Jasco Universal Remote Codes - UNIVERSAL REMOTE CODES (2024)

Table of Contents
How To Program Jasco Universal Remote How to find your GE Jasco Remote Model and code list version sticker How do i Program my Jasco Universal Remote? Direct Code Entry for GE Jasco remotes with 4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes Quick and Simple Automated code Search Method to Programing GE Jasco Universal Remote How to Use the Sleep Feature on GE Jasco Universal remote Turn Off the Sleep Feature: 4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV sets including LCD, Plasma, and Panel TVs GE Jasco universal remote codes for CABLE set-top box devices GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD-Recorders + RW GE Jasco universal remote codes for VCR HDTV Set Top Boxes GE Jasco universal remote codes for SAT/DTV/WebTV GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/VCR Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/DVD Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes TV/VCR/DVD Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD/VCR Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/SAT Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/CABLE Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/DVD Combos GE Jasco universal remote codes for HTIB (Home Theater in a Box) GE Jasco universal remote codes for Laser Disc GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR GE Jasco universal remote codes for Home Automation FAQs References

If you would like to program your GE Jasco universal remote by using various jasco universal remote codes then surely it will allow you to program and operate multiple devices with a GE Jasco remote. Of course many of the home entertainment devices like the TV, blu-ray, television, DVD player, VCR, stereo systems can easily be connected and programed with GE Jasco universal remote control. For that you need to begin with jasco ge universal remote codes in order to program devices, Of course we have provided CL2, CL3, CL4, CL5 and CL6 type codes.

First of all let us know about how to program jasco universal remote so that we can input the codes after knowing where and when should we enter the universal remote codes. So without any further ado let’s get started.

How To Program Jasco Universal Remote

The GE Jasco universal remote controls are capable of operating the audio and video devices of mostly any kind of brand. So that for each and every of your audio/video devices you need to enter the Device specific GE Jasco Universal Remote Codes in your universal remote control. Of course programing of your GE Jasco universal remote shall be allowing you to use the remote with various devices, including your blu-ray, television, DVD player, VCR, stereo systems.

But have you ever had to juggle it with the multiple remotes for being control of your TV , Blu-Ray and Home theater, missing remotes and hours wasted searching each remote. Of course no worries now because now with GE jasco universal remote you can easily control all of your home theater devices, however we have a very quick and simple auto-code search procedure and of course the manual code entry method too. Programming universal remote is error prone and takes time so, set aside some time before you start with.

You must need to be sure to hookup and power on all of the devices that you want to setup. Next make sure that your remote batteries are working in the GE Jasco universal remotes without any technical issues. Note down the GE Jasco universal remote codes from the list provided. Nothing is more frustrating to find out that you have not hookedup or universal remote batteries are bad after spending your evening on programming GE Jasco remote control.

How to find your GE Jasco Remote Model and code list version sticker

First of all you need to flip your remote control, after that open battery cover remote control batteries, here you would see the sticker that is showing the mode and also its applicable code list version. Of course there are three code list versions such as CL3, CL4, CL5. We have been listed all GE jasco universal remote code list based upon the code list version, it is saving you a lot of hassel navigating and selecting options on different pages.

See Also
Byjasco Universal Remote Codes - General Electric CodesGE RM24927 INSTRUCTION MANUAL Pdf DownloadCL5 code list - GE/Jasco and Philips/Jasco universal remote control codesUniversal Remotes FAQ

How do i Program my Jasco Universal Remote?

Direct Code Entry for GE Jasco remotes with 4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes

  • First of all you need to “Turn On” your device manually such as (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.) whatever you wish to.
  • Then press and hold the CODE SEARCH/SETUP button on the remote control until the INDICATOR LIGHT lights, after that release.
  • Now you have to tap and release the button for the device that you are programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). For the AUX, press AUX then your device button you are assigning to AUX. And then the INDICATOR LIGHT will be blink then remain lit position.
  • You can enter three or four digit jasco universal remote code list of your device by using the number button in the GE jasco universal remote. However after your code is being entered the INDICATOR LIGHT will be turned off.

Keep in mind: Suppose, if your device doesn’t working with the first code listed, If your TV, VCR, DVD, etc. does not respond after you have been tried all the codes for your brand or if your brand is not listed, try searching for your codes by following the steps mentioned below.

Quick and Simple Automated code Search Method to Programing GE Jasco Universal Remote

Of course here some GE Jasco Universal remotes supported Auto-Code Search methods, Suppose if you have any one of the newer GE jasco Universal remotes these steps are for you. Suppose, if you have the code search option on your remote then you can use the below steps. Here is the quick code search method does not need you to enter remote codes so that you can save a lot of time.

  1. Turn on the device you wish to program.
  2. LIGHT lights, then release. Press and hold CODE SEARCH/SETUP until the INDICATOR
  3. programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). The INDICATOR LIGHT will blink once then remain lit. For AUX, press AUX then the device button you are assigning to AUX. Press and release the device button for the device you are
  4. 2 seconds between each time you press POWER. Note: You may have to press POWER up to 250 times.Press and release POWER until your device turns off. Wait at least
  5. INDICATOR LIGHT goes off.

So with this method whenever your device turns off press the ENTER/SAVE button. The SLEEP FEATURE (RM94902, RM94904 and RM94905) This feature will be turned off your TV at the time you select from 1-99 minutes.

How to Use the Sleep Feature on GE Jasco Universal remote

If you would like to enable the sleep feature on GE jasco remote control, you can follow the below steps. So make sure to your tv is switched on before continue.

Tap and hold the SLEEP button until the INDICATOR LIGHT stays lit.

2. Enter time in minutes by using the numerical keypad. (Minutes 1-99;press 0 before the actual number).

See Also
Q&A: Universal Remotes

3. Lease remote aimed at television. The Sleep Function will not work properly unless the remote is left aimed at the television.

Turn Off the Sleep Feature:

Press and hold SLEEP until the INDICATOR LIGHT blinks or press the

POWER button to turn off the TV.

4 digit GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV sets including LCD, Plasma, and Panel TVs

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
ABEX0185
ACME 0008, 0050
ADA0020
ADC0002, 0006
ADMIRAL0020, 0226, 0001
ADVENT 0176, 0922
ADVENTURA0174
AIKO0058
AIWA0195, 0196, 0227, 0269.
ALLERON0051
AMARK0020
AMTRON0053
AKAI0105, 0002, 0077, 0254.
ANAM NATIONAL0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193.
AOC0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187.
APEX0214, 0216, 0215, 0401.
ARCHER0020
ASPECT0059
AUDIOVOX0053
AXION0177, 0921.
BANG & OLUFSEN0190
BELCOR0004
BELL & HOWELL0031, 0049, 0000, 0001.
BENQ0081, 0083, 0101.
BRADFORD0053
BROKSONIC0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394.
BROKWOOD0004
CANDLE0004, 0009, 0174, 0008.
CAPEHART0175
CELERA0214
CELEBRITY0002
CENTRIOS0169
CENTURION0009
CETRONIC0042
CHANGHONG0214, 0401
CITIZEN0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058.
CLAIRTONE0014
CLASSIC0214, 0401, 0042.
COLOR VOICE0010
COLORTYME0004, 0009, 0010.
CONCERTO0004, 0009
CONCIERGE Jasco0121
CONTEC0053, 0012, 0014, 0042.
CORNEA0050
CRAIG0053, 0042.
CROSLEY0062
CROWN0053, 0042
CURTIS MATHES0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015,
CTX0020
CXC0053, 0042
DAEWOO0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019.
DAYTRON0004, 0009.
DELL0209, 0028, 0132.
DIAMOND VISION0210, 0948, 0092.
DIGISTAR1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167.
DIMENSIA0031, 0000.
DISNEY0158
DUKANE0059, 0072.
DUMONT0121, 0004.
DURABRAND0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217.
DYNASTY0042
ELEKTRA0001
ELECTROBAND0002, 0014.
ELECTROHOME0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022.
ELITE VIDEO0197
EMERSON0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037.
ENVISION0004, 0009, 0074.
FISHER0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012.
FUJITSU0197, 0051.
FUNAI0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042.
FUTURETEC0053, 0042.
GATEWAY0046
GE Jasco0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087.
GIBRALTER0121, 0004.
GOLDSTAR0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156.
GRUNDY0051, 0053.
GUESTVISION0201
HAIER0081, 0216, 0217, 0157.
HALLMARK0004, 0009.
HARVARD0053
HITACHI0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227.
HISENSE0073, 0182, 0216.
ILO0198, 1070, 1024, 1023.
IMA0053
INFINITY0062, 0288
INITIAL1070
INSIGNIA0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029.
INTEGRA0181
INTEQ0121
JANEIL0174
JBL0062
JCB0002
JC PENNEY0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008, 0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052.
JENSEN0004, 0009, 0133.
JVC0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141.
KAWASHO0004, 0009, 0002.
KAYPANI0175
KEC0042
KENWOOD0004, 0009.
KLH0214
KLOSS NOVABEAM0068, 0174.
KONKA0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029.
KTV0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070.
KURAZAI0001
LASONIC0210, 0948.
LG0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156.
LIQUIDVIDEO0177, 0168, 0921.
LODGENET0031, 0202, 0000, 0001.
LOEWE0211, 0062.
LOGIK0031, 0000, 0001.
LUCE0055
LUXMAN0004, 0009.
LXI0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015.
MAGNASONIC0051.
MAGNAVOX0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141.
MAJESTIC0031, 0000, 0001.
MARANTZ0062, 0181, 0004, 0009.
MEDION0213, 0198, 0158.
MEGATRON0004, 0009, 0059.
MEI0014
MEMOREX0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001.
MGA0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180.
MIDLAND0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015.
MINUTZ0052
MITSUBISHI0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180.
MONIVISION0036
MONTGOMERY WARD0031, 0001, 0000.
MOTEVA0049
MOTOROLA0020, 0003.
MTC0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014.
MULTITECH0053
MULTIVISION0084
MYRON & DAVIS0212
NAD0004, 0009, 0109, 0185.
NEC0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141.
NET TV0046, 0124.
NEXXTECH1052, 0167.
NIKEI0042
NIKKO0004, 0009, 0058.
NORCENT0216, 0043, 0056.
NTC0058
OLEVIA1027
ONCOMMAND0201
ONKING0042
ONWA0053, 0042
OPTIMUS0170, 0185, 0374, 0381.
OPTOMA1028
OPTONICA0020, 0095.
ORION0121, 0135, 0035.
PANASONIC0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070.
PHILCO0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008.
PHILIPS0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288.
PILOT0004
PIONEER0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179.
PIVA1075
POLAROID0182, 0173, 0133.
PORTLAND0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130.
PRECISION0166
PRICE CLUB0105
PRIMA1019, 0165, 0116, 0167.
PRINCETON GRAPHICS0020, 0099.
PRISM0054
PROSCAN0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163.
PROTON0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186.
PROVIEW1025, 1026.
PULSAR0121, 0004.
QUASAR0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070.
RADIO SHACK0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227, 0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095.
RCA0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188.
REALISTIC0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095.
RHAPSODY0014
RUNCO0121, 0181, 0111.
SAMPO0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012.
SAMSUNG0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106.
SAMSUX0009
SAMTRON0105
SANSUI0135, 0310.
SANTECA0194
SANYO0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180.
SCOTCH0004, 0009.
SCOTT0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042.
SEARS0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180.
SELECTRON1022, 1020, 1021.
SHARP0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122.
SHOGUN0004
SIGNATURE0031, 0000, 0001, 0023.
SIMPSON0008
SONIC0014
SONY0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380.
SOUNDESIGN0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042.
SPECTRAVISION0203
SQUAREVIEW0189
SSS0004, 0053, 0042.
STARLITE0053
STAR SIGHT0064
SUPRA0004, 0082
SUPERSCAN0112, 0079, 0456.
SUPERSONIC0944
SUPREMACY0174
SUPREME0002
SVA021
SYLVANIA0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0161.
SYMPHONIC0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024.
SYNTAX1027
TANDY0020
TATUNG0081, 0198, 0003.
TECHNICS0054
TECHWOOD0004, 0009, 0054.
TEKNIKA0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058.
TELECAPTION0117
TELERENT0031, 0000, 0001.
TERA0004, 0186.
TEVION0198
TMK0004, 0009.
TOSHIBA0159, 0178, 0109, 0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141.
TRUTECH1029
UNIVERSAL0052, 0087.
VICTOR0060
VIDTECH0004, 0005, 0009.
VIEWSONIC0046, 0072
VIKING0174
VIZIO0081
WARDS0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024.
WESTINGHOUSE0143, 0114
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080.
YAMAHA0170, 0004, 0005, 0009.
ZENITH0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001.
BrandCode
ABEX0185
ACME0008, 0050.
ADA0020
ADC0002, 0006.
ADMIRAL0020, 0226, 0001.
ADVENT0176, 0922.
ADVENTURA0174
AIKO0058
AIWA0195, 0196, 0227, 0269.
ALLERON0051
AMARK0020
AMTRON0053
AKAI0105, 0002, 0077, 0254.
ANAM NATIONAL0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193.
AOC0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187.
APEX0214, 0216, 0215, 0401.
ARCHER0020
ASPECT0059
AUDIOVOX0053
AXION0177, 0921.
BANG & OLUFSEN0190
BELCOR0004
BELL & HOWELL0031, 0049, 0000, 0001.
BENQ0081, 0083, 0101.
BRADFORD0053
BROKSONIC0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394.
BROKWOOD0004
CANDLE0004, 0009, 0174, 0008.
CAPEHART0175
CELERA0214
CELEBRITY0002
CENTRIOS0169
CENTURION0009
CETRONIC0042
CHANGHONG0214, 0401.
CITIZEN0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058.
CLAIRTONE0014
CLASSIC0214, 0401, 0042.
COLOR VOICE0010
COLORTYME0004, 0009, 0010.
CONCERTO0004, 0009.
CONCIERGE Jasco0121
CONTEC0053, 0012, 0014, 0042.
CORNEA0050
CRAIG0053, 0042
CROSLEY0062
CROWN0053, 0042
CURTIS MATHES0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015.
CTX0020
CXC0053, 0042.
DAEWOO0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019.
DAYTRON0004, 0009
DELL0209, 0028, 0132.
DIAMOND VISION0210, 0948, 0092.
DIGISTAR1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167.
DIMENSIA0031, 0000.
DISNEY0158
DUKANE0059, 0072.
DUMONT0121, 0004.
DURABRAND0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217.
DYNASTY0042
ELEKTRA0001
ELECTROBAND0002, 0014
ELECTROHOME0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022.
ELITE VIDEO0197
EMERSON0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037.
ENVISION0004, 0009, 0074.
FISHER0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012.
FUJITSU0197, 0051.
FUNAI0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042.
FUTURETEC0053, 0042.
GATEWAY0046
GE Jasco0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087.
GIBRALTER0121, 0004.
GOLDSTAR0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156.
GRUNDY0051, 0053
GUESTVISION0201
HAIER0081, 0216, 0217, 0157.
HALLMARK0004, 0009
HARVARD0053
HITACHI0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227.
HISENSE0073, 0182, 0216.
ILO0198, 1070, 1024, 1023.
IMA0053
INFINITY0062, 0288.
INITIAL1070
INSIGNIA0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029.
INTEGRA0181
INTEQ0121
JANEIL0174
JBL0062
JCB0002
JC PENNEY0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008, 0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052.
JENSEN0004, 0009, 0133.
JVC0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141.
KAWASHO0004, 0009, 0002.
KAYPANI0175
KEC0042
KENWOOD0004, 0009.
KLH0214
KLOSS NOVABEAM0068, 0174.
KONKA0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029.
KTV0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070.
KURAZAI0001
LASONIC0210, 0948
LG0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156.
LIQUIDVIDEO0177, 0168, 0921.
LODGENET0031, 0202, 0000, 0001.
LOEWE0211, 0062.
LOGIK0031, 0000, 0001.
LUCE0055
LUXMAN0004, 0009.
LXI0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015.
MAGNASONIC0051
MAGNAVOX0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141.
MAJESTIC0031, 0000, 0001.
MARANTZ0062, 0181, 0004, 0009.
MEDION0213, 0198, 0158.
MEGATRON0004, 0009, 0059.
MEI0014
MEMOREX0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001.
MGA0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180.
MIDLAND0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015.
MINUTZ0052
MITSUBISHI0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180.
MONIVISION0036
MONTGOMERY WARD0031, 0001, 0000.
MOTEVA0049
MOTOROLA0020, 0003.
MTC0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014.
MULTITECH0053
MULTIVISION0084
MYRON & DAVIS0212
NAD0004, 0009, 0109, 0185.
NEC0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141.
NET TV0046, 0124.
NEXXTECH1052, 0167.
NIKEI0042
NIKKO0004, 0009, 0058.
NORCENT0216, 0043, 0056.
NTC0058
OLEVIA1027
ONCOMMAND0201
ONKING0042
ONWA0053, 0042.
OPTIMUS0170, 0185, 0374, 0381.
OPTOMA1028
OPTONICA0020, 0095.
ORION0121, 0135, 0035.
PANASONIC0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070.
PHILCO0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008.
PHILIPS0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288.
PILOT0004
PIONEER0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179.
PIVA1075
POLAROID0182, 0173, 0133.
PORTLAND0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130.
PRECISION0166
PRICE CLUB0105
PRIMA1019, 0165, 0116, 0167.
PRINCETON GRAPHICS0020, 0099.
PRISM0054
PROSCAN0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163.
PROTON0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186.
PROVIEW1025, 1026.
PULSAR0121, 0004.
QUASAR0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070.
RADIO SHACK0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227, 0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095.
RCA0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188.
REALISTIC0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095.
RHAPSODY0014
RUNCO0121, 0181, 0111.
SAMPO0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012.
SAMSUNG0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106.
SAMSUX0009
SAMTRON0105
SANSUI0135, 0310.
SANTECA0194
SANYO0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180.
SCOTCH0004, 0009.
SCOTT0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042.
SEARS0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180.
SELECTRON1022, 1020, 1021.
SHARP0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122.
SHOGUN0004
SIGNATURE0031, 0000, 0001, 0023.
SIMPSON0008
SONIC0014
SONY0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380.
SOUNDESIGN0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042.
SPECTRAVISION0203
SQUAREVIEW0189
SSS0004, 0053, 0042.
STARLITE0053
STAR SIGHT0064
SUPRA0004, 0082.
SUPERSCAN0112, 0079, 0456.
SUPERSONIC0944
SUPREMACY0174
SUPREME0002
SVA0216
SYLVANIA0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0161.
SYMPHONIC0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024.
SYNTAX1027
TANDY0020
TATUNG0081, 0198, 0003.
TECHNICS0054
TECHWOOD0004, 0009, 0054.
TEKNIKA0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058.
TELECAPTION0117
TELERENT0031, 0000, 0001.
TERA0004, 0186.
TEVION0198
TMK0004, 0009.
TOSHIBA0159, 0178, 0109, 0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141.
TRUTECH1029
UNIVERSAL0052, 0087.
VICTOR0060
VIDTECH0004, 0005, 0009.
VIEWSONIC0046, 0072.
VIKING0174
VIZIO0081
WARDS0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024.
WESTINGHOUSE0143, 0114.
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080.
YAMAHA0170, 0004, 0005, 0009.
ZENITH0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for CABLE set-top box devices

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
ABC0461, 0463, 0464, 0465, 0466.
ADELPHIA0512, 0511.
ALLEGRO0524, 0525.
AMERICAST0527
ANTRONIX0468, 0469.
ARCHER0468, 0469, 0470, 0471.
AT&T0511
BELL SOUTH0527
CABLETENNA0468
CABLEVISION0506
CENTURY0471
CITIZEN0471
COGECO0511
COLOR VOICE0472, 0473.
COMCAST0511
COMTRONICS0474, 0475
CONTEC0476
DIGITAL MUSIC EXPRESS0514
EASTERN0477
EVERQUEST0474
GARRARD0471
GC ELECTRONICS0469
GEMINI0536, 0479.
GE Jasco0549
GENERAL INSTRUMENT (GI)0509, 0461, 0465, 0511, 0513, 0518, 0530, 0531, 0514, 0464, 0463.
HAMLIN0461, 0480, 0481, 0482.
HITACHI0463
ILLICO0506
JASCO0471
JERROLD0509, 0461, 0465, 0518, 0463, 0464, 0520, 0526.
MAGNAVOX0485
MEMOREX0486
MOTOROLA0509, 0465, 0513, 0518, 0530, 0531, 0464, 0511, 0526, 0463.
MOVIE TIME0487
NSC0487
OAK0476, 0489.
PACE0532
PANASONIC0460, 0508.
PARAGON0486, 0488.
PHILIPS0471, 0479, 0485, 0490, 0491, 0492.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0505, 0534.
PIONEER0478, 0506, 0493, 0494.
PULSAR0486
RADIO SHACK0505, 0534, 0525.
RCA0460, 0471, 0507.
REALISTIC0469
REGAL0482
REGENCY0477
REMBRANDT0463
ROGERS0506
RUNCO0486
SAMSUNG0474, 0494.
SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA0498, 0497, 0506, 0535, 0512, 0466, 0496.
SHAW0511
SIGNAL0474
SIGNATURE0463
SL MARX0474
SPRUCER0460
STANDARD0499
STARCOM0461, 0518
STARGATE0474
STAR SIGHT0507
STAR TRAK0516
TANDY0500
TELEVIEW0474
TEXSCAN0499
TIME WARNER0506
TOCOM0464, 0501, 0513, 0520.
TOSHIBA0486
TV860487
UNIKA0468, 0469, 0471.
UNITED CABLE0461
UNIVERSAL0468, 0469, 0470, 0471, 0502, 0524.
VIDEOWAY0504
VIEWSTAR0475, 0485, 0487, 0500.
VIDEO TECH0550
VIDEOTRON0506
ZENITH0503, 0525, 0471, 0486, 0521, 0522, 0523.
ZENITH NETWORK0527

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
ADVENT0922
AFREEY0417
AIWA0414
AKAI0395, 0435
AMES0431
AMW0917, 0918.
ANABA0961
APEX0386, 0390, 0391, 0392, 0424, 0430, 0436, 0439, 0445, 0457, 0459, 0938, 0913, 0401, 0949.
ASPIRE0933
A-TREND0393
AUDIOVOX0921
AXION0921
B & K0978
BLAUPUNKT0430
BODYSONIC0417
BOSE0672
BOSS0911
BROKSONIC0932, 0967, 0394.
CENTRIOS0951, 1067, 1068, 0921, 1054, 1055, 1059, 1060, 1061, 1064, 1065, 1062, 0449.
CHANGHONG0401
CINEVISION0405
CITECH1073
CITIZEN1073
CLASSIC0431, 1051, 0401.
COBY0926, 0946, 0947, 0916, 0445, 0928, 0894.
CONCEPT0430
CRITERION0448
CURTIS INTERNATIONAL0929, 0928.
CYBERHOME0393, 0985, 0939.
CYTRON0446, 0388.
DAEWOO0440, 0441, 0444, 0971, 0965.
DENON0400, 0421.
DENZEL0428
DESAY0958
DIAMOND VISION0948, 0892, 0896.
DIGIX0934
DIGITREX0445
DISNEY0458
DUAL0447, 0984, 0956, 0428, 0446.
DURABRAND0449, 0405, 0446.
DVD 20000402
ELTA0434, 0435.
EMERSON0405, 0940, 0899, 0456, 0458.
ESA0956
FARENHEIT0960
FISHER0416
FUNAI0456, 0458.
GE Jasco0409, 0430.
GOLDSTAR0405
GO-VIDEO0431, 0937, 0971, 0454, 0902, 0901, 0407, 0426, 0455.
GPX0936, 0944.
GRADIENTE0415
GREENHILL0430
HAAZ0451, 0452
HAIER0935
HARMAN KARDON0427
HITACHI0404, 0407, 0428, 0419.
HITEKER0445
HUMAX0912
ILO0959, 1070.
INFINITY0417
INSIGNIA0405, 0456, 0921, 0430, 0905.
INITIAL0430, 1070.
INTEGRA0422
JBL0427
JVC0406, 0964, 0900, 1072, 0418, 0923.
JWIN0390, 0893, 0895.
KAWASAKI0945, 0449.
KENWOOD0400, 0429.
KISS0428
KLH0430, 0906, 0386.
KONKA0410, 0411, 0412, 0413, 0905.
KOSS0415, 0388.
KXD0894
LASONIC0451, 0948.
LENOXX0931, 0435.
LG0405, 0972, 0907.
LINN0443
LITEON0982, 0902, 0898, 0959, 1069.
LIQUIDVIDEO0921
MAGNAVOX0398, 0408, 0979, 0981, 0980, 0456, 0915, 0914, 0969.
MARANTZ0398, 0405, 0408, 0423, 0981.
MAXENT0923
MEDION0911, 0446, 0903, 0896, 0959.
MEMOREX0446, 1050.
MERIDIAN0398
MICROSOFT0409
MINTEK0430
MITSUBISHI0402
MUSTEK0431
MYRON & DAVIS0962
NAD0405, 0433
NAKAMICHI0432
NESA0430, 0962
NEXXTECH0952, 0954, 0955, 0956, 0934, 1052, 1054, 1055, 1056, 1057, 1063, 1064, 0449, 0949.
NORCENT0926, 0982, 0927, 0925, 0928.
ONKYO0422, 0975.
OPTIMUS0404
ORION0394
ORITRON0415, 1060.
PANASONIC0396, 0400, 0974, 0970, 0437, 0950, 0387.
PACIFIC0446
PHILIPS0398, 0408, 0423, 0755, 0979, 0981, 0980, 0456, 0458, 0969.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0398, 0408, 0423, 0979, 0980.
PIONEER0403, 0404, 0976, 0977, 0968, 0909, 1084.
PIVA1075
POLAROID0385, 0957, 0949.
POLK AUDIO0398, 0408, 0981.
PORTLAND0435
PROLINE0415
PROSCAN0409, 0890.
PROSONIC0926
PYLE0910
RADIO SHACK0449, 0453, 0919, 0920.
RCA0409, 0430, 0449, 0453, 0920, 0890.
REGENT0931
REOC0451
RIO0405
RJ TECHNOLOGY1076
ROSEN0930
ROTEL0406
SABA0919
SAMSUNG0407, 0454, 0942, 0963, 0891, 0455.
SAMPO0417
SANSUI0394, 0967.
SANYO0904, 0416.
SEARS0394, 0456
SEG0428
SELECTRON1077, 1078, 1079, 1080, 1081, 1082, 1083.
SHARP0397, 0897, 0908.
SHERWOOD0425
SHINCO0430
SHINSONIC0430
SONIC BLUE0937
SONY0987, 0988, 0989, 0399, 0986, 0389.
SOUNDSTORM0910, 0911.
SUNGALE0953
SUPERSCAN0456
SUPERSONIC0944
SV20000456
SYLVANIA0456, 0458.
SYMPHONIC0456, 0458, 0899.
TEAC0404, 0449.
TECHNICS0400
TECHWOOD0433, 1071.
TERAPIN0943
TEVION0388, 0446, 0447, 0448, 0450, 0451, 0452.
THETA DIGITAL0404
TIVO0912, 0909.
TOSHIBA0394, 0398, 0973, 0924, 0983.
TREDEX0941
TRUTECH1053
UNITED0449
VENTURER0449
WHARFEDALE0442, 0417
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE0458
X-BOX0409
XENIUS0388
YAMAHA0400, 0420, 0979, 0980, 0408.
YAMAKAWA0438, 0428, 1058.
ZENITH0405, 0907.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD-Recorders + RW

Note: Where the codes are showing as this (code), each one can be used if you have 2 or more of the similar device.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
APEX0938
ASPIRE0933
BROKSONIC 0967
CENTRIOS0951, 1060, 1061.
COBY0894
CYBERHOME0939
EMERSON0899
GO-VIDEO0431, 0902, 0901.
HITACHI0419
HUMAX0912
ILO0959
JVC0900, 1072.
KXD0894
LG0907
LITEON0902, 0898, 0959.
MAGNAVOX[0979] [0980]
MEDION0903, 0959.
MEMOREX1050
MUSTEK0431
ORITRON1060
PANASONIC0387
PHILIPS[0979] [0980]
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX[0979] [0980]
PIONEER0977, 0909, 1084.
POLAROID0385
RCA0409
SAMSUNG0891
SANYO0904
SELECTRON1080
SHARP0897
SONY[0987] [0988] [0989]
SYMPHONIC0899
TRUTECH1053
TOSHIBA0973, 0398.
YAMAHA[0979] [0980]
ZENITH0907

GE Jasco universal remote codes for VCR

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
ACCELE0354
ADMIRAL0226
ADVENTURA0251
AIKO0252
AIWA0245, 0227, 0269, 0251.
AKAI0227, 0229, 0228, 0230, 0231, 0254, 0303, 0337.
ALLEGRO0247, 0329, 0243.
AMERICAN HIGH0292
APEX0949
ASHA0354
AT&T0373
AUDIO DYNAMICS0376, 0377, 0234.
AUDIOVOX0245
BELL & HOWELL0268
BEAUMARK0354
BROKSONIC0256, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394, 0967, 0237, 0289.
CALIX0245
CANDLE0240, 0245, 0354, 0234, 0242, 0244.
CANNON0225, 0292, 0339.
CAPEHART0329
CARVER0287
CCE0252, 0356
CINEVISION0245
CITIZEN0240, 0245, 0252, 0354, 0234, 0242, 0244.
COLORTYME0234
COLT0356
CRAIG0245, 0354, 0356, 0248.
CURTIS MATHES0225, 0287, 0227, 0334, 0354, 0358, 0234, 0249, 0292.
CYBERNEX0354
DAEWOO0279, 0240, 0250, 0252, 0334, 0242, 0244, 0251, 0971.
DBX0376, 0377, 0234.
DIAMOND VISION0896
DIMENSIA0225
DURABRAND0245
DYNATECH0227, 0251.
ELECTROHOME0245, 0254.
ELECTROPHONIC0245
EMERSON0250, 0245, 0252, 0256, 0257, 0290, 0310, 0325, 0354, 0240, 0233, 0227, 0265, 0266, 0268, 0269, 0458, 0456, 0231, 0237, 0249, 0251, 0254, 0259, 0262, 0263, 0270, 0289, 0292, 0301, 0330, 0341.
FISHER0304, 0268, 0267, 0287, 0234, 0248, 0273, 0274.
FUJI0229, 0292
FUNAI0227, 0456, 0458, 0251.
GARRARD0251
GE Jasco0225, 0311, 0335, 0342, 0354, 0278, 0292.
GOLDSTAR0227, 0245, 0338, 0329, 0346, 0234.
GRADIENTE0251
GO-VIDEO0354, 0375, 0407, 0426, 0455, 0971, 0368.
HARLEY DAVIDSON0251
HARMAN KARDON0234, 0254.
HARWOOD0356
HEADQUARTER0268
HITACHI0369, 0227, 0347, 0303, 0332.
HI-Q0248
INFINITY0288
INSIGNIA0245
INSTANT REPLAY0227, 0292.
INTEQ0245
JC PENNEY0225, 0245, 0268, 0354, 0369, 0376, 0377, 0292, 0303, 0332, 0343, 0234.
JCL0292
JENSEN0369, 0303.
JVC0376, 0377, 0268, 0247, 0418, 0900, 0234, 0303.
KENWOOD0268, 0376, 0377, 0234, 0303.
KLH0356
KODAK0245, 0292.
LG0227, 0329, 0338, 0907.
LITEON1069
LLOYD0227, 0251.
LOGIK0356
LXI0227, 0245.
MAGNAVOX0287, 0288, 0329, 0227, 0226, 0225, 0456, 0286, 0235, 0914, 0969, 0292.
MAGNIN0354
MARANTZ0287, 0268, 0376, 0377, 0289, 0292, 0339, 0234.
MARTA0245
MATSUSHITA0292
MEDION0896
MEI0292
MEMOREX0287, 0245, 0268, 0304, 0310, 0329, 0354, 0226, 0227, 0337, 0248, 0251, 0292.
MGA0290, 0254.
MGN TECHNOLOGY0354
MIDLAND0278
MINOLTA0369, 0332.
MITSUBISHI0290, 0298, 0369, 0376, 0377, 0295, 0254.
MONTGOMERY WARD0226, 0300.
MOTOROLA0226, 0292.
MTC0227, 0354, 0251.
MULTITECH0227, 0354, 0251, 0278, 0356.
NEC0268, 0376, 0377, 0289, 0301, 0302, 0303, 0234, 0249.
NEXXTECH0327, 0449, 0949.
NIKKO 0245
NOBLEX0354
OLYMPUS0292
OPTIMUS0239, 0354, 0363, 0245, 0361, 0374, 0381, 0226.
OPTONICA0354, 0300.
ORION0256, 0310.
PANASONIC0363, 0381, 0374, 0373, 0225, 0437, 0292.
PENTAX0369, 0234, 0332.
PHILCO0287, 0225, 0235, 0292.
PHILIPS0287, 0288, 0344, 0345, 0371, 0378, 0383, 0456, 0286, 0292.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0287, 0288, 0226.
PILOT0245
PIONEER0305, 0369, 0376, 0377, 1084, 0343.
POLAROID0949
PORTLAND0242, 0244.
PROSCAN0225, 0308.
PROTEC0356
PULSAR0329
QUARTER0268
QUARTZ0268
QUASAR0363, 0374, 0225, 0381, 0292.
RADIO SHACK0225, 0226, 0227, 0239, 0245, 0268, 0342, 0354, 0361, 0363, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0274, 0292, 0300, 0337.
RADIX0245
RANDEX0245
RCA0225, 0245, 0308, 0309, 0311, 0312, 0313, 0314, 0315, 0316, 0335, 0342, 0354, 0369, 0228, 0278, 0292, 0332.
REALISTIC0225, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0268, 0354, 0361, 0363, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0274, 0292, 0300, 0337.
REPLAYTV0373
RICOH0353
RIO0245, 0405
RUNCO0329
SAMSUNG0354, 0358, 0240, 0369, 0455, 0942, 0963, 0230, 0337.
SANKY0226, 0329.
SANSUI0310, 0376, 0377, 0394, 0256, 0967, 0303.
SANYO0304, 0267, 0268, 0354, 0248.
SCOTT0240, 0250, 0257, 0290, 0341, 0237, 0263.
SEARS0363, 0245, 0268, 0287, 0369, 0394, 0456, 0248, 0273, 0274, 0292, 0332, 0343.
SHARP0360, 0361, 0226, 0227, 0266, 0242, 0254, 0300.
SHINTOM0229, 0353, 0369, 0356, 0357.
SHOGUN0354
SIGNATURE0227
SINGER0292, 0356.
SONIC BLUE0373
SONY0379, 0324, 0229, 0323, 0353, 0389, 0372, 0364, 0365, 0366, 0380.
STS0369, 0292, 0332.
SUPERSCAN0456
SYLVANIA0227, 0287, 0290, 0225, 0456, 0251, 0292, 0236, 0458.
SYMPHONIC0227, 0236, 0456, 0251.
TANDY0227, 0268.
TASHIKO0245
TATUNG0303
TEAC0227, 0251, 0303.
TECHNICS0292
TECHWOOD1071
TEKNIKA0227, 0245, 0325, 0251, 0292.
TiVo0371, 0372.
TMK0354, 0249, 0301.
TOSHIBA0240, 0261, 0260, 0287, 0290, 0358, 0369, 0924, 0398, 0274, 0341.
TOTEVISION0245, 0354.
UNITECH0354
VECTOR RESEARCH0240, 0376, 0377, 0234.
VICTOR0376, 0377.
VIDEO CONCEPTS0240, 0376, 0377, 0234, 0254.
VIDEOSONIC0354
WARDS0225, 0226, 0227, 0240, 0245, 0354, 0369, 0248, 0251, 0254, 0292, 0300, 0326, 0332, 0341, 0356.
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE0227, 0279.
XR-10000251, 0292, 0356.
YAMAHA0234, 0303, 0376, 0377.
ZENITH0329, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0226, 0227, 0338, 0347, 0353, 0358, 0245, 0229, 0310, 0232, 0376, 0377, 0279, 0368, 0243.

HDTV Set Top Boxes

BrandCode
GO VIDEO HDT1000610
HITACHI 61HDX98B0632
HUGHES HTL-HD0607, 0632, 0641.
HUGHES HIRD-E80607, 0632, 0641.
LG LSS-3200A0607, 0632, 0641.
LG HTL-HD0607, 0632, 0641.
MITSUBISHI SR-HD50632
MITSUBISHI SRHD4000632
MITSUBISHI SRHD5000632
MOTOROLA HDT1000618
PHILIPS DSHD800R0632
PIONEER SH-D5050604
PROSCAN PSHD1050636
RCA HD65W200658
RCA PSHD1050636
RCA DTC-1000636
RCA DTC-2100636
SAMSUNG SIR-T1650583
SAMSUNG SIR-T3510583
SAMSUNG SIR-TS1600619
SAMSUNG SIR-TS3600619
SONY SATHD1000623
SONY SATHD2000623
SONY SATHD3000623
SYLVANIA 6900DTD0581
TOSHIBA DST30000607, 0641.
TOSHIBA DST31000607, 0641.
TOSHIBA DW65X910607, 0641.
ZENITH HDSAT4200634
ZENITH HDSAT5200634
ZENITH DTV10800634

GE Jasco universal remote codes for SAT/DTV/WebTV

Note: Where the codes are shown like this symbol : [code] it means that each one can be used if you have two or more of the same device.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
AMPLICA0575
BELL EXPRESSVU0654, 0647, 0655, 0628.
CHANNEL MASTER0577, 0578, 0579.
CHAPPARAL0560, 0561.
CHEYENNE0561
DRAKE0562, 0574, 0587.
DREAMBOX0620
DIRECTV0622, 0632, 0629, 0621, 0623, 0576, 0586, 0616, 0613, 0630, 0634, 0636, 0638, 0641, 0652, 0653, 0657, 0659, 0607, 0619, 0641.
DISH NETWORK[0655], [0647], 0628, 0612, 0654, 0588, 0589, 0590.
DISHPRO0588, 0589, 0590, 0654.
DX ANTENNA0568, 0582.
ECHOSPHERE0628
ECHOSTAR[0655], [0647], 0628, 0612, 0654, 0588, 0589, 0590.
EXPRESSVU0654, 0647, 0655, 0628.
FORTEC STAR0569, 0555, 0556, 0557, 0558, 0559.
FUJITSU0591, 0592.
GE Jasco0636, 0649, 0637, 0622, 0653, 0650, 0651, 0652.
GEMINI0595
GENERAL INSTRUMENT (GI)0648, 0640, 0645, 0564, 0565, 0566, 0593, [0627], [0642], [0643], [0644].
GLOBECAST0554
GO VIDEO0610
HITACHI0638, 0629, 0630, 0632, 0641, 0607.
HUGHES NETWORK[0632], [0638], [0629], [0630], 0641, 0621, 0607, 0580.
JVC0628, 0612.
KENWOOD0598
LUXOR0599
MAGNAVOX0576, 0612, 0639.
MACOM0600
MITSUBISHI0641, 0632, 0638, 0629, 0630, 0607.
MOTOROLA0648, 0618.
NORSTAT0601
PACE0614, 0615, 0646.
PANSAT0584, 1048.
PANASONIC0626, 0586, 0596.
PRIMESTAR0627, 0640.
PHILIPS0576, 0612, 0621, 0629, 0630, 0632, 0638, 0641, 0639, 0607.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0576, 0612, 0639.
PIONEER0604
PROSAT0563
PROSCAN0636, 0637, 0650, 0653, 0651, 0652.
RCA0636, 0649, 0637, 0622, 0658, 0653, 0650, 0651, 0652, 0098.
REALISTIC0567, 0603.
SAMSUNG0594, 0583, 0613, 0616, 0619.
SHARP0604
SKY NETWORK0614, 0615, 0646.
SIERRA I II III0561
SONY0623, 0657, 0659, 0585, 0602.
STARCHOICE0640, 0645, 0627.
STAR SIGHT0633
STAR TRAK0608
STS0568, 0570, 0571.
SUPER GUIDE0609
SYLVANIA0581
TOSHIBA0641, 0632, 0638, 0629, 0630, 0607, 0572, 0624, 0625, 0631.
ULTIMATE TV0653, 0659.
UNIDEN0633, 0573, 0611.
UNITED0597
VIDEO CIPHER II0574
WEB TV0612, 0585.
ZENITH0617, 0634, 0656, 0595, 0646, 0562, 0574, 0587, 0635.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/VCR Combos

Note: Where the code has been listed as [code1 code2] the first code is for the TV and the second for the VCR. Otherwise one code operates both the TV and the VCR.

Ex.:
DAEWOO [0039 0252] means that code 0039 is for the TV section and 0252 is for the VCR.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
ADMIRAL0226
AIWA0227, 0269.
AKAI0254
BROKSONIC0310, [0147 0250], [0147 0257].
CURTIS MATHES0358
DAEWOO[0039 0252], [0138 0279].
DIAMOND VISION[0092 0896]
DURABRAND[0153 0245]
ELECTROHOME0254
EMERSON0227, 0233, 0254, 0264, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, [0039 0252], [0147 0250], [0147 0257].
FISHER0268
FUNAI0227
GE Jasco0342
GOLDSTAR0227, 0338.
HITACHI0227
JVC0247
INFINITY0288
LG0227, 0338.
LXI0227
MAGNAVOX0226, 0288, 0456.
MEMOREX0268, 0310.
MITSUBISHI0254
PANASONIC0374, 0381.
PHILIPS0288, 0456.
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0226, 0288.
OPTIMUS0374, 0381.
QUASAR0374, 0381.
RADIO SHACK0227, 0342.
RCA0342
REALISTIC0227
SAMSUNG0358, 0942.
SANSUI0310
SANYO0268
SHARP0226, 0266.
SONY0380
SYLVANIA0227
SYMPHONIC0227
TOSHIBA0260, 0358.
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE0227, [0138 0279].
ZENITH0226, 0227, 0247, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, [0039 0252], [0153 0245], [0138 0279].

GE Jasco universal remote codes for TV/DVD Combos

Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the TV and the second is for the DVD. Otherwise, one code operates both the TV and the DVD.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
ADVENT0922
APEX[0214 0401]
AXION[0177 0921]
BROKSONIC0394
CHANGHONG[0214 0401]
CLASSIC[0214 0401]
DAEWOO[0140 0444]
DIAMOND VISION[0210 0948], [0092 0896]
DURABRAND[0153 0405]
EMERSON0456
FUNAI0456
GPX0944
HAIER0935
ILO1070
INITIAL1070
INSIGNIA0456, [0029 0905]
JVC0923
KAWASAKI0945
KONKA0412, 0413.
LASONIC[0210 0948]
LIQUIDVIDEO[0177 0921]
MAGNAVOX0456
MEMOREX0394
NEXXTECH1052
PANASONIC0437, 0950.
PHILIPS0456, [0189 0458]
PIVA1075
SAMSUNG0942
SANSUI0394
SEARS0394
SUPERSONIC0944
SYLVANIA0456
SYMPHONIC0456
TOSHIBA0394, 0924.

GE Jasco universal remote codes TV/VCR/DVD Combos

Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the TV and the second is for the VCR or DVD. Otherwise one code operates both the TV and the VCR/DVD.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
BROKSONIC0932
DIAMOND VISION[0092 0896]
MAGNAVOX0456
PANASONIC0437
PHILIPS0456
SAMSUNG0942
SEARS0456
SUPERSCAN0456
SYLVANIA0456
TOSHIBA0924

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVD/VCR Combos

Note: Where the code is listed as [code1 code2], the first is for the DVD and the second is for the VCR. Otherwise just one code operates both the DVD and the VCR

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
APEX0949
BROKSONIC0394, 0967.
CINEVISION[0405 0245]
DAEWOO0971
DIAMOND VISION0896
DURABRAND[0405 0245]
EMERSON0456 [0458 0227]
FISHER[0416 0267]
FUNAI0456, [0458 0227]
GO-VIDEO0407, 0426, 0455, 0971.
HITACHI[0419 0227]
INSIGNIA[0405 0245]
JVC0418, 0900.
LG0907
LITEON1069
MAGNAVOX0456, [0914 0286] [0969 0286].
MEDION0896
NEXXTECH0949, 1063, [0449 0327].
PANASONIC0437
PHILIPS0456, [0969 0286]
PIONEER1084
POLAROID0949
RCA[0409 0225]
RIO[0405 0245]
SAMSUNG0455, 0963.
SANSUI0394, 0967.
SANYO[0416 0267]
SEARS0394
SONY0389
SYLVANIA0456, [0458 0227] [0458 0236].
SYMPHONIC0456, [0458 0227] [0899 0236].
TECHWOOD1071
TOSHIBA0924, 0398.
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE[0458 0227]
ZENITH[0405 0245]

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/SAT Combos

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
BELL EXPRESSVU0647, 0655
DISH NETWORK0655, 0647
DREAMBOX0620
ECHOSTAR0655, 0647.
EXPRESSVU0647, 0655
FORTEC STAR0569, 0555, 0556.
HUGHES NETWORK0621, 0580.
RCA0653
PHILIPS0621
PROSCAN0653
SAMSUNG0583
SONY0657, 0659.
ULTIMATE TV0653, 0659.
ZENITH0656

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/CABLE Combos

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
CABLEVISION0506
ILLICO0506
PIONEER0506
ROGERS0506
SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA0506
TIME WARNER0506
VIDEOTRON0506

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR/DVD Combos

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
HUMAX0912
ILO0959
JVC1072
LITEON0959
MEDION0959
PANASONIC0387
PIONEER0909, 0977.
TIVO0912, 0909.
TOSHIBA0983, 0973.

GE Jasco universal remote codes for HTIB (Home Theater in a Box)

Note: Where the code is listed in brackets like [code1 code2] the first is for the DVD and the second is for the AUDIO. Otherwise one code operates both the DVD and the AUDIO.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
AIWA[0414 0839]
AMW0918
APEX0436
BOSE0672
CENTRIOS1067, 1055, 0449.
CLASSIC1051
CRITERION0448
DURABRAND0449, 0405.
EMERSON0940
INSIGNIA1066
JVC0964
KLH0906
KOSS0415
LENOXX0931
LG0972
MAGNAVOX0915, [0969 0756] [0408 0756]
MYRON & DAVIS0962
NESA0962
NEXXTECH1066, 1055, 0449.
NORCENT0928
ONKYO0975
PANASONIC0974
PHILIPS0755, [0969 0756]
PIONEER0976, 0968.
RADIO SHACK0449, 0894, 0895, [0453 0879].
RCA 0449 0920 [0453 0879]
REGENT0931
RIO[0405 0787]
SABA0919
SAMSUNG0454, 0942.
SELECTRON1078, 1083.
SONY0986
TECHWOOD1071
TEVION0448
ZENITH[0405 0787]

GE Jasco universal remote codes for Laser Disc

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
DENON0305
PIONEER0305
PROSCAN0308
RCA0308
SANYO0232
SONY0323
ZENITH0232

GE Jasco universal remote codes for DVR

Note: Where codes are shown in brackets like this [code], each one can be used if you have 2 or more of the same device.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
AT&T0373
HUGHES0580
HUMAX0912
PANASONIC0373, 0387.
PHILIPS[0371] [0344] [0345]
PIONEER0909, 0977
RCA0409
REPLAYTV0373
SONIC BLUE0373
SONY0372, 0657, 0359.
TiVo0371, 0372, 0344, 0345, 0657, 0983, 0912, 0909.
TOSHIBA0983

GE Jasco universal remote codes for Home Automation

note: GE Jasco Remote models suporting sleep feature RM94902, RM94904 , RM94905,RM94902, RM94904 and RM94905.

BrandGE Jasco universal remote codes
GE Jasco HOMEMINDER0996
HOME AUTOMATION0998
Jasco Universal Remote Codes - UNIVERSAL REMOTE CODES (2024)

FAQs

How can I pair my remote to my TV? ›

Turn on the device you want to control. Press and hold the appropriate button on the remote, sometimes preceded by pressing a Setup button. LEDs for the device and power buttons will illuminate. While holding the device button, enter the specific code for the device's brand.

See More
How do I program a universal remote without a code? ›

For some universal remotes, it is capable of pairing with TV by shortcut buttons, which means you don't need a code for pairing. Some universal remote has all supported brands of TVs on buttons, and you can simply press the button that matches your TV and hold it until the light blinks.

Get More Info Here
Why won't my universal remote work on my TV? ›

There are many reasons that make your remote not work. However, the most common reasons for a TV remote that is not working are battery issues, paring issues, or infrared sensor issues.

Continue Reading
How can I know my TV code? ›

You can locate the serial number and model code either through your TV's menu or by checking the label on the back panel of your TV.

Get More Info
How do I find my code for one for all remotes? ›

If you do not have a code for your device, then you can: Download and open the One For All Setup App on your smartphone (iOS & Android) and look up for your device. This Setup App gives you the full access to our code database, where you can download the latest codes for your device.

Learn More Now
How do you manually program a remote? ›

Turn on your TV or another device you wish to control. Press and hold the corresponding Device and Power buttons on the remote at the same time. Wait until the power button comes on, and then release both buttons. Pointing the remote at the TV or another device, press the Power button on the remote and wait 2 seconds.

Learn More
Can I download a universal remote for my TV? ›

Universal TV Remote Control works with virtually any TV model, making the app a must-have. For older TVs, of course, you will need your Android device to include the infrared function, while to use it with a more modern Smart TV, both devices only need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Explore More
What is the 4 digit code for a Philips TV? ›

Use the cursor button to select [Setup] and press the [OK] button to confirm. Press the cursor [Down] to select [Features]and press the cursor [Right] Press the cursor [Down] to select [Change code] and press the cursor [Right] When the prompt ENTER PIN appears on the screen, enter the universal code '8888'

See Details

References

Top Articles
Health Benefits of Citrulline
Inside the utter chaos of trying to date when you’re gay, disabled, & in your 30s - Queerty
Latest Posts
Benefits of Citrulline and Whether It’s Safe to Take
Should You Take Citrulline Supplements?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 6133

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.