Inches to Millimeter Conversion (in to mm) (2024)

There are 25.4 millimeter in a inch. 1 Inch is equal to 25.4 Millimeter . 1 in = 25.4 mm

An inch is a unit of measurement in the American Standard of measurements. Twelve inches equals one foot. The inch is further divided into smaller units. There are 16 units in one inch. Each unit being one-sixteenth of an inch (1/16th inch). These small 16 units are grouped into larger units called: 1/8th inch which consists of 2/16ths (2/16ths being mathematically reduced to 1/8th). Two of these 1/8th units are 1/4th inch (also commonly called a quarter of an inch). Two of these 1/4th divisions equal ½ inch (again, 2/4ths being mathematically reduced to ½). Next, three ¼ inch units equal ¾ (commonly termed “three quarters of an inch). And finally, 4 1/4th units equal 1 inch.

Millimeter is one the most commonly used units of length which equals to 1/1000 th of a meter. It is a unit of SI applicable for measuring small distances and small length. According to SI rules, the unit symbol is mm.

About in to mm Converter

This is a very easy to use inches to millimeter converter . First of all just type the inches (in) value in the text field of the conversion form to start converting in to mm, then select the decimals value and finally hit convert button if auto calculation didn't work. Millimeter value will be converted automatically as you type.

The decimals value is the number of digits to be calculated or rounded of the result of inches to millimeter conversion.

