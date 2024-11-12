Jabbawockeez's Profile, Net Worth, Age, Height, Relationships, FAQs (2024)

The Jabbawockeez are an American hip-hop dance crew that rose to prominence after winning America's Best Dance Crew's first season in 2008. Dancers Kevin "KB" Brewer and Joe Larot formed an innovative dance crew in San Diego, California, in 2003.
They competed in dance competitions with the intention of upsetting the current dance scene. They felt at the time that dance crews were clones of one another, that they were dancing to the "top" of the music rather than digging deep into it, so they set out to do something different. They demonstrated freestyle dance with Jabbawockeez, striking a balance between dancing to music and dancing as an artistic expression.
Phil "Swagger Boy" Tayag, Ben "B-Tek" Chung, Chris "Cristyle" Gatdula, Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio, and Jeff "Phi" Nguyen were all members of the Jabbawockeez by 2004. Tony "Transformer" Tran joined the crew in 2013. The Jabbawockeez do not have a group leader; choreography for their performances, as well as music and design choices, are made collectively.
Jabbawockeez's Career
The dancers began their performance while wearing ski masks and gloves. The mask and glove motif was chosen as a nod to the Medea Sirkas strutting crew of the 1970s. Gary "Gee One" Kendall and Randy "DJ Wish One" Bernal were both members of the San Francisco Bay Area MindTricks dance crew.
Joe Larot coined the name Jabbawockeez after the fantastical monster from Lewis Carroll's nonsense poem "Jabberwocky." The group eventually switched to their signature white masks and gloves, which fit their persona and image better. The Jabbawockeez added b-boys Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio and Chris "Cristyle" Gatdula to the group in San Diego thanks to Gary's connections.
Because of the show's crew member limits, the Jabbawockeez auditioned as a seven-member contingent for the first season of America's Best Dance Crew (ABDC). The ABDC group was supposed to consist of Gary Kendell, Phil Tayag, Kevin Brewer, Joe Larot, Rynan Paguio, Chris Gatdula, and Phi Nguyen. However, when Gary died that year, and Joe suffered a knee injury during the audition rounds, the group chose Ben Chung to replace Joe on the show, which left Gary's spot vacant, and the show continued with six members. They were eventually crowned the show's winners. The crew received $100,000 as a result of their victory (USD).
The Jabbawockeez have appeared in commercials for Pepsi, Ford, and Gatorade, as well as on Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Live with Regis and Kelly. They also appeared in Step Up 2 The Streets, released their own clothing line, and toured with New Kids on the Block and Jesse McCartney. Jabbawockeez opened the Battle of the VMAs ABDC special alongside the ABDC season two winner, Super Cr3w.
The company's official record label, JBWKZ Records, was founded to create and distribute their own music. JBWKZ Records was the first record label to create music specifically for dancers, making it the first of its kind. The Bangerz, a San Jose-based production group, were signed to the label in 2010. The production team formed a close bond with the crew and released their first joint single, "Robot Remains." The single quickly became one of the Jabbawockeez's most recognisable records, as it was closely associated with one of the dance crew's most memorable dance moves.
Jabbawockeez's Net Worth
As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jabbawockeez's net worth is estimated at $25 million as of December 2022. They earn their revenue by performing at various events and shows as well from the several social media platforms they’re active on.
As per SocialBlade, their YouTube channel earns an estimated amount of $1.1K - $17.3K per month and up to $13K - $207.5K per year. They earn an estimated amount of $5,545.5 - $9,242.5 and $5,700 - $9,500 from Instagram and TikTok, respectively, for each post.
Jabbawockeez's Personal Life
Kevin Brewer is a founding member of the dance crew. On December 19, 1976, he was born in Long Beach, California, United States of America. His nationality is American, his ethnicity is African-American, and he began dancing professionally in 1995. The dancer is married to Filipino-born Cherylynne Rubia-Brewer. The couple has four children.
Joe "Punkee" Larot is a member of the dance crew's founding members. On June 29, 1979, he was born in Sacramento, California, United States of America. He is married to Sofia Tabujara Larot outside of work. He has three children, one of which is a teenager.
Jeff "Phi" Nguyen was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America on September 15, 1981. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. He is of Filipino descent and of American nationality. He is the fourth and final child in a family of four.
Rynan Shawn Paguio, alias Kid Rainen, was born on March 26, 1981, in Inglewood, California, USA. Kid Rainen is the husband of Belle Abuyo, a talented breakdancer. The couple has a son together.
Jabbawockeez's Other Social Media Presence
Jabbawockeez are active on several social media platforms besides TikTok as on YouTube, they have more than 5.4 million subscribers with over 632 million views. They have an erratic upload schedule and generate hundreds of thousand of views regularly. They upload dance videos to several songs. On Instagram, Jabbawockees have over 2.8 million followers and 67 thousand average likes. They post pictures of the crew and dance videos. On Twitter, they have a following of over 346 thousand and get several likes and retweets.
Jabbawockeez's Popular TikToks
This TikTok is a clip from the RedBullCone performance of the group.
In this TikTok, a member of the Jabbawockeez dances to “I Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert.
This TikTok is a clip from the halftime performance of Jabbawockeez at the NBA finals 2022.
This video is a clip of a member of the crew using the duet feature with a clip of Doja Cat.
This TikTok is a clip from the performance of Jabbawockeez at the Pro Bowl halftime show.
FAQ's On Jabbawockeez
Q. Which Jabbawockeez member died?
A. Gary "Gee" Kendall, a crew member of the Jabbawockeez, passed away in 2007 due to pneumonia and meningitis.
Q. Who are the current Jabbawockeez members?
A. Kevin "Kb" Brewer, Joe "Punkee" Larot, Jeff "Phi" Nguyen, Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio, and Gavin "gavin2raw/spideyofsac" Paguio, TJ "true justice" Lewis, Kris "Jujubeatz" Mangonon, and Pecson are the current members of the group.
Q. Do the original Jabbawockeez still dance?
A. No, not including the original four members, Kevin Brewer, Joe Larot, Rynan Paguio, and Jeff Nguyen, there are currently 20 active Jabbawockeez dance crew members.
