Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (2024)

Table of Contents
Have a Question or Feedback? Result in Millimeters: How to Convert Inches to Millimeters Cite As: How Many Millimeters Are in an Inch? What Is an Inch? What Is a Millimeter? Inch to Millimeter Conversion Table References More Inch & Millimeter Conversions FAQs References

Enter the length in inches below to get the value converted to millimeters.

Have a Question or Feedback?

Result in Millimeters:

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (1)

1 in = 25.4 mm
1 in = 2.54 cm

Learn how we calculated this below

Chevron Down Icon scroll down

See Also
Inch to mm conversion: inches to millimeters calculatorConvert inches to mm

Do you want to convert mm to inches?

How to Convert Inches to Millimeters

By

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (2)

Joe is the creator of Inch Calculator and has over 20 years of experience in engineering and construction. He holds several degrees and certifications.

Full bioChevron Right Icon

Reviewed by

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (3)

Ethan has a PhD in astrophysics and is currently a satellite imaging scientist. He specializes in math, science, and astrophysics.

Full bioChevron Right Icon

Cite As:

Sexton, J. (n.d.). Inches to Millimeters Conversion Calculator. Inch Calculator. Retrieved August 13, 2024, from https://www.inchcalculator.com/convert/inch-to-millimeter/

The fastest and easiest way to convert inches (in) to millimeters (mm) is to use this simple formula:

millimeters = inches × 25.4

Since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch, we can calculate the length in millimeters by multiplying the number of inches by 25.4.[1] Thus, the formula to convert inches to millimeters is to multiply the number of inches by 25.4.

For example, here's how to convert 5 inches to millimeters using the formula above.

millimeters = (5" × 25.4) = 127 mm

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (4)

How Many Millimeters Are in an Inch?

There are 25.4 millimeters in an inch, which is why we use this value in the formula above.

1" = 25.4 mm

Our inch fraction calculator can add inches and millimeters together, and it also automatically converts the results to US customary, imperial, and SI metric values.

Inches and millimeters are both units used to measure length. Keep reading to learn more about each unit of measure.

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (5)

What Is an Inch?

An inch is a unit of length equal to 1/12 of a foot or 1/36 of a yard.Because the international yard is legally defined to be equal to exactly 0.9144 meters, one inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters.[2]

The inch is a US customary and imperial unit of length. Inches can be abbreviated as in; for example, 1 inch can be written as 1 in.

Inches can also be denoted using the symbol, otherwise known as a double-prime.Often a double-quote (") is used instead of a double-prime for convenience.A double-prime is commonly used to express 1 in as 1″.

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (6)

The standard ruler is 12 inches long and is a common tool for measuring a length in inches.Another frequently used tool to perform measurements in inches is a tape measure, which commonly comes in lengths from 6' - 35'.Other types of devices used to make measurements in inches include scales, calipers, measuring wheels, micrometers, yardsticks, and even lasers.

Learn more about inches.

What Is a Millimeter?

One millimeter is equal to one-thousandth (1/1,000) of a meter, which is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.One millimeter is equal to 0.0393701 inches.

The millimeter, or millimetre, is a multiple of the meter, which is the SI base unit for length. In the metric system, "milli" is the prefix for thousandths, or 10-3. Millimeters can be abbreviated as mm; for example, 1 millimeter can be written as 1 mm.

Millimeters are often represented by the smallest ticks on most metric rulers.To get a reference point of the size, the thickness of a US dime is 1.35mm.[3]

Learn more about millimeters.

We recommend using a ruler or tape measure for measuring length, which can be found at a local retailer or home center.Rulers are available in imperial, metric, or a combination of both values, so make sure you get the correct type for your needs.

Need a ruler? Try our free downloadable and printable rulers, which include both imperial and metric measurements.

Inch to Millimeter Conversion Table

Table showing various inch measurements converted to millimeters.
Inches Millimeters
1"25.4 mm
2"50.8 mm
3"76.2 mm
4"101.6 mm
5"127 mm
6"152.4 mm
7"177.8 mm
8"203.2 mm
9"228.6 mm
10"254 mm
11"279.4 mm
12"304.8 mm
13"330.2 mm
14"355.6 mm
15"381 mm
16"406.4 mm
17"431.8 mm
18"457.2 mm
19"482.6 mm
20"508 mm
21"533.4 mm
22"558.8 mm
23"584.2 mm
24"609.6 mm
25"635 mm
26"660.4 mm
27"685.8 mm
28"711.2 mm
29"736.6 mm
30"762 mm
31"787.4 mm
32"812.8 mm
33"838.2 mm
34"863.6 mm
35"889 mm
36"914.4 mm
37"939.8 mm
38"965.2 mm
39"990.6 mm
40"1,016 mm

References

  1. National Institute of Standards and Technology, SI Units - Length, https://www.nist.gov/pml/owm/si-units-length
  2. National Institute of Standards and Technology, Checking the Net Contents of Packaged Goods, Handbook 133 - 2019 Edition, https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/hb/2019/NIST.HB.133-2019.pdf
  3. United States Mint, Coin Specifications, https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/coin-specifications

More Inch & Millimeter Conversions

  • inches to miles
  • inches to yards
  • inches to feet
  • inches to kilometers
  • inches to meters
  • inches to centimeters
  • inches to micrometers
  • inches to nanometers
  • miles to millimeters
  • yards to millimeters
  • feet to millimeters
  • kilometers to millimeters
  • meters to millimeters
  • centimeters to millimeters
  • micrometers to millimeters
  • nanometers to millimeters
Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator (2024)

FAQs

Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator? ›

Since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch, we can calculate the length in millimeters by multiplying the number of inches by 25.4. Thus, the formula to convert inches to millimeters is to multiply the number of inches by 25.4.

Read More
What is 1 inch in mm exactly? ›

One inch is equal to 25.4 millimeters.

Discover More Details
How many mm is 1 ⁄ 8 inch? ›

3.18 mm

See Details
How do you calculate inches to mm? ›

How to convert Inches to Mm? The process to convert inches to mm is quite simple. To convert inches to mm, you must multiply the unit by 25.4. For instance, if you have to convert 10 inches to mm, you need to multiply 10 with 25.4.

Know More
What is the exact conversion of mm to inches? ›

How many Inches in Mm? 1 MM = 0.0393701 Inches.

Explore More
What size is 2 inch in mm? ›

Inches to millimeters conversion table
Inches (")Millimeters (mm)
2 ″50.8 mm
3 ″76.2 mm
4 ″101.6 mm
5 ″127.0 mm
23 more rows

Read The Full Story
Is 25 mm the same as 1 inch? ›

25mm = almost 1 inch.

Find Out More
What is 7 ⁄ 8 inches in mm? ›

To convert 7/8 inch to mm, divide 7 by 8 to convert the fraction to a decimal. Then, multiply that by 25.4 since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch. That's the formula that our calculator uses to find that 7/8 inch to millimeters is 22.225 mm.

See Details
Is 20 mm the same as 1 inch? ›

Answer: 20 millimeters is equal to approximately 0.7874 inches. Here's how the calculation is done: Given Measurement: 20 mm. Conversion Factor: 1 inch = 25.4 mm.

View Details
Is 30 mm one inch? ›

How do you convert millimeters to inches? Since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch, the length in inches is equal to millimeters divided by 25.4.

Discover More Details

How many mm is 1 ⁄ 4 inch? ›

To convert 1/4 inch to mm, divide 1 by 4 to convert the fraction to a decimal. Then, multiply that by 25.4 since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch. That's the formula that our calculator uses to find that 1/4 inch to millimeters is 6.35 mm.

See Details
What size is 5 mm? ›

5 millimeters (mm) is a very small unit of measurement. It is roughly the width of a small paperclip or the thickness of a nickel coin. It is about 0.2 inches. About 0.197 inch.

Show Me More
What is 1000th of an inch in mm? ›

0.001 international inches (1 international inch is equal to 1,000 thou) 0.0254 mm, or 25.4 μm (1 millimetre is about 39.37 thou)

Tell Me More
How large is 4 mm? ›

Millimeter Conversion Chart
MMApproximate Size In InchesExact Size In Inches
4mm1/8 Inch0.15748 Inches
5mm3/16 Inch0.19685 Inches
6mmJust short of 1/4 Inch0.23622 Inches
7mmLittle over 1/4 Inch0.27559 Inches
21 more rows

Learn More Now
What do you multiply to convert mm to inches? ›

The process of converting mm to inches is quite simple. To convert millimeters to inches, multiply the unit by 0.039. So, for example, to convert 50 mm to inches, multiply 50 by 0.039.

Show Me More
How do you convert mm to inches fast? ›

To use the formula simply divide the number of mm by 25.4 to get the number of inches.

Get More Info
Is 30 mm equal to 1 inch? ›

Since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch, the length in inches is equal to millimeters divided by 25.4. Thus, the formula to convert millimeters to inches is the length divided by 25.4.

View More
Is 1 inch exactly 25.4 mm? ›

Standards for the exact length of an inch have varied in the past, but since the adoption of the international yard during the 1950s and 1960s the inch has been based on the metric system and defined as exactly 25.4 mm.

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Child protection Australia 2022–23, Supporting children
Preliminary Lessons from Ukraine’s Offensive Operations, 2022–23
JD Vance said in 2022 he ‘would like abortion to be illegal nationally’ | CNN Politics
Latest Posts
Recensie The Menu (2022)
The Menu Explained (Every Question Answered) | This is Barry
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 5901

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.