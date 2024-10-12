20 years ago they invaded Earth, but that was just the beginning

But now that Roland Emmerich has revealed he has a story, and with the massive success of the recent disaster movie Twisters, could Disney be tempted to pick up the phone?

A sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, was released 20 years later in 2016, and picks up with a now more technologically advanced Earth who have been awaiting the return of the aliens ever since. Of course, the extraterrestrials do not disappoint...though the movie largely does. Bringing back several familiar faces, including Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman (though not Will Smith, who is rather unceremoniously killed off-screen), while adding some new ones such as Liam Hemsworth and Maika Monroe, the ending of Independence Day: Resurgence teases more to come. Unfortunately, thanks to scathing reviews and box office disappointment, these things have not yet come to pass.

Independence Day is now considered one of, if not the best disaster movie ever made, with the movie leaving behind a monumental legacy when it comes to blockbuster filmmaking thanks to its demonstration of the advancement in CGI.

Released back in 1996, the first Independence Day follows an ensemble cast, including Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller, Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson, and Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore, as they come to realize that humanity has been chosen for extinction by a powerful extraterrestrial race. Featuring all manner of exciting aerial battles, and one of the greatest, most rousing speeches in cinematic history, the movie was met with mixed reviews but saw huge success at the box office, grossing over $817.4 million worldwide.

Roland Emmerich's iconic 1996 sci-fi disaster movie Independence Day chronicles the attack of a hostile race of aliens against planet Earth. When extraterrestrial aircraft occupy Earth without warning, the forces of humanity quickly band together to stop them. At the behest of President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman), US Marine pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith) and satellite engineer David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) organize humanity's last-ditch counterattack against the technologically-advanced alien mothership.

The Independence Day franchise is one of many major IPs that now falls under the Disney umbrella following the studio’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox back in 2019. Following the release of the sequel Independence Day: Resurgence, which came out two decades after the first movie, Emmerich did reveal that he had plans for more stories centered on the battle between Earth and the aliens. While these have not yet materialized, the director has now declared that he is “ready to go.”

"They've sold it now to Disney and I have to probably kind of talk to somebody at Disney …I have a story and everything. Trust me, I have a story."

Director Roland Emmerich has offered a surprising update on the development of Independence Day 3, revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that he now has “a story” and is ready to go on the disaster movie sequel whenever Disney calls. Taking part in a roundtable interview hosted by The Direct at SDCC, the writer and director behind Independence Day said he has not yet had any discussions with the House of Mouse, but assured that we just have to “trust” him...

Independence Day: Resurgence is a 2016 American science fiction action film co-written, directed and co-produced by Roland Emmerich and co-written and co-produced by Dean Devlin, serving as a sequel to Independence Day (1996).

Grey then orders notifications to the resistance groups worldwide of the spaceships' critical weakness and they destroy the others. As humanity rejoices in their victory against the aliens, Hiller and Levinson reunite with their families.

8 minutes of extended/additional footage bringing it to 153 minutes total. The scenes include: The first dialogue between President Whitmore and Constance Spano was extended.

In what is possibly the most infamous plot hole of the entire film, David manages to "infect" the captured alien ship with a computer virus which disables it's shields. That might have been plausible if the alien ship was running Windows 95 or something other earth-created software, but that's extremely doubtful.

Why was Independence Day 3 cancelled? Will Smith's absence and scheduling conflicts contributed to the cancellation of Independence Day 3. Additionally, the disappointing box office performance and critical reception of Independence Day: Resurgence put a halt to the franchise's future.

Alas, we're unlikely to ever see Independence Day 3 given that the famously sequel-avoidant director now admits he shouldn't have made Resurgence after Smith exited, but it's still worth extrapolating predictions about the sequel we might have seen.

Entertainment news site Parade lists some of the astonishing paydays Smith has received for various movie roles during his acting career: Independence Day (1996) - $5 million. Shark Tale (2004) - $15 million. Suicide Squad (2016) - $20 million.

From the outset, Americans celebrated independence on July 4, the date shown on the much-publicized Declaration of Independence, rather than on July 2, the date the resolution of independence was approved in a closed session of Congress.

So... What Happened on July 4th? While the vote was passed on July 2nd, the formal paperwork (that little document known as the Declaration of Independence) required a few revisions. It wasn't until July 4th, 1776, that the amendments were solidified, and the document was complete.

“The abbreviation "ID4" was invented due to legal problems with the title "Independence Day". Before 20th Century Fox reached a deal with Warner Bros. for the rights to the title, they suggested the film be called "Invasion", "Sky on Fire", "Doomsday", and "The End of The World", among others."

Parents need to know that Independence Day is an action-packed science-fiction film filled with scenes of the fiery destruction of entire cities and the people who live in them, along with smaller scale personal fatalities and some pretty grisly aliens.

Ross Elliot Bagley (born December 5, 1988) is an American former actor and comedian. He is best known for his role as Nicky Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as well as Dylan Dubrow in Independence Day. He also played Buckwheat in The Little Rascals (1994).

Recent News. Independence Day, in the United States, the annual celebration of nationhood. It commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

Beyond its action-packed sequences, “Independence Day” resonates with themes of resilience, unity, and the indomitable spirit of humanity. The film's portrayal of international cooperation and sacrifice in the face of a common enemy reinforces the ideals of freedom and independence celebrated on July 4th.

She was at a campaign fundraiser when the alien arrived. She narrowly escaped the destruction of L.A. but her helicopter crash. She was rescued by Jasmine Dubrow and was taken to Area 51 where she spent her final moment with her husband and daughter.

In 2016, Smith said that he was unable to act in the sequel due to scheduling conflicts. “It was one of those things — I had a couple of films lined up, I had Concussion and Suicide Squad, and so it was a decision, timing-wise, between Independence Day and Suicide Squad,” Smith told BBC Radio.

Watch Independence Day: Resurgence | Disney+ Twenty years after mysterious aliens nearly wiped out our planet, they're back — with a vengeance — in this explosive sequel to the original blockbuster hit, Independence Day!

Sela Ward: President Lanford.