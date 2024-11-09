Jimmy John's: 20 Facts About The Popular Sandwich Chain - Mashed (2024)

Jimmy John's is one of the upstart sandwich shops that's putting a hurt on longtime staples like Subway, and it's no wonder. Founded in 1983, it staked its reputation on freshly made food with the best ingredients it could source, made so fast you could be in and out the door before you know it. Its mission statement is all about meat products made in the USA, bread that's baked fresh daily, and sustainable practices. The chain even stresses its dedication to green practices from recycling to sustainable farming, and points out that wherever its stores are, it relies on small businesses, contractors, plumbers, electricians, and sign-makers to make the chain what it is.

Sounds great, right? It all sounds like everything's come together to make Jimmy John's the responsible choice if you want to get a good lunch at a place that's going to do right by those around it. But there's always more to the story, so what is it that you don't know about this freaky fast chain?