Jabbawockeez's Profile, Net Worth, Age, Height, Relationships, FAQs (2024)

A. No, not including the original four members, Kevin Brewer, Joe Larot, Rynan Paguio, and Jeff Nguyen, there are currently 20 active Jabbawockeez dance crew members.

A. Kevin "Kb" Brewer, Joe "Punkee" Larot, Jeff "Phi" Nguyen, Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio, and Gavin "gavin2raw/spideyofsac" Paguio, TJ "true justice" Lewis, Kris "Jujubeatz" Mangonon, and Pecson are the current members of the group.

A. Gary "Gee" Kendall, a crew member of the Jabbawockeez, passed away in 2007 due to pneumonia and meningitis.

This TikTok is a clip from the performance of Jabbawockeez at the Pro Bowl halftime show.

This video is a clip of a member of the crew using the duet feature with a clip of Doja Cat.

This TikTok is a clip from the halftime performance of Jabbawockeez at the NBA finals 2022.

In this TikTok, a member of the Jabbawockeez dances to “I Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert.

This TikTok is a clip from the RedBullCone performance of the group.

Jabbawockeez are active on several social media platforms besides TikTok as on YouTube, they have more than 5.4 million subscribers with over 632 million views. They have an erratic upload schedule and generate hundreds of thousand of views regularly. They upload dance videos to several songs. On Instagram, Jabbawockees have over 2.8 million followers and 67 thousand average likes. They post pictures of the crew and dance videos. On Twitter, they have a following of over 346 thousand and get several likes and retweets.

Rynan Shawn Paguio, alias Kid Rainen, was born on March 26, 1981, in Inglewood, California, USA. Kid Rainen is the husband of Belle Abuyo, a talented breakdancer. The couple has a son together.

Jeff "Phi" Nguyen was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America on September 15, 1981. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. He is of Filipino descent and of American nationality. He is the fourth and final child in a family of four.

Joe "Punkee" Larot is a member of the dance crew's founding members. On June 29, 1979, he was born in Sacramento, California, United States of America. He is married to Sofia Tabujara Larot outside of work. He has three children, one of which is a teenager.

Kevin Brewer is a founding member of the dance crew. On December 19, 1976, he was born in Long Beach, California, United States of America. His nationality is American, his ethnicity is African-American, and he began dancing professionally in 1995. The dancer is married to Filipino-born Cherylynne Rubia-Brewer. The couple has four children.

As per SocialBlade, their YouTube channel earns an estimated amount of $1.1K - $17.3K per month and up to $13K - $207.5K per year. They earn an estimated amount of $5,545.5 - $9,242.5 and $5,700 - $9,500 from Instagram and TikTok, respectively, for each post.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jabbawockeez's net worth is estimated at $25 million as of December 2022. They earn their revenue by performing at various events and shows as well from the several social media platforms they’re active on.

The company's official record label, JBWKZ Records, was founded to create and distribute their own music. JBWKZ Records was the first record label to create music specifically for dancers, making it the first of its kind. The Bangerz, a San Jose-based production group, were signed to the label in 2010. The production team formed a close bond with the crew and released their first joint single, "Robot Remains." The single quickly became one of the Jabbawockeez's most recognisable records, as it was closely associated with one of the dance crew's most memorable dance moves.

The Jabbawockeez have appeared in commercials for Pepsi, Ford, and Gatorade, as well as on Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Live with Regis and Kelly. They also appeared in Step Up 2 The Streets, released their own clothing line, and toured with New Kids on the Block and Jesse McCartney. Jabbawockeez opened the Battle of the VMAs ABDC special alongside the ABDC season two winner, Super Cr3w.

Because of the show's crew member limits, the Jabbawockeez auditioned as a seven-member contingent for the first season of America's Best Dance Crew (ABDC). The ABDC group was supposed to consist of Gary Kendell, Phil Tayag, Kevin Brewer, Joe Larot, Rynan Paguio, Chris Gatdula, and Phi Nguyen. However, when Gary died that year, and Joe suffered a knee injury during the audition rounds, the group chose Ben Chung to replace Joe on the show, which left Gary's spot vacant, and the show continued with six members. They were eventually crowned the show's winners. The crew received $100,000 as a result of their victory (USD).

Joe Larot coined the name Jabbawockeez after the fantastical monster from Lewis Carroll's nonsense poem "Jabberwocky." The group eventually switched to their signature white masks and gloves, which fit their persona and image better. The Jabbawockeez added b-boys Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio and Chris "Cristyle" Gatdula to the group in San Diego thanks to Gary's connections.

The dancers began their performance while wearing ski masks and gloves. The mask and glove motif was chosen as a nod to the Medea Sirkas strutting crew of the 1970s. Gary "Gee One" Kendall and Randy "DJ Wish One" Bernal were both members of the San Francisco Bay Area MindTricks dance crew.

Phil "Swagger Boy" Tayag, Ben "B-Tek" Chung, Chris "Cristyle" Gatdula, Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio, and Jeff "Phi" Nguyen were all members of the Jabbawockeez by 2004. Tony "Transformer" Tran joined the crew in 2013. The Jabbawockeez do not have a group leader; choreography for their performances, as well as music and design choices, are made collectively.

They competed in dance competitions with the intention of upsetting the current dance scene. They felt at the time that dance crews were clones of one another, that they were dancing to the "top" of the music rather than digging deep into it, so they set out to do something different. They demonstrated freestyle dance with Jabbawockeez, striking a balance between dancing to music and dancing as an artistic expression.

The Jabbawockeez are an American hip-hop dance crew that rose to prominence after winning America's Best Dance Crew's first season in 2008. Dancers Kevin "KB" Brewer and Joe Larot formed an innovative dance crew in San Diego, California, in 2003.

FAQs

Ariah Tsukada-Aka has known she wanted to join the Jabbawockeez since she was 3, when she first saw the group on “America's Best Dance Crew” Season 1.

They always perform wearing masks and white gloves and all Jabawockeez members must be at least 6 feet tall in order to join the group. Phil "Swaggerboy" Tayag, Kevin "KB" Brewer, and Joe "Punkee" Larot began performing as a trio called "Three Musky" in Sacramento, California while wearing white masks and gloves.

Masks aside, the crew embraces their ethnic backgrounds (seven members are Asian American, including Filipino American, Korean American and Vietnamese American; one is African American and two are Mexican American).

Around 2014 was where I felt like I had to get back to my roots back home in LA. I thought about it for a good while and then talked to the guys in the crew, and they totally supported it. I made the decision in 2014 to move back to LA.

The Jabbawockeez's road to Vegas is a story of triumph rooted in tragedy: The initial goal came from former Jabbawockee Gary “Gee” Kendall, who passed away in 2007 after a battle with pneumonia and meningitis.

Sylvie Guillem – $850,000 + per year



Sylvie Guillem is the highest paid female ballet dancer in the world today, at 48 years old. She hasn't slowed down in later years; continuing an enormously successful career, Sylvie is selling out theatres all over, and has been since the mid-80's.

The name Jabbawockeez is derived from Lewis Carroll's poem Jabberwocky, in which the titular character is a dragon that roamed the “tulgey wood” in the children's story Through the Looking-Glass.

Originally, the ABDC group was supposed to consist of Gary Kendell, Phil Tayag, Kevin Brewer, Joe Larot, Rynan Paguio, Chris Gatdula, and Phi Nguyen; however, when Gary died that year, and Joe suffered a knee injury during the audition rounds, the group chose Ben Chung to replace Joe on the show and left Gary's spot ...

Jabbawockeez is the one to see! My 6-year-old had a grin ear-to-ear throughout the show, and that alone is worth it to me. My 8-year-old thought it was enjoyable, too! Evening entertainment that's great for the entire family is sometimes challenging in Vegas, so this show shines through.

The seeds of that remarkable success were sown in 2003, when the Jabbawockeez founding members, Kevin Brewer (called KB) and Joe Larot (Punkee), began reaching out to like-minded dance friends in the Southern California hip-hop community.

For example, the Jabbawockeez lost because the judges were looking for "something new" since the Jabbawockeez have such a successful past and diverse portfolio. However, other dancers were scored off of how well they performed at the duel in question and not judged against their past.

Jabbawockeez's roots reach back to 2003 in San Diego, where the group was established by Joe Larot, Kevin Brewer, and Phil Tayag, per the group's bio.

His spirit is very much alive onstage, paid tribute to with love at every performance. The anonymity of the masks makes it easy to imagine him being up there among his disciples, who are now mentors to a new generation of Jabbawockeez and inspirations to fans who discovered them after ABDC.

ABOUT PHIL TAYAG:



Since his time with the masked dance crew, he's evolved into become a Creative Director and choreographer for Bruno Mars, performing at major events like the GRAMMYS, Superbowl with Beyonce & classic music videos like Uptown Funk & Finesse.

Jabbawockeez is currently touring across 1 country and has 405 upcoming concerts.