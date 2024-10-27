Jane Fonda throws shade at Barbra Streisand… & Sharon Stone applauds - Queerty (2024)

Actress Jane Fonda appeared to throw shade toward Barbra Streisand during a recent podcast appearance.

Fonda took part in a live recording of Jon Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It podcast in Los Angeles. During one segment, she was quizzed about things that had happened in her career. She went head-to-head against fan and friend Luis Virtel to see who knew her career better.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.

One of the questions was about Fonda’s breakthrough role in the 1965 movie, Cat Balou. Fonda apparently got the role after a well-known actress turned it down.

It later emerged the manager of the first-choice actress had turned down the role without consulting his client. When she later found out, she said she would have taken the role. Lovett asked if Fonda could remember who the other actress might be.

Fonda is stumped. However, Virtel says, “Her first three Oscar nominations, Barbra Streisand turned down all three [roles], which is so crazy.”

Fonda shoots back, “According to Barbra.”

The insinuation being that’s only Streisand’s version of what happened. The audience and Lovett cheer and applaud, encouraging Fonda to go further.

“According to Barbra, I would have no career if it weren’t for her,” she adds.“She turned down Barbarella. She turned down Klute. They Shoot Horses, Don’t They, and Julia.”

“Can you see her…” Fonda adds, then shaking her head and moving on.

Lovett reveals the correct answer was… Ann Margaret.

Watch below.

Sharon Stone

Underneath that Instagram reel, we couldn’t help but notice a response from Sharon Stone, appearing to agree with Fonda.

“Let’s just say Ms S sometimes has a thin grasp on the truth 😮😮😮😮😮”

Miaow!

Watch the entire Q&A below. Fonda also talks passionately about why she wants to see Kamala Harris and Tim Walz elected in November, climate change, and her own history of activism. The comments about Streisand start at the 17-minute mark.

Fonda is more than just a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris. A video went viral a couple of weeks ago of her knocking on doors in Ann Arbor to persuade people to vote Democrat.

Michiganders are used to door knocks and phone calls, but Ann Arbor residents were not prepared for the one and only @Janefonda at their door! pic.twitter.com/t4CjvtNquY — Kamala for Michigan (@KamalaForMI) September 17, 2024

Jon Lovett and ‘Survivor’

Jon Lovett is a former speechwriter for Barack Obama. He’s seen a boost in his profile in recent weeks after his participation in the latest season of Survivor. Sadly, he was the first contestant to be evicted.

Afterward, he told EW that he felt some disappointment that his time on the show was so short.

“I was really excited about the experience and I thought a lot about different pieces of it: What I would do here? What I would do there? And so what I feel like now is less like: Oh, I blew the experience, or I let myself down in the experience, but that I didn’t really fully get the experience. And that disappointment is the part that’s important to me. And honestly, in terms of the unimportant public reaction, I’ve just been genuinely pleasantly surprised. I expected people to be a little bit harsher.”

On the upside, he said the experience has given him additional material for his podcasts!

Barbra Streisand working on major documentary

Last week, it was announced that Barbra Streisand is working on a multi-part documentary about her life and career. It will be directed by Frank Marshall. According to producers, it will be an “intimate and comprehensive exploration of every facet of the iconic multi-hyphenate”.

In a statement, Streisand said, “For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault. These films, photos and music masters — many never seen or heard by the public — hold some of my most cherished memories. I’m so pleased that producer Alex Gibney and director Frank Marshall have agreed to take this journey with me.”

Related* Incredible clip of Jane Fonda defending LGBTQ rights in the ’70s goes viral “Jane Fonda was saying this in the 70s while some celebrities only manage to say ‘gay rights’ today.” Barbra Streisand has something to say about Trump selling mugshot merchandise Grifters keep on grifting…

Sign up for theQueerty newsletterto stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.