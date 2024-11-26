Instant Pot Chicken Breast (2024)

- Skip to primary navigation
Instant Pot Chicken Recipes Chicken Instant Pot Main Courses By Kristen Chidsey | 335 Comments | *This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.
This recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Breast is the BEST way to cook chicken breast in the Instant Pot. Whether using fresh or frozen chicken breasts, this recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Breast yields perfectly cooked, juicy chicken every single time with ease!
The Instant Pot reigns supreme when it comes to cooking rice,baked potatoes,sweet potatoes,chicken stock, and dried beans perfectly.
But cooking chicken breast so that it stays, juicy, tender and flavorful, can be a bit more tricky. Thankfully, after 20 plus tries, I perfectedthe process and you can see from the reviews, it is a staple recipe in many households!
Reasons to Love This Instant Pot Chicken Breast Recipe
- The Original Trusted Instant Pot Chicken Breast Recipe. Originally published in 2017, millions of happy readers have used this recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Breast time and time again!
- Perfect Results. This basic recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Breast, along with Instant Pot Chicken Thighs and Instant Pot Whole Chicken, uses a fool-proof method to ensure that your pressure-cooked chicken isn't ever tough, rubbery, or dried-out!
- Works with Fresh or Frozen Chicken Breasts. Whether your chicken breast is fresh or frozen solid, you can use this recipe to safely cook juicy, tender chicken breasts.
- Perfected Timing. This recipe for instant pot chicken breast includes timing based on the size of the individual chicken breast, ensuring perfect customized results.
- Versatile. Instant Pot Chicken Breast can be used for for meal-prep, for shredded chicken, or used for recipes calling for cooked chicken.
The Secret Ingredient
This recipe is made with chicken breasts, salt, pepper, and garlic and pineapple juice. PINEAPPLE JUICE?!
Hear me out! The pineapple juice helps to tenderize the chicken and adds a touch of unexpected, yet delicious flavor to the chicken. Paired with some garlic, salt and pepper, this chicken is truly tasty and perfect even in savory dishes like myCreamy Cheesy Chicken and Rice.And yes, you can can usechicken stockif you don’t have pineapple juice on hand.
How to Make Perfect Instant Pot Chicken Breasts
The following tips are provided to help you achieve perfect results. You will find the detailed instructions in the recipe card at the bottom of this post.
- Place chicken in inner pot of pressure cooker and season with salt and garlic, or seasonings of choice.
- Add the pineapple juice (or chicken stock) to the inner pot.
- Place the lid on the pressure cooker, seal shut, and cook the chicken breasts for 6-12 minutes on high pressure. See the cooking chart below for full details.
- Once the cooking time has elapsed, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes before doing a quick release of pressure.
- Remove the chicken breasts from the liquid and let them rest for 5-10 minutes before serving or shredding. This also ensures they stay tender and juicy.
How Long to Pressure Cook Chicken Breasts
You determine the cooking time for Instant Pot Chicken Breasts based on the size of individual breasts and if the breasts are fresh or frozen, not the total weight. Keep in mind it is best to cook chicken breasts that are approximately the same weight, so they all cook up evenly.
- For Small (~6-ounce) chicken breast: 6 minutes on high pressure if fresh/10 minutes if frozen
- For Average (~8-ounce) chicken breast: 7 minutes on high pressure if fresh/11 minutes if frozen
- For Large (~10-ounce) chicken breast: 8 minutes on high pressure if fresh/12 minutes if frozen
Shredded Instant Pot Chicken Breast
I love shredding chicken breast after it has been pressure cooked. It is quick and easy to do and then becomes perfect for any recipe calling for cooked chicken.
- Once the cooking time has elapsed and pressure has been released, remove the chicken breast from the instant pot and place it into a large mixing bowl along with ½ cup of the cooking liquid.
- Shred the chicken, using two forks, a handheld mixer at medium speed, or a stand mixer at low speed. Alternatively, you can shred the chicken right in the inner pot of your instant pot using 2 forks or a handheld mixer.
∗Tips on Instant Pot Chicken Breast ∗
- Season as Desired. Salt and minced garlic are the perfect complements to the chicken and pineapple. But you can use seasoned salt, taco seasoning, Cajun seasoning or any other seasoning blend to amp up the flavor if desired.
- Don't use the Poultry Function!! Do not use the Poultry Setting. The poultry button is a PRE-Determined time based on AVERAGE chicken. Not chicken breast, not chicken thighs, not a whole chicken--just chicken. You need to control the time you cook your chicken breast yourself! Instead, I always recommend cooking on high pressure using the manual or pressure cook setting to adjust the cooking time yourself. Read more about Instant Pot Functions to know how to properly use your Instant Pot.
- Instant Pot Frozen Chicken Breast. If your chicken breasts are frozen together, I suggest placing them in a bowl of cold water until you can break them apart into individual breasts. If you try to cook in one hunk, you will end up with over-cooked and under-cooked chicken altogether.
- Determine if Chicken is Fully Cooked. Chicken needs to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being safe to consume. Once the cooking time has elapsed and pressure has been released, check the internal temperature of your chicken breast. After pressure cooking, check your if less than 162 degrees F, place the lid back on the pressure cooker and cook for an additional 2-5 minutes on high pressure. If the chicken has reached 162 degrees F, it should reach 165 degrees F as it rests.
- No Scale Needed. You don't need a kitchen scale to determine the weight of each chicken breast. Most organic chicken breasts will be about 6 ounces, most fresh chicken breasts you purchase at the grocery store are about 8 ounces, and bulk chicken breasts are typically about 10 ounces in size.
How to Serve Instant Pot Chicken Breast
While you can opt to serve Instant Pot Chicken Breast as the entree alongside Roasted Fingerling Potatoes or Cheesy Grits, I love using it in the following ways.
- Slice the chicken breast and serve over a Greek salad or Caesar Salad for a light, yet hearty meal.
- Toss sliced or cubed chicken breast with BBQ sauce or Buffalo Sauce and use it to make a Buffalo Chicken Salad or BBQ Chicken Salad.
- Use cubed or shredded chicken to make a Chicken Salad Sandwich.
- Shred the chicken breast to use for Creamy and Cheesy Chicken and Rice, Chicken Pot Pie, Chicken Enchiladas, or Parmesan Chicken Casserole.
Storage Instructions
- Refrigerate: Once cooked and slightly cooled, store the leftover Instant Pot chicken breast in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
- Freeze: Freeze the chicken breast whole, sliced, or shredded, in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator for best results.
Instant Pot Chicken Breast
Whether using fresh or frozen chicken breasts, this recipe will yield perfectly cooked, juicy chicken every single time with ease!
Prep Time: 2 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 12 minutes minutes
Servings: 12
Calories: 141kcal
Author: Kristen Chidsey
Ingredients
- 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 to 1½ cups pineapple juice or chicken broth see recipe notes
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
Instructions
Place the chicken breast into the inner pan of the Instant Pot. Sprinkle the chicken evenly with kosher salt. Pour the pineapple juice over the chicken breast and add the minced garlic. (Use 1 cup of liquid for a 3 or 6-quart Instant Pot and 1½ cups of liquid for an 8-quart Instant Pot.)
Close the lid and turn the vent to the closed (sealed) position.
Set the cooking time using the manual or pressure cook button BASED on the size of the individual chicken breast, not the TOTAL weight.
For 6-ounce chicken breast: 6 minutes on high pressure for fresh/thawed or 10 minutes on high pressure for frozen.
For 8-ounce chicken breast: 7 minutes on high pressure for fresh/thawed or 11 minutes on high pressure for frozen.
For 10-ounce chicken breast: 8 minutes on high pressure for fresh/thawed or 12 minutes on high pressure for frozen.
Once the cooking time has elapsed, allow the pressure to release naturally on its own for at least 10 minutes. Then do a quick release of pressure if needed.
Remove the chicken from the liquid and rest for 5-10 minutes. Serve as desired.
Equipment Needed
Notes
Determining Cook Time: You determine the cooking time for Instant Pot Chicken Breasts based on the size of individual breasts, not the total weight. Keep in mind it is best to cook chicken breasts that are approximately the same weight, so they all cook up evenly.
What if Chicken is Not Cooked? Chicken needs to reach 165 degrees F to be safe to eat. If the chicken is not at least 162 degrees F after pressure cooking, place the lid back on the pressure cooker and set the cooking time for 1-3 minutes based on how many degrees it needs to raise. Keep in mind that your chicken will rise a few degrees as it rests.
Pineapple Juice: Use canned, not refrigerated, pineapple juice for best results. If you don't have pineapple juice, use chicken broth/stock.
Seasoning: You may want to decrease the salt to 1 teaspoon if using chicken broth, as it is already salted. You can also opt to season the chicken breast with Seasoned Salt, Taco Seasoning, or simply salt and pepper if desired. You can also use 1 teaspoon garlic powder in place of minced garlic.
Storage: Keep the chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days. Or freeze in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months.
For Shredded Chicken: Prepare chicken as the recipe directs above. Once cook time has elapsed and pressure has been released naturally for at least 10 minutes, remove the cooked chicken breast from the instant pot and drain off all but ½ cooking liquid. Add chicken and reserved liquid back into the inner pot or a large mixing bowl and shred with two forks or a handheld mixer on medium speed. You can also shred in a stand mixer on low speed.
Nutrition
Calories: 141kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 72mg | Sodium: 519mg | Potassium: 446mg | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 35IU | Vitamin C: 3.6mg | Calcium: 10mg | Iron: 0.5mg
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
Diet Gluten Free, Low Fat
Justin
This is the best recipe for instant pot chicken breasts. We use this recipe and drain them up for whatever flavor profile we want. Add fajita seasoning or Italian seasoning or Chinese seasonings or curry or whatever. The only thing I found off, for me, is that our grocery stores sell chicken breasts that are about a pound each. 5 lbs of chicken in 5 breasts. The recipe is easy enough to scale up, but 8 oz chicken breasts, from my experience, must be half breasts.
Mary
Not having pineapple juice on hand, I cooked my chicken breasts in chicken stock. Now I cannot get the chicken smell out of the lid's seal. Any suggestions?
Kristen Chidsey
Hi Mary! I would try to soak your seal in hot water mixed with 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1/4 cup of white vinegar. A denture cleaning tab works well too.
Heather Felkins
Will is be good with pineapple slices on top?
Kristen Chidsey
Hi Heather! I think adding fresh (or canned) pineapple slices after pressure cooking would be delicous. To pressure cook the pineapple, it may have an undesired texture.
Christine
This is a great , easy recipe. I made it once, and I'm making it again tonight. The chicken was very moist.
Kristen Chidsey
Wonderful! Thank you for sharing, Christine.
Alicia
I've made this recipe three times so far. The chicken comes out so tender! I've just got a bit of a curiosity I'm hoping you can help with. The first (with my Butcher Box chicken 3-pack - about 3 lbs.) came out perfect at 7 minutes. The second two batches that I did (using Costco Organic 3-pack - about 5 lbs.) both refused to come to pressure until I took everything out and added the trivet. It wasn't a big deal as I was just meal prepping for freezer lunches, but I'm wondering if you have any insight. Both times when I unloaded it (after it refused to come to pressure) the bottom pieces of chicken were browned. Wondering if adding the broth (I was out of juice) first would have made a difference or if I need to increase the liquid for a higher quantity of chicken. Any thoughts?
Kristen Chidsey
Hi Alicia! Was your Costco chicken frozen? 5 pounds of frozen meat would significantly cool the broth/juice and take longer to come to pressure, which may have been the issue. Also, did you increase the liquid? Or it could be that 5 pounds was too much for your Instant Pot (likely if you have a 6 quart) I hope that helps.
Jess
Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I want to make 12 pounds of chicken breast in my 8 qt instant pot. Do I scale all the ingredients but keep the cook time still the same, even though I’m making so much?
Kristen Chidsey
Hi Jess! That is a lot of chicken 😊 I have never attempted to prepare quite that much myself, but typically you scale the ingredients and leave the cooking time the same. I would start there. If your chicken is not cooked after a FULL natural pressure release, cook for an additional minute with another NPR. It is better to have to cook again then have overcooked chicken.
Sarah
Should the chicken be covered with liquid all the way?
Kristen Chidsey
It does not have to be 🙂
Wil
Thanks for this tip!
Can the leftover liquid be used as a broth for other recipes?
Kristen Chidsey
Absolutely!
Suzanne Steffy
Wonderfu lRecipe!
Please do not shred anything in the Instant Pot with a metal object.. The pots are stainless steel and if you use metal objects to shred anything it will scratch the stainless steel. I use bamboo or silicon utensils in my inner pot.
4.78 from 186 votes (107 ratings without comment)
