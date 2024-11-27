Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (2024)

by Sandy 189 Comments
Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo, with chicken, or without, is a dump it all in and push start type of recipe. Pressure cooker Fettuccine Alfredo is creamy, rich, and delicious one-pot, easy pasta dinner!
Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo
I have made my share of Fettuccine Alfredo meals on the stove top. There is nothing like it. But if you want to make it one-pot style in your pressure cooker, then my Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo recipe is a great recipe to try. You can even add chicken.
Paul loves Fettuccine Alfredo, and orders it pretty much every time we go out to dinner, if it is on the menu. I like the option of making it for him at home, as it is so much cheaper, and maybe he will want to try something else. Doubtful!
If you want to add chicken, just lay the chicken pieces over the noodles and season them, and away you go.
The pasta will look a little watery when you first open the pot, but let it sit a few minutes and soak up the sauce. It will thicken as it cools as well.
Watch me make Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken:
If you make this delicious pressure cooker fettuccine Alfredo, please let me know! Leave a comment with a star rating below. I'd like to know how you liked it!
4.91 from 65 votes
Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
6 mins
Total Time
26 mins
Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, or without, is a dump it all in and push start type of recipe.
Course:Dinner
Cuisine:Italian
Keyword:pressure cooker fettuccine alfredo
Servings: 4 - 5
Calories: 407 kcal
Author: Sandy Clifton
Ingredients
- 3TbspButter,cut in a few small pieces
- 4lg clovesGarlic,pressed/minced (or 1 ½ tsp Garlic Powder)
- 2cupsChicken Broth,low sodium
- 1 ¼cupsHeavy Cream,divided
- ½tspSalt(or more to taste)
- ½tspPepper
- 8ozFettuccine Noodles,broken in half (weigh the pasta if you can)
- 1lbChicken Breasts, uncookedcut in half crossways (chicken is optional)
- 1cupParmesan Cheese,grated
Instructions
Place the butter and garlic in the pot.
Pour in the chicken broth and 1 cup of the heavy cream.
Sprinkle in the fettuccine noodles, in a random pattern, and gently press them down.
If Adding Chicken: Add the chicken, and space evenly over the noodles. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.
Press down on the mixture to submerge as many of the noodle as possible. Then place the lid on the pot, lock in place, and set the steam release knob to Sealing position.
Press the Pressure Cook/Manual button or dial, then the +/- to select 6 minutes (7 minutes for a softer noodle). After the cook cycle has finished, let the pot sit undisturbed for 5 minutes (5 minute natural release).
Manually release the remaining pressure in short bursts so no sauce spews out with the steam. When the pin in the lid drops, Carefully open the lid.
Remove the chicken and give the pasta mixture a good stir. It may be a little soupy, but it will thicken up.
Shred the chicken and add back into the pot.
Add the grated parmesan and stir it in. If it's still a little too thin, just add a little more parmesan. If too thick, add the reserved heavy cream.See AlsoRoasted Frozen Broccoli
Place the lid back on, vented, and let the pasta sit for a few minutes to thicken up.
Serve with some nice bread and a salad.
RESOURCES TO MAKE Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo Recipe and More
Mary
Would make this a minimum of monthly but at our busiest has been on a weekly basis! Easy, tasty, quick!
Amy Armstrong
Incredible!! Tasted like it was from a fancy restaurant
JOHN E HUBBS
Wow, this was really good. I never leave reviews but this was an awesome hit with me and family. I made this exactly as instructed. A nine out of ten for this Chicken Alfredo recipe.
Chris
Probably our favorite family meal in the instapot. We love to do it when we have people over as well.
Dagmar
Delicious recipe! Thank you for sharing.
Sandy
I'm trying the Alfredo recipe. I'm looking forward to it.
Toby Booker
So good! My wife is gluten free so I used gluten free noodles and used the 7 minute setting because they usually take longer to get soft. Also made 1-1/2 times the recipe to be able to use a whole 12oz. box of noodles.
Brad
I've been looking for a quick classic that can satisfy the family, and this surely does! Two thumbs up!!
