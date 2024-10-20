Jailyne Ojeda Discusses The Controversy Surrounding Her Plastic Surgeries  (2024)

Jailyne Ojeda‘s well-toned, voluptuous body has elicited both compliments and harsh and unkind criticism. While the majority of fans are enamored with the social media sensation’s workout videos and steamy modeling photos, some make derogatory remarks about the young model’s alleged butt implants.

Although the famous TikToker has remained outspoken about her botched nose job, she has categorically denied any body plastic surgery. Ojeda has endured the wrath of detractors as well as the painful aftermath of a face surgery over the years, all of which we will discuss in this article.

Quick Facts

Full Name Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Date of Birth January 9, 1998 Age 25 years old Height/How tall?

5 ft 5 in tall or else 1.65 m or 165 cm Profession American fitness guru, model, and Instagram star Father Name N/A Mother Name Dulce Gender Identity Female Is Married? No Is Gay?

No Net Worth approx. $3 m (USD)

Jailyne Ojeda Net worth

Jailyne Ojeda’s net worth is about $3 million as of January 2024.

Plastic Surgery Causes Backlash for Jailyne Ojeda

There’s no denying that Mexican beauty has one of the most desirable curvy bodies on the planet. For her beautifully toned body, the model credits her Latino genes, an intense workout regimen, a disciplined diet, and a waist trainer belt. She regularly posts multiple workouts and diet videos to her Instagram account, which has millions of followers. Her TikTok bio stated, “I’m not made of plastic; I simply have good genes. There will be no bullying.” The audience, on the other hand, refuses to believe the young model.

Several Reddit threads debunk the social media star’s claims of working out and eating a healthy diet. Some commenters have even referred to her as a shameless liar. Users have slammed Ojeda’s physique even on Instagram. A before and after comparison of the Latina model was shared on the Instagram page False Beauty, which claims to distill all notions of fake or altered bodies. It called out her workout routine and dietary claims as a hoax.

In defense of herself, the self-described philanthropist and entrepreneur shared an Instagram post depicting her transformation from a teenager to an adult, emphasizing that she had always appeared mature in comparison to other girls her age, especially since she began menstruating at the age of ten. Not only that, but she also claimed that people were photoshopping her photos in order to spread negativity.

She confirmed that the before and after photos of plastic surgery were all fake. While handling all of the criticisms was initially difficult for the fashionista, she now claims to have braved it all.

Jailyne Ojeda had suicidal thoughts after a botched facial surgery

Is Jailyne Ojeda a plastic surgery patient? Yes, it happened once. However, she still regrets having had the procedure done. She claimed that 2017 was the worst year of her life in one of her YouTube videos. That was when the Insta model faced the brunt of a failed nose job rendering her depressed.

In a 40-minute video, the influencer addressed the issue, describing how she frequently cried after the botched surgery. While she continued to post on her Instagram account after surgery, it was only to put on a happy face for her legions of followers, according to Ojeda. Recalling her previous experience, the beauty icon decided to have her nose job done in Ukraine while being influenced by other girls. The doctor didn’t charge her any fees for her surgery, which was the shady part. Instead, she demanded a social media shout-out to promote the event.

The diva revealed that the surgeon and his assistant wanted to perform the surgery without proper physical consultations as soon as she gave the shout-out. Furthermore, they continued to put her back to sleep until the surgery was completed. The first thing she saw when she awoke after surgery was a girl on the bed beside her, covered in blood on the sheets. The worst part was that she couldn’t tell if the girl was alive or dead.

Jailyne Ojeda suspected she had been assaulted

She couldn’t speak after feeling a big bulge on her cheeks. The drunk doctor popped the lump and put her back to sleep. She woke up with two holes in her leg, leaving a scar. The YouTuber said she wasn’t sure if the doctor abused her and got it checked at home. Not so, thankfully.

The surgeon banned Ojeda and posted a photo of her injured face without her permission. The Ukrainian doctor ruined her appearance and threatened to share operation images and videos until she thanked him. She stood up for herself and refused to be intimidated. She called him a monster.

The procedure was a disaster; Ojeda couldn’t breathe thereafter. She battled infections, hematomas, and abscesses for six months. God’s grace and her family’s (especially her brother’s) support helped her fight sadness, but she couldn’t smile after the doctor sliced her upper lip nerve. Instagram post indicated she still has facial paralysis.

In the same video, she said people mistook her for plastic because of her surgery. Ashkan Ghavami helped her reshape her nose. Instagram influencer claims that her physique is all-natural and hereditary, thus the doctor didn’t touch it further. Dr. Ghavami praised the young woman for sharing on Instagram.

Losing her grin was the model’s worst experience. The child, who had always been cheery and adored laughing, struggled to grin again. The social media model published previous images (pre-surgery) and expressed regret for altering her face, pining for her natural features.