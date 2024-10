Inmate Search | Newberry County, SC (2024)

Description: WEAPONS / UNLAWFUL FOR PERSON CONVICTED OF DV 2ND & 3RD DEGREE, ETC., TO SHIP, TRANSPORT, POSSESS OR RECEIVE FIREARM OR AMMUNITION

Description: DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 1ST OFFENSE

Description: DRUGS / POSSESSION OF LESS THAN ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE BASE, 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE

Description: DUS / DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE

Description: TRAFFIC / OPERATING OR PERMITTING OPERATION OF VEHICLE WHICH IS NOT REGISTERED AND LICENSED.

SCDC offers the Internet “inmate search” feature and the toll free inmate information line, 1-866-727-2846, as a public service to interested citizens.

The best way to locate or get information of any inmate currently incarcerated in Lancaster County SC Detention Center is to contact the County Jail for information on the inmate or visit them online at https://www.bop.gov/.

Use the Official Inmate Locator Tool: Visit the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center's Inmate Search page. This official tool is the most reliable source for up-to-date inmate information. Enter Inmate Details: Input the inmate's name, and if available, their ID number into the search tool.

Alternatively, requestors may use the 'Locate Inmate' tool available on the CDCR website. The search tool allows users to query the database by two required filters, CDCR number or Last name. A search by the last name typically yields a list of all inmates with that name.

Interested parties can access records through SLED's online database, CATCH (Citizens Access to Criminal Histories), or by submitting mail requests.

If you are unable to locate an Incarcerated Person, please contact the CDCR Identification Unit at (916) 445-6713.

SCDC is the state adult prison system in South Carolina, responsible for the housing, feeding, and security of adult offenders, aged 17 and above, who were sentenced by the courts to a period of incarceration exceeding three months.

Absent Without Leave (AWOL)- The failure of a juvenile to return to a facility from approved leave.

Can I send cash, a check, or a money order to an inmate? A. Not by mailing directly to the inmate or to SCDC, but family members and friends can make deposits into an inmate's personal spending account (Cooper Trust Fund account) by mailing a money order and deposit slip to a special address.

Projected release date — the projected date on which the offender will be released from prison. Sentenced prisoner — a prisoner sentenced to more than 1 year. Supervised mandatory releases — conditional release with post-custody supervision generally occurring in jurisdictions using determinate sentencing statutes.

The locations and status of inmates sentenced to prison can be tracked by visiting the South Carolina Department of Corrections. To check the status of prisoners at a county jail, you can contact the Statewide Automated Victim Information Notification system or call 866-727-2846.

Average Rutherford County Government Correctional Officer yearly pay in Murfreesboro is approximately $44,492, which is 13% above the national average.

There are three easy steps to getting started: Make a deposit: An inmate needs to have funds in their account to use the system. Create a visit account: You'll need to have a free account to receive messages and sent photos. Accept an inmate's contact request: You'll get an email when an inmate requests to be connected.

Search the county website's law enforcement databases (if available). Some county jail websites have searchable databases of the people being held there. Usually, you don't need anything more than a person's name to search the database.

The public can find recent arrests within a California county or city through a sheriff or police department. These agencies often publish online arrest logs that provide summaries of recent arrests within a period. This period could be a few days, a month, or may date back to a few years.

Use the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmate locator to find out when a prisoner is or was expected to be released. To learn more details about an inmate, find out how to submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to BOP.

Murdaugh is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina. He also faces about 100 other state charges for crimes including money laundering, wire fraud, and embezzlement.