Is Laura Coates Married? Learn her Relationship History! - Featured Biography (2024)

Laura Coates is a popular face of American television and radio shows. She is best recognized as an attorney and legal analyst for CNN. Further, the audience loves the media personality for her excellent skills in covering TV networks and radio programs. She is undoubtedly one of the strongest and most inspiring women on television, but do you know how her personal life behind the camera is?

Is Coates married? Who is her husband? How many kids does the TV personality share with her better half? Here below, we have collected some information to answer all these queries. Further, we will also disclose her married life and relationship history. Scroll down to find out whether Coates is still married.

What Is Laura Coates’ Relationship Status? Married or Dating?

The American legal analyst Coates is currently married to her husband, Dale Gordon, as per some online closets. The duo reportedly tied the knot in July 2014 after being in a dating relationship for some time. However, there is no information about their first meeting and marriage events. Maintaining a low-key profile, the TV personality hasn’t revealed anything about the duo’s love story and marriage.

Also, there is no information about her husband’s profession and personal life. The celebrity husband was mistaken as an actor for some time; however, there is no official information on Gordon. The couple was rumoured to meet in their high school and started their romantic relationship.

Further, the married duo barely appears on media platforms. The American news reporter has professional ethics, which she maintains up to reasonable limits; also, she doesn’t like to talk about her love life. She doesn’t prefer to flaunt her relationship much in the media. Also, the love birds haven’t created buzz for their bitter relationship or relationship complications. They seem to have a sound and successful marriage relationship.

Coates Is Blessed with Two Kids, a Son and a Daughter

The CNN Tonight alum is a mother of two adorable kids, a son and a daughter. Her son was born in 2013, and she gave birth to her daughter later. Her baby papa is none other than her better half, Dale Gordon. The duo has managed to live a comfortable life with their kids. They have a happy family life and currently reside in Washington, DC. The married couple lives a blissful life with their kids just like another American couple Faune Chambers and Fonzworth Bentley do.

Is Laura Coates Married? Learn her Relationship History! - Featured Biography (2)

Besides them, the duo doesn’t have other children not from their past relationships also. Until now, the married duo seems happy with their kids. Coates often shares pictures of her children on her social media pages, but she covers their faces and doesn’t allow them to be in public. She is concerned about her kids and their studies.

According to leedaily, Laura is rumoured to be pregnant with her third child. A video that she posted in 2022 featured a change in her body, and many of her followers assumed that she might be pregnant.

Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband

Let’s Get to Know About Laura Coates’ Social Life

The American author hasn’t created buzz for her extramarital affairs or relationship complications with her husband. Also, there is no data on her previous relationships and dating life. It seems like Coates was neither engaged nor married before. Further, she has a strong bond with her friends and co-workers. Being a media person, she has a high professional behaviour and is seen as more dedicated to her career.

The mother of two uses Instagram and Twitter to share a glimpse of her personal and professional life. However, the news reporter is not much active on social media pages. Coates has an Instagram account with the username @thelauracoates where she has more than 75k followers. We can also see her on her Twitter account @thelauracoates.

Her social media accounts are flooded with a glimpse of her news and TV programs. She has shared photos and videos of her newsroom. Further, the media personality barely shares about her family life. She doesn’t want her family life to be overexposed on media platforms.

Net Worth and Earning Details: Tv Shows

Coates herself hasn’t revealed anything about her net worth and earnings; however, the news personality is estimated to have around $1.5 Million. Her major income source is her TV career as a news analyst. The average salary of an American legal analyst is approximately $60 thousand, and the mother of two might be earning the same. Besides, she makes good money from her involvement in writing, radio programs and from her chat shows.

Is Laura Coates Married? Learn her Relationship History! - Featured Biography (3)

Also, the American citizen might earn a decent amount from her appearance in different shows, events and magazine photoshoots. She has TV credits like CNN Tonight, The Situation Room, CNN Newsroom, New Day, WGN Morning News, Red Table Talk, Cuomo Prime Time, Amanpour & Company, Inside Politics, CNN Right Now, Tamron Hall and more. She is one of the famous tv personalities and public speakers who is honoured for her talents.

Coates is still actively working in the news and journalism field and is earning good money like Barbara Bermudo. Besides all of this, she is also a teacher at the University of George Washington University School of Law.

On the other hand, her husband hasn’t revealed his exact profession and net worth details; however, Gordon is estimated to have good fortune. The CNN news analyst undoubtedly lives a quality life with her million-dollar net worth in Washington, DC.

Wiki/ Bio

The CNN legal analyst Coates was introduced to the world on the 11th of July, 1980 and was raised in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her parents, Norman Coates and Martha Yarboro Coates, always encourage her to pursue her dreams.

She received BA from the Princenton school of public and International Affairs in 2001. Similarly, she received a Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 2005 from the University of Minnesota Law School.

If you want to read more about other celebrities, then keep visiting our page featured biography.

Is Laura Coates Married? Learn her Relationship History? ›

Attorney Laura Coates serves as CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, which airs weeknights at 11 pm ET. She has been married to Dale Gordon for nearly 15 years. The couple wed in 2010, and according to People, Coates called their relationship "authentic."

Is Laura Coates married? ›

Last year she wrote Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight For Fairness about her experience as a black female federal prosecutor. She lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband and two children.

Who is Laura Coates's husband Wikipedia? ›

Laura Coates
Occupation(s)Attorney, News anchor, legal analyst, radio host, educator
Known forCNN analyst
SpouseDale Gordon ​ ( m. 2010)​
Children2
3 more rows

Does Laura Coates have a law degree? ›

Laura Coates is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and the University of Minnesota Law School. She is a Lecturer of Law at George Washington University Law School.

What is Laura Coates doing? ›

About. Laura Coates is CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, airing weeknights at 11pmET. The show showcases the day's most interesting stories with smart, provocative, and thoughtful analysis, while leveraging Coates' significant experience as a prosecutor and relentless pursuit of the facts.

Where did Laura Coates go to college? ›

A native of St. Paul, Coates began her legal career in private practice in Minnesota and New York after graduating from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

Where does Laura Coates work? ›

Laura Coates is a CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst, SiriusXM Talk Show Host, and author who defines success on her own terms.

Who is Laura Bachelor husband? ›

Laura Byrne
EmployerKIIS Network
TelevisionThe Bachelor Australia Dancing with the Stars Australia
SpouseMatty Johnson ​ ( m. 2022)​
Children2
4 more rows

Where does Laura Farms live? ›

Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura Farms, has gained half a billion views of her farm videos across various social media platforms.

Is Laura on Shark Tank married? ›

While she's made a name for herself throughout her time on the reality show, she's been lucky to have her husband Daniel "Dan" Greiner at her side to celebrate her ongoing success.

Is Laura Coates getting her own show on CNN? ›

Laura Coates is finally getting her own show. The St. Paul native will host "Laura Coates Live" from 10-11 p.m. weekdays on CNN. Coates is the network's chief legal analyst and previously served as an interim host on "CNN Tonight."

Who is the richest person with law degree? ›

The World's Richest and Most Influential Attorneys
  Wichai Thongtang — $1.8 Billion.
  Charlie Munger — $1.6 Billion.
  Bill Neukom — $850 Million.
  Judge Judy (Judith Sheindlin) — $440 Million.
  Robert Shapiro — $120 Million.
  Willie E.
  John Branca — $100 Million.
  Roy Black — $65 Million.
Jan 4, 2024

What is the hardest law degree to get? ›

The hardest law school to get into is Yale Law School, with an acceptance rate of 5.5%. Followed by: Stanford Law School: 7% acceptance rate. The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School: 3.8% acceptance rate.

How many children does Laura Coats have? ›

Coates, who is based in Washington D.C., is a married working mother of two elementary school-aged children, a boy and girl, and when she's not handling her professional responsibilities, she's focused on being present for them.

How much do CNN hosts get paid? ›

While ZipRecruiter is seeing annual salaries as high as $88,000 and as low as $25,500, the majority of Cnn Anchor salaries currently range between $32,500 (25th percentile) to $46,000 (75th percentile) with top earners (90th percentile) making $59,500 annually across the United States.

Who is the black anchor woman on CNN? ›

CNN's Programming Changes Include Black Female Co-Anchor in Prime Time. In what is positioned as a way to build on its midterm elections coverage, CNN has named Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates as a co-anchor for the 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET time slot, from Oct.

Was Phyllis Coates married? ›

Coates was married four times: to TV director Richard L. Bare, whom she met on the McDoakes films (he went on to helm 166 episodes of Green Acres), musician Robert Nelms, Leave It to Beaver director Norman Tokar and Howard Press, a doctor. All four marriages ended in divorce.

Is Laura Wills still married? ›

Personal Life:Laura's family life plays a significant role in both her personal and professional narrative. She married Mark Willis in March 2015, and the couple was blessed with their first child, Mila, in 2016, followed by Anoushka Olympia in 2017.

Is Kim Coates still married? ›

Personal life. Coates (right) joins Theo Rossi and Dayton Callie on a USO visit to Southwest Asia. Coates has both Canadian and American citizenship. He lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife, Diana Chappell, and two children, Kyla and Brenna.

Who is Victoria Coates married to? ›

Personal life. Coates lives with her husband, George G. H. Coates Jr., a wine dealer and chair of the Commonwealth Foundation for Public Policy Alternatives, with their two children in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. They married while she was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

