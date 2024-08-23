Jabbawockeez's Profile, Net Worth, Age, Height, Relationships, FAQs (2024)

The dancers began their performance while wearing ski masks and gloves. The mask and glove motif was chosen as a nod to the Medea Sirkas strutting crew of the 1970s. Gary "Gee One" Kendall and Randy "DJ Wish One" Bernal were both members of the San Francisco Bay Area MindTricks dance crew.

Joe Larot coined the name Jabbawockeez after the fantastical monster from Lewis Carroll's nonsense poem "Jabberwocky." The group eventually switched to their signature white masks and gloves, which fit their persona and image better. The Jabbawockeez added b-boys Rynan "Kid Rainen" Paguio and Chris "Cristyle" Gatdula to the group in San Diego thanks to Gary's connections.

Because of the show's crew member limits, the Jabbawockeez auditioned as a seven-member contingent for the first season of America's Best Dance Crew (ABDC). The ABDC group was supposed to consist of Gary Kendell, Phil Tayag, Kevin Brewer, Joe Larot, Rynan Paguio, Chris Gatdula, and Phi Nguyen. However, when Gary died that year, and Joe suffered a knee injury during the audition rounds, the group chose Ben Chung to replace Joe on the show, which left Gary's spot vacant, and the show continued with six members. They were eventually crowned the show's winners. The crew received $100,000 as a result of their victory (USD).

The Jabbawockeez have appeared in commercials for Pepsi, Ford, and Gatorade, as well as on Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Live with Regis and Kelly. They also appeared in Step Up 2 The Streets, released their own clothing line, and toured with New Kids on the Block and Jesse McCartney. Jabbawockeez opened the Battle of the VMAs ABDC special alongside the ABDC season two winner, Super Cr3w.

The company's official record label, JBWKZ Records, was founded to create and distribute their own music. JBWKZ Records was the first record label to create music specifically for dancers, making it the first of its kind. The Bangerz, a San Jose-based production group, were signed to the label in 2010. The production team formed a close bond with the crew and released their first joint single, "Robot Remains." The single quickly became one of the Jabbawockeez's most recognisable records, as it was closely associated with one of the dance crew's most memorable dance moves.