Independence Day 3 Gets Surprising New Update at SDCC (2024)

By Jonathan Fuge

Independence Day 3 Gets Surprising New Update at SDCC (2)

Director Roland Emmerich has offered a surprising update on the development of Independence Day 3, revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that he now has “a story” and is ready to go on the disaster movie sequel whenever Disney calls. Taking part in a roundtable interview hosted by The Direct at SDCC, the writer and director behind Independence Day said he has not yet had any discussions with the House of Mouse, but assured that we just have to “trust” him...

"They've sold it now to Disney and I have to probably kind of talk to somebody at Disney …I have a story and everything. Trust me, I have a story."

The Independence Day franchise is one of many major IPs that now falls under the Disney umbrella following the studio’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox back in 2019. Following the release of the sequel Independence Day: Resurgence, which came out two decades after the first movie, Emmerich did reveal that he had plans for more stories centered on the battle between Earth and the aliens. While these have not yet materialized, the director has now declared that he is “ready to go.”

Do You Want to See Independence Day 3 Happen?

Independence Day 3 Gets Surprising New Update at SDCC (3)
Independence Day
Independence Day 3 Gets Surprising New Update at SDCC (4)

4/5

PG-13

Action

Adventure

Sci-Fi

Where to Watch

  • stream
  • rent
  • buy

*Availability in US

Roland Emmerich's iconic 1996 sci-fi disaster movie Independence Day chronicles the attack of a hostile race of aliens against planet Earth. When extraterrestrial aircraft occupy Earth without warning, the forces of humanity quickly band together to stop them. At the behest of President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman), US Marine pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith) and satellite engineer David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) organize humanity's last-ditch counterattack against the technologically-advanced alien mothership.

Release Date
June 25, 1996
Director
Roland Emmerich
Cast
Will Smith , Bill Pullman , Jeff Goldblum , Mary McDonnell , Judd Hirsch , Robert Loggia

Runtime
2h 25m
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Dean Devlin , Roland Emmerich

Tagline
Earth. Take a good look. It could be your last.

Studio(s)
20th Century

Distributor(s)
20th Century
Franchise(s)
Independence Day
From Irish rap romp Kneecap to Hunter Schafer in Cuckoo, August's best filmsDeadpool & Wolverine: [SPOILERS] On How That Cameo Came To BeParis hautnah erleben mit dem Olympia-Liveblog22 details you probably missed in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Released back in 1996, the first Independence Day follows an ensemble cast, including Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller, Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson, and Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore, as they come to realize that humanity has been chosen for extinction by a powerful extraterrestrial race. Featuring all manner of exciting aerial battles, and one of the greatest, most rousing speeches in cinematic history, the movie was met with mixed reviews but saw huge success at the box office, grossing over $817.4 million worldwide.

Independence Day is now considered one of, if not the best disaster movie ever made, with the movie leaving behind a monumental legacy when it comes to blockbuster filmmaking thanks to its demonstration of the advancement in CGI.

The SDCC Alien: Romulus panel gives audiences a taste of the horror to come...

A sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, was released 20 years later in 2016, and picks up with a now more technologically advanced Earth who have been awaiting the return of the aliens ever since. Of course, the extraterrestrials do not disappoint...though the movie largely does. Bringing back several familiar faces, including Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman (though not Will Smith, who is rather unceremoniously killed off-screen), while adding some new ones such as Liam Hemsworth and Maika Monroe, the ending of Independence Day: Resurgence teases more to come. Unfortunately, thanks to scathing reviews and box office disappointment, these things have not yet come to pass.

But now that Roland Emmerich has revealed he has a story, and with the massive success of the recent disaster movie Twisters, could Disney be tempted to pick up the phone?

Independence Day 3 Gets Surprising New Update at SDCC (11)
Independence Day: Resurgence

PG-13

Action

Adventure

Sci-Fi

Where to Watch

  • stream
  • rent
  • buy

*Availability in US

Release Date
June 22, 2016
Director
Roland Emmerich
Cast
Liam Hemsworth , Joey King , Maika Monroe , Vivica A. Fox , William Fichtner , Charlotte Gainsbourg

Runtime
120
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Carter Blanchard , Dean Devlin , Roland Emmerich , James A. Woods , Nicolas Wright

Studio
20th Century Fox

Tagline
20 years ago they invaded Earth, but that was just the beginning
  • independence day
  • Roland Emmerich

