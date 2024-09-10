Index exceeds the number of array elements (1) (2024)

Jonas Freiheit on 9 Sep 2020

Commented: Jonas Freiheit on 10 Sep 2020

Accepted Answer: Kojiro Saito

Open in MATLAB Online

%When I try to perform a row interchange for 'b' vector It tells me it exceeds the no of array elements. This is an attempt to perform partial pivoting for matrix A and vector b separately.

Thanks

A = [1 2 3;4 2 -1; 3 2 3];

b = [1; 3; 2];

k = 1;

A = pivoting(A,k)

function [A, b, flag] = pivoting(A, b, k)

n = size(A,1);

flag = 0;

for k=1:n-1

[big, i]=max(abs(A(k:n,k)))

ipr=i+k-1

if ipr~=k

A([k,ipr],:)=A([ipr,k],:)

b([k,ipr])=b([ipr,k])

end

end

end

Accepted Answer

Kojiro Saito on 9 Sep 2020

Open in MATLAB Online

It's because you're trying to manipulate b in line,

b([k,ipr])=b([ipr,k])

but, you're inputting as follows.

k = 1;

A = pivoting(A,k)

so, in function pivoting, b (second input variable) is scalar (1).

You just need to input three variables.

% A = pivoting(A,k)

A = pivoting(A,b,k)

Jonas Freiheit on 9 Sep 2020

Edited: Jonas Freiheit on 9 Sep 2020

That worked for me but, Is there another way to solve this program successfully without changing the pivoting function and only the code in the for loop?

Thanks for the help Kojiro!

Index exceeds the number of array elements (1).

Kojiro Saito on 9 Sep 2020

Edited: Kojiro Saito on 9 Sep 2020

Open in MATLAB Online

It didn't mean changing pivoting function. You're calling pivoting with two inputs (A and k),

A = [1 2 3;4 2 -1; 3 2 3];

b = [1; 3; 2];

k = 1;

A = pivoting(A,k)

but I suggested that you would call pivoting with three inputs (A, b and k)

A = [1 2 3;4 2 -1; 3 2 3];

b = [1; 3; 2];

k = 1;

A = pivoting(A,b,k)

Jonas Freiheit on 10 Sep 2020

Sorry what I meant was is it possible to do it with only calling pivoting with two inputs (A and k)?

Kojiro Saito on 10 Sep 2020

Open in MATLAB Online

I see. Actually, k is initialized in pivoting function, so you don't need to input it.

The following would work.

A = [1 2 3;4 2 -1; 3 2 3];

b = [1; 3; 2];

%k = 1;

A = pivoting(A)

function [A, flag] = pivoting(A)

n = size(A,1);

flag = 0;

for k=1:n-1

[big, i]=max(abs(A(k:n,k)))

ipr=i+k-1

if ipr~=k

A([k,ipr],:)=A([ipr,k],:)

%b([k,ipr])=b([ipr,k])

end

end

end

Jonas Freiheit on 10 Sep 2020

Edited: Jonas Freiheit on 10 Sep 2020

Sorry sorry, I mean only by changing this code:

for k=1:n-1

[big, i]=max(abs(A(k:n,k)))

ipr=i+k-1

if ipr~=k

A([k,ipr],:)=A([ipr,k],:)

b([k,ipr])=b([ipr,k])

end

end

end

Thanks, don't mean to annoy you, I'm trying to learn how to change the source code without changing the pivoting function.

Kojiro Saito on 10 Sep 2020

Open in MATLAB Online

The following is what you want to do?

A = [1 2 3;4 2 -1; 3 2 3];

b = [1; 3; 2];

%k = 1;

n = size(A,1);

for k=1:n-1

[big, i]=max(abs(A(k:n,k )))

ipr=i+k-1

if ipr~=k

A([k,ipr],:)=A([ipr,k ],:)

b([k,ipr])=b([ipr,k ])

end

end

Jonas Freiheit on 10 Sep 2020

Yeah, including this code with only changing from the bold text code.

A = [1 2 3;4 2 -1; 3 2 3];

b = [1; 3; 2];

k = 1;

A = pivoting(A,k)

function [A, b, flag] = pivoting(A, b, k)

n = size(A,1);

flag = 0;

for k=1:n-1 %Here

[big, i]=max(abs(A(k:n,k)))

ipr=i+k-1

if ipr~=k

A([k,ipr],:)=A([ipr,k],:)

b([k,ipr])=b([ipr,k])

end

end

end %End

Thanks, Kojiro

Kojiro Saito on 10 Sep 2020

It's not possible only changing the bold text code because the funtion pivoting requires three inputs, so you need to modify input variables so that it allows two inputs.

Jonas Freiheit on 10 Sep 2020

Alright that makes sense,

Thanks for the help Kojiro!

