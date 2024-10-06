Jasco Universal Remote Codes - UNIVERSAL REMOTE CODES (2024)

If you would like to program your GE Jasco universal remote by using various jasco universal remote codes then surely it will allow you to program and operate multiple devices with a GE Jasco remote. Of course many of the home entertainment devices like the TV, blu-ray, television, DVD player, VCR, stereo systems can easily be connected and programed with GE Jasco universal remote control. For that you need to begin with jasco ge universal remote codes in order to program devices, Of course we have provided CL2, CL3, CL4, CL5 and CL6 type codes.

First of all let us know about how to program jasco universal remote so that we can input the codes after knowing where and when should we enter the universal remote codes. So without any further ado let’s get started.

How To Program Jasco Universal Remote

The GE Jasco universal remote controls are capable of operating the audio and video devices of mostly any kind of brand. So that for each and every of your audio/video devices you need to enter the Device specific GE Jasco Universal Remote Codes in your universal remote control. Of course programing of your GE Jasco universal remote shall be allowing you to use the remote with various devices, including your blu-ray, television, DVD player, VCR, stereo systems.

But have you ever had to juggle it with the multiple remotes for being control of your TV , Blu-Ray and Home theater, missing remotes and hours wasted searching each remote. Of course no worries now because now with GE jasco universal remote you can easily control all of your home theater devices, however we have a very quick and simple auto-code search procedure and of course the manual code entry method too. Programming universal remote is error prone and takes time so, set aside some time before you start with.

You must need to be sure to hookup and power on all of the devices that you want to setup. Next make sure that your remote batteries are working in the GE Jasco universal remotes without any technical issues. Note down the GE Jasco universal remote codes from the list provided. Nothing is more frustrating to find out that you have not hookedup or universal remote batteries are bad after spending your evening on programming GE Jasco remote control.

How to find your GE Jasco Remote Model and code list version sticker

First of all you need to flip your remote control, after that open battery cover remote control batteries, here you would see the sticker that is showing the mode and also its applicable code list version. Of course there are three code list versions such as CL3, CL4, CL5. We have been listed all GE jasco universal remote code list based upon the code list version, it is saving you a lot of hassel navigating and selecting options on different pages.

How do i Program my Jasco Universal Remote?

Direct Code Entry for GE Jasco remotes with 4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes

First of all you need to “Turn On” your device manually such as (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.) whatever you wish to.

Then press and hold the CODE SEARCH/SETUP button on the remote control until the INDICATOR LIGHT lights, after that release.

Now you have to tap and release the button for the device that you are programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). For the AUX, press AUX then your device button you are assigning to AUX. And then the INDICATOR LIGHT will be blink then remain lit position.

You can enter three or four digit jasco universal remote code list of your device by using the number button in the GE jasco universal remote. However after your code is being entered the INDICATOR LIGHT will be turned off.

Keep in mind: Suppose, if your device doesn’t working with the first code listed, If your TV, VCR, DVD, etc. does not respond after you have been tried all the codes for your brand or if your brand is not listed, try searching for your codes by following the steps mentioned below.

Quick and Simple Automated code Search Method to Programing GE Jasco Universal Remote

Of course here some GE Jasco Universal remotes supported Auto-Code Search methods, Suppose if you have any one of the newer GE jasco Universal remotes these steps are for you. Suppose, if you have the code search option on your remote then you can use the below steps. Here is the quick code search method does not need you to enter remote codes so that you can save a lot of time.

Turn on the device you wish to program. LIGHT lights, then release. Press and hold CODE SEARCH/SETUP until the INDICATOR programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). The INDICATOR LIGHT will blink once then remain lit. For AUX, press AUX then the device button you are assigning to AUX. Press and release the device button for the device you are 2 seconds between each time you press POWER. Note: You may have to press POWER up to 250 times.Press and release POWER until your device turns off. Wait at least INDICATOR LIGHT goes off.

So with this method whenever your device turns off press the ENTER/SAVE button. The SLEEP FEATURE (RM94902, RM94904 and RM94905) This feature will be turned off your TV at the time you select from 1-99 minutes.

How to Use the Sleep Feature on GE Jasco Universal remote

If you would like to enable the sleep feature on GE jasco remote control, you can follow the below steps. So make sure to your tv is switched on before continue.

Tap and hold the SLEEP button until the INDICATOR LIGHT stays lit.

2. Enter time in minutes by using the numerical keypad. (Minutes 1-99;press 0 before the actual number).

See Also Q&A: Universal Remotes

3. Lease remote aimed at television. The Sleep Function will not work properly unless the remote is left aimed at the television.

Turn Off the Sleep Feature:

Press and hold SLEEP until the INDICATOR LIGHT blinks or press the

POWER button to turn off the TV.

4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV sets including LCD, Plasma, and Panel TVs

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes ABEX 0185 ACME 0008, 0050 ADA 0020 ADC 0002, 0006 ADMIRAL 0020, 0226, 0001 ADVENT 0176, 0922 ADVENTURA 0174 AIKO 0058 AIWA 0195, 0196, 0227, 0269. ALLERON 0051 AMARK 0020 AMTRON 0053 AKAI 0105, 0002, 0077, 0254. ANAM NATIONAL 0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193. AOC 0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187. APEX 0214, 0216, 0215, 0401. ARCHER 0020 ASPECT 0059 AUDIOVOX 0053 AXION 0177, 0921. BANG & OLUFSEN 0190 BELCOR 0004 BELL & HOWELL 0031, 0049, 0000, 0001. BENQ 0081, 0083, 0101. BRADFORD 0053 BROKSONIC 0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394. BROKWOOD 0004 CANDLE 0004, 0009, 0174, 0008. CAPEHART 0175 CELERA 0214 CELEBRITY 0002 CENTRIOS 0169 CENTURION 0009 CETRONIC 0042 CHANGHONG 0214, 0401 CITIZEN 0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058. CLAIRTONE 0014 CLASSIC 0214, 0401, 0042. COLOR VOICE 0010 COLORTYME 0004, 0009, 0010. CONCERTO 0004, 0009 CONCIERGE Jasco 0121 CONTEC 0053, 0012, 0014, 0042. CORNEA 0050 CRAIG 0053, 0042. CROSLEY 0062 CROWN 0053, 0042 CURTIS MATHES 0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015, CTX 0020 CXC 0053, 0042 DAEWOO 0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019. DAYTRON 0004, 0009. DELL 0209, 0028, 0132. DIAMOND VISION 0210, 0948, 0092. DIGISTAR 1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167. DIMENSIA 0031, 0000. DISNEY 0158 DUKANE 0059, 0072. DUMONT 0121, 0004. DURABRAND 0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217. DYNASTY 0042 ELEKTRA 0001 ELECTROBAND 0002, 0014. ELECTROHOME 0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022. ELITE VIDEO 0197 EMERSON 0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037. ENVISION 0004, 0009, 0074. FISHER 0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012. FUJITSU 0197, 0051. FUNAI 0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042. FUTURETEC 0053, 0042. GATEWAY 0046 GE Jasco 0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087. GIBRALTER 0121, 0004. GOLDSTAR 0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156. GRUNDY 0051, 0053. GUESTVISION 0201 HAIER 0081, 0216, 0217, 0157. HALLMARK 0004, 0009. HARVARD 0053 HITACHI 0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227. HISENSE 0073, 0182, 0216. ILO 0198, 1070, 1024, 1023. IMA 0053 INFINITY 0062, 0288 INITIAL 1070 INSIGNIA 0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029. INTEGRA 0181 INTEQ 0121 JANEIL 0174 JBL 0062 JCB 0002 JC PENNEY 0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008, 0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052. JENSEN 0004, 0009, 0133. JVC 0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141. KAWASHO 0004, 0009, 0002. KAYPANI 0175 KEC 0042 KENWOOD 0004, 0009. KLH 0214 KLOSS NOVABEAM 0068, 0174. KONKA 0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029. KTV 0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070. KURAZAI 0001 LASONIC 0210, 0948. LG 0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156. LIQUIDVIDEO 0177, 0168, 0921. LODGENET 0031, 0202, 0000, 0001. LOEWE 0211, 0062. LOGIK 0031, 0000, 0001. LUCE 0055 LUXMAN 0004, 0009. LXI 0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015. MAGNASONIC 0051. MAGNAVOX 0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141. MAJESTIC 0031, 0000, 0001. MARANTZ 0062, 0181, 0004, 0009. MEDION 0213, 0198, 0158. MEGATRON 0004, 0009, 0059. MEI 0014 MEMOREX 0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001. MGA 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180. MIDLAND 0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015. MINUTZ 0052 MITSUBISHI 0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180. MONIVISION 0036 MONTGOMERY WARD 0031, 0001, 0000. MOTEVA 0049 MOTOROLA 0020, 0003. MTC 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014. MULTITECH 0053 MULTIVISION 0084 MYRON & DAVIS 0212 NAD 0004, 0009, 0109, 0185. NEC 0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141. NET TV 0046, 0124. NEXXTECH 1052, 0167. NIKEI 0042 NIKKO 0004, 0009, 0058. NORCENT 0216, 0043, 0056. NTC 0058 OLEVIA 1027 ONCOMMAND 0201 ONKING 0042 ONWA 0053, 0042 OPTIMUS 0170, 0185, 0374, 0381. OPTOMA 1028 OPTONICA 0020, 0095. ORION 0121, 0135, 0035. PANASONIC 0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070. PHILCO 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008. PHILIPS 0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141. PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288. PILOT 0004 PIONEER 0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179. PIVA 1075 POLAROID 0182, 0173, 0133. PORTLAND 0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130. PRECISION 0166 PRICE CLUB 0105 PRIMA 1019, 0165, 0116, 0167. PRINCETON GRAPHICS 0020, 0099. PRISM 0054 PROSCAN 0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163. PROTON 0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186. PROVIEW 1025, 1026. PULSAR 0121, 0004. QUASAR 0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070. RADIO SHACK 0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227, 0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095. RCA 0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188. REALISTIC 0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095. RHAPSODY 0014 RUNCO 0121, 0181, 0111. SAMPO 0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012. SAMSUNG 0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106. SAMSUX 0009 SAMTRON 0105 SANSUI 0135, 0310. SANTECA 0194 SANYO 0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180. SCOTCH 0004, 0009. SCOTT 0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042. SEARS 0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180. SELECTRON 1022, 1020, 1021. SHARP 0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122. SHOGUN 0004 SIGNATURE 0031, 0000, 0001, 0023. SIMPSON 0008 SONIC 0014 SONY 0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380. SOUNDESIGN 0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042. SPECTRAVISION 0203 SQUAREVIEW 0189 SSS 0004, 0053, 0042. STARLITE 0053 STAR SIGHT 0064 SUPRA 0004, 0082 SUPERSCAN 0112, 0079, 0456. SUPERSONIC 0944 SUPREMACY 0174 SUPREME 0002 SVA 021 SYLVANIA 0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0161. SYMPHONIC 0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024. SYNTAX 1027 TANDY 0020 TATUNG 0081, 0198, 0003. TECHNICS 0054 TECHWOOD 0004, 0009, 0054. TEKNIKA 0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058. TELECAPTION 0117 TELERENT 0031, 0000, 0001. TERA 0004, 0186. TEVION 0198 TMK 0004, 0009. TOSHIBA 0159, 0178, 0109, 0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141. TRUTECH 1029 UNIVERSAL 0052, 0087. VICTOR 0060 VIDTECH 0004, 0005, 0009. VIEWSONIC 0046, 0072 VIKING 0174 VIZIO 0081 WARDS 0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024. WESTINGHOUSE 0143, 0114 WHITE WESTINGHOUSE 0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080. YAMAHA 0170, 0004, 0005, 0009. ZENITH 0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for CABLE set-top box devices

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes ABC 0461, 0463, 0464, 0465, 0466. ADELPHIA 0512, 0511. ALLEGRO 0524, 0525. AMERICAST 0527 ANTRONIX 0468, 0469. ARCHER 0468, 0469, 0470, 0471. AT&T 0511 BELL SOUTH 0527 CABLETENNA 0468 CABLEVISION 0506 CENTURY 0471 CITIZEN 0471 COGECO 0511 COLOR VOICE 0472, 0473. COMCAST 0511 COMTRONICS 0474, 0475 CONTEC 0476 DIGITAL MUSIC EXPRESS 0514 EASTERN 0477 EVERQUEST 0474 GARRARD 0471 GC ELECTRONICS 0469 GEMINI 0536, 0479. GE Jasco 0549 GENERAL INSTRUMENT (GI) 0509, 0461, 0465, 0511, 0513, 0518, 0530, 0531, 0514, 0464, 0463. HAMLIN 0461, 0480, 0481, 0482. HITACHI 0463 ILLICO 0506 JASCO 0471 JERROLD 0509, 0461, 0465, 0518, 0463, 0464, 0520, 0526. MAGNAVOX 0485 MEMOREX 0486 MOTOROLA 0509, 0465, 0513, 0518, 0530, 0531, 0464, 0511, 0526, 0463. MOVIE TIME 0487 NSC 0487 OAK 0476, 0489. PACE 0532 PANASONIC 0460, 0508. PARAGON 0486, 0488. PHILIPS 0471, 0479, 0485, 0490, 0491, 0492. PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0505, 0534. PIONEER 0478, 0506, 0493, 0494. PULSAR 0486 RADIO SHACK 0505, 0534, 0525. RCA 0460, 0471, 0507. REALISTIC 0469 REGAL 0482 REGENCY 0477 REMBRANDT 0463 ROGERS 0506 RUNCO 0486 SAMSUNG 0474, 0494. SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA 0498, 0497, 0506, 0535, 0512, 0466, 0496. SHAW 0511 SIGNAL 0474 SIGNATURE 0463 SL MARX 0474 SPRUCER 0460 STANDARD 0499 STARCOM 0461, 0518 STARGATE 0474 STAR SIGHT 0507 STAR TRAK 0516 TANDY 0500 TELEVIEW 0474 TEXSCAN 0499 TIME WARNER 0506 TOCOM 0464, 0501, 0513, 0520. TOSHIBA 0486 TV86 0487 UNIKA 0468, 0469, 0471. UNITED CABLE 0461 UNIVERSAL 0468, 0469, 0470, 0471, 0502, 0524. VIDEOWAY 0504 VIEWSTAR 0475, 0485, 0487, 0500. VIDEO TECH 0550 VIDEOTRON 0506 ZENITH 0503, 0525, 0471, 0486, 0521, 0522, 0523. ZENITH NETWORK 0527

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes ADVENT 0922 AFREEY 0417 AIWA 0414 AKAI 0395, 0435 AMES 0431 AMW 0917, 0918. ANABA 0961 APEX 0386, 0390, 0391, 0392, 0424, 0430, 0436, 0439, 0445, 0457, 0459, 0938, 0913, 0401, 0949. ASPIRE 0933 A-TREND 0393 AUDIOVOX 0921 AXION 0921 B & K 0978 BLAUPUNKT 0430 BODYSONIC 0417 BOSE 0672 BOSS 0911 BROKSONIC 0932, 0967, 0394. CENTRIOS 0951, 1067, 1068, 0921, 1054, 1055, 1059, 1060, 1061, 1064, 1065, 1062, 0449. CHANGHONG 0401 CINEVISION 0405 CITECH 1073 CITIZEN 1073 CLASSIC 0431, 1051, 0401. COBY 0926, 0946, 0947, 0916, 0445, 0928, 0894. CONCEPT 0430 CRITERION 0448 CURTIS INTERNATIONAL 0929, 0928. CYBERHOME 0393, 0985, 0939. CYTRON 0446, 0388. DAEWOO 0440, 0441, 0444, 0971, 0965. DENON 0400, 0421. DENZEL 0428 DESAY 0958 DIAMOND VISION 0948, 0892, 0896. DIGIX 0934 DIGITREX 0445 DISNEY 0458 DUAL 0447, 0984, 0956, 0428, 0446. DURABRAND 0449, 0405, 0446. DVD 2000 0402 ELTA 0434, 0435. EMERSON 0405, 0940, 0899, 0456, 0458. ESA 0956 FARENHEIT 0960 FISHER 0416 FUNAI 0456, 0458. GE Jasco 0409, 0430. GOLDSTAR 0405 GO-VIDEO 0431, 0937, 0971, 0454, 0902, 0901, 0407, 0426, 0455. GPX 0936, 0944. GRADIENTE 0415 GREENHILL 0430 HAAZ 0451, 0452 HAIER 0935 HARMAN KARDON 0427 HITACHI 0404, 0407, 0428, 0419. HITEKER 0445 HUMAX 0912 ILO 0959, 1070. INFINITY 0417 INSIGNIA 0405, 0456, 0921, 0430, 0905. INITIAL 0430, 1070. INTEGRA 0422 JBL 0427 JVC 0406, 0964, 0900, 1072, 0418, 0923. JWIN 0390, 0893, 0895. KAWASAKI 0945, 0449. KENWOOD 0400, 0429. KISS 0428 KLH 0430, 0906, 0386. KONKA 0410, 0411, 0412, 0413, 0905. KOSS 0415, 0388. KXD 0894 LASONIC 0451, 0948. LENOXX 0931, 0435. LG 0405, 0972, 0907. LINN 0443 LITEON 0982, 0902, 0898, 0959, 1069. LIQUIDVIDEO 0921 MAGNAVOX 0398, 0408, 0979, 0981, 0980, 0456, 0915, 0914, 0969. MARANTZ 0398, 0405, 0408, 0423, 0981. MAXENT 0923 MEDION 0911, 0446, 0903, 0896, 0959. MEMOREX 0446, 1050. MERIDIAN 0398 MICROSOFT 0409 MINTEK 0430 MITSUBISHI 0402 MUSTEK 0431 MYRON & DAVIS 0962 NAD 0405, 0433 NAKAMICHI 0432 NESA 0430, 0962 NEXXTECH 0952, 0954, 0955, 0956, 0934, 1052, 1054, 1055, 1056, 1057, 1063, 1064, 0449, 0949. NORCENT 0926, 0982, 0927, 0925, 0928. ONKYO 0422, 0975. OPTIMUS 0404 ORION 0394 ORITRON 0415, 1060. PANASONIC 0396, 0400, 0974, 0970, 0437, 0950, 0387. PACIFIC 0446 PHILIPS 0398, 0408, 0423, 0755, 0979, 0981, 0980, 0456, 0458, 0969. PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0398, 0408, 0423, 0979, 0980. PIONEER 0403, 0404, 0976, 0977, 0968, 0909, 1084. PIVA 1075 POLAROID 0385, 0957, 0949. POLK AUDIO 0398, 0408, 0981. PORTLAND 0435 PROLINE 0415 PROSCAN 0409, 0890. PROSONIC 0926 PYLE 0910 RADIO SHACK 0449, 0453, 0919, 0920. RCA 0409, 0430, 0449, 0453, 0920, 0890. REGENT 0931 REOC 0451 RIO 0405 RJ TECHNOLOGY 1076 ROSEN 0930 ROTEL 0406 SABA 0919 SAMSUNG 0407, 0454, 0942, 0963, 0891, 0455. SAMPO 0417 SANSUI 0394, 0967. SANYO 0904, 0416. SEARS 0394, 0456 SEG 0428 SELECTRON 1077, 1078, 1079, 1080, 1081, 1082, 1083. SHARP 0397, 0897, 0908. SHERWOOD 0425 SHINCO 0430 SHINSONIC 0430 SONIC BLUE 0937 SONY 0987, 0988, 0989, 0399, 0986, 0389. SOUNDSTORM 0910, 0911. SUNGALE 0953 SUPERSCAN 0456 SUPERSONIC 0944 SV2000 0456 SYLVANIA 0456, 0458. SYMPHONIC 0456, 0458, 0899. TEAC 0404, 0449. TECHNICS 0400 TECHWOOD 0433, 1071. TERAPIN 0943 TEVION 0388, 0446, 0447, 0448, 0450, 0451, 0452. THETA DIGITAL 0404 TIVO 0912, 0909. TOSHIBA 0394, 0398, 0973, 0924, 0983. TREDEX 0941 TRUTECH 1053 UNITED 0449 VENTURER 0449 WHARFEDALE 0442, 0417 WHITE WESTINGHOUSE 0458 X-BOX 0409 XENIUS 0388 YAMAHA 0400, 0420, 0979, 0980, 0408. YAMAKAWA 0438, 0428, 1058. ZENITH 0405, 0907.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD-Recorders + RW

Note: Where the codes are showing as this (code), each one can be used if you have 2 or more of the similar device.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes APEX 0938 ASPIRE 0933 BROKSONIC 0967 CENTRIOS 0951, 1060, 1061. COBY 0894 CYBERHOME 0939 EMERSON 0899 GO-VIDEO 0431, 0902, 0901. HITACHI 0419 HUMAX 0912 ILO 0959 JVC 0900, 1072. KXD 0894 LG 0907 LITEON 0902, 0898, 0959. MAGNAVOX [0979] [0980] MEDION 0903, 0959. MEMOREX 1050 MUSTEK 0431 ORITRON 1060 PANASONIC 0387 PHILIPS [0979] [0980] PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX [0979] [0980] PIONEER 0977, 0909, 1084. POLAROID 0385 RCA 0409 SAMSUNG 0891 SANYO 0904 SELECTRON 1080 SHARP 0897 SONY [0987] [0988] [0989] SYMPHONIC 0899 TRUTECH 1053 TOSHIBA 0973, 0398. YAMAHA [0979] [0980] ZENITH 0907

GE Jasco universal remote codes for VCR

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes ACCELE 0354 ADMIRAL 0226 ADVENTURA 0251 AIKO 0252 AIWA 0245, 0227, 0269, 0251. AKAI 0227, 0229, 0228, 0230, 0231, 0254, 0303, 0337. ALLEGRO 0247, 0329, 0243. AMERICAN HIGH 0292 APEX 0949 ASHA 0354 AT&T 0373 AUDIO DYNAMICS 0376, 0377, 0234. AUDIOVOX 0245 BELL & HOWELL 0268 BEAUMARK 0354 BROKSONIC 0256, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394, 0967, 0237, 0289. CALIX 0245 CANDLE 0240, 0245, 0354, 0234, 0242, 0244. CANNON 0225, 0292, 0339. CAPEHART 0329 CARVER 0287 CCE 0252, 0356 CINEVISION 0245 CITIZEN 0240, 0245, 0252, 0354, 0234, 0242, 0244. COLORTYME 0234 COLT 0356 CRAIG 0245, 0354, 0356, 0248. CURTIS MATHES 0225, 0287, 0227, 0334, 0354, 0358, 0234, 0249, 0292. CYBERNEX 0354 DAEWOO 0279, 0240, 0250, 0252, 0334, 0242, 0244, 0251, 0971. DBX 0376, 0377, 0234. DIAMOND VISION 0896 DIMENSIA 0225 DURABRAND 0245 DYNATECH 0227, 0251. ELECTROHOME 0245, 0254. ELECTROPHONIC 0245 EMERSON 0250, 0245, 0252, 0256, 0257, 0290, 0310, 0325, 0354, 0240, 0233, 0227, 0265, 0266, 0268, 0269, 0458, 0456, 0231, 0237, 0249, 0251, 0254, 0259, 0262, 0263, 0270, 0289, 0292, 0301, 0330, 0341. FISHER 0304, 0268, 0267, 0287, 0234, 0248, 0273, 0274. FUJI 0229, 0292 FUNAI 0227, 0456, 0458, 0251. GARRARD 0251 GE Jasco 0225, 0311, 0335, 0342, 0354, 0278, 0292. GOLDSTAR 0227, 0245, 0338, 0329, 0346, 0234. GRADIENTE 0251 GO-VIDEO 0354, 0375, 0407, 0426, 0455, 0971, 0368. HARLEY DAVIDSON 0251 HARMAN KARDON 0234, 0254. HARWOOD 0356 HEADQUARTER 0268 HITACHI 0369, 0227, 0347, 0303, 0332. HI-Q 0248 INFINITY 0288 INSIGNIA 0245 INSTANT REPLAY 0227, 0292. INTEQ 0245 JC PENNEY 0225, 0245, 0268, 0354, 0369, 0376, 0377, 0292, 0303, 0332, 0343, 0234. JCL 0292 JENSEN 0369, 0303. JVC 0376, 0377, 0268, 0247, 0418, 0900, 0234, 0303. KENWOOD 0268, 0376, 0377, 0234, 0303. KLH 0356 KODAK 0245, 0292. LG 0227, 0329, 0338, 0907. LITEON 1069 LLOYD 0227, 0251. LOGIK 0356 LXI 0227, 0245. MAGNAVOX 0287, 0288, 0329, 0227, 0226, 0225, 0456, 0286, 0235, 0914, 0969, 0292. MAGNIN 0354 MARANTZ 0287, 0268, 0376, 0377, 0289, 0292, 0339, 0234. MARTA 0245 MATSUSHITA 0292 MEDION 0896 MEI 0292 MEMOREX 0287, 0245, 0268, 0304, 0310, 0329, 0354, 0226, 0227, 0337, 0248, 0251, 0292. MGA 0290, 0254. MGN TECHNOLOGY 0354 MIDLAND 0278 MINOLTA 0369, 0332. MITSUBISHI 0290, 0298, 0369, 0376, 0377, 0295, 0254. MONTGOMERY WARD 0226, 0300. MOTOROLA 0226, 0292. MTC 0227, 0354, 0251. MULTITECH 0227, 0354, 0251, 0278, 0356. NEC 0268, 0376, 0377, 0289, 0301, 0302, 0303, 0234, 0249. NEXXTECH 0327, 0449, 0949. NIKKO 0245 NOBLEX 0354 OLYMPUS 0292 OPTIMUS 0239, 0354, 0363, 0245, 0361, 0374, 0381, 0226. OPTONICA 0354, 0300. ORION 0256, 0310. PANASONIC 0363, 0381, 0374, 0373, 0225, 0437, 0292. PENTAX 0369, 0234, 0332. PHILCO 0287, 0225, 0235, 0292. PHILIPS 0287, 0288, 0344, 0345, 0371, 0378, 0383, 0456, 0286, 0292. PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0287, 0288, 0226. PILOT 0245 PIONEER 0305, 0369, 0376, 0377, 1084, 0343. POLAROID 0949 PORTLAND 0242, 0244. PROSCAN 0225, 0308. PROTEC 0356 PULSAR 0329 QUARTER 0268 QUARTZ 0268 QUASAR 0363, 0374, 0225, 0381, 0292. RADIO SHACK 0225, 0226, 0227, 0239, 0245, 0268, 0342, 0354, 0361, 0363, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0274, 0292, 0300, 0337. RADIX 0245 RANDEX 0245 RCA 0225, 0245, 0308, 0309, 0311, 0312, 0313, 0314, 0315, 0316, 0335, 0342, 0354, 0369, 0228, 0278, 0292, 0332. REALISTIC 0225, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0268, 0354, 0361, 0363, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0274, 0292, 0300, 0337. REPLAYTV 0373 RICOH 0353 RIO 0245, 0405 RUNCO 0329 SAMSUNG 0354, 0358, 0240, 0369, 0455, 0942, 0963, 0230, 0337. SANKY 0226, 0329. SANSUI 0310, 0376, 0377, 0394, 0256, 0967, 0303. SANYO 0304, 0267, 0268, 0354, 0248. SCOTT 0240, 0250, 0257, 0290, 0341, 0237, 0263. SEARS 0363, 0245, 0268, 0287, 0369, 0394, 0456, 0248, 0273, 0274, 0292, 0332, 0343. SHARP 0360, 0361, 0226, 0227, 0266, 0242, 0254, 0300. SHINTOM 0229, 0353, 0369, 0356, 0357. SHOGUN 0354 SIGNATURE 0227 SINGER 0292, 0356. SONIC BLUE 0373 SONY 0379, 0324, 0229, 0323, 0353, 0389, 0372, 0364, 0365, 0366, 0380. STS 0369, 0292, 0332. SUPERSCAN 0456 SYLVANIA 0227, 0287, 0290, 0225, 0456, 0251, 0292, 0236, 0458. SYMPHONIC 0227, 0236, 0456, 0251. TANDY 0227, 0268. TASHIKO 0245 TATUNG 0303 TEAC 0227, 0251, 0303. TECHNICS 0292 TECHWOOD 1071 TEKNIKA 0227, 0245, 0325, 0251, 0292. TiVo 0371, 0372. TMK 0354, 0249, 0301. TOSHIBA 0240, 0261, 0260, 0287, 0290, 0358, 0369, 0924, 0398, 0274, 0341. TOTEVISION 0245, 0354. UNITECH 0354 VECTOR RESEARCH 0240, 0376, 0377, 0234. VICTOR 0376, 0377. VIDEO CONCEPTS 0240, 0376, 0377, 0234, 0254. VIDEOSONIC 0354 WARDS 0225, 0226, 0227, 0240, 0245, 0354, 0369, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0292, 0300, 0326, 0332, 0341, 0356. WHITE WESTINGHOUSE 0227, 0279. XR-1000 0251, 0292, 0356. YAMAHA 0234, 0303, 0376, 0377. ZENITH 0329, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0226, 0227, 0338, 0347, 0353, 0358, 0245, 0229, 0310, 0232, 0376, 0377, 0279, 0368, 0243.

HDTV Set Top Boxes

Brand Code GO VIDEO HDT100 0610 HITACHI 61HDX98B 0632 HUGHES HTL-HD 0607, 0632, 0641. HUGHES HIRD-E8 0607, 0632, 0641. LG LSS-3200A 0607, 0632, 0641. LG HTL-HD 0607, 0632, 0641. MITSUBISHI SR-HD5 0632 MITSUBISHI SRHD400 0632 MITSUBISHI SRHD500 0632 MOTOROLA HDT100 0618 PHILIPS DSHD800R 0632 PIONEER SH-D505 0604 PROSCAN PSHD105 0636 RCA HD65W20 0658 RCA PSHD105 0636 RCA DTC-100 0636 RCA DTC-210 0636 SAMSUNG SIR-T165 0583 SAMSUNG SIR-T351 0583 SAMSUNG SIR-TS160 0619 SAMSUNG SIR-TS360 0619 SONY SATHD100 0623 SONY SATHD200 0623 SONY SATHD300 0623 SYLVANIA 6900DTD 0581 TOSHIBA DST3000 0607, 0641. TOSHIBA DST3100 0607, 0641. TOSHIBA DW65X91 0607, 0641. ZENITH HDSAT420 0634 ZENITH HDSAT520 0634 ZENITH DTV1080 0634

GE Jasco universal remote codes for SAT/DTV/WebTV

Note: Where the codes are shown like this symbol : [code] it means that each one can be used if you have two or more of the same device.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes AMPLICA 0575 BELL EXPRESSVU 0654, 0647, 0655, 0628. CHANNEL MASTER 0577, 0578, 0579. CHAPPARAL 0560, 0561. CHEYENNE 0561 DRAKE 0562, 0574, 0587. DREAMBOX 0620 DIRECTV 0622, 0632, 0629, 0621, 0623, 0576, 0586, 0616, 0613, 0630, 0634, 0636, 0638, 0641, 0652, 0653, 0657, 0659, 0607, 0619, 0641. DISH NETWORK [0655], [0647], 0628, 0612, 0654, 0588, 0589, 0590. DISHPRO 0588, 0589, 0590, 0654. DX ANTENNA 0568, 0582. ECHOSPHERE 0628 ECHOSTAR [0655], [0647], 0628, 0612, 0654, 0588, 0589, 0590. EXPRESSVU 0654, 0647, 0655, 0628. FORTEC STAR 0569, 0555, 0556, 0557, 0558, 0559. FUJITSU 0591, 0592. GE Jasco 0636, 0649, 0637, 0622, 0653, 0650, 0651, 0652. GEMINI 0595 GENERAL INSTRUMENT (GI) 0648, 0640, 0645, 0564, 0565, 0566, 0593, [0627], [0642], [0643], [0644]. GLOBECAST 0554 GO VIDEO 0610 HITACHI 0638, 0629, 0630, 0632, 0641, 0607. HUGHES NETWORK [0632], [0638], [0629], [0630], 0641, 0621, 0607, 0580. JVC 0628, 0612. KENWOOD 0598 LUXOR 0599 MAGNAVOX 0576, 0612, 0639. MACOM 0600 MITSUBISHI 0641, 0632, 0638, 0629, 0630, 0607. MOTOROLA 0648, 0618. NORSTAT 0601 PACE 0614, 0615, 0646. PANSAT 0584, 1048. PANASONIC 0626, 0586, 0596. PRIMESTAR 0627, 0640. PHILIPS 0576, 0612, 0621, 0629, 0630, 0632, 0638, 0641, 0639, 0607. PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0576, 0612, 0639. PIONEER 0604 PROSAT 0563 PROSCAN 0636, 0637, 0650, 0653, 0651, 0652. RCA 0636, 0649, 0637, 0622, 0658, 0653, 0650, 0651, 0652, 0098. REALISTIC 0567, 0603. SAMSUNG 0594, 0583, 0613, 0616, 0619. SHARP 0604 SKY NETWORK 0614, 0615, 0646. SIERRA I II III 0561 SONY 0623, 0657, 0659, 0585, 0602. STARCHOICE 0640, 0645, 0627. STAR SIGHT 0633 STAR TRAK 0608 STS 0568, 0570, 0571. SUPER GUIDE 0609 SYLVANIA 0581 TOSHIBA 0641, 0632, 0638, 0629, 0630, 0607, 0572, 0624, 0625, 0631. ULTIMATE TV 0653, 0659. UNIDEN 0633, 0573, 0611. UNITED 0597 VIDEO CIPHER II 0574 WEB TV 0612, 0585. ZENITH 0617, 0634, 0656, 0595, 0646, 0562, 0574, 0587, 0635.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/VCR Combos

Note: Where the code has been listed as [code1 code2] the first code is for the TV and the second for the VCR. Otherwise one code operates both the TV and the VCR.

Ex.:

DAEWOO [0039 0252] means that code 0039 is for the TV section and 0252 is for the VCR.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes ADMIRAL 0226 AIWA 0227, 0269. AKAI 0254 BROKSONIC 0310, [0147 0250], [0147 0257]. CURTIS MATHES 0358 DAEWOO [0039 0252], [0138 0279]. DIAMOND VISION [0092 0896] DURABRAND [0153 0245] ELECTROHOME 0254 EMERSON 0227, 0233, 0254, 0264, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, [0039 0252], [0147 0250], [0147 0257]. FISHER 0268 FUNAI 0227 GE Jasco 0342 GOLDSTAR 0227, 0338. HITACHI 0227 JVC 0247 INFINITY 0288 LG 0227, 0338. LXI 0227 MAGNAVOX 0226, 0288, 0456. MEMOREX 0268, 0310. MITSUBISHI 0254 PANASONIC 0374, 0381. PHILIPS 0288, 0456. PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0226, 0288. OPTIMUS 0374, 0381. QUASAR 0374, 0381. RADIO SHACK 0227, 0342. RCA 0342 REALISTIC 0227 SAMSUNG 0358, 0942. SANSUI 0310 SANYO 0268 SHARP 0226, 0266. SONY 0380 SYLVANIA 0227 SYMPHONIC 0227 TOSHIBA 0260, 0358. WHITE WESTINGHOUSE 0227, [0138 0279]. ZENITH 0226, 0227, 0247, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, [0039 0252], [0153 0245], [0138 0279].

GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/DVD Combos

Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the TV and the second is for the DVD. Otherwise, one code operates both the TV and the DVD.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes ADVENT 0922 APEX [0214 0401] AXION [0177 0921] BROKSONIC 0394 CHANGHONG [0214 0401] CLASSIC [0214 0401] DAEWOO [0140 0444] DIAMOND VISION [0210 0948], [0092 0896] DURABRAND [0153 0405] EMERSON 0456 FUNAI 0456 GPX 0944 HAIER 0935 ILO 1070 INITIAL 1070 INSIGNIA 0456, [0029 0905] JVC 0923 KAWASAKI 0945 KONKA 0412, 0413. LASONIC [0210 0948] LIQUIDVIDEO [0177 0921] MAGNAVOX 0456 MEMOREX 0394 NEXXTECH 1052 PANASONIC 0437, 0950. PHILIPS 0456, [0189 0458] PIVA 1075 SAMSUNG 0942 SANSUI 0394 SEARS 0394 SUPERSONIC 0944 SYLVANIA 0456 SYMPHONIC 0456 TOSHIBA 0394, 0924.

GE Jasco universal remote codes TV/VCR/DVD Combos

Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the TV and the second is for the VCR or DVD. Otherwise one code operates both the TV and the VCR/DVD.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes BROKSONIC 0932 DIAMOND VISION [0092 0896] MAGNAVOX 0456 PANASONIC 0437 PHILIPS 0456 SAMSUNG 0942 SEARS 0456 SUPERSCAN 0456 SYLVANIA 0456 TOSHIBA 0924

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD/VCR Combos

Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the DVD and the second is for the VCR. Otherwise just one code operates both the DVD and the VCR

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes APEX 0949 BROKSONIC 0394, 0967. CINEVISION [0405 0245] DAEWOO 0971 DIAMOND VISION 0896 DURABRAND [0405 0245] EMERSON 0456 [0458 0227] FISHER [0416 0267] FUNAI 0456, [0458 0227] GO-VIDEO 0407, 0426, 0455, 0971. HITACHI [0419 0227] INSIGNIA [0405 0245] JVC 0418, 0900. LG 0907 LITEON 1069 MAGNAVOX 0456, [0914 0286] [0969 0286]. MEDION 0896 NEXXTECH 0949, 1063, [0449 0327]. PANASONIC 0437 PHILIPS 0456, [0969 0286] PIONEER 1084 POLAROID 0949 RCA [0409 0225] RIO [0405 0245] SAMSUNG 0455, 0963. SANSUI 0394, 0967. SANYO [0416 0267] SEARS 0394 SONY 0389 SYLVANIA 0456, [0458 0227] [0458 0236]. SYMPHONIC 0456, [0458 0227] [0899 0236]. TECHWOOD 1071 TOSHIBA 0924, 0398. WHITE WESTINGHOUSE [0458 0227] ZENITH [0405 0245]

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/SAT Combos

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes BELL EXPRESSVU 0647, 0655 DISH NETWORK 0655, 0647 DREAMBOX 0620 ECHOSTAR 0655, 0647. EXPRESSVU 0647, 0655 FORTEC STAR 0569, 0555, 0556. HUGHES NETWORK 0621, 0580. RCA 0653 PHILIPS 0621 PROSCAN 0653 SAMSUNG 0583 SONY 0657, 0659. ULTIMATE TV 0653, 0659. ZENITH 0656

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/CABLE Combos

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes CABLEVISION 0506 ILLICO 0506 PIONEER 0506 ROGERS 0506 SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA 0506 TIME WARNER 0506 VIDEOTRON 0506

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/DVD Combos

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes HUMAX 0912 ILO 0959 JVC 1072 LITEON 0959 MEDION 0959 PANASONIC 0387 PIONEER 0909, 0977. TIVO 0912, 0909. TOSHIBA 0983, 0973.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for HTIB (Home Theater in a Box)

Note: Where the code is listed in brackets like [code1 code2] the first is for the DVD and the second is for the AUDIO. Otherwise one code operates both the DVD and the AUDIO.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes AIWA [0414 0839] AMW 0918 APEX 0436 BOSE 0672 CENTRIOS 1067, 1055, 0449. CLASSIC 1051 CRITERION 0448 DURABRAND 0449, 0405. EMERSON 0940 INSIGNIA 1066 JVC 0964 KLH 0906 KOSS 0415 LENOXX 0931 LG 0972 MAGNAVOX 0915, [0969 0756] [0408 0756] MYRON & DAVIS 0962 NESA 0962 NEXXTECH 1066, 1055, 0449. NORCENT 0928 ONKYO 0975 PANASONIC 0974 PHILIPS 0755, [0969 0756] PIONEER 0976, 0968. RADIO SHACK 0449, 0894, 0895, [0453 0879]. RCA 0449 0920 [0453 0879] REGENT 0931 RIO [0405 0787] SABA 0919 SAMSUNG 0454, 0942. SELECTRON 1078, 1083. SONY 0986 TECHWOOD 1071 TEVION 0448 ZENITH [0405 0787]

GE Jasco universal remote codes for Laser Disc

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes DENON 0305 PIONEER 0305 PROSCAN 0308 RCA 0308 SANYO 0232 SONY 0323 ZENITH 0232

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR

Note: Where codes are shown in brackets like this [code], each one can be used if you have 2 or more of the same device.

Brand GE Jasco universal remote codes AT&T 0373 HUGHES 0580 HUMAX 0912 PANASONIC 0373, 0387. PHILIPS [0371] [0344] [0345] PIONEER 0909, 0977 RCA 0409 REPLAYTV 0373 SONIC BLUE 0373 SONY 0372, 0657, 0359. TiVo 0371, 0372, 0344, 0345, 0657, 0983, 0912, 0909. TOSHIBA 0983

GE Jasco universal remote codes for Home Automation

note: GE Jasco Remote models suporting sleep feature RM94902, RM94904 , RM94905,RM94902, RM94904 and RM94905.