IT'S HERE: VIA RAIL'S NEW FLEET ARRIVES IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO, MARKING FULL OPERATION IN THE QUÉBEC CITY - WINDSOR CORRIDOR (2024)

Highlights

IT'S HERE: VIA RAIL'S NEW FLEET ARRIVES IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO, MARKING FULL OPERATION IN THE QUÉBEC CITY - WINDSOR CORRIDOR (1)

  • Summer 2024: Commercial entry into service of the new trains in Southwestern Ontario

  • End of 2024: 63% of new trains in service in the Corridor

  • Summer 2025: Complete replacement of all the trains in the Corridor

LONDON, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) today highlighted the arrival of its new fleet in Southwestern Ontario (between London and Windsor) in the presence of more than fifty partners and stakeholders.The achievement of this major modernization milestone means that by the summer of 2025, the entire Québec City-Windsor corridor will be served by state-of-the-art, modern, accessible and environmentally friendly trains. The new trains will progressively replace the old fleet starting this summer, completely transforming the quality of service on VIA Rail trains for the coming decades.

"Our teams have been focused on modernizing our operations in the most densely populated region in the country," said Mario Péloquin, VIA Rail's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this important milestone, we are thrilled that Canadians throughout the entire Québec City-Windsor corridor will be able to enjoy an unparalleled and fully accessible travel experience. Our full roster of 32 new trains will be in service by the summer of 2025, which will mark the completion of this game-changing project for passenger rail in the Corridor."

Customers can visit ourwebsite to learn about the routes served by our new trains and all their features including redesigned ergonomic seats, large adjustable tray tables, braille and raised display, and large and fully accessible washrooms.

The arrival of these new, modern trains is also a great opportunity for businesses to integrate this mode of transport into their corporate practices for employee travel. It's a simple and easy policy to put in place that can have a major impact on an organization's environmental footprint. With improved ergonomics, greater stability, greater brightness and better connectivity, the train offers a high level of productivity on the move, as well as being the best choice for the environment.

"Since the spring, I have begun a tour of the country to present VIA Rail's new strategic plan, VIAction 2030. It's an opportunity to raise awareness among major decision makers. Their internal policies have a real impact, and encouraging their employees to take the train for business travel sends a strong signal that they are making a sustainable and responsible choice for future generations," concludes Mario Péloquin.

The media kit is available herehttps://bit.ly/4cDaMFi (pictures of both events will be added after they are held).

Quotes from our partners

"VIA Rail provides essential connections between our communities here in Southwestern Ontario. That's why the federal government is investing in the future of VIA Rail, with new train cars that are more accessible, more comfortable, and more reliable for Canadians and tourists."

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"London has a strong connection to VIA Rail. Our residents have been consistently advocating to me for robust regional connectivity that includes dependable and modern service. From significant improvements in our local VIA station, to the resumption of routes and commitment to reliable frequency, to the new state-of-the-art trains coming into service, the future is bright for local rail travel."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities

"VIA Rail's new expansion in Southwestern Ontario marks a pivotal development for regional connectivity and travel efficiency. The introduction of modern, fully accessible, state-of-the-art trains promises to enhance transportation options and comfort for the residents Windsor and visitors alike. This investment underscores VIA Rail's commitment to our community, aligning with the region's growing economic needs and demands. As a frequent user myself, I want to thank VIA Rail for bringing their new modernized fleet to Windsor."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and MP for Windsor –Tecumseh

"I am thrilled to welcome VIA's new Venture passenger train service to London. These state-of-the-art passenger trains will bring added comfort and reliability to the thousands of Londoners that depend on this safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible form of travel. Congratulations on this accomplishment and best wishes for every success during your roll out of the new fleet."

Josh Morgan, Mayor of London

"The City of Windsor has been identified as one of the fastest growing and most important communities to watch in Ontario and Canada. We are facing the evolving needs, opportunities and challenges that go hand in hand with incredible economic growth, creation of new jobs, and a rapidly growing population. As an international gateway between Canada and the United States, our community is a popular 'Two-Nation Destination' that draws many visitors to the area to experience some of what makes the Windsor-Essex region remarkable. VIA Rail is a long-time and valued community partner, and we appreciate their continuous work to help residents, visitors, and business community stakeholders get to and from Windsor in a fast, efficient, and comfortable way. The announcement of the arrival of this modern, fully accessible, state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly fleet of trains will have a big impact on our region and represents a significant cross-sectoral step forward for our economy. We thank VIA Rail for this investment, for being a strong partner, and for connecting folks to our community, as we continue Building Windsor's Future."

Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

Twitter@VIA_rail
Facebook:viarailcanada
Instagram:@viarailcanada
VIA: Le blogue

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

IT'S HERE: VIA RAIL'S NEW FLEET ARRIVES IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO, MARKING FULL OPERATION IN THE QUÉBEC CITY - WINDSOR CORRIDOR (2)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/27/c2428.html

IT'S HERE: VIA RAIL'S NEW FLEET ARRIVES IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO, MARKING FULL OPERATION IN THE QUÉBEC CITY - WINDSOR CORRIDOR (2024)

FAQs

What is the name of the passenger train company that travels throughout Canada? ›

Via Rail Canada Inc. As of December 2023, Via Rail operates 406 trains per week across eight Canadian provinces and 12,500 kilometres (7,800 mi) of track, 97 percent of which is owned and maintained by other railway companies, mostly by Canadian National Railway (CN).

Read On
How old are via rail trains? ›

RDC
TypeBuiltYears of service
RDC-11956–19581978–1990s
RDC-21956–19581978–present
RDC-419551978–present

Read More
How much does a cross Canada train trip cost? ›

Fares
One way per person in CAD inc taxEconomy Class reclining seatPrestige class sleeper***
Toronto to Vancouver (or vice versa):From $444From $4,655
Toronto to Winnipeg (or vice versa):From $218From $2,601
Toronto to Jasper (or vice versa):From $367From $3,507
2 more rows

Continue Reading
How much does it cost to ride a sleeper train in Canada? ›

Compare fares by class
ROUTES Fares valid for both directionsECONOMY CLASS Escape fareSLEEPER PLUS CLASS Cabin for two, fare per person
WINNIPEG—VANCOUVERSTARTING AT $322 *STARTING AT $1390
WINNIPEG—EDMONTONSTARTING AT $174 *STARTING AT $911
TORONTO—WINNIPEGSTARTING AT $254 *STARTING AT $1139
4 more rows

See Details
What is the Canadian version of Amtrak? ›

Similar to Amtrak, Via Rail is Canada's main railroad system and is one of the most accessible and popular ways to travel by train in Canada.

View Details
How much is the luxury Canadian sleeper train from Toronto to Vancouver? ›

The Toronto to Vancouver sleeper train cost depends on the train class you select and the date you choose to travel. Fares for a cabin for two in Sleeper Plus Class start at approximately $2000 per person. Fares for Prestige Class cabins start at approximately $5000 per person.

Read The Full Story
What is the famous train ride in Canada? ›

Discover what's waiting for you on your Rocky Mountaineer train journey. Can't decide which Rocky Mountaineer journey to take? Let us help you find the route that's right for you. Save on last minute Rockies to the Red Rocks journeys in 2024.

Learn More Now
Is there a train that goes all across Canada? ›

For travellers wondering if there is a cross Canada train, you're in luck. Not only does VIA Rail have a passenger train that travels between Toronto and Vancouver, you can take a connecting train to Montreal before heading to Halifax, making for a complete rail trip across Canada.

Read On

References

Top Articles
Activated Charcoal: Uses, Benefits, and Myths - GoodRx
Activated Charcoal: Learn About Side Effects
Classic Cars For Sale - the Best Used Car Search
Latest Posts
How To Purchase An 8 Carat Diamond Ring - Diamond Registry
Activated Charcoal: 15 Benefits & Uses for Health and Wellness
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5395

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.