In pictures: The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics | CNN (2024)

Travellers from Sydney wait outside the Gare Montparnasse train station on Friday. Just hours before the opening ceremony, France’s high-speed train lines were targeted by several “malicious” acts, including arson, in what has been described as “coordinated sabotage” to disrupt travel ahead of the Games. An estimated 800,000 travelers could be affected over the weekend.

Security officers patrol Paris by boat before the start of the ceremony.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at center in the blue jacket, watches the ceremony from the stands.

The colors of the French national flag are seen at the start of the ceremony.

German basketball player Satou Sabally takes a selfie with other athletes on a boat during the Parade of Nations.

Lady Gaga performs during the ceremony. She had a fresh take on the song “Mon truc en plumes” by iconic French artist Zizi Jeanmaire.

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, attends the opening ceremony.

North Korean athletes wave during the Parade of Nations. North Korea was barred from competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of its punishment for its “unilateral decision” to drop out of the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021.

A performer sits on a bridge at the start of the ceremony.

Libyan athletes participate in the Parade of Nations. Some nations shared the same boat.

Planes perform over the Seine River during the ceremony. A shape of a heart was made in the sky.

Australian athletes hang out on their boat together during the opening ceremony.

British athletes walk near the Eiffel Tower. A steady rain fell during much of the ceremony.

This aerial photo shows the Notre Dame cathedral as boats pass by on the Seine. As part of the ceremony, the bells of Notre Dame rang for the first time since the iconic cathedral was gutted by fire in 2019. It is 90% restored.

The flag of St. Kitts and Nevis is reflected in the glasses of a spectator.

French athletes wave flags as they travel down the Seine during the Parade of Nations.

The ceremony depicted scenes from the French Revolution. Here, smoke billows near windows at the Conciergerie, the site where Marie Antoinette, the last French queen prior to the revolution, was imprisoned.

US flag bearers LeBron James and Coco Gauff travel with other American athletes during the Parade of Nations.

Issert wore the Olympic flag as she rode a metal horse aboard a boat that traveled down the Seine River.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris organizing committee, speaks during the opening ceremony. On the left is Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Floriane Issert, a noncommissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, presents the Olympic flag at the Trocadéro.

French soccer icon Zinedine Zidane, right, hands off the Olympic torch to Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis star who has won two Olympic gold medals and a record 14 French Opens. The torch passed to various athletes before ending up with Riner and Pérec.

The ceremony speeches were held in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Parade of Nations.

Volunteers carry flags on the Jena Bridge, which crosses the Seine River in Paris.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame aboard a boat with a few famous former Olympians: from left, Carl Lewis, Nadia Comăneci and Serena Williams.

The lit cauldron is seen from the Louvre.

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs Edith Piaf’s “Hymne À L’Amour,” one of the French singer’s most well-known songs, on the Eiffel Tower at the end of the ceremony. It was her first performance since her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome.

The lit Olympic cauldron can be seen in the air through the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel.

The ceremony closed with Celine Dion singing Edith Piaf’s “Hymne À L’Amour" from the first level of the Eiffel Tower.

The six-kilometer (roughly 3.7-mile) route ended in front of the famous Trocadéro, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

Athletes paraded down the Seine River on boats, passing some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks. Thousands of people watched from stands lining the river. There were also big screens set up across the city to allow as many fans as possible to watch the event.

For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony took place outside of a stadium.

French judoka Teddy Riner, right, and former French track star Marie-José Pérec watch the Olympic cauldron rise in a hot-air balloon after they lit it at the end of the opening ceremony in Paris on Friday, July 26. The first hot-air balloon flight was performed in France in 1783.

Philippe Katerine is an accomplished French singer and actor who has forged a successful three-decade career on stage and screen. Ever since the highly controversial Paris Olympics opening ceremony last Friday night, however, Katerine has been known by another name, “semi-naked blue guy”.

In one scene, drag queens and dancers lined a long table in an image that sparked controversy after some connected the moment with Leonardo da Vinci's “The Last Supper” portrait of Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles.

The performance and scene in question also included Philippe Katerine, a French entertainer who featured as the Greek god of wine Dionysus and quickly became known as the “semi-naked blue guy.”

French police investigating abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last Supper' tableau. Paris Olympics organizers apologized to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci's “The Last Supper” during the glamorous opening ceremony, but defended the concept behind it Sunday.

Hugo Bardin, who performs as the drag queen Paloma, felt it was meaningful and important to be part of a Paris Olympics opening ceremony that presented a multifaceted, multi-ethnic France with people of different ethnicities and orientations.

During the opening ceremony, as pointed out by a user on X, one performer's testicl* appeared to be hanging out of their underwear as the cameras panned across their boat. It looks as though the performer's shorts had managed to ride up his leg and thus lead to the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

The event's planners and organizers have denied that the sequence was inspired by “The Last Supper,” or that it intended to mock or offend. In the performance broadcast during the ceremony, a woman wearing a silver, halo-like headdress stood at the center of a long table, with drag queens posing on either side of her.

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Paris 2024 organisers apologised on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that appeared to parody Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" painting.

Meanwhile, on BFM TV, the opening ceremony's creative director Thomas Jolly confirmed the performance was intended to evoke the god of wine, Dionysus, and a grand pagan celebration.

All eyes are on Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This Friday, July 26th, before the Vasque is lit, an extraordinary show will be presented to the public.

The French government's secularism policies have been called into question by activists, who specifically opposed a decision by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee to prohibit French athletes from wearing religious symbols—including hijabs—during the Olympics.

A 21st-century update of Leonardo da Vinci's 'Last Supper'



Drag artists, dancers and others flanked Butch on both sides. The tableau brought to mind Leonardo da Vinci's “Last Supper,” which depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declared that an apostle would betray him. Jolly says that wasn't his intention.

Philippe Katerine drew criticism from Christian groups and conservatives ― including multiple U.S. figures such as Donald Trump Jr. and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) ― who claimed his performance was a “blasphemous” take on Leonardo da Vinci's “The Last Supper” depicting Jesus Christ.

The Smurf. A giant cloche was raised to reveal a fruit salad topped by a near-naked man covered in blue paint, sporting a bright orange beard and wearing a fruit headdress and sash. Looking like some kind of deranged Smurf, he then began to sing.

Others turned to the Greek god Dionysus, re-imagined in a similar form to that of the Jewish rabbi. Dionysus is often described as “the god of wine and the theatre”.

Gojira singer and guitarist Joe Duplantier can count himself part of the most vivid and jarring moments in Olympic Opening Ceremony history, and the journey to create that scene was as fascinating as it was impactful.