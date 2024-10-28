Installation construction technician (32-40 hours per week) - KWR (2024)

From Sunday 11 August to Thursday 15 August 2024, the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition is taking…

22 May 2024 — The 34th annual SETAC Europe meeting in Seville brought together more than 3,000 participants to discuss the latest…

28 May 2024 — KWR CEO Dragan Savic has decided to step down from his role effective 1 June 2024. He is…

30 May 2024 — TKI Water Technology - Annual Report 2023: looking back at successfully completed projects and looking ahead at how…

03 June 2024 — KLIMAP, a TKI project focusing on climate-resilient planning for sandy soils in the southern and eastern Netherlands, has…

04 June 2024 — The WiCE (Water in the Circular Economy) programme led by Joep van den Broeke and Henk-Jan van Alphen…

04 June 2024 — Doctorate research contributes to a better understanding of the effects of mixture toxicity and emphasises the importance of…

07 June 2024 — The dairy sector can make a significant contribution to the water transition by reusing residual water. In the…

10 June 2024 — The TKI project ‘Securing effluent rwzi for greenhouse horticulture sector’ demonstrates that the use of treated effluent as…

11 June 2024 — On 13 May, the 5th VHP4Safety Designathon took place, in which project partners, stakeholders and potential end users,…

12 June 2024 — The RT-PCR method has been approved for detecting intestinal enterococci in drinking water, allowing drinking water companies to…

19 June 2024 — On 18 June, the President of Singapore, Mr Tharman, awarded KWR-microbiologist Gertjan Medema the Lee Kuan Yew Water…

20 June 2024 — During the next BTO phase, the Biological Safety theme group will be focusing more, in addition to research,…

21 June 2024 — Professor Ad van Wijk received the Global Solar Leaders Award on 12 June 2024. This award is one…

26 June 2024 — Marjolein van Huijgevoort wins KWR’s 2023 Willem Koerselman Prize for her contribution to a Nature article on risk…

27 June 2024 — On 18 and 19 June, the Dutch Society of Toxicology's 45th anniversary symposium brought together 200 toxicologists, including…

28 June 2024 — Digital twins provide water utilities with a new tool to increase the understanding and control of systems and…

01 July 2024 — In the new BTO phase, the Customer theme group will continue to invest in understanding and serving drinking…

02 July 2024 — PWN and KWR are working together in the European RECREATE project about alternative water sources.

Even if the Netherlands has a superbly functioning drinking water network, parts of it are…

Drinking water treatment is subject to many demands and, today, the challenges it faces are…

Hydroinformatics is the application of information technology in its broadest sense on water-cycle related issues,…

Genomic techniques are developing at a very rapid pace in health, life, forensic and environmental…

Futures research improves the resilience of the water sector by supporting anticipatory governance and by…

Given the urgency of current water challenges, public authorities, utilities and industry feel a strong…

Stakeholder engagement is an effective means of connecting technical and social-governance issues. KWR has a…

The circular economy is the alternative to the current – essentially linear – economy. While…

There is a worldwide drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shift to cleaner, more…

The water sector needs practice-oriented research to help it confront the wide-ranging consequences of climate…

Access to sufficient and clean freshwater is not a given. Globally, the water sector is…

Water safety is vital. Citizens must be able to drink and swim in safe water,…

Emerging contaminants are a possible threat to the public health and environment. KWR develops smarter,…

Growth of microorganisms in (drinking) water can present risks to public health and lead to…

Water = life: for nature and for people. The availability of water of sufficient quality…

How should the world achieve high-quality water services in the future while facing severe climate, economic and population pressures under deep uncertainty? Water-Futures, a 10M Euros European Research Council (ERC) funded project (ERC Synergy Grant), aims to…

Drinking and wastewater companies have to work with problem substances that are not removed, or not removed properly, during the treatment process. In this new exploratory study, we…

Sufficient freshwater, for all users and functions. This is also a growing challenge in the Netherlands and Flanders. A solution is being sought in self-provision at the regional…

In recent years great progress has been achieved within the TKI Water Technology programme with the Power-to-Protein concept: the recovery of ammonium from the wastewater cycle for use…

Subsurface water storage, also known as Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR), of excess freshwater can play an important role in enhancing the sustainability of water use in the…

The GRROW project will have a sequel: the GRROW lab! If you want to participate as a participant, register now via this link. or visit the GRROW-lab project…

There has been an increasing emphasis in recent years on water savings and water awareness among domestic clients. A similar research focus is needed for business and that is the aim of…

Chemical safety assessment, designed to minimise the risks of chemical exposures to human health and the environment, has traditionally been based on animal testing. Many natural and man-made…

The Dunea drinking water utility uses surface water to produce drinking water by means of dune filtration. In the decades ahead, the quality of the river water that…

The aim of this project is to establish a picture of whether passive sampling for microbiological detection can deliver added value over taking samples. Passive sampling is a way of sampling chemicals…

The water sector is today actively working on CO2 emission reduction (and climate neutrality). Up until now, the possibility of including water quality improvement in environmental impact methodologies has however been very…

A digital twin provides water utilities with a firm foundation for the transition towards a (more) data-driven organisation, with prospects of optimisation, better insight or more effective management. Many organisations want to…

The water utilities have indicated that research into opportunistic pathogens in drinking water has a high priority. This is because these pathogens could represent a potential health risk. This project’s priority is…

Around the world, the number of different contaminants that are found in water is increasing. With new, emerging substances and substances that may be produced in the environment or during water treatment…

Earlier research by Evides Waterbedrijf revealed that the number and composition of microbial populations can change during the distribution process of drinking water. This 2018 research was undertaken…

'Digital twins' is the buzzword of recent years in many industries, including the water industry. The term is used to indicate digital representations (copies in some way) of physical systems. In some…

At present, the count for substances with a CAS number stands at over 194 million. New substances are being registered, produced and applied at a rapid pace. The…

There are a lot of advantages to testing water quality with in vitro bioassays but this technique can only be properly applied if the bioassay responses can be compared with ‘effect-based trigger values’ (EBT). This study determines…

The world around us is changing rapidly and new techniques emerge regularly. The ongoing assessment of detection technologies (instrumental and otherwise) makes it possible to identify their possible value for the water sector in good time. BTO…

An understanding of the presence of highly polar compounds in sources of drinking water is important because these substances can threaten drinking water supplies. This is because highly polar compounds can spread well in water and soil,…

Thanks to developments in screening methods based on high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), the detection of chemicals in water now not only allows for the detection of specific substances…

The Netherlands has a thriving illegal industry for the production of synthetic drugs such as amphetamine (speed), MDMA (XTC) and “designer drugs”. It releases all kinds of waste…

We are making and using more and more substances in larger and larger quantities. Analyses by collaborating European ecologists and ecotoxicologists have shown that exposure to mixtures of chemicals is a limiting…

Non-target screening (NTS) is based on the combination of liquid chromatography in conjunction with high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS). In addition, tailored data analysis, with target and suspect screening,…

During drinking water production, biotic and antibiotic processes can form transformation products (TP) from organic micropollutants (OMP). How these substances behave in water treatment and how toxic they…

The regrowth and biofilm formation of micro-organisms on pipe material and membranes lead to problems in drinking water systems. To combat biofilm formation, a knowledge of the dynamics…

Water-soluble polymers are often neglected because they are not covered by the definition of microplastics and are not visible. As a result, very little is still known about…

It is becoming increasingly clear that plastic is everywhere. That has been demonstrated in numerous environmental compartments, including soil, sediment, surface water and air. Data about the presence of microplastic particles in surface water are sparse, and…

Persistent mobile organic compounds (PMOC) accumulate in the water cycle and are hardly removed during water treatment. For a long time, these substances have been under-researched but recent studies show that they are present in worrying concentrations.…

Long before substances are included in regulations and monitoring programmes, text sources such as reports, social media, press releases, regulatory agency websites or the scientific literature can provide…

Plastics are a ubiquitous part of everyday life and they are found in fresh water throughout the Netherlands. In this project, we describe the nature and levels of microplastics (20 - 500 µm) at different stages of…

The domain of toxicological risk assessment is constantly evolving and it is essential to follow these developments closely. It has been noted that an adequate response to water quality issues requires the ongoing development of knowledge and…

Little is still known about the impact of the long-term or extensive discharge of chemical waste from the production of synthetic drugs (SYNDRU) on groundwater quality and therefore…

Freshwater from groundwater or surface water sources is becoming scarce in dry periods, driving a rise in interest in the use/re-use of rainwater and treated domestic and industrial…

Monitoring the water quality of drinking water is challenging due to the presence of complex mixtures of mostly unknown substances that vary in concentration and composition. Over the…

The presence of anthropogenic substances in the drinking water chain poses challenges for the water sector, and specifically for drinking water companies. That presence is undesirable, and sometimes even problematic. Although treatment…

Drinking water laboratories have recently expressed a need for the further integration of screening methods, including non-target screening (NTS), in the methods used to monitor water quality. Technological…

In this project, we are investigating how the circular processing of concentrated residual streams can contribute to future-resilient and socially responsible freshwater supplies. This involves recovering water and producing raw materials for which there is a market.…

The EU-wide research and innovation programme PARC was established in order to improve the risk assessment and sustainability of chemicals. The PARC project will strengthen the scientific basis…

Over the past four years, work in the Water Quality Knowledge Impulse has focused on learning more about the quality of groundwater and surface water, and the factors that affect that quality. The aim of the Water…

The energy system of the Netherlands must become clean and future-proof, but also remain reliable and affordable. Local production of sustainable solar or wind energy will play an important part in this effort. In order to accelerate…

Drinking water reservoirs have a large water surface. The installation of floating solar panels on reservoirs can be an effective strategy to generate energy. However, the question is, if and what impacts do solar panels have on…

The EU aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. Large-scale seasonal underground heat storage has an important part to play in meeting this objective, because heating and cooling…

This project will determine which method is suitable for the detection of anomalies in the microbial water quality following maintenance activities or pipe breaks in the drinking water…

New methods for determining and predicting biological stability developed since 2010 are applied less often in daily drinking water practice than are the previously existing older methods. This,…

Greenhouse horticulture irrigation water, when recirculated, acquires a complex composition. The impact this has on crops is for the most part unknown. The possibility of determining whether the…

It was expected that the emission of nitrogen during the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdowns would diminish because of the sharp reduction in human activities. This would apply…

Since the 1980s Aeromonas in drinking water has been included as a microbiological parameter in the Dutch Drinking Water Decree. Currently, Aeromonas standard exceedances are generally tolerated, partly because it is unclear…

Several water companies at home and abroad have taken far-reaching steps in digitising their operations. In this project, we deepen our understanding of the drivers of frontrunners for…

Groundwater in the Netherlands is under pressure, both in terms of quantity and quality. Groundwater is used in several activities, including drinking water production, agriculture and industry. In…

Water companies are increasingly using sensor data for advanced process monitoring and control for key variables. They are therefore increasingly reliant on high-quality data. In this project, the…

What are the benefits for the distribution process of different versions of smart water meters and the additional sensors? In this project, quantitative descriptions and model studies will…

Can malfunctions and/or repair work and pump operations lead to new malfunctions in the mains? This project will investigate this question by determining whether there is a statistical relationship between these factors…

There is still not enough attention being paid to connecting pipes in the transport and distribution network of the Dutch water utilities and De Watergroep in Flanders. Our understanding of the condition, failure probability and residual lifespan…

This project examines the Dutch drinking water sector’s sampling protocol to control lead concentrations at the tap. With a tightening of the lead standard, the performance of this protocol needs to be…

In this project, we are investigating the possibilities and limitations of distributed-optical-fibre detection techniques in a controlled test environment. This projectis being organised in a broad alliance of…

This project is investigating how wetland agriculture on water-rich peat can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and land subsidence, and deliver improvements in water quality and biodiversity. The focus is on…

In this project, a qualitative microbiological risk analysis is being conducted to determine the effect of using heating networks for domestic connections on the number of patients with L.pneumophila. In addition, we…

Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water treatment technique that involves the use of semi-permeable membranes to remove unwanted molecules and particles. It is an effective way of extracting a wide variety of…

In this project, we will study the application of water reuse in the built environment from technical, societal, governance and economic perspectives. The goal is to establish a…

Drinking water utilities that use dune infiltration or riverbank filtration employ infiltration ponds with a sludge layer. This project investigates the role played by the thickness and conditions…

For the drinking water utilities customers are not only drinking water consumers. As tourists they also use the nature areas that these organisations manage. What is the perception of the customer as tourists? And to what extent…

Longitudinal customer research can help drinking water utilities better tailor their services to their customers. To enable the best possible design of these studies, an ‘ideal’ questionnaire has been developed, as a part of a larger whole.…

A low temperature (LT; 50 °C) in heating networks offers various advantages, such as reduced heat loss during heat distribution. Moreover, a low supply temperature is also increasingly…

The Ultimate Water Plant is a collaborative project involving parties in the water sector who want to demonstrate how, and subject to which conditions, treated sewage can be made available as a supplementary source of drinking water.…

Safeguarding microbial safety in the use of alternative drinking water sources is an important subject of concern for the future. For this reason, drinking water utilities are researching the potential of new…

In this study we investigate how the increase in the temperature of drinking water influences the growth of particular pathogens, known as opportunistic pathogens, in the drinking water…

In its National Climate Agreement, the Dutch government has made commitments to reducing the emission of CO2. One of the sectors referred to in the agreement is the built environment. Heat demand…

The Onderzoeksvisie Gezamenlijk Wateronderzoek voor 2024-2029 voor BTO/WiCE (BTO/WiCE Research Vision of the Collective Water Research for 2024-2029) presents a varied and current programme with innovation, valuable knowledge development and a focus…

Institutional trust and legal and regulatory frameworks can contribute to the socio-technological legitimisation of new technologies for water-related reuse. In this study, twelve legitimisation strategies were identified (see…

Dutch drinking water utilities need to demonstrate that drinking water is safe and does not spread any infectious diseases. To this end, they establish for each drinking water treatment process an Analysis of Microbial Safety of Drinking…

With projected increase in floods and drought it is apparent that the Dutch water system needs to change. In WaterScape we explore large-scale spatial transitions in the physical…

In the Joint Research Programme (BTO) Customer theme group, four customer perspectives were developed which provide insight into the diversity of drinking water customers, with their different expectations, desires, concerns and needs. In 2018, the distribution and…

What does the future water sector look like? What needs to change and what do we want to maintain? The GRROW lab project wants to answer that question…

In many areas of the Netherlands the surface-water quality still does not meet the WFD targets. In the present project two catchment areas in the provinces of North Brabant and Flevoland are being intensively monitored for nutrients,…

Turn on your tap, shower or flush your toilet, and clean water flows out. But where does this water come from? The availability of enough clean water has become an issue for…

For the timely recognition of threats and opportunities, and, as a society, to react to them effectively, we need to explore the future. Within Public Design for Water, the Futures Studies and…

We live in a time of transitions and changes, both in organisations and in the physical environment. We have ambitions in the area of climate adaptation, the water transition, the energy transition…

In the transition to a more water-aware society, it is essential to listen to and fully understand drinking water customers. How do these customers view drinking water and water conservation? What do…

In recent years, the number of registered patients with a Legionella infection has increased in the Netherlands, with the majority of infections caused by Legionella pneumophila. L. pneumophila…

Drug use is a recognised societal problem. It is damaging to public health and has negative (undermining) consequences for public security and the environment. An effective drug policy needs to be founded on reliable drug-use and -dealing…

This project will determine the effect of mixing drinking water extracted from new sources (groundwater and surface water) with drinking water from conventional treatment on the biological stability…

This project is investigating how the heating up of drinking water affects the growth of opportunistic pathogens in the mains system. We are using a pilot array that…

This project is exploring how professionals working in practice can arrive at well-considered ‘Integrated Area Plans’. An Integrated Area Plan focuses on multiple and integrated solutions for various…

Land,food, energy, water and ecosystems are linked to each other (the WEFE nexus), and form interconnected socio-metabolisms at different scales. Within Public Design for Water, we work in…

In which situations can a digital twin of the distribution process play a valuable role in the training of new staff? This is the central question in the project entitled: ‘On the…

Progressing climate change, technological developments and population growth put our society and also the water sector in a situation of deep uncertainty. Deep uncertainty is a technical term for the unpredictability of…

Water utilities want to know at which locations in the distribution network, and during which periods, risks of excessively warm drinking water may occur, and what targeted measures…

We are researching how drinking water utilities can collect sufficient information about their PVC pipe systems in the years ahead, with a view to further improving the management of existing and yet-to-be-installed…

Non-target screening, bioassays and computer modelling can provide information about the structure, concentration and toxicity of unknown substances in water. Until now, these chemical, biological and computing methods have often been used…

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) analysis method is suitable for investigating the composition of complex microbial populations. NGS is very valuable for identifying changes in the composition of microbial…

Towards mitigation strategies for WWTPs through intensive monitoring and modelling of N2O emissions Industry and society are striving to reduce the carbon footprint in response to tackling climate…

A pilot project has been organised with a circular water management system at the Industriewater Eerbeek (IWE) site. Existing plants treat process water from paper and cardboard mills and recover residual products for use in agriculture. The…

In this cross-sectoral project within TKI Water Technology and TKI Agri & Food, research partners WUR/WENR, KWR and LeAF are working together with a wide range of public-…

Drinking water utilities will have to make major investments in the coming decades in areas such as asset infrastructure in order to maintain their capacity to continue supplying…

An inventory study (KWR 2021.040) has shown that drinking water utilities find PFAS in their sources. PFAS are removed effectively during treatment with reverse osmosis (RO) but this…

The greenhouse horticulture sector in the Netherlands is working on circular food production. On the road to achieving this goal, the sector must focus on, among other things,…

This practical study investigates how much aquafer can be reprocessed into iron powder of a known quality. If pure enough, the iron powder can be used for a range of high-grade applications, including as a carrier material…

In determining the (hygienic) quality of drinking water, use is made of E. coli, intestinal enterococci and bacteria from the coli group (coliforms) as indicator organisms. Culture methods are the standard technique used to establish the presence…

Eleven European partners will be working together on using alternative sources and additional buffers to strengthen the resilience of water supplies to water scarcity. KWR is leading a work package with four varied regional case studies: in…

Erwin Beerendonk is a Team Leader on the Water Treatment team and a Project Manager on various types of projects. As senior researcher, he focuses on solving challenges faced by…

José van Lieshout has been a Human Resources consultant at KWR since January 2019. Previously, she worked for over eight years as salary administrator/staff member in KWR's Human Resources team.…

