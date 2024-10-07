INDEX function - Microsoft Support (2024)

The sum of the range starting at B2, and ending at the intersection of the fifth row and the second column of the range A2:A6, which is the sum of B2:B6.

The sum of the third column in the first area of the range A1:C11, which is the sum of C1:C11.

The intersection of the second row and second column in the second area of A8:C11, which is the contents of cell B9.

The intersection of the second row and third column in the range A2:C6, which is the contents of cell C3.

Copy the example data in the following table, and paste it in cell A1 of a new Excel worksheet. For formulas to show results, select them, press F2, and then press Enter.

The result of the INDEX function is a reference and is interpreted as such by other formulas. Depending on the formula, the return value of INDEX may be used as a reference or as a value. For example, the formula CELL("width",INDEX(A1:B2,1,2)) is equivalent to CELL("width",B1). The CELL function uses the return value of INDEX as a cell reference. On the other hand, a formula such as 2*INDEX(A1:B2,1,2) translates the return value of INDEX into the number in cell B1.

row_num, column_num, and area_num must point to a cell within reference; otherwise, INDEX returns a #REF! error. If row_num and column_num are omitted, INDEX returns the area in reference specified by area_num.

If you set row_num or column_num to 0 (zero), INDEX returns the reference for the entire column or row, respectively.

After reference and area_num have selected a particular range, row_num and column_num select a particular cell: row_num 1 is the first row in the range, column_num 1 is the first column, and so on. The reference returned by INDEX is the intersection of row_num and column_num.

For example, if Reference describes the cells (A1:B4,D1:E4,G1:H4), area_num 1 is the range A1:B4, area_num 2 is the range D1:E4, and area_num 3 is the range G1:H4.

area_num Optional. Selects a range in reference from which to return the intersection of row_num and column_num. The first area selected or entered is numbered 1, the second is 2, and so on. If area_num is omitted, INDEX uses area 1. The areas listed here must all belocated onone sheet. If you specify areas that are not on the same sheet as each other, it will cause a #VALUE! error. If you need to use ranges that are located on different sheets from each other, it is recommended that you use the array form of the INDEX function, and use anotherfunction to calculate the range that makes up the array. For example, you could use the CHOOSE function to calculate which range will be used.

If each area in reference contains only one row or column, the row_num or column_num argument, respectively, is optional. For example, for a single row reference, use INDEX(reference,,column_num).

Returns the reference of the cell at the intersection of a particular row and column. If the reference is made up of non-adjacent selections, you can pick the selection to look in.

Value found in the second row, second column in the array (same array as above).

Value found in the first row, second column in the array. The array contains 1 and 2 in the first row and 3 and 4 in the second row.

Note: If you have a current version of Microsoft 365 , then you can input the formula in the top-left-cell of the output range, then press ENTER to confirm the formula as a dynamic array formula. Otherwise, the formula must be entered as a legacy array formula by first selecting two blank cells, input the formula in the top-left-cell of the output range, then press CTRL+SHIFT+ENTER to confirm it. Excel inserts curly brackets at the beginning and end of the formula for you. For more information on array formulas, see Guidelines and examples of array formulas.

This example uses the INDEX function in an array formula to find the values in two cells specified in a 2x2 array.

Value at the intersection of the second row and first column in the range A2:B3.

Value at the intersection of the second row and second column in the range A2:B3.

These examples use the INDEX function to find the value in the intersecting cell where a row and a column meet.

If you set row_num or column_num to 0 (zero), INDEX returns the array of values for the entire column or row, respectively. To use values returned as an array, enter the INDEX function as an array formula.

If both the row_num and column_num arguments are used, INDEX returns the value in the cell at the intersection of row_num and column_num.

column_num Optional. Selects the column in array from which to return a value. If column_num is omitted, row_num is required.

row_num Required, unless column_num is present. Selects the row in array from which to return a value. If row_num is omitted, column_num is required.

If array has more than one row and more than one column, and only row_num or column_num is used, INDEX returns an array of the entire row or column in array.

If array contains only one row or column, the corresponding row_num or column_num argument is optional.

Use the array form if the first argument to INDEX is an array constant.

Returns the value of an element in a table or an array, selected by the row and column number indexes.

If you want to return the value of a specified cell or array of cells, see Array form.

The INDEX function returns a value or the reference to a value from within a table or range.

FAQs

Create the index



Go to References > Insert Index. In the Index dialog box, you can choose the format for text entries, page numbers, tabs, and leader characters. You can change the overall look of the index by choosing from the Formats dropdown menu. A preview is displayed in the window to the top left.

=INDEX() returns the value of a cell in a table based on the column and row number. =MATCH() returns the position of a cell in a row or column. Combined, the two formulas can look up and return the value of a cell in a table based on vertical and horizontal criteria.

Enter each value into the index formula in the formula bar at the top of the spreadsheet. For example, if you want to find the second number in the "B" column that includes seven rows, you can enter "INDEX (B1:B7, 2)" into the formula bar. Press enter and navigate to the column, cell or row you're seeking.

Description. The indexOf() method returns the position of the first occurrence of a value in a string. The indexOf() method returns -1 if the value is not found.

Indexing is the process of looking at files, email messages, and other content on your PC and cataloging their information, such as the words and metadata in them. When you search your PC after indexing, it looks at an index of terms to find results faster.

So, what is the INDEX function in Excel? Essentially, an INDEX formula returns a cell reference from within a given array or range. In other words, you use INDEX when you know (or can calculate) the position of an element in a range and you want to get the actual value of that element.

A functional index is an index in a database that is based on the result of a function applied to one or more columns in a table. Functional key parts can index expression values. Hence, functional key parts enable indexing values that are not stored directly in the table itself.

An index is an alphabetical and detailed listing of topics in a document, with a corresponding page number displayed alongside (see picture below). An index is typically located at the end of a long document. An index helps readers to navigate long documents and locate specific information they may need.

The INDEX Function[1] is categorized under Excel Lookup and Reference functions. The function will return the value at a given position in a range or array. The INDEX function is often used with the MATCH function. We can say it is an alternative way to do VLOOKUP.

This can give you more flexibility when trying to retrieve data. For example, if an automotive dealership has a list with columns containing different car models and their colors, prices and ID numbers, you can use INDEX and MATCH to retrieve a specific car's model name, color and price by inputting its ID number.

Here are the most significant differences. INDEX/MATCH is more secure because you can't change the column to be shown as you can in a VLOOKUP range. INDEX/MATCH is also structurally better because moving columns around won't break. VLOOKUP could show something completely different.

If you believe that the data is present in the spreadsheet, but MATCH is unable to locate it, it may be because: The cell has unexpected characters or hidden spaces. The cell may not be formatted as a correct data type. For example, the cell has numerical values, but it may be formatted as Text.

If you are using INDEX as an array formula along with MATCH in order to be able to retrieve a value, you will need to convert your formula into an array formula, otherwise you will see a #VALUE! error. Solution: INDEX and MATCH should be used as an array formula, which means you need to press CTRL+SHIFT+ENTER.

INDEX MATCH Involves more arguments due to its combination of two separate functions. Formula performance. XLOOKUP can perform faster than INDEX MATCH in some cases, especially if you use the binary search mode. However, INDEX MATCH can also be optimized by using Excel tables or dynamic arrays.

INDEX() is a function in Google Sheets that is used to return a value or a reference to a cell within a specified range of cells. The function takes at least one argument, which is the reference range of cells. This can be a range of cells, a named range, or an array.

You can use an index to help Access find and sort records faster. An index stores the location of records based on the field or fields that you choose to index. After Access obtains the location from the index, it can then retrieve the data by moving directly to the correct location.

Indexing makes columns faster to query by creating pointers to where data is stored within a database. Assume you need to locate a specific piece of data in a huge database. To retrieve this data from the database, the machine will search every row until it finds it.