Lot, located across from Lot 111 on Research Parkway, just a few minutes away from Legends Event Center. Shuttles will be provided from 6:30 AM - 9:30 AM and 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM to transport recruiters from Fan Field to Legends Event Center*.

Please find the exact location on Google Maps HERE.

*Please note that as of right now, shuttles will only be running during these times. Please keep this in mind if you are planning on leaving early.

Shuttle (Fan Field to Legends Event Center)

The shuttle will drop off recruiters at the Legends Event Center. For free parking, please park at Fan Field (shown above), and take the shuttle to Legends Event Center from 6:30 AM - 9:30 AM or 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM.

There will be ~20 buses running, allowing a group of at least 2 buses is leaving every 5 minutes to ensure every recruiter can make it to the Career Fair on time.

3. Company Check-In Schedule

Companies are permitted to check in during these times:

Tuesday, September 3rd from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Wednesday, September 4rd from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM

Thursday, September 5th from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM

Your company only needs to check in once for the duration of the Career Fair to pick up your folder.

All companies will check-in at the entrance of the Legends Event Center (Google Maps link HERE).

4. Booth Information & Pricing

To attend the SEC Engineering Career Fair, your company must register for at least one booth (booths will be assigned based on level of sponsorship and other fair logistics).

Registration Companies may register for one of the various packages, including different numbers of booths and representatives. For pricing information, please email careerfair@sec.tamu.edu . Companies may bring additional recruiters for an extra fee. This fee includes the cost of meals and services for each additional recruiter. There is a maximum of 5 recruiters per booth (i.e.: one booth accommodates 5, two booths accommodate 10, etc.).

What Is Included Booths are approximately 8' wide and 6' deep and include one table (30" x 6') and two chairs. Electric power for booths will be provided at an additional cost , and you must bring your own extension cord. Booths may be reassigned during the days of the fair after 9 AM

Booth Maps Booth Assignments Google Sheet (for most up to date information, please visit Symplicity and search for your company on our Career Fair page) Booth Map (Final)



1. Hotel Accommodations

Click HERE to find more information about hotel availability in College Station, TX, including the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center.

2. Updated Company & Attendee Information



Before arriving to the Career Fair, please make sure that you have recorded the names of all attending company representatives on your company dashboard on Symplicity. This ensures that we can print all of your representatives' name tags and provide them to you when you check in.

To double check your registration, please follow these steps:

Log into Symplicity and navigate to the Fall 2024 SEC Engineering Career Fair HERE Click the pencil icon on the right-hand side of your screen Scroll to the bottom of your registration and hit "modify" Add the information for your additional representatives at the bottom of the form

3. Schedule Interview Rooms



If your company wants to set up interview rooms during or after the Career Fair, please log on to HireAggies (careercenter.tamu.edu) and select "Create New Schedule Request". While you are there, we also encourage you to post your available positions on HireAggies. This allows all students to see their opportunities and submit resumes, not just those that attend the SEC Engineering Career Fair. This can be done by logging on to HireAggies and clicking "Create Job Posting".

If you have any questions regarding interview rooms, job postings, or Hire Aggies, please email cc_employer@tamu.edu.

4. Shipping



If you choose to ship your booth materials, please ship your materials to arrive at Legends Event Center by Tuesday, September 3rd. Additionally, please make sure that the name of your company is included on the shipping label so that we may quickly identify and distribute your packages during the days of the career fair.

We will have your boxes waiting at your booth when you arrive to set up. Send booth materials to the address listed below:

[Company Name]

Legends Event Center

2533 Midtown Park Blvd

Bryan, Texas 77801

