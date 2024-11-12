Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide (2024)

Table of Contents
What Makes A Good Jerkbait Rod Jerkbait Rod Setup Best Rod Length For Jerkbaits Jerkbait Rod Action What Power Rod For Jerkbaits? Buying The Best Rod For Jerkbaits Best Jerkbait Spinning Rods Best Casting Rod for Jerkbaits Final Thoughts on Jerkbait Rods FAQs References

Choosing the right fishing rod, whether building or buying, is key to mastering different techniques and lure types. One such specific type is the jerkbait rod. In this article, we will look into what makes a good jerkbait rod and what you’ll need to build one if you so choose. If you’d rather buy, we’ll analyze some top-brands so that you know what to look for when you’re in the marketplace.

What Makes A Good Jerkbait Rod

When determining what to look for in a good jerkbait rod, there are many design elements one must consider. Action, power, rod length, components and more all come into play. To understand how all of these elements work together we recently sat down with Bernie Schultz on the Mastering Rod Building podcast to learn his thoughts on what makes a good jerkbait rod. Bernie is a veteran Bassmaster Elite pro with 59 Top 20 finishes in B.A.S.S. tournaments and has been competing at the highest level for over 30 years. Jerkbaits have been a key component in his success over the years.

Jerkbait Rod Setup

One of the first decisions a buyer or a builder must make is spinning vs casting. There is no one answer, as each has its use case. “It is both, but many times comes down to personal preference or the size of the lure. Generally speaking, a bigger jerkbait will go more commonly be thrown on a baitcaster. When you start dealing with featherweight jerkbaits, distance and accuracy becomes an issue,” Bernie said.

“A spinning reel is a lot better for distance and accuracy with lighter or smaller profile jerkbaits. That’s a basic rule of thumb, and it can come down to physique or angling skill. Some people are more comfortable with a spinning reel that’s under slung rather than a baitcaster above the real seat, and then others are the other way. I do both, I employ both. Kevin VanDam, the winningest angler of all time woke a lot of people up when he started jerkbaiting with a spinning rod. I’m not sure that it’s true for everybody, but a baitcaster can be less fatiguing. If you’re going to be fishing a jerkbait for eight hours, you might want to take some of that fatigue factor out if you can. But both can work.” Bernie added.

Best Rod Length For Jerkbaits

The length of the rod is largely a personal choice, but most jerkbait enthusiasts agree that a rod between 6.5 and 7 feet provides the best balance of casting distance, control, and maneuverability. Bernie had this to add about rod length choice. “A lot of this [choosing rod length] is depending on your physique. If you’re a smaller person, you know, maybe a 6’6” rod might be better for you. I’m a six-foot tall person, a couple of hundred pounds, So I usually like a seven-foot rod.”

Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide (1)

Jerkbait Rod Action

As with most types of rods built for specific lure styles, there will always be exceptions to the rule. For jerkbait rods, moderate to fast action is desirable. This means that the rod will bend in the top half or third of its length. This type of action provides a good balance of casting power, sensitivity, and hook-setting capability, all of which are crucial for successful jerkbait fishing.

What Power Rod For Jerkbaits?

Power relates to the rod’s resistance to bending. For jerkbaits, a medium power rod is likely the most versatile. This provides the sufficient backbone for solid hook sets and controlling fish, but it still has enough flexibility to cast light baits effectively. The specific conditions you’re fishing in, including the size and type of fish you’re targeting, may require adjustments in rod power. For example, if you’re targeting larger species, you may need a medium-heavy power rod to effectively handle the fish and present larger jerkbaits.

Buying The Best Rod For Jerkbaits

If you’d rather buy than build, there are a ton of great manufacturers who build quality rods at various price points. Here are some picks to help you on your search.

Jerkbait prezentuje: moja przygoda z rodbuildingiem – odcinek 1 - nowy artykuł na jerkbait.pl - Rodbuilding (budowa wędek)

Best Jerkbait Spinning Rods

G. Loomis IMX-PRO 812S JBR Spinning Rod

Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide (2)

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Pieces: 1
  • Length: 6′ 9″
  • Line(lb): 8 – 15
  • Lure(oz): 1/4 – 3/8
  • Power: Medium
  • Action: Fast

Falcon Coastal Clear Water “Jerkbait” 7’0″ Medium Heavy Spinning Rod

Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide (3)

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Pieces: 1
  • Length: 7’0″
  • Power: Medium Heavy
  • Action: Moderate Fast
  • Line: 10lb-20lb
  • Lure: 1/4oz-3/4oz
  • Guides: 8

Best Casting Rod for Jerkbaits

St. Croix Victory Casting Rod 6’8″ Medium The Jerk | VTC68MXF

Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide (4)

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Pieces: 1
  • Length: 6’8″
  • Power: Medium
  • Action: Extra Fast
  • Line Rating (lb): 8 – 20
  • Lure Rating (oz): 1/4 – 5/8
  • Handle: 1
  • Rod Weight: 3.1oz.

Megabass OROCHI XX F4.5-611XX Jerkbait Special Casting Rod

Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide (5)

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Pieces: 1
  • Length: 6’11”
  • Action: Fast
  • Lure: 3/8 – 3/4oz.
  • Line: 8-20lb.
  • Handle: Full Cork
  • MPN: F4.5-611XX

Final Thoughts on Jerkbait Rods

Choosing the right jerkbait rod boils down to understanding the specific requirements of fishing and how different rod characteristics meet those needs. Whether you’re building your rod or buying one off the shelf, pay attention to the rod’s specs, components used, and the reputation of the manufacturer. With the right rod in hand, you’re well on your way to more successful and enjoyable jerkbait fishing.

FAQs

What is the best line for a jerkbait rod? ›

BEST JERKBAIT ROD SETUP

To me the best setup for jerkbait fishing is lighter monofilament or fluorocarbon line depending on if you want your bait to stay up or sink down in the water column. I often use 8-pound line in really clear water.

What jerkbait rod does Hank Cherry use? ›

▪️Abu Garcia Pro Series Hank Cherry Jerkbait rod ▪️7'0” Medium Moderate Fast ▪️12-15 pound Berkley Fishing Fluorocarbon ▪️8.3:1 ZENON reel Couple things here: I love the length, action and ability to launch my jerkbait with the new Pro Series model. The 12-15 pound line is a staple to me.

What line weight for jerkbait? ›

I often throw the deeper Strike King jerkbait with 12-pound fluorocarbon. The fluoro sinks and helps keep the bait down since the diameter of the line will pull the line up, especially in current and working more erratically because it catches more water than a smaller diameter line.

Which rod gives the highest accuracy for fishing? ›

A casting rod with a baitcaster reel is on many occasions more precise and accurate in its casting, control, and ability to fight your fish than spinning reel.

What's the difference between a jerkbait rod and a crankbait rod? ›

A good jerkbait rod has a quick tip that makes snapping the rod all day long easy to do. A good crankbait rod lets you see and feel the thump in your rod and usually has a much slower softer tip because you are working the bait with your reel.

What reel is best for jerkbait fishing? ›

Best Jerk Bait Reel
  • Daiwa Tatula SV TW103 Casting Reel - EOL. $149.99. Product Details. Reported by. petespratte_fishing. Lake Pepin (MN, WI) ...
  • Shimano Curado DC Casting Reel. $269.99. Product Details. Reported by. Omnia Community Member. ...
  • Shimano Curado MGL 70K Casting Reel. $249.99. Product Details. Reported by. larrymarketreels.

What size treble hooks for jerk baits? ›

Start with 1x #6 or #5 in your favorite bend and make sure to swap out the front and rear hooks simultaneously on a three-hook lure like the Vision Oneten to maintain that head-down posture.

What is the best line to throw a jerkbait on? ›

CHOOSING THE RIGHT JERKBAIT SETUP

I often use 10 or 12-pound fluorocarbon line when throwing a jerkbait. One of my go to fluorocarbon lines for this application is the Berkley Trilene 100% Fluorocarbon Line.

What is jerkbait rod? ›

Jerkbait Rods

A medium-powered, moderate-fast tapered blank is critical for producing the correct action while also providing enough give to keep the treble hooks pinned without ripping them out or pulling the lure away from a fish.

What color jerkbait to use for bass? ›

Color Selection

As a general rule, clear water calls for natural or transparent jerkbait colors. When fishing more stained water, solid colors and those with a little flash tend to do better. Muddy water is one situation where jerkbaits are not the best choice since they often draw fish from long distances to strike.

What is the best line for bait fishing? ›

Fluorocarbon is a great line to use when it's necessary to feel the bait at the end of the line. A worm, a jig, a Carolina rig, and a crankbait are all good baits to use with fluorocarbon. Braided line is an extremely strong woven line with no stretch.

What line should I use for my rod? ›

The “tried and true” line for most beginners is a monofilament line composed of a single continuous untwisted strand, most often, made from nylon. Monofilament line is available in different colors, extremely flexible and easy to use, making it a popular choice for many fishing situations.

References

