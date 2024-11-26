Instant Pot Chicken Breast (2024)

Determining Cook Time: You determine the cooking time for Instant Pot Chicken Breasts based on the size of individual breasts, not the total weight. Keep in mind it is best to cook chicken breasts that are approximately the same weight, so they all cook up evenly.

What if Chicken is Not Cooked? Chicken needs to reach 165 degrees F to be safe to eat. If the chicken is not at least 162 degrees F after pressure cooking, place the lid back on the pressure cooker and set the cooking time for 1-3 minutes based on how many degrees it needs to raise. Keep in mind that your chicken will rise a few degrees as it rests.

Pineapple Juice: Use canned, not refrigerated, pineapple juice for best results. If you don't have pineapple juice, use chicken broth/stock.

Seasoning: You may want to decrease the salt to 1 teaspoon if using chicken broth, as it is already salted. You can also opt to season the chicken breast with Seasoned Salt, Taco Seasoning, or simply salt and pepper if desired. You can also use 1 teaspoon garlic powder in place of minced garlic.

Storage: Keep the chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days. Or freeze in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months.

For Shredded Chicken: Prepare chicken as the recipe directs above. Once cook time has elapsed and pressure has been released naturally for at least 10 minutes, remove the cooked chicken breast from the instant pot and drain off all but ½ cooking liquid. Add chicken and reserved liquid back into the inner pot or a large mixing bowl and shred with two forks or a handheld mixer on medium speed. You can also shred in a stand mixer on low speed.