Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (2024)

Table of Contents
Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo Pin This Recipe RESOURCES TO MAKE Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo Recipe and More More Dinner My Instant Pot Cookbook is Here! Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply References

by Sandy 189 Comments

Jump to Recipe

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo, with chicken, or without, is a dump it all in and push start type of recipe. Pressure cooker Fettuccine Alfredo is creamy, rich, and delicious one-pot, easy pasta dinner!

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (1)

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo

I have made my share of Fettuccine Alfredo meals on the stove top. There is nothing like it. But if you want to make it one-pot style in your pressure cooker, then my Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo recipe is a great recipe to try. You can even add chicken.

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (2)

Paul loves Fettuccine Alfredo, and orders it pretty much every time we go out to dinner, if it is on the menu. I like the option of making it for him at home, as it is so much cheaper, and maybe he will want to try something else. Doubtful!

If you want to add chicken, just lay the chicken pieces over the noodles and season them, and away you go.

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (3)

The pasta will look a little watery when you first open the pot, but let it sit a few minutes and soak up the sauce. It will thicken as it cools as well.

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (4)
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
Instant Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta
Instant Pot Creamy Garlic Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Instant Pot Spaghetti

Watch me make Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken:

Pin This Recipe

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (5)

If you make this delicious pressure cooker fettuccine Alfredo, please let me know! Leave a comment with a star rating below. I'd like to know how you liked it!

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (6)

4.91 from 65 votes

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (7)

Print

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, or without, is a dump it all in and push start type of recipe.

Course:Dinner

Cuisine:Italian

Keyword:pressure cooker fettuccine alfredo

Servings: 4 - 5

Calories: 407 kcal

Author: Sandy Clifton

Ingredients

  • 3TbspButter,cut in a few small pieces
  • 4lg clovesGarlic,pressed/minced (or 1 ½ tsp Garlic Powder)
  • 2cupsChicken Broth,low sodium
  • 1 ¼cupsHeavy Cream,divided
  • ½tspSalt(or more to taste)
  • ½tspPepper
  • 8ozFettuccine Noodles,broken in half (weigh the pasta if you can)
  • 1lbChicken Breasts, uncookedcut in half crossways (chicken is optional)
  • 1cupParmesan Cheese,grated

Instructions

  1. Place the butter and garlic in the pot.

  2. Pour in the chicken broth and 1 cup of the heavy cream.

  3. Sprinkle in the fettuccine noodles, in a random pattern, and gently press them down.

  4. If Adding Chicken: Add the chicken, and space evenly over the noodles. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.

  5. Press down on the mixture to submerge as many of the noodle as possible. Then place the lid on the pot, lock in place, and set the steam release knob to Sealing position.

  6. Press the Pressure Cook/Manual button or dial, then the +/- to select 6 minutes (7 minutes for a softer noodle). After the cook cycle has finished, let the pot sit undisturbed for 5 minutes (5 minute natural release).

  7. Manually release the remaining pressure in short bursts so no sauce spews out with the steam. When the pin in the lid drops, Carefully open the lid.

  8. Remove the chicken and give the pasta mixture a good stir. It may be a little soupy, but it will thicken up.

  9. Shred the chicken and add back into the pot.

  10. Add the grated parmesan and stir it in. If it's still a little too thin, just add a little more parmesan. If too thick, add the reserved heavy cream.

    See Also
    Roasted Frozen Broccoli

  11. Place the lid back on, vented, and let the pasta sit for a few minutes to thicken up.

  12. Serve with some nice bread and a salad.

RESOURCES TO MAKE Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo Recipe and More

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

More Dinner

  • Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
  • Slow Cooker Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze
  • Shakshuka - Eggs in Purgatory
  • Instant Pot Mississippi Chicken

My Instant Pot Cookbook is Here!

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (12)

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Mary

    Would make this a minimum of monthly but at our busiest has been on a weekly basis! Easy, tasty, quick!

    Reply

  2. Amy Armstrong

    Incredible!! Tasted like it was from a fancy restaurant

    Reply

    • JOHN E HUBBS

      Wow, this was really good. I never leave reviews but this was an awesome hit with me and family. I made this exactly as instructed. A nine out of ten for this Chicken Alfredo recipe.

      Reply

  3. Chris

    Probably our favorite family meal in the instapot. We love to do it when we have people over as well.

    Reply

  4. Dagmar

    Delicious recipe! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply

  5. Sandy

    I'm trying the Alfredo recipe. I'm looking forward to it.

    Reply

  6. Toby Booker

    So good! My wife is gluten free so I used gluten free noodles and used the 7 minute setting because they usually take longer to get soft. Also made 1-1/2 times the recipe to be able to use a whole 12oz. box of noodles.

    Reply

  7. Brad

    I've been looking for a quick classic that can satisfy the family, and this surely does! Two thumbs up!!

    Reply

« Older Comments

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (2024)

References

Top Articles
Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa – The Tiktok Star Who Got Depressed after Botched Surgery
Jailyne Ojeda's Plastic Surgery - The Complete Breakdown
Jailyne Ojeda Discusses The Controversy Surrounding Her Plastic Surgeries 
Latest Posts
Jailyne Ojeda addresses dispute over her plastic surgery
Who Is Jailyne Ojeda? Her Plastic Surgery, Depression, Boyfriend, and More
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 6124

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.