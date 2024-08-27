Inch to mm conversion: inches to millimeters calculator (2024)

Inch to mm (inches to millimeters) conversion calculator
mm to inches (Swap units) Buy digital tape measures here (sponsored link)
1in = 25.4mm
Note: You can increase or decrease the accuracy of this answer by selecting the number of significant figures required from the options above the result.
Inches to Millimeters conversion formula
Millimeters = Inches * 25.4
Inches to Millimeters calculation
Millimeters = Inches * 25.4
Millimeters = 1 * 25.4
Millimeters = 25.4
How do you convert inches to millimeters?
To convert inches to mm you need to multiply the value in mm by 25.4 as there are this many millimeters in an inch.
For example, suppose you have a length of 100 inches and you want to convert it to millimeters: multiply 100 by 25.4 which gives you 2,540mm.
To make the conversion easier, you can use the inches to millimeters conversion calculator provided on this page. This tool will calculate the value for you and you can also enter the inch value in fractional form if required. It is important to note that when converting between inches and millimeters, it is always a good idea to round the result to the desired level of precision, depending on the context of the measurement.
Why would one convert inches to millimeters?
Converting millimeters to inches is a common task in engineering, manufacturing and construction.
Inches are imperial measurements that are normally used in the United States and United Kingdom. Millimeters are a unit of the metric system used worldwide. It is often necessary to convert inches to millimeters when following instructions of specifications in a unit unfamiliar to you.
Millimeters are used where high precision is required such as machining and fabrication. The smaller unit the simpler it is to allow for finer measurements. The metric system offers a logical system of measurement as converting between other metric units are simple and they are based on factors of 10.
What are millimeters?
Millimeters are a small unit of length measurement in the metric system. One millimeter is equal to a thousandth of a meter. This means that millimeters are used when measuring small distances or dimensions such as the thickness of a sheet of paper or a small object.
Millimeters are widely used worldwide especially in engineering. They provide a convenient unit of measurement for fine details.
Millimeters are used in the fashion industry for jewelry and fabric widths. Millimeters are also used in meteorology to record rainfall or snowfall.
1000mm is equal to a meter which is the SI unit of length.
Some common Inches to Millimeters conversions
1/4 inch to mm = 6.35mm
3/8 inch to mm = 9.525mm
3/8 to mm = 9.525mm
1/2 inch to mm = 12.7mm
3/4 inch to mm = 19.05mm
1 inch to mm = 25.4mm
1 1/4 inch to mm = 31.75mm
1 1/4 to mm = 31.75mm
2 inches to mm = 50.8mm
3 inches to mm = 76.2mm
4 inches to mm = 101.6mm
5 inches to mm = 127mm
6 inches to mm = 152.4mm
What are inches?
Inches are mainly used in the United States as well as sometimes in the United Kingdom.
An inch is an imperial unit which is primarily used in the United States. It is defined as a twelth (1/12th) of a foot. Inches are used to measure smaller distances such as the length of a pencil or the width of a book. Rather than using decimals, Inches are often divided into fractions such as halves, quarters, and eighths.
Converting inches to centimeters involves multiplying by the conversion factor 2.54. For example, 100 inches would be 254 centimeters. The reverse is also true, to convert centimeters to inches you divide the number of centimeters by 2.54. For example, 50 centimeters would be approximately 19.69 inches.
Is there a simple way to convert inches to mm?
The actual formula is mm = in * 25.4 which is approximately multiply by 25. If you multiply the amount of inches by 100 and then divide by 4 you will get an approximate answer. Worked Example: 3 inch x 300 = 100, 300 / 4 = 75mm. This method is close enough for many purposes.
What is the symbol for inches?
The ISO symbol for inch is "in", but it's frequently marked as a double prime ("). Feet is often marked as a single prime ('). So 5 feet 3 inches can be marked as 5' 3".
What size is 1 inch in MM?
There are 25.4mm in one inch.
How many Inches are in 1 Millimeter?
There are 0.03908 Inches in 1 Millimeter
How long is 1 Inch?
1 inch - A normal-sized paperclip
2 inches - An AA battery
3 inches - The length of a standard post-it note
8 inches - Approx. length of a standard house brick, or a standard paperback book
8 -9 Inches - Approx length of a normal dinner knife
12 inch - A standard school ruler
How long is 1 Millimeter?
2 Millimeters - A grain of short rice
5 Millimeters - The eraser on the end of a pencil
55 Millimeters - Height of a debit/credit/charge card
86.6 Millimeters - Length of a debit/credit/charge card
120 Millimeters - Width of a standard CD
300 Millimeters - A standard (30cm) ruler
What are the most common misspellings of Millimeters?
Millimetre (not actually a mis-spelling - this is the British English spelling)
Milimeter
Can I do the opposite conversion - ie Millimeters to Inches - on this site?
Yes - just click here to use our Millimeters to Inches calculator
What is the difference between Millimetres and Millimeters?
There is no difference between Millimeters and Millimetres - they are just different ways of spelling the same thing. Millimetres is the British English spelling, and Millimeters is the American English spelling.
Is 5 mm equal to 1/2 inch?
No, 5mm is 0.19685 inch (or 13/64 inch). A half inch is 12.7mm.
How many mm is 1 ⁄ 4 inch?
1⁄4 inch is 6.35mm - please see this page: 1/4 inch in mm
What is 4 inches as mm?
4 inches as mm = 101.6mm
Which countries use inches?
The United States is the most notable country that uses inches but a large number of people still use them in the United Kingdom as well. In the US, inches are the standard in construction and engineering. Inches are also common in determining a person's height or the size of television screens.
Although the UK has officially adopted the metric system, inches are still found in certain area particularly in construction. This is due to the historical influence of the imperial system. In the UK inches are also used for body height and objects that were traditionally measured this way such as vinyl records.
Which countries use millimeters?
A majority of countries worldwide have adopted the metric system and as such use millimeters.
In these countries millimeters are the preferred unit for measuring dimensions of building materials, such as pipes, beams, and panels. Millimeters are found in manufacturing for precision measurements, machinery, and tools. Millimeters are also used in medicine and are used in the fashion and textile industry.
Inches to Millimeters table
Starting value
Increment
Accuracy
Inches
Millimeters
0in
0.00000mm
1in
25.40000mm
2in
50.80000mm
3in
76.20000mm
4in
101.60000mm
5in
127.00000mm
6in
152.40000mm
7in
177.80000mm
8in
203.20000mm
9in
228.60000mm
10in
254.00000mm
11in
279.40000mm
12in
304.80000mm
13in
330.20000mm
14in
355.60000mm
15in
381.00000mm
16in
406.40000mm
17in
431.80000mm
18in
457.20000mm
19in
482.60000mm
Inches
Millimeters
20in
508.00000mm
21in
533.40000mm
22in
558.80000mm
23in
584.20000mm
24in
609.60000mm
25in
635.00000mm
26in
660.40000mm
27in
685.80000mm
28in
711.20000mm
29in
736.60000mm
30in
762.00000mm
31in
787.40000mm
32in
812.80000mm
33in
838.20000mm
34in
863.60000mm
35in
889.00000mm
36in
914.40000mm
37in
939.80000mm
38in
965.20000mm
39in
990.60000mm
Inches
Millimeters
40in
1,016.00000mm
41in
1,041.40000mm
42in
1,066.80000mm
43in
1,092.20000mm
44in
1,117.60000mm
45in
1,143.00000mm
46in
1,168.40000mm
47in
1,193.80000mm
48in
1,219.20000mm
49in
1,244.60000mm
50in
1,270.00000mm
51in
1,295.40000mm
52in
1,320.80000mm
53in
1,346.20000mm
54in
1,371.60000mm
55in
1,397.00000mm
56in
1,422.40000mm
57in
1,447.80000mm
58in
1,473.20000mm
59in
1,498.60000mm
Inches
Millimeters
60in
1,524.00000mm
61in
1,549.40000mm
62in
1,574.80000mm
63in
1,600.20000mm
64in
1,625.60000mm
65in
1,651.00000mm
66in
1,676.40000mm
67in
1,701.80000mm
68in
1,727.20000mm
69in
1,752.60000mm
70in
1,778.00000mm
71in
1,803.40000mm
72in
1,828.80000mm
73in
1,854.20000mm
74in
1,879.60000mm
75in
1,905.00000mm
76in
1,930.40000mm
77in
1,955.80000mm
78in
1,981.20000mm
79in
2,006.60000mm