Jasco Universal Remote Codes - UNIVERSAL REMOTE CODES (2024)

If you would like to program your GE Jasco universal remote by using various jasco universal remote codes then surely it will allow you to program and operate multiple devices with a GE Jasco remote. Of course many of the home entertainment devices like the TV, blu-ray, television, DVD player, VCR, stereo systems can easily be connected and programed with GE Jasco universal remote control. For that you need to begin with jasco ge universal remote codes in order to program devices, Of course we have provided CL2, CL3, CL4, CL5 and CL6 type codes.
First of all let us know about how to program jasco universal remote so that we can input the codes after knowing where and when should we enter the universal remote codes. So without any further ado let’s get started.
How To Program Jasco Universal Remote
The GE Jasco universal remote controls are capable of operating the audio and video devices of mostly any kind of brand. So that for each and every of your audio/video devices you need to enter the Device specific GE Jasco Universal Remote Codes in your universal remote control. Of course programing of your GE Jasco universal remote shall be allowing you to use the remote with various devices, including your blu-ray, television, DVD player, VCR, stereo systems.
But have you ever had to juggle it with the multiple remotes for being control of your TV , Blu-Ray and Home theater, missing remotes and hours wasted searching each remote. Of course no worries now because now with GE jasco universal remote you can easily control all of your home theater devices, however we have a very quick and simple auto-code search procedure and of course the manual code entry method too. Programming universal remote is error prone and takes time so, set aside some time before you start with.
You must need to be sure to hookup and power on all of the devices that you want to setup. Next make sure that your remote batteries are working in the GE Jasco universal remotes without any technical issues. Note down the GE Jasco universal remote codes from the list provided. Nothing is more frustrating to find out that you have not hookedup or universal remote batteries are bad after spending your evening on programming GE Jasco remote control.
How to find your GE Jasco Remote Model and code list version sticker
First of all you need to flip your remote control, after that open battery cover remote control batteries, here you would see the sticker that is showing the mode and also its applicable code list version. Of course there are three code list versions such as CL3, CL4, CL5. We have been listed all GE jasco universal remote code list based upon the code list version, it is saving you a lot of hassel navigating and selecting options on different pages.
How do i Program my Jasco Universal Remote?
Direct Code Entry for GE Jasco remotes with 4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes
- First of all you need to “Turn On” your device manually such as (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.) whatever you wish to.
- Then press and hold the CODE SEARCH/SETUP button on the remote control until the INDICATOR LIGHT lights, after that release.
- Now you have to tap and release the button for the device that you are programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). For the AUX, press AUX then your device button you are assigning to AUX. And then the INDICATOR LIGHT will be blink then remain lit position.
- You can enter three or four digit jasco universal remote code list of your device by using the number button in the GE jasco universal remote. However after your code is being entered the INDICATOR LIGHT will be turned off.
Keep in mind: Suppose, if your device doesn’t working with the first code listed, If your TV, VCR, DVD, etc. does not respond after you have been tried all the codes for your brand or if your brand is not listed, try searching for your codes by following the steps mentioned below.
Quick and Simple Automated code Search Method to Programing GE Jasco Universal Remote
Of course here some GE Jasco Universal remotes supported Auto-Code Search methods, Suppose if you have any one of the newer GE jasco Universal remotes these steps are for you. Suppose, if you have the code search option on your remote then you can use the below steps. Here is the quick code search method does not need you to enter remote codes so that you can save a lot of time.
- Turn on the device you wish to program.
- LIGHT lights, then release. Press and hold CODE SEARCH/SETUP until the INDICATOR
- programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). The INDICATOR LIGHT will blink once then remain lit. For AUX, press AUX then the device button you are assigning to AUX. Press and release the device button for the device you are
- 2 seconds between each time you press POWER. Note: You may have to press POWER up to 250 times.Press and release POWER until your device turns off. Wait at least
- INDICATOR LIGHT goes off.
So with this method whenever your device turns off press the ENTER/SAVE button. The SLEEP FEATURE (RM94902, RM94904 and RM94905) This feature will be turned off your TV at the time you select from 1-99 minutes.
How to Use the Sleep Feature on GE Jasco Universal remote
If you would like to enable the sleep feature on GE jasco remote control, you can follow the below steps. So make sure to your tv is switched on before continue.
Tap and hold the SLEEP button until the INDICATOR LIGHT stays lit.
2. Enter time in minutes by using the numerical keypad. (Minutes 1-99;press 0 before the actual number).
3. Lease remote aimed at television. The Sleep Function will not work properly unless the remote is left aimed at the television.
Turn Off the Sleep Feature:
Press and hold SLEEP until the INDICATOR LIGHT blinks or press the
POWER button to turn off the TV.
4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV sets including LCD, Plasma, and Panel TVs
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|ABEX
|0185
|ACME
|0008, 0050
|ADA
|0020
|ADC
|0002, 0006
|ADMIRAL
|0020, 0226, 0001
|ADVENT
|0176, 0922
|ADVENTURA
|0174
|AIKO
|0058
|AIWA
|0195, 0196, 0227, 0269.
|ALLERON
|0051
|AMARK
|0020
|AMTRON
|0053
|AKAI
|0105, 0002, 0077, 0254.
|ANAM NATIONAL
|0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193.
|AOC
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187.
|APEX
|0214, 0216, 0215, 0401.
|ARCHER
|0020
|ASPECT
|0059
|AUDIOVOX
|0053
|AXION
|0177, 0921.
|BANG & OLUFSEN
|0190
|BELCOR
|0004
|BELL & HOWELL
|0031, 0049, 0000, 0001.
|BENQ
|0081, 0083, 0101.
|BRADFORD
|0053
|BROKSONIC
|0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394.
|BROKWOOD
|0004
|CANDLE
|0004, 0009, 0174, 0008.
|CAPEHART
|0175
|CELERA
|0214
|CELEBRITY
|0002
|CENTRIOS
|0169
|CENTURION
|0009
|CETRONIC
|0042
|CHANGHONG
|0214, 0401
|CITIZEN
|0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058.
|CLAIRTONE
|0014
|CLASSIC
|0214, 0401, 0042.
|COLOR VOICE
|0010
|COLORTYME
|0004, 0009, 0010.
|CONCERTO
|0004, 0009
|CONCIERGE Jasco
|0121
|CONTEC
|0053, 0012, 0014, 0042.
|CORNEA
|0050
|CRAIG
|0053, 0042.
|CROSLEY
|0062
|CROWN
|0053, 0042
|CURTIS MATHES
|0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015,
|CTX
|0020
|CXC
|0053, 0042
|DAEWOO
|0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019.
|DAYTRON
|0004, 0009.
|DELL
|0209, 0028, 0132.
|DIAMOND VISION
|0210, 0948, 0092.
|DIGISTAR
|1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167.
|DIMENSIA
|0031, 0000.
|DISNEY
|0158
|DUKANE
|0059, 0072.
|DUMONT
|0121, 0004.
|DURABRAND
|0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217.
|DYNASTY
|0042
|ELEKTRA
|0001
|ELECTROBAND
|0002, 0014.
|ELECTROHOME
|0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022.
|ELITE VIDEO
|0197
|EMERSON
|0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037.
|ENVISION
|0004, 0009, 0074.
|FISHER
|0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012.
|FUJITSU
|0197, 0051.
|FUNAI
|0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042.
|FUTURETEC
|0053, 0042.
|GATEWAY
|0046
|GE Jasco
|0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087.
|GIBRALTER
|0121, 0004.
|GOLDSTAR
|0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156.
|GRUNDY
|0051, 0053.
|GUESTVISION
|0201
|HAIER
|0081, 0216, 0217, 0157.
|HALLMARK
|0004, 0009.
|HARVARD
|0053
|HITACHI
|0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227.
|HISENSE
|0073, 0182, 0216.
|ILO
|0198, 1070, 1024, 1023.
|IMA
|0053
|INFINITY
|0062, 0288
|INITIAL
|1070
|INSIGNIA
|0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029.
|INTEGRA
|0181
|INTEQ
|0121
|JANEIL
|0174
|JBL
|0062
|JCB
|0002
|JC PENNEY
|0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008, 0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052.
|JENSEN
|0004, 0009, 0133.
|JVC
|0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141.
|KAWASHO
|0004, 0009, 0002.
|KAYPANI
|0175
|KEC
|0042
|KENWOOD
|0004, 0009.
|KLH
|0214
|KLOSS NOVABEAM
|0068, 0174.
|KONKA
|0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029.
|KTV
|0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070.
|KURAZAI
|0001
|LASONIC
|0210, 0948.
|LG
|0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156.
|LIQUIDVIDEO
|0177, 0168, 0921.
|LODGENET
|0031, 0202, 0000, 0001.
|LOEWE
|0211, 0062.
|LOGIK
|0031, 0000, 0001.
|LUCE
|0055
|LUXMAN
|0004, 0009.
|LXI
|0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015.
|MAGNASONIC
|0051.
|MAGNAVOX
|0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141.
|MAJESTIC
|0031, 0000, 0001.
|MARANTZ
|0062, 0181, 0004, 0009.
|MEDION
|0213, 0198, 0158.
|MEGATRON
|0004, 0009, 0059.
|MEI
|0014
|MEMOREX
|0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001.
|MGA
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180.
|MIDLAND
|0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015.
|MINUTZ
|0052
|MITSUBISHI
|0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180.
|MONIVISION
|0036
|MONTGOMERY WARD
|0031, 0001, 0000.
|MOTEVA
|0049
|MOTOROLA
|0020, 0003.
|MTC
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014.
|MULTITECH
|0053
|MULTIVISION
|0084
|MYRON & DAVIS
|0212
|NAD
|0004, 0009, 0109, 0185.
|NEC
|0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141.
|NET TV
|0046, 0124.
|NEXXTECH
|1052, 0167.
|NIKEI
|0042
|NIKKO
|0004, 0009, 0058.
|NORCENT
|0216, 0043, 0056.
|NTC
|0058
|OLEVIA
|1027
|ONCOMMAND
|0201
|ONKING
|0042
|ONWA
|0053, 0042
|OPTIMUS
|0170, 0185, 0374, 0381.
|OPTOMA
|1028
|OPTONICA
|0020, 0095.
|ORION
|0121, 0135, 0035.
|PANASONIC
|0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070.
|PHILCO
|0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008.
|PHILIPS
|0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141.
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288.
|PILOT
|0004
|PIONEER
|0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179.
|PIVA
|1075
|POLAROID
|0182, 0173, 0133.
|PORTLAND
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130.
|PRECISION
|0166
|PRICE CLUB
|0105
|PRIMA
|1019, 0165, 0116, 0167.
|PRINCETON GRAPHICS
|0020, 0099.
|PRISM
|0054
|PROSCAN
|0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163.
|PROTON
|0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186.
|PROVIEW
|1025, 1026.
|PULSAR
|0121, 0004.
|QUASAR
|0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070.
|RADIO SHACK
|0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227, 0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095.
|RCA
|0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188.
|REALISTIC
|0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095.
|RHAPSODY
|0014
|RUNCO
|0121, 0181, 0111.
|SAMPO
|0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012.
|SAMSUNG
|0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106.
|SAMSUX
|0009
|SAMTRON
|0105
|SANSUI
|0135, 0310.
|SANTECA
|0194
|SANYO
|0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180.
|SCOTCH
|0004, 0009.
|SCOTT
|0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042.
|SEARS
|0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180.
|SELECTRON
|1022, 1020, 1021.
|SHARP
|0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122.
|SHOGUN
|0004
|SIGNATURE
|0031, 0000, 0001, 0023.
|SIMPSON
|0008
|SONIC
|0014
|SONY
|0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380.
|SOUNDESIGN
|0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042.
|SPECTRAVISION
|0203
|SQUAREVIEW
|0189
|SSS
|0004, 0053, 0042.
|STARLITE
|0053
|STAR SIGHT
|0064
|SUPRA
|0004, 0082
|SUPERSCAN
|0112, 0079, 0456.
|SUPERSONIC
|0944
|SUPREMACY
|0174
|SUPREME
|0002
|SVA
|021
|SYLVANIA
|0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0161.
|SYMPHONIC
|0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024.
|SYNTAX
|1027
|TANDY
|0020
|TATUNG
|0081, 0198, 0003.
|TECHNICS
|0054
|TECHWOOD
|0004, 0009, 0054.
|TEKNIKA
|0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058.
|TELECAPTION
|0117
|TELERENT
|0031, 0000, 0001.
|TERA
|0004, 0186.
|TEVION
|0198
|TMK
|0004, 0009.
|TOSHIBA
|0159, 0178, 0109, 0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141.
|TRUTECH
|1029
|UNIVERSAL
|0052, 0087.
|VICTOR
|0060
|VIDTECH
|0004, 0005, 0009.
|VIEWSONIC
|0046, 0072
|VIKING
|0174
|VIZIO
|0081
|WARDS
|0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024.
|WESTINGHOUSE
|0143, 0114
|WHITE WESTINGHOUSE
|0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080.
|YAMAHA
|0170, 0004, 0005, 0009.
|ZENITH
|0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001.
GE Jasco universal remote codes for CABLE set-top box devices
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|ABC
|0461, 0463, 0464, 0465, 0466.
|ADELPHIA
|0512, 0511.
|ALLEGRO
|0524, 0525.
|AMERICAST
|0527
|ANTRONIX
|0468, 0469.
|ARCHER
|0468, 0469, 0470, 0471.
|AT&T
|0511
|BELL SOUTH
|0527
|CABLETENNA
|0468
|CABLEVISION
|0506
|CENTURY
|0471
|CITIZEN
|0471
|COGECO
|0511
|COLOR VOICE
|0472, 0473.
|COMCAST
|0511
|COMTRONICS
|0474, 0475
|CONTEC
|0476
|DIGITAL MUSIC EXPRESS
|0514
|EASTERN
|0477
|EVERQUEST
|0474
|GARRARD
|0471
|GC ELECTRONICS
|0469
|GEMINI
|0536, 0479.
|GE Jasco
|0549
|GENERAL INSTRUMENT (GI)
|0509, 0461, 0465, 0511, 0513, 0518, 0530, 0531, 0514, 0464, 0463.
|HAMLIN
|0461, 0480, 0481, 0482.
|HITACHI
|0463
|ILLICO
|0506
|JASCO
|0471
|JERROLD
|0509, 0461, 0465, 0518, 0463, 0464, 0520, 0526.
|MAGNAVOX
|0485
|MEMOREX
|0486
|MOTOROLA
|0509, 0465, 0513, 0518, 0530, 0531, 0464, 0511, 0526, 0463.
|MOVIE TIME
|0487
|NSC
|0487
|OAK
|0476, 0489.
|PACE
|0532
|PANASONIC
|0460, 0508.
|PARAGON
|0486, 0488.
|PHILIPS
|0471, 0479, 0485, 0490, 0491, 0492.
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0505, 0534.
|PIONEER
|0478, 0506, 0493, 0494.
|PULSAR
|0486
|RADIO SHACK
|0505, 0534, 0525.
|RCA
|0460, 0471, 0507.
|REALISTIC
|0469
|REGAL
|0482
|REGENCY
|0477
|REMBRANDT
|0463
|ROGERS
|0506
|RUNCO
|0486
|SAMSUNG
|0474, 0494.
|SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA
|0498, 0497, 0506, 0535, 0512, 0466, 0496.
|SHAW
|0511
|SIGNAL
|0474
|SIGNATURE
|0463
|SL MARX
|0474
|SPRUCER
|0460
|STANDARD
|0499
|STARCOM
|0461, 0518
|STARGATE
|0474
|STAR SIGHT
|0507
|STAR TRAK
|0516
|TANDY
|0500
|TELEVIEW
|0474
|TEXSCAN
|0499
|TIME WARNER
|0506
|TOCOM
|0464, 0501, 0513, 0520.
|TOSHIBA
|0486
|TV86
|0487
|UNIKA
|0468, 0469, 0471.
|UNITED CABLE
|0461
|UNIVERSAL
|0468, 0469, 0470, 0471, 0502, 0524.
|VIDEOWAY
|0504
|VIEWSTAR
|0475, 0485, 0487, 0500.
|VIDEO TECH
|0550
|VIDEOTRON
|0506
|ZENITH
|0503, 0525, 0471, 0486, 0521, 0522, 0523.
|ZENITH NETWORK
|0527
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|ADVENT
|0922
|AFREEY
|0417
|AIWA
|0414
|AKAI
|0395, 0435
|AMES
|0431
|AMW
|0917, 0918.
|ANABA
|0961
|APEX
|0386, 0390, 0391, 0392, 0424, 0430, 0436, 0439, 0445, 0457, 0459, 0938, 0913, 0401, 0949.
|ASPIRE
|0933
|A-TREND
|0393
|AUDIOVOX
|0921
|AXION
|0921
|B & K
|0978
|BLAUPUNKT
|0430
|BODYSONIC
|0417
|BOSE
|0672
|BOSS
|0911
|BROKSONIC
|0932, 0967, 0394.
|CENTRIOS
|0951, 1067, 1068, 0921, 1054, 1055, 1059, 1060, 1061, 1064, 1065, 1062, 0449.
|CHANGHONG
|0401
|CINEVISION
|0405
|CITECH
|1073
|CITIZEN
|1073
|CLASSIC
|0431, 1051, 0401.
|COBY
|0926, 0946, 0947, 0916, 0445, 0928, 0894.
|CONCEPT
|0430
|CRITERION
|0448
|CURTIS INTERNATIONAL
|0929, 0928.
|CYBERHOME
|0393, 0985, 0939.
|CYTRON
|0446, 0388.
|DAEWOO
|0440, 0441, 0444, 0971, 0965.
|DENON
|0400, 0421.
|DENZEL
|0428
|DESAY
|0958
|DIAMOND VISION
|0948, 0892, 0896.
|DIGIX
|0934
|DIGITREX
|0445
|DISNEY
|0458
|DUAL
|0447, 0984, 0956, 0428, 0446.
|DURABRAND
|0449, 0405, 0446.
|DVD 2000
|0402
|ELTA
|0434, 0435.
|EMERSON
|0405, 0940, 0899, 0456, 0458.
|ESA
|0956
|FARENHEIT
|0960
|FISHER
|0416
|FUNAI
|0456, 0458.
|GE Jasco
|0409, 0430.
|GOLDSTAR
|0405
|GO-VIDEO
|0431, 0937, 0971, 0454, 0902, 0901, 0407, 0426, 0455.
|GPX
|0936, 0944.
|GRADIENTE
|0415
|GREENHILL
|0430
|HAAZ
|0451, 0452
|HAIER
|0935
|HARMAN KARDON
|0427
|HITACHI
|0404, 0407, 0428, 0419.
|HITEKER
|0445
|HUMAX
|0912
|ILO
|0959, 1070.
|INFINITY
|0417
|INSIGNIA
|0405, 0456, 0921, 0430, 0905.
|INITIAL
|0430, 1070.
|INTEGRA
|0422
|JBL
|0427
|JVC
|0406, 0964, 0900, 1072, 0418, 0923.
|JWIN
|0390, 0893, 0895.
|KAWASAKI
|0945, 0449.
|KENWOOD
|0400, 0429.
|KISS
|0428
|KLH
|0430, 0906, 0386.
|KONKA
|0410, 0411, 0412, 0413, 0905.
|KOSS
|0415, 0388.
|KXD
|0894
|LASONIC
|0451, 0948.
|LENOXX
|0931, 0435.
|LG
|0405, 0972, 0907.
|LINN
|0443
|LITEON
|0982, 0902, 0898, 0959, 1069.
|LIQUIDVIDEO
|0921
|MAGNAVOX
|0398, 0408, 0979, 0981, 0980, 0456, 0915, 0914, 0969.
|MARANTZ
|0398, 0405, 0408, 0423, 0981.
|MAXENT
|0923
|MEDION
|0911, 0446, 0903, 0896, 0959.
|MEMOREX
|0446, 1050.
|MERIDIAN
|0398
|MICROSOFT
|0409
|MINTEK
|0430
|MITSUBISHI
|0402
|MUSTEK
|0431
|MYRON & DAVIS
|0962
|NAD
|0405, 0433
|NAKAMICHI
|0432
|NESA
|0430, 0962
|NEXXTECH
|0952, 0954, 0955, 0956, 0934, 1052, 1054, 1055, 1056, 1057, 1063, 1064, 0449, 0949.
|NORCENT
|0926, 0982, 0927, 0925, 0928.
|ONKYO
|0422, 0975.
|OPTIMUS
|0404
|ORION
|0394
|ORITRON
|0415, 1060.
|PANASONIC
|0396, 0400, 0974, 0970, 0437, 0950, 0387.
|PACIFIC
|0446
|PHILIPS
|0398, 0408, 0423, 0755, 0979, 0981, 0980, 0456, 0458, 0969.
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0398, 0408, 0423, 0979, 0980.
|PIONEER
|0403, 0404, 0976, 0977, 0968, 0909, 1084.
|PIVA
|1075
|POLAROID
|0385, 0957, 0949.
|POLK AUDIO
|0398, 0408, 0981.
|PORTLAND
|0435
|PROLINE
|0415
|PROSCAN
|0409, 0890.
|PROSONIC
|0926
|PYLE
|0910
|RADIO SHACK
|0449, 0453, 0919, 0920.
|RCA
|0409, 0430, 0449, 0453, 0920, 0890.
|REGENT
|0931
|REOC
|0451
|RIO
|0405
|RJ TECHNOLOGY
|1076
|ROSEN
|0930
|ROTEL
|0406
|SABA
|0919
|SAMSUNG
|0407, 0454, 0942, 0963, 0891, 0455.
|SAMPO
|0417
|SANSUI
|0394, 0967.
|SANYO
|0904, 0416.
|SEARS
|0394, 0456
|SEG
|0428
|SELECTRON
|1077, 1078, 1079, 1080, 1081, 1082, 1083.
|SHARP
|0397, 0897, 0908.
|SHERWOOD
|0425
|SHINCO
|0430
|SHINSONIC
|0430
|SONIC BLUE
|0937
|SONY
|0987, 0988, 0989, 0399, 0986, 0389.
|SOUNDSTORM
|0910, 0911.
|SUNGALE
|0953
|SUPERSCAN
|0456
|SUPERSONIC
|0944
|SV2000
|0456
|SYLVANIA
|0456, 0458.
|SYMPHONIC
|0456, 0458, 0899.
|TEAC
|0404, 0449.
|TECHNICS
|0400
|TECHWOOD
|0433, 1071.
|TERAPIN
|0943
|TEVION
|0388, 0446, 0447, 0448, 0450, 0451, 0452.
|THETA DIGITAL
|0404
|TIVO
|0912, 0909.
|TOSHIBA
|0394, 0398, 0973, 0924, 0983.
|TREDEX
|0941
|TRUTECH
|1053
|UNITED
|0449
|VENTURER
|0449
|WHARFEDALE
|0442, 0417
|WHITE WESTINGHOUSE
|0458
|X-BOX
|0409
|XENIUS
|0388
|YAMAHA
|0400, 0420, 0979, 0980, 0408.
|YAMAKAWA
|0438, 0428, 1058.
|ZENITH
|0405, 0907.
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD-Recorders + RW
Note: Where the codes are showing as this (code), each one can be used if you have 2 or more of the similar device.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|APEX
|0938
|ASPIRE
|0933
|BROKSONIC
|0967
|CENTRIOS
|0951, 1060, 1061.
|COBY
|0894
|CYBERHOME
|0939
|EMERSON
|0899
|GO-VIDEO
|0431, 0902, 0901.
|HITACHI
|0419
|HUMAX
|0912
|ILO
|0959
|JVC
|0900, 1072.
|KXD
|0894
|LG
|0907
|LITEON
|0902, 0898, 0959.
|MAGNAVOX
|[0979] [0980]
|MEDION
|0903, 0959.
|MEMOREX
|1050
|MUSTEK
|0431
|ORITRON
|1060
|PANASONIC
|0387
|PHILIPS
|[0979] [0980]
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|[0979] [0980]
|PIONEER
|0977, 0909, 1084.
|POLAROID
|0385
|RCA
|0409
|SAMSUNG
|0891
|SANYO
|0904
|SELECTRON
|1080
|SHARP
|0897
|SONY
|[0987] [0988] [0989]
|SYMPHONIC
|0899
|TRUTECH
|1053
|TOSHIBA
|0973, 0398.
|YAMAHA
|[0979] [0980]
|ZENITH
|0907
GE Jasco universal remote codes for VCR
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|ACCELE
|0354
|ADMIRAL
|0226
|ADVENTURA
|0251
|AIKO
|0252
|AIWA
|0245, 0227, 0269, 0251.
|AKAI
|0227, 0229, 0228, 0230, 0231, 0254, 0303, 0337.
|ALLEGRO
|0247, 0329, 0243.
|AMERICAN HIGH
|0292
|APEX
|0949
|ASHA
|0354
|AT&T
|0373
|AUDIO DYNAMICS
|0376, 0377, 0234.
|AUDIOVOX
|0245
|BELL & HOWELL
|0268
|BEAUMARK
|0354
|BROKSONIC
|0256, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394, 0967, 0237, 0289.
|CALIX
|0245
|CANDLE
|0240, 0245, 0354, 0234, 0242, 0244.
|CANNON
|0225, 0292, 0339.
|CAPEHART
|0329
|CARVER
|0287
|CCE
|0252, 0356
|CINEVISION
|0245
|CITIZEN
|0240, 0245, 0252, 0354, 0234, 0242, 0244.
|COLORTYME
|0234
|COLT
|0356
|CRAIG
|0245, 0354, 0356, 0248.
|CURTIS MATHES
|0225, 0287, 0227, 0334, 0354, 0358, 0234, 0249, 0292.
|CYBERNEX
|0354
|DAEWOO
|0279, 0240, 0250, 0252, 0334, 0242, 0244, 0251, 0971.
|DBX
|0376, 0377, 0234.
|DIAMOND VISION
|0896
|DIMENSIA
|0225
|DURABRAND
|0245
|DYNATECH
|0227, 0251.
|ELECTROHOME
|0245, 0254.
|ELECTROPHONIC
|0245
|EMERSON
|0250, 0245, 0252, 0256, 0257, 0290, 0310, 0325, 0354, 0240, 0233, 0227, 0265, 0266, 0268, 0269, 0458, 0456, 0231, 0237, 0249, 0251, 0254, 0259, 0262, 0263, 0270, 0289, 0292, 0301, 0330, 0341.
|FISHER
|0304, 0268, 0267, 0287, 0234, 0248, 0273, 0274.
|FUJI
|0229, 0292
|FUNAI
|0227, 0456, 0458, 0251.
|GARRARD
|0251
|GE Jasco
|0225, 0311, 0335, 0342, 0354, 0278, 0292.
|GOLDSTAR
|0227, 0245, 0338, 0329, 0346, 0234.
|GRADIENTE
|0251
|GO-VIDEO
|0354, 0375, 0407, 0426, 0455, 0971, 0368.
|HARLEY DAVIDSON
|0251
|HARMAN KARDON
|0234, 0254.
|HARWOOD
|0356
|HEADQUARTER
|0268
|HITACHI
|0369, 0227, 0347, 0303, 0332.
|HI-Q
|0248
|INFINITY
|0288
|INSIGNIA
|0245
|INSTANT REPLAY
|0227, 0292.
|INTEQ
|0245
|JC PENNEY
|0225, 0245, 0268, 0354, 0369, 0376, 0377, 0292, 0303, 0332, 0343, 0234.
|JCL
|0292
|JENSEN
|0369, 0303.
|JVC
|0376, 0377, 0268, 0247, 0418, 0900, 0234, 0303.
|KENWOOD
|0268, 0376, 0377, 0234, 0303.
|KLH
|0356
|KODAK
|0245, 0292.
|LG
|0227, 0329, 0338, 0907.
|LITEON
|1069
|LLOYD
|0227, 0251.
|LOGIK
|0356
|LXI
|0227, 0245.
|MAGNAVOX
|0287, 0288, 0329, 0227, 0226, 0225, 0456, 0286, 0235, 0914, 0969, 0292.
|MAGNIN
|0354
|MARANTZ
|0287, 0268, 0376, 0377, 0289, 0292, 0339, 0234.
|MARTA
|0245
|MATSUSHITA
|0292
|MEDION
|0896
|MEI
|0292
|MEMOREX
|0287, 0245, 0268, 0304, 0310, 0329, 0354, 0226, 0227, 0337, 0248, 0251, 0292.
|MGA
|0290, 0254.
|MGN TECHNOLOGY
|0354
|MIDLAND
|0278
|MINOLTA
|0369, 0332.
|MITSUBISHI
|0290, 0298, 0369, 0376, 0377, 0295, 0254.
|MONTGOMERY WARD
|0226, 0300.
|MOTOROLA
|0226, 0292.
|MTC
|0227, 0354, 0251.
|MULTITECH
|0227, 0354, 0251, 0278, 0356.
|NEC
|0268, 0376, 0377, 0289, 0301, 0302, 0303, 0234, 0249.
|NEXXTECH
|0327, 0449, 0949.
|NIKKO
|0245
|NOBLEX
|0354
|OLYMPUS
|0292
|OPTIMUS
|0239, 0354, 0363, 0245, 0361, 0374, 0381, 0226.
|OPTONICA
|0354, 0300.
|ORION
|0256, 0310.
|PANASONIC
|0363, 0381, 0374, 0373, 0225, 0437, 0292.
|PENTAX
|0369, 0234, 0332.
|PHILCO
|0287, 0225, 0235, 0292.
|PHILIPS
|0287, 0288, 0344, 0345, 0371, 0378, 0383, 0456, 0286, 0292.
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0287, 0288, 0226.
|PILOT
|0245
|PIONEER
|0305, 0369, 0376, 0377, 1084, 0343.
|POLAROID
|0949
|PORTLAND
|0242, 0244.
|PROSCAN
|0225, 0308.
|PROTEC
|0356
|PULSAR
|0329
|QUARTER
|0268
|QUARTZ
|0268
|QUASAR
|0363, 0374, 0225, 0381, 0292.
|RADIO SHACK
|0225, 0226, 0227, 0239, 0245, 0268, 0342, 0354, 0361, 0363, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0274, 0292, 0300, 0337.
|RADIX
|0245
|RANDEX
|0245
|RCA
|0225, 0245, 0308, 0309, 0311, 0312, 0313, 0314, 0315, 0316, 0335, 0342, 0354, 0369, 0228, 0278, 0292, 0332.
|REALISTIC
|0225, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0268, 0354, 0361, 0363, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0274, 0292, 0300, 0337.
|REPLAYTV
|0373
|RICOH
|0353
|RIO
|0245, 0405
|RUNCO
|0329
|SAMSUNG
|0354, 0358, 0240, 0369, 0455, 0942, 0963, 0230, 0337.
|SANKY
|0226, 0329.
|SANSUI
|0310, 0376, 0377, 0394, 0256, 0967, 0303.
|SANYO
|0304, 0267, 0268, 0354, 0248.
|SCOTT
|0240, 0250, 0257, 0290, 0341, 0237, 0263.
|SEARS
|0363, 0245, 0268, 0287, 0369, 0394, 0456, 0248, 0273, 0274, 0292, 0332, 0343.
|SHARP
|0360, 0361, 0226, 0227, 0266, 0242, 0254, 0300.
|SHINTOM
|0229, 0353, 0369, 0356, 0357.
|SHOGUN
|0354
|SIGNATURE
|0227
|SINGER
|0292, 0356.
|SONIC BLUE
|0373
|SONY
|0379, 0324, 0229, 0323, 0353, 0389, 0372, 0364, 0365, 0366, 0380.
|STS
|0369, 0292, 0332.
|SUPERSCAN
|0456
|SYLVANIA
|0227, 0287, 0290, 0225, 0456, 0251, 0292, 0236, 0458.
|SYMPHONIC
|0227, 0236, 0456, 0251.
|TANDY
|0227, 0268.
|TASHIKO
|0245
|TATUNG
|0303
|TEAC
|0227, 0251, 0303.
|TECHNICS
|0292
|TECHWOOD
|1071
|TEKNIKA
|0227, 0245, 0325, 0251, 0292.
|TiVo
|0371, 0372.
|TMK
|0354, 0249, 0301.
|TOSHIBA
|0240, 0261, 0260, 0287, 0290, 0358, 0369, 0924, 0398, 0274, 0341.
|TOTEVISION
|0245, 0354.
|UNITECH
|0354
|VECTOR RESEARCH
|0240, 0376, 0377, 0234.
|VICTOR
|0376, 0377.
|VIDEO CONCEPTS
|0240, 0376, 0377, 0234, 0254.
|VIDEOSONIC
|0354
|WARDS
|0225, 0226, 0227, 0240, 0245, 0354, 0369, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0292, 0300, 0326, 0332, 0341, 0356.
|WHITE WESTINGHOUSE
|0227, 0279.
|XR-1000
|0251, 0292, 0356.
|YAMAHA
|0234, 0303, 0376, 0377.
|ZENITH
|0329, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0226, 0227, 0338, 0347, 0353, 0358, 0245, 0229, 0310, 0232, 0376, 0377, 0279, 0368, 0243.
HDTV Set Top Boxes
|Brand
|Code
|GO VIDEO HDT100
|0610
|HITACHI 61HDX98B
|0632
|HUGHES HTL-HD
|0607, 0632, 0641.
|HUGHES HIRD-E8
|0607, 0632, 0641.
|LG LSS-3200A
|0607, 0632, 0641.
|LG HTL-HD
|0607, 0632, 0641.
|MITSUBISHI SR-HD5
|0632
|MITSUBISHI SRHD400
|0632
|MITSUBISHI SRHD500
|0632
|MOTOROLA HDT100
|0618
|PHILIPS DSHD800R
|0632
|PIONEER SH-D505
|0604
|PROSCAN PSHD105
|0636
|RCA HD65W20
|0658
|RCA PSHD105
|0636
|RCA DTC-100
|0636
|RCA DTC-210
|0636
|SAMSUNG SIR-T165
|0583
|SAMSUNG SIR-T351
|0583
|SAMSUNG SIR-TS160
|0619
|SAMSUNG SIR-TS360
|0619
|SONY SATHD100
|0623
|SONY SATHD200
|0623
|SONY SATHD300
|0623
|SYLVANIA 6900DTD
|0581
|TOSHIBA DST3000
|0607, 0641.
|TOSHIBA DST3100
|0607, 0641.
|TOSHIBA DW65X91
|0607, 0641.
|ZENITH HDSAT420
|0634
|ZENITH HDSAT520
|0634
|ZENITH DTV1080
|0634
GE Jasco universal remote codes for SAT/DTV/WebTV
Note: Where the codes are shown like this symbol : [code] it means that each one can be used if you have two or more of the same device.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|AMPLICA
|0575
|BELL EXPRESSVU
|0654, 0647, 0655, 0628.
|CHANNEL MASTER
|0577, 0578, 0579.
|CHAPPARAL
|0560, 0561.
|CHEYENNE
|0561
|DRAKE
|0562, 0574, 0587.
|DREAMBOX
|0620
|DIRECTV
|0622, 0632, 0629, 0621, 0623, 0576, 0586, 0616, 0613, 0630, 0634, 0636, 0638, 0641, 0652, 0653, 0657, 0659, 0607, 0619, 0641.
|DISH NETWORK
|[0655], [0647], 0628, 0612, 0654, 0588, 0589, 0590.
|DISHPRO
|0588, 0589, 0590, 0654.
|DX ANTENNA
|0568, 0582.
|ECHOSPHERE
|0628
|ECHOSTAR
|[0655], [0647], 0628, 0612, 0654, 0588, 0589, 0590.
|EXPRESSVU
|0654, 0647, 0655, 0628.
|FORTEC STAR
|0569, 0555, 0556, 0557, 0558, 0559.
|FUJITSU
|0591, 0592.
|GE Jasco
|0636, 0649, 0637, 0622, 0653, 0650, 0651, 0652.
|GEMINI
|0595
|GENERAL INSTRUMENT (GI)
|0648, 0640, 0645, 0564, 0565, 0566, 0593, [0627], [0642], [0643], [0644].
|GLOBECAST
|0554
|GO VIDEO
|0610
|HITACHI
|0638, 0629, 0630, 0632, 0641, 0607.
|HUGHES NETWORK
|[0632], [0638], [0629], [0630], 0641, 0621, 0607, 0580.
|JVC
|0628, 0612.
|KENWOOD
|0598
|LUXOR
|0599
|MAGNAVOX
|0576, 0612, 0639.
|MACOM
|0600
|MITSUBISHI
|0641, 0632, 0638, 0629, 0630, 0607.
|MOTOROLA
|0648, 0618.
|NORSTAT
|0601
|PACE
|0614, 0615, 0646.
|PANSAT
|0584, 1048.
|PANASONIC
|0626, 0586, 0596.
|PRIMESTAR
|0627, 0640.
|PHILIPS
|0576, 0612, 0621, 0629, 0630, 0632, 0638, 0641, 0639, 0607.
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0576, 0612, 0639.
|PIONEER
|0604
|PROSAT
|0563
|PROSCAN
|0636, 0637, 0650, 0653, 0651, 0652.
|RCA
|0636, 0649, 0637, 0622, 0658, 0653, 0650, 0651, 0652, 0098.
|REALISTIC
|0567, 0603.
|SAMSUNG
|0594, 0583, 0613, 0616, 0619.
|SHARP
|0604
|SKY NETWORK
|0614, 0615, 0646.
|SIERRA I II III
|0561
|SONY
|0623, 0657, 0659, 0585, 0602.
|STARCHOICE
|0640, 0645, 0627.
|STAR SIGHT
|0633
|STAR TRAK
|0608
|STS
|0568, 0570, 0571.
|SUPER GUIDE
|0609
|SYLVANIA
|0581
|TOSHIBA
|0641, 0632, 0638, 0629, 0630, 0607, 0572, 0624, 0625, 0631.
|ULTIMATE TV
|0653, 0659.
|UNIDEN
|0633, 0573, 0611.
|UNITED
|0597
|VIDEO CIPHER II
|0574
|WEB TV
|0612, 0585.
|ZENITH
|0617, 0634, 0656, 0595, 0646, 0562, 0574, 0587, 0635.
GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/VCR Combos
Note: Where the code has been listed as [code1 code2] the first code is for the TV and the second for the VCR. Otherwise one code operates both the TV and the VCR.
Ex.:
DAEWOO [0039 0252] means that code 0039 is for the TV section and 0252 is for the VCR.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|ADMIRAL
|0226
|AIWA
|0227, 0269.
|AKAI
|0254
|BROKSONIC
|0310, [0147 0250], [0147 0257].
|CURTIS MATHES
|0358
|DAEWOO
|[0039 0252], [0138 0279].
|DIAMOND VISION
|[0092 0896]
|DURABRAND
|[0153 0245]
|ELECTROHOME
|0254
|EMERSON
|0227, 0233, 0254, 0264, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, [0039 0252], [0147 0250], [0147 0257].
|FISHER
|0268
|FUNAI
|0227
|GE Jasco
|0342
|GOLDSTAR
|0227, 0338.
|HITACHI
|0227
|JVC
|0247
|INFINITY
|0288
|LG
|0227, 0338.
|LXI
|0227
|MAGNAVOX
|0226, 0288, 0456.
|MEMOREX
|0268, 0310.
|MITSUBISHI
|0254
|PANASONIC
|0374, 0381.
|PHILIPS
|0288, 0456.
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0226, 0288.
|OPTIMUS
|0374, 0381.
|QUASAR
|0374, 0381.
|RADIO SHACK
|0227, 0342.
|RCA
|0342
|REALISTIC
|0227
|SAMSUNG
|0358, 0942.
|SANSUI
|0310
|SANYO
|0268
|SHARP
|0226, 0266.
|SONY
|0380
|SYLVANIA
|0227
|SYMPHONIC
|0227
|TOSHIBA
|0260, 0358.
|WHITE WESTINGHOUSE
|0227, [0138 0279].
|ZENITH
|0226, 0227, 0247, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, [0039 0252], [0153 0245], [0138 0279].
GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/DVD Combos
Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the TV and the second is for the DVD. Otherwise, one code operates both the TV and the DVD.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|ADVENT
|0922
|APEX
|[0214 0401]
|AXION
|[0177 0921]
|BROKSONIC
|0394
|CHANGHONG
|[0214 0401]
|CLASSIC
|[0214 0401]
|DAEWOO
|[0140 0444]
|DIAMOND VISION
|[0210 0948], [0092 0896]
|DURABRAND
|[0153 0405]
|EMERSON
|0456
|FUNAI
|0456
|GPX
|0944
|HAIER
|0935
|ILO
|1070
|INITIAL
|1070
|INSIGNIA
|0456, [0029 0905]
|JVC
|0923
|KAWASAKI
|0945
|KONKA
|0412, 0413.
|LASONIC
|[0210 0948]
|LIQUIDVIDEO
|[0177 0921]
|MAGNAVOX
|0456
|MEMOREX
|0394
|NEXXTECH
|1052
|PANASONIC
|0437, 0950.
|PHILIPS
|0456, [0189 0458]
|PIVA
|1075
|SAMSUNG
|0942
|SANSUI
|0394
|SEARS
|0394
|SUPERSONIC
|0944
|SYLVANIA
|0456
|SYMPHONIC
|0456
|TOSHIBA
|0394, 0924.
GE Jasco universal remote codes TV/VCR/DVD Combos
Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the TV and the second is for the VCR or DVD. Otherwise one code operates both the TV and the VCR/DVD.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|BROKSONIC
|0932
|DIAMOND VISION
|[0092 0896]
|MAGNAVOX
|0456
|PANASONIC
|0437
|PHILIPS
|0456
|SAMSUNG
|0942
|SEARS
|0456
|SUPERSCAN
|0456
|SYLVANIA
|0456
|TOSHIBA
|0924
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD/VCR Combos
Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the DVD and the second is for the VCR. Otherwise just one code operates both the DVD and the VCR
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|APEX
|0949
|BROKSONIC
|0394, 0967.
|CINEVISION
|[0405 0245]
|DAEWOO
|0971
|DIAMOND VISION
|0896
|DURABRAND
|[0405 0245]
|EMERSON
|0456 [0458 0227]
|FISHER
|[0416 0267]
|FUNAI
|0456, [0458 0227]
|GO-VIDEO
|0407, 0426, 0455, 0971.
|HITACHI
|[0419 0227]
|INSIGNIA
|[0405 0245]
|JVC
|0418, 0900.
|LG
|0907
|LITEON
|1069
|MAGNAVOX
|0456, [0914 0286] [0969 0286].
|MEDION
|0896
|NEXXTECH
|0949, 1063, [0449 0327].
|PANASONIC
|0437
|PHILIPS
|0456, [0969 0286]
|PIONEER
|1084
|POLAROID
|0949
|RCA
|[0409 0225]
|RIO
|[0405 0245]
|SAMSUNG
|0455, 0963.
|SANSUI
|0394, 0967.
|SANYO
|[0416 0267]
|SEARS
|0394
|SONY
|0389
|SYLVANIA
|0456, [0458 0227] [0458 0236].
|SYMPHONIC
|0456, [0458 0227] [0899 0236].
|TECHWOOD
|1071
|TOSHIBA
|0924, 0398.
|WHITE WESTINGHOUSE
|[0458 0227]
|ZENITH
|[0405 0245]
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/SAT Combos
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|BELL EXPRESSVU
|0647, 0655
|DISH NETWORK
|0655, 0647
|DREAMBOX
|0620
|ECHOSTAR
|0655, 0647.
|EXPRESSVU
|0647, 0655
|FORTEC STAR
|0569, 0555, 0556.
|HUGHES NETWORK
|0621, 0580.
|RCA
|0653
|PHILIPS
|0621
|PROSCAN
|0653
|SAMSUNG
|0583
|SONY
|0657, 0659.
|ULTIMATE TV
|0653, 0659.
|ZENITH
|0656
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/CABLE Combos
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|CABLEVISION
|0506
|ILLICO
|0506
|PIONEER
|0506
|ROGERS
|0506
|SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA
|0506
|TIME WARNER
|0506
|VIDEOTRON
|0506
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/DVD Combos
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|HUMAX
|0912
|ILO
|0959
|JVC
|1072
|LITEON
|0959
|MEDION
|0959
|PANASONIC
|0387
|PIONEER
|0909, 0977.
|TIVO
|0912, 0909.
|TOSHIBA
|0983, 0973.
GE Jasco universal remote codes for HTIB (Home Theater in a Box)
Note: Where the code is listed in brackets like [code1 code2] the first is for the DVD and the second is for the AUDIO. Otherwise one code operates both the DVD and the AUDIO.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|AIWA
|[0414 0839]
|AMW
|0918
|APEX
|0436
|BOSE
|0672
|CENTRIOS
|1067, 1055, 0449.
|CLASSIC
|1051
|CRITERION
|0448
|DURABRAND
|0449, 0405.
|EMERSON
|0940
|INSIGNIA
|1066
|JVC
|0964
|KLH
|0906
|KOSS
|0415
|LENOXX
|0931
|LG
|0972
|MAGNAVOX
|0915, [0969 0756] [0408 0756]
|MYRON & DAVIS
|0962
|NESA
|0962
|NEXXTECH
|1066, 1055, 0449.
|NORCENT
|0928
|ONKYO
|0975
|PANASONIC
|0974
|PHILIPS
|0755, [0969 0756]
|PIONEER
|0976, 0968.
|RADIO SHACK
|0449, 0894, 0895, [0453 0879].
|RCA
|0449 0920 [0453 0879]
|REGENT
|0931
|RIO
|[0405 0787]
|SABA
|0919
|SAMSUNG
|0454, 0942.
|SELECTRON
|1078, 1083.
|SONY
|0986
|TECHWOOD
|1071
|TEVION
|0448
|ZENITH
|[0405 0787]
GE Jasco universal remote codes for Laser Disc
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|DENON
|0305
|PIONEER
|0305
|PROSCAN
|0308
|RCA
|0308
|SANYO
|0232
|SONY
|0323
|ZENITH
|0232
GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR
Note: Where codes are shown in brackets like this [code], each one can be used if you have 2 or more of the same device.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|AT&T
|0373
|HUGHES
|0580
|HUMAX
|0912
|PANASONIC
|0373, 0387.
|PHILIPS
|[0371] [0344] [0345]
|PIONEER
|0909, 0977
|RCA
|0409
|REPLAYTV
|0373
|SONIC BLUE
|0373
|SONY
|0372, 0657, 0359.
|TiVo
|0371, 0372, 0344, 0345, 0657, 0983, 0912, 0909.
|TOSHIBA
|0983
GE Jasco universal remote codes for Home Automation
note: GE Jasco Remote models suporting sleep feature RM94902, RM94904 , RM94905,RM94902, RM94904 and RM94905.
|Brand
|GE Jasco universal remote codes
|GE Jasco HOMEMINDER
|0996
|HOME AUTOMATION
|0998