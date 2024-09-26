Index exceeds the number of array elements (2). (2024)

1vue (au cours des 30derniers jours)
sun rise le 13 Mar 2022
Réponse apportée: Walter Roberson le 21 Mai 2022
Réponse acceptée: Walter Roberson
Ouvrir dans MATLAB Online
load featurs_T
load featurs_S
load Group_Train
load Group_Test
load featurs_TLBP
load featurs_SLBP
result= multisvm(Feat1,Group_Train1,Feat2,Group_Test1);
result1= result;
result= multisvm(Feat1LBP,Group_Train1,Feat2LBP,Group_Test1);
result2=result;
% First we concatenate all prediciton arrays into one big matrix.
% Make sure that all prediction arrays are of the same type, I am assumming here that they
% are type double. I am also assuming that all prediction arrays are column vectors.
Prediction = [result1,result2];
Final_decision = zeros(length(Feat2),1);
all_results = [1,2]; %possible outcomes
for row = 1:length(Feat2)
election_array = zeros(1,2);
for col = 1:2 %your five different classifiers
election_array(Prediction(row,col)) = ...
election_array(Prediction(row,col))+1;
end
[~,I] = max(election_array);
Final_decision(row) = all_results(I);
end
Benjamin Thompson le 13 Mar 2022
What is your question?
sun rise le 13 Mar 2022
Modifié(e): Jan le 13 Mar 2022
Ouvrir dans MATLAB Online
This error appeared to me
Index exceeds the number of array elements (2).
Error in HOG2 (line 62)
election_array(Prediction(row,col))+1;
Torsten le 13 Mar 2022
Either "Prediction(row,col)" has less than "(row,col)" elements or "election_array(Prediction(row,col))" has less than "Prediction(row,col)" elements.
You can check by outputting "size(Prediction)" and "size(election_array)".
Jan le 13 Mar 2022
The error message is clear. We cannot run your code due to the missing inputs. So how can we help you?
sun rise le 13 Mar 2022
I have two classifiers SVM. I want to combine the results of these two classifiers on a dataset by using majority voting method,and choose the max accuracy among the two classifiers for each image. I'll be gratefull to your help
Jan le 14 Mar 2022
You still did not ask a question. Torsten gave you a hint how to check the sizes of the arrays. If there is no 2nd element, the readers cannot invent one. Again: How can we help you?
sun rise le 21 Mai 2022
I have attached a picture. Sizes are shown in work space
sun rise le 21 Mai 2022
I used the code in this link
https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/460240-how-to-apply-majority-voting-for-classification-ensemble-in-matlab#answer_376487
Réponse acceptée
Walter Roberson le 21 Mai 2022
max() of a 2d array is a vector so I is a vector. all_results(I) is a vector. You are trying to assign that vector to a scalar left side.
