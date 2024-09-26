Index exceeds the number of array elements (2). (2024)

1 vue (au cours des 30 derniers jours)

Afficher commentaires plus anciens

sun rise le 13 Mar 2022

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers cette question

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers cette question

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2

Réponse apportée: Walter Roberson le 21 Mai 2022

Réponse acceptée: Walter Roberson

Ouvrir dans MATLAB Online

load featurs_T

load featurs_S

load Group_Train

load Group_Test

load featurs_TLBP

load featurs_SLBP

result= multisvm(Feat1,Group_Train1,Feat2,Group_Test1);

result1= result;

result= multisvm(Feat1LBP,Group_Train1,Feat2LBP,Group_Test1);

result2=result;

% First we concatenate all prediciton arrays into one big matrix.

% Make sure that all prediction arrays are of the same type, I am assumming here that they

% are type double. I am also assuming that all prediction arrays are column vectors.

Prediction = [result1,result2];

Final_decision = zeros(length(Feat2),1);

all_results = [1,2]; %possible outcomes

for row = 1:length(Feat2)

election_array = zeros(1,2);

for col = 1:2 %your five different classifiers

election_array(Prediction(row,col)) = ...

election_array(Prediction(row,col))+1;

end

[~,I] = max(election_array);

Final_decision(row) = all_results(I);

end

8 commentaires

Afficher 6 commentaires plus anciens

Benjamin Thompson le 13 Mar 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038329

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038329

INDEX EXCEEDS THE NUMBER OF ARRAY ELEMENTS.

What is your question?

sun rise le 13 Mar 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038379

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038379

Modifié(e): Jan le 13 Mar 2022

Ouvrir dans MATLAB Online

This error appeared to me

Index exceeds the number of array elements (2).

Error in HOG2 (line 62)

election_array(Prediction(row,col))+1;

Torsten le 13 Mar 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038404

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038404

Either "Prediction(row,col)" has less than "(row,col)" elements or "election_array(Prediction(row,col))" has less than "Prediction(row,col)" elements.

You can check by outputting "size(Prediction)" and "size(election_array)".

Jan le 13 Mar 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038424

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038424

The error message is clear. We cannot run your code due to the missing inputs. So how can we help you?

sun rise le 13 Mar 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038479

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2038479

I have two classifiers SVM. I want to combine the results of these two classifiers on a dataset by using majority voting method,and choose the max accuracy among the two classifiers for each image. I'll be gratefull to your help

Jan le 14 Mar 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2040084

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2040084

You still did not ask a question. Torsten gave you a hint how to check the sizes of the arrays. If there is no 2nd element, the readers cannot invent one. Again: How can we help you?

sun rise le 21 Mai 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2170610

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2170610

I have attached a picture. Sizes are shown in work space

Index exceeds the number of array elements (2). (9)

sun rise le 21 Mai 2022

Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2170620

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers ce commentaire

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#comment_2170620

I used the code in this link

https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/460240-how-to-apply-majority-voting-for-classification-ensemble-in-matlab#answer_376487

Walter Roberson le 21 Mai 2022

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers cette réponse

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#answer_968745

  Lien

    Utiliser le lien direct vers cette réponse

    https://fr.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/1670724-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements-2#answer_968745

max() of a 2d array is a vector so I is a vector. all_results(I) is a vector. You are trying to assign that vector to a scalar left side.

0 commentaires

Afficher -2 commentaires plus anciens

AI, Data Science, and Statistics > Statistics and Machine Learning Toolbox > Classification

  svm
  ensemble
  vote
  voting
  max
  malticlassifier

  MATLAB

R2019a

Index exceeds the number of array elements (2).

What is index exceeds the number of array elements? ›

The error message "index exceeds the number of array elements. Index must not exceed 1" typically occurs in programming when you attempt to access an element in an array using an index that is out of bounds.

What is the error index in position 2 exceeds array bounds? ›

Index in position 2 exceeds array bounds (must not exceed 1). This is an error that occurs when you are trying to access and element that does not exist. For instance, if I initialize a variable of x to be sized (3,1), then try to extract a value from index (4,4), it will throw this error.

What is the difference between the number of elements in an array and its highest index number? ›

The indexes of an array range from 0 to one less than the total number of elements in the array.

What will happen if you attempt to access an array element using an index number higher than the maximum array element value? ›

Accessing array elements greater than its size

If you try to access the array position (index) greater than its size, the program gets compiled successfully but, at the time of execution it generates an ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException exception.

What is index number in array? ›

Element index: It is the sequential number (index/key) assigned to the element where the first element of the array is assigned 0. It can also be defined as the number of elements prior to that particular element in the array. Size of a single element: Elements in the array need to be of the same data type or object.

How do you find the index number of an array? ›

The findIndex() method of Array instances returns the index of the first element in an array that satisfies the provided testing function. If no elements satisfy the testing function, -1 is returned.

What causes an index out of bounds error? ›

This can happen if the index is negative or greater than or equal to the size of the array. It indicates that the program is trying to access an element at an index that does not exist. This can be caused by a bug in the code, such as a off-by-one error, or by user input that is not properly validated.

Which are common mistakes cause out of array bounds errors? ›

Common errors

One of the easiest ways to create an out of bound error is by looping through the indices of the array and going off one of the ends. In a for loop, it's fairly easy to catch -- knowing that you can only go to size-1, you can set the condition on the for loop to go up to < size.

What is element and index in array? ›

Index: used as a reference to the actual place holder in the element's value of an array. index 0 is "B of A" index 1 is "Chase" index 2 is "Wells Fargo" Element: used to define how many values there are in an array (not including 0).

What is the number of elements in an array? ›

The expression *(arr+1) gives us the address of the memory space just after the array's last element. Hence, the difference between it and the array's starting location or the base address ( arr ) gives us the total number of elements in the given array.

What is an array with an example? ›

Arrays are "lists" of related values. Every value in the array is usually of the exact same type and only differentiated by the position in the array. For example, all the quiz scores for a test could be stored in an array with the single variable name: quiz_scores.

What does the error index exceeds the number of array elements mean? ›

The error means you are trying to index a vector/array element that does not exist in your variable. Specifically, your error message is telling you your array has a single element, and your index is >1.

What is the highest index that can be used with an array? ›

The indices allowed fall within a range, typically from 0 to the length of the array minus 1 (for a zero index origin) or 1 to the length of the array (for a 1 index origin). Thus, the highest index is a function of the index origin.

What happens when you index an array? ›

It results in the construction of a new array where each value of the index array selects one row from the array being indexed and the resultant array has the resulting shape (number of index elements, size of row).

What is the max index of an array? ›

max index(es) is the index for the first max value. If array is multidimensional, max index(es) is an array whose elements are the indexes for the first maximum value in array. min value is of the same data type and structure as the elements in array.

What does too many indices for array mean? ›

The indexerror: too many indices for an array means that you have a declared an array in a different dimension and trying to index it in another dimension. For example, suppose you have declared a numpy array in a single dimension and try to access the elements of an array in 2 dimensional.

How many elements are in an array with a maximum index of 32? ›

Arrays in Java can be adressed only with 32-bit indices, that means the maximum size of an array is around 2*109 elements.

What is the index range of an array? ›

An extent: this is the range of the indices or subscripts of array elements. For example, the range of an array can be 1 to 10 (i.e., elements 1, element 2, elements 3, ..., element 10) or -3 to 5 (i.e., element -3, element -2, ..., element 4, element 5). Indices or subscripts must be integers within the range.

