Instant Pot Rice Recipe (Beef Plov) (2024)

This Instant Pot Rice recipe is a healthier, juicier and flavor packed rice pilaf called plov. It all comes together in 1 pot (the instant pot!) and you won’t believe how quick and easy this is.

Traditionally, beef plov is made with white rice, but we used a brown rice which was perfect for the instant pot because it doesn’t get mushy while the beef becomes melt-in-your mouth tender. Brown rice is also way healthier and your hungry people may not even realize it is brown rice. It works so well in this recipe!

Watch How to Make Instant Pot Rice Beef Plov:



My husband gave me this Instant Pot for Christmas and I am already completely smitten with it! If you own an instant pot, chances are you are obsessed with it also. Let me know about your favorite instant pot recipes in a comment below. I’m so excited to put this amazing little pot to work!

Ingredients for Instant Pot Rice Beef Plov:

*TIPS FOR SUCCESS: We used organic short grain brown rice (I buy the “Lundberg” brand bag sold in Costco). DO NOT USE quick cooking rice, parboiled or white rice – these would all need modifications in timing and water. Use a standard measuring cup or a kitchen scale to measure the rice (not the measuring cup that comes with your instant pot).

If you don’t own an instant pot yet, you can still make beef plov on the stovetop with this recipe and check out the creative grain we used in this newer version – wildly delicious!!

⬇Print-Friendly Instant Pot Rice (Beef Plov):

Instant Pot Rice (Beef Plov) 4.86 from 292 votes Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com Making beef plov in an instant pot is so quick and easy and using brown rice is genius. This Instant Pot Rice recipe is a healthier, juicier and flavor packed version of beef plov. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 30 minutes mins Total Time: 50 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 8 as a side dish 2 1/2 cups short grain brown rice , 500 grams, rinsed and drained*

, 1 lb beef chuck or beef stew meat , cut into 3/4" pieces**

, 4 Tbsp olive oil

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 large onion , diced

, 3 large carrots , thickly julienned

, 3 cups 720 ml very warm water

1 Tbsp salt we used fine sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground paprika

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1 whole head garlic , unpeeled, cut in half crosswise. Instructions Rinse and drain rice and set aside. Set Instant pot to sauté on high heat (push sauté twice to switch to high heat) and add 4 Tbsp olive oil. Once oil is hot (but not smoking), add beef in a single layer and sauté until lightly browned (5 min), stirring occasionally.

Add 4 Tbsp butter and chopped onion and stir 3 minutes until softened.

Add julienned carrots along with all seasonings (1 Tbsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp coriander) and sauté 5 minutes until softened, stirring occasionally.

Spread rice evenly over the top (do not stir). Push garlic halves cut-side-down, halfway into the rice. Pour very warm (or hot) water directly over the garlic cloves so you don't disturb the rice. Use the back of a wooden spoon to poke 5-7 holes through the rice to the bottom of the pot (this helps disburse flavor).

Cover and cook on high pressure 30 min (I used the "Multigrain" setting). Let instant pot rest and naturally depressurize 10 min before switching to the venting position to release steam. Make sure the steam is fully released and the pressure valve has floated down before opening the pot.

Remove garlic and set aside. Stir rice well to combine ingredients. We squeeze the garlic cloves back into the pot because they are melt-in-your mouth delicious. Notes *We used organic short grain brown rice (I buy the bag sold in Costco)

**The meat will brown easier if you leave it at room temperature 30 minutes before starting to cook it. Nutrition Per Serving 502kcal Calories60g Carbs21g Protein19g Fat6g Saturated Fat59mg Cholesterol917mg Sodium417mg Potassium3g Fiber1g Sugar4070IU Vitamin A2.7mg Vitamin C43mg Calcium2.9mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

This instant pot plov also reheats really well on a skillet the next day so leftovers are a great thing!

Have you gotten on the instant pot wagon? It was actually this recipe that made me fall in love with my Instant pot (ahem 2 hours instead of 15 hours? YES!!!).

What is your favorite recipe to cook in the Instant Pot? I am always looking for new ideas. Thanks in advance my friends. I always love hearing from you :).