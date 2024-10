Indoor Skydiving Praktische info | Ice Mountain (2024)

FAQs

We replicate the skydiving experience and offer flights which are about 1½ times longer than a tandem jump. So each flight is around 60 seconds, often a bit longer but never shorter than 50 seconds. A double flight is about 120 seconds long.

Does indoor skydiving feel like the real thing? The indoor skydiving experience is designed to simulate the freefall portion of a real skydive and avid skydivers regularly utilize the wind tunnel to practice, so yes! Two minutes of indoor skydiving equates to about two freefalls in real life.

Not exactly. There are certainly quite a few similarities between indoor skydiving in a wind tunnel and outdoor skydiving, but indoor skydiving replicates just one portion of the skydiving experience: freefall. The benefit of indoor skydiving is a freefall time of two minutes and up.

For the best experience, it's important to keep your body straight and arched in the air; this will allow you to feel the sensations of freefall in a more stable and intense way. You should also keep your arms in front of you, with your elbows slightly bent.

The experience from start to finish was excellent. Flights are one minute and you can purchase a package. If you go and plan to fly once, don't do it, you will be disappointed. The more time in equals fun plus.

You'll be asked to remove ALL loose items ( watches / rings / jewellery, etc ) and will be provided with flight suit, helmet & goggles. You'll also be offered earplugs before flying. Whilst we do have lockers on site, we suggest leaving valuables at home.

You won't necessarily experience a “falling feeling” or “stomach drop” while you are indoor skydiving, because a normal flight typically happens a few feet off of the ground – or on a metal net that covers the wind tunnel hole – keeping you from falling all of the way down.

Is it difficult to breathe in the wind tunnel? No, it's just like breathing normally actually…..so there is no specialist breathing equipment required. Just relax and breathing will come naturally.

Is Indoor Skydiving Worth The Cost? Yes, and the cost actually makes tons of sense. To tackle this perspective, let's break down the cost of doing a skydive in the sky vs. “indoor skydiving” (flying in the vertical wind tunnel) in terms of actual freefall time.

We advise caution before participation in indoor skydiving by any individual, but especially those with a history of shoulder instability.

It's All Relative. Just like regular skydiving, indoor skydiving will be more or less freaky depending on the kind of stimulation you tend to experience in your everyday life. If you're a keyboard-to-couch kinda person, the environment will likely be super stimulating.

Yes, maximum weight limits are in place for the safety of the flyer and the instructor. People under 6 feet can weigh a maximum of 250 lbs; those over 6 feet can weigh up to 260 lbs. There is no weight minimum because we manually control the wind speed in the tunnel.

You won't want clothing that is too bulky or that will get bunched up and make you uncomfortable underneath. Opt for athletic wear such as yoga pants, leggings, or fitted sweatpants. These types of clothing will ensure you can move freely and enjoy your flight without any restrictions.

Including pre-flight briefing and post experience debrief, visitors will be in the iFly area for approx. 60 minutes. The actual time in the tunnel is equal to at least two full skydiving experiences.

A standard flight is 50 seconds. This is a little longer than you would normally be in free-fall during a tandem skydive from 14,000ft before needing to deploy a parachute! Choose our iFLY Value package for twice the fun with double length flights! It is our most recommended and popular package.

What is the maximum wind speed? We artificially limit the wind speed to 275 km/h (171 mph) for safety reasons. This speed is more than enough for even the most experienced flyers to perform the most advanced maneuverers.

Indoor skydiving is not much different. Each flight is only a minute because it is physically taxing! Your body is not used to what you will be requesting from it, and so, it is best to start slow. In the tunnel, you will be flying your body lying flat on your belly.