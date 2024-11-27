Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo - Simply Happy Foodie (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo, with chicken, or without, is a dump it all in and push start type of recipe. Pressure cooker Fettuccine Alfredo is creamy, rich, and delicious one-pot, easy pasta dinner!

Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo I have made my share of Fettuccine Alfredo meals on the stove top. There is nothing like it. But if you want to make it one-pot style in your pressure cooker, then my Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo recipe is a great recipe to try. You can even add chicken.

Paul loves Fettuccine Alfredo, and orders it pretty much every time we go out to dinner, if it is on the menu. I like the option of making it for him at home, as it is so much cheaper, and maybe he will want to try something else. Doubtful!

If you want to add chicken, just lay the chicken pieces over the noodles and season them, and away you go.

The pasta will look a little watery when you first open the pot, but let it sit a few minutes and soak up the sauce. It will thicken as it cools as well.



Watch me make Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken:



4.91 from 65 votes Print Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 6 mins Total Time 26 mins Instant Pot Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, or without, is a dump it all in and push start type of recipe. Course:Dinner Cuisine:Italian Keyword:pressure cooker fettuccine alfredo Servings: 4 - 5 Calories: 407 kcal Author: Sandy Clifton Ingredients 3 Tbsp Butter, cut in a few small pieces

4 lg cloves Garlic, pressed/minced (or 1 ½ tsp Garlic Powder)

2 cups Chicken Broth, low sodium

1 ¼ cups Heavy Cream, divided

½ tsp Salt (or more to taste)

½ tsp Pepper

8 oz Fettuccine Noodles, broken in half (weigh the pasta if you can)

1 lb Chicken Breasts, uncooked cut in half crossways (chicken is optional)

1 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated Instructions Place the butter and garlic in the pot. Pour in the chicken broth and 1 cup of the heavy cream. Sprinkle in the fettuccine noodles, in a random pattern, and gently press them down. If Adding Chicken: Add the chicken, and space evenly over the noodles. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Press down on the mixture to submerge as many of the noodle as possible. Then place the lid on the pot, lock in place, and set the steam release knob to Sealing position. Press the Pressure Cook/Manual button or dial, then the +/- to select 6 minutes (7 minutes for a softer noodle). After the cook cycle has finished, let the pot sit undisturbed for 5 minutes (5 minute natural release). Manually release the remaining pressure in short bursts so no sauce spews out with the steam. When the pin in the lid drops, Carefully open the lid. Remove the chicken and give the pasta mixture a good stir. It may be a little soupy, but it will thicken up. Shred the chicken and add back into the pot. Add the grated parmesan and stir it in. If it's still a little too thin, just add a little more parmesan. If too thick, add the reserved heavy cream. See Also Roasted Frozen Broccoli Place the lid back on, vented, and let the pasta sit for a few minutes to thicken up. Serve with some nice bread and a salad.