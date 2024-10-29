Index exceeds the number of array elements (2). (2024)

Find the treasures in MATLAB Central and discover how the community can help you!

max() of a 2d array is a vector so I is a vector. all_results(I) is a vector. You are trying to assign that vector to a scalar left side.

You still did not ask a question. Torsten gave you a hint how to check the sizes of the arrays. If there is no 2nd element, the readers cannot invent one. Again: How can we help you?

I have two classifiers SVM. I want to combine the results of these two classifiers on a dataset by using majority voting method,and choose the max accuracy among the two classifiers for each image. I'll be gratefull to your help

The error message is clear. We cannot run your code due to the missing inputs. So how can we help you?

Either "Prediction(row,col)" has less than "(row,col)" elements or "election_array(Prediction(row,col))" has less than "Prediction(row,col)" elements.

% Make sure that all prediction arrays are of the same type, I am assumming here that they

FAQs

The error message "index exceeds the number of array elements. Index must not exceed 1" typically occurs in programming when you attempt to access an element in an array using an index that is out of bounds.

Index in position 2 exceeds array bounds (must not exceed 1). This is an error that occurs when you are trying to access and element that does not exist. For instance, if I initialize a variable of x to be sized (3,1), then try to extract a value from index (4,4), it will throw this error.

The indexes of an array range from 0 to one less than the total number of elements in the array.

Accessing array elements greater than its size



If you try to access the array position (index) greater than its size, the program gets compiled successfully but, at the time of execution it generates an ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException exception.

Element index: It is the sequential number (index/key) assigned to the element where the first element of the array is assigned 0. It can also be defined as the number of elements prior to that particular element in the array. Size of a single element: Elements in the array need to be of the same data type or object.

The findIndex() method of Array instances returns the index of the first element in an array that satisfies the provided testing function. If no elements satisfy the testing function, -1 is returned.

This can happen if the index is negative or greater than or equal to the size of the array. It indicates that the program is trying to access an element at an index that does not exist. This can be caused by a bug in the code, such as a off-by-one error, or by user input that is not properly validated.

Common errors



One of the easiest ways to create an out of bound error is by looping through the indices of the array and going off one of the ends. In a for loop, it's fairly easy to catch -- knowing that you can only go to size-1, you can set the condition on the for loop to go up to < size.

Index: used as a reference to the actual place holder in the element's value of an array. index 0 is "B of A" index 1 is "Chase" index 2 is "Wells Fargo" Element: used to define how many values there are in an array (not including 0).

The expression *(arr+1) gives us the address of the memory space just after the array's last element. Hence, the difference between it and the array's starting location or the base address ( arr ) gives us the total number of elements in the given array.

Arrays are "lists" of related values. Every value in the array is usually of the exact same type and only differentiated by the position in the array. For example, all the quiz scores for a test could be stored in an array with the single variable name: quiz_scores.

The error means you are trying to index a vector/array element that does not exist in your variable. Specifically, your error message is telling you your array has a single element, and your index is >1.

The indices allowed fall within a range, typically from 0 to the length of the array minus 1 (for a zero index origin) or 1 to the length of the array (for a 1 index origin). Thus, the highest index is a function of the index origin.

It results in the construction of a new array where each value of the index array selects one row from the array being indexed and the resultant array has the resulting shape (number of index elements, size of row).

max index(es) is the index for the first max value. If array is multidimensional, max index(es) is an array whose elements are the indexes for the first maximum value in array. min value is of the same data type and structure as the elements in array.

The indexerror: too many indices for an array means that you have a declared an array in a different dimension and trying to index it in another dimension. For example, suppose you have declared a numpy array in a single dimension and try to access the elements of an array in 2 dimensional.

Arrays in Java can be adressed only with 32-bit indices, that means the maximum size of an array is around 2*109 elements.

An extent: this is the range of the indices or subscripts of array elements. For example, the range of an array can be 1 to 10 (i.e., elements 1, element 2, elements 3, ..., element 10) or -3 to 5 (i.e., element -3, element -2, ..., element 4, element 5). Indices or subscripts must be integers within the range.