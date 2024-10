Indoor Skydiving | Double Dutch (2024)

Dit is de meest artistieke discipline in indoor skydiven. Het gaat hierbij niet zozeer om snelheid, maar of je de show steelt. Je kunt hier dus al je creativiteit in kwijt! Het aantal rondes hangt af van het evenement en meestal krijg je per ronde 60 seconden om indruk te maken op de jury. Soms moet je bepaalde verplichte moves in je routine opnemen, maar de volgorde en de rest van de choreografie is helemaal aan jou. Wil je het nog een stapje verder brengen, dan kun je de routines zelfs op muziek uitvoeren. Als jouw bewegingen synchroon lopen met het nummer dat je hebt gekozen, heeft dat natuurlijk nog meer effect!

FAQs

We replicate the skydiving experience and offer flights which are about 1½ times longer than a tandem jump. So each flight is around 60 seconds, often a bit longer but never shorter than 50 seconds. A double flight is about 120 seconds long.

Yes, and the cost actually makes tons of sense. To tackle this perspective, let's break down the cost of doing a skydive in the sky vs. “indoor skydiving” (flying in the vertical wind tunnel) in terms of actual freefall time. Suffice it to say, this is a nice way to arrive at an aha moment.

Overall, we have opened more than 80 locations worldwide in countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, France, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain, China and Singapore. Along the way, we've done so much more than put up buildings.

Outlier, a conglomerate based in Scottsdale, now owns iFly, an indoor skydiving company with locations across the country. Outlier's CEO spoke to the Business Journal about how his portfolio companies have done during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The experience from start to finish was excellent. Flights are one minute and you can purchase a package. If you go and plan to fly once, don't do it, you will be disappointed. The more time in equals fun plus.

Does indoor skydiving feel like the real thing? The indoor skydiving experience is designed to simulate the freefall portion of a real skydive and avid skydivers regularly utilize the wind tunnel to practice, so yes! Two minutes of indoor skydiving equates to about two freefalls in real life.

We advise caution before participation in indoor skydiving by any individual, but especially those with a history of shoulder instability.

Is it difficult to breathe in the wind tunnel? No, it's just like breathing normally actually…..so there is no specialist breathing equipment required. Just relax and breathing will come naturally.

Yes, maximum weight limits are in place for the safety of the flyer and the instructor. People under 6 feet can weigh a maximum of 250 lbs; those over 6 feet can weigh up to 260 lbs. There is no weight minimum because we manually control the wind speed in the tunnel.

What happens in the case of a power outage and someone is flying high in the tunnel? Do they crash down? As safety is our highest priority, tunnels designed by iFLY utilize proprietary technology that provides safe descent in the event of a power failure.

Yes, you can watch from the Cafe area.

We do ask that you check the list of criteria below before booking. If you are concerned about any of the criteria, just contact us for a chat, we'll do everything we can to help you fly. You can fly at iFLY as long as you: Do not weigh more than 300lbs.

Average iFLY hourly pay ranges from approximately $19.65 per hour for Front Desk Agent to $40.00 per hour for Educator. The average iFLY salary ranges from approximately $25,000 per year for Customer Service Representative to $77,000 per year for General Manager.

You're not just floating on a column of air … you're actively balancing your body by arching from the hips and distributing your arms and legs evenly. Two minutes of flight time may not sound very long, but the small muscles that you'll activate while flying are rarely utilized and will tire quickly.

Including pre-flight briefing and post experience debrief, visitors will be in the iFly area for approx. 60 minutes. The actual time in the tunnel is equal to at least two full skydiving experiences.

What is the maximum wind speed? We artificially limit the wind speed to 275 km/h (171 mph) for safety reasons. This speed is more than enough for even the most experienced flyers to perform the most advanced maneuverers.

Indoor skydiving is not much different. Each flight is only a minute because it is physically taxing! Your body is not used to what you will be requesting from it, and so, it is best to start slow. In the tunnel, you will be flying your body lying flat on your belly.