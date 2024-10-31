Jobs at Spencer's and Spirit Halloween (2024)

    Job Title Company Location Date Posted
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Milwaukee, WI

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Lakewood, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate Spirit Halloween

    Lake Charles, LA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Doylestown, PA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    San Diego, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Doylestown, PA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Florissant, MO

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Parkersburg, WV

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Kingsport, TN

    		 7/4/2024
    District Sales Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Beloit, WI

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Parkersburg, WV

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Lake Grove, NY

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Everett, WA

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Management - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Davis, CA

    		 6/17/2024
    Sales Associate Spirit Halloween

    Davis, CA

    		 6/9/2024
    Sales Associate Spirit Halloween

    Jonesboro, AR

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Patchogue, NY

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Vallejo, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Aurora, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Ukiah, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Poulsbo, WA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Daly City, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    San Diego, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Fremont, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Ogden, UT

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    San Diego, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Seaside, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Beaumont, TX

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Terrell, TX

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Enid, OK

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Dallas, TX

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Irving, TX

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Papillion, NE

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Papillion, NE

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Mankato, MN

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Dubuque, IA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Birmingham, AL

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Dubuque, IA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Elyria, OH

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Lexington, KY

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Columbus, OH

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Lexington, KY

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Hialeah, FL

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Fort Lauderdale, FL

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    St. Petersburg, FL

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Marietta, GA

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Hialeah, FL

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Hagerstown, MD

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Williamsburg, VA

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Williamsburg, VA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Vestal, NY

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    San Diego, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Commack, NY

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Commack, NY

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Commack, NY

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Morgantown, WV

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Stafford Township, NJ

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Tucson, AZ

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Hanover, MA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Shenandoah, TX

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    San Diego, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Hawthorne, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Canton, OH

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Alton, IL

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Muncy, PA

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Livingston, NJ

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Visalia, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Loveland, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Pleasanton, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Colorado Springs, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Lakewood, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Colorado Springs, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Eureka, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Roseville, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Aurora, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Aurora, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Hayward, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Milpitas, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Sacramento, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Fairfield, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Senior Assistant Store Manager Spencer's

    Salinas, CA

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Colorado Springs, CO

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Jersey City, NJ

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Sylvania, OH

    		 7/4/2024
    Assistant Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Jersey City, NJ

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spencer's Spencer's

    Freehold, NJ

    		 7/4/2024
    Human Resources Generalist (Distribution Center) Spencer's

    Charlotte, NC

    		 7/4/2024
    OMNI Channel Temporary Associate Spencer's

    Egg Harbor Township, NJ

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Management - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Kelowna, BC

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Raleigh, NC

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Houston, TX

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Manager - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Fort Lauderdale, FL

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Abbotsford, BC

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Red Deer, AB

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Management - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Lloydminster, AB

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Lloydminster, AB

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    London, ON

    		 7/4/2024
    Store Management - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Abbotsford, BC

    		 7/4/2024
    Sales Associate - Spirit Spirit Halloween

    Kelowna, BC

    		 7/4/2024

    We currently do not have any openings for Spencer’s and Spirit Halloween Job Opportunities. If you join our Talent Network, we will email you as soon as similar jobs become available.

    FAQs

    What do sales associates do at Spirit Halloween? ›

    The Sales Associate is responsible for maintaining Guest Services as per Company Standards. The Sales Associate will support the Store Management Team by generating sales, sign waving, general housekeeping, merchandising, signing, pricing, POS operations and loss prevention.

    Can you work at Spirit Halloween all year round? ›

    Seasonal position, starting on or about August 1st and typically ending mid-November.

    Are Spencer's and Spirit Halloween the same company? ›

    In 1999, Spencer's acquired Spirit Halloween, a seasonal retailer founded by Joseph Marver in 1983.

    How long is a shift at Spirit Halloween? ›

    Spirit keeps a lot of employees on these four-hour shifts during the weeks before Halloween, before bumping everyone to a standard eight hours in the days before the big night. That means we're often scrambling around the store.

    What day do Spirit Halloween employees get paid? ›

    Spirit Halloween employees get paid on Friday. Friday. Also, Every two weeks.

    Do Spirit Halloween employees get a discount? ›

    Yea you get a discount on all spirit Halloween items plus discounts at Spencer's.

    Does Spencers have an age limit? ›

    no limit, you could be 13 and get a toy. There are a few items we sell that are age restricted such as smoking paraphernalia thats 21+ but most of the adult toys are not.

    What happens to Spirit Halloween employees after Halloween? ›

    Many people take job transfers over to Spirit Halloween's sister company, Spencers, which is year round so no need to worry about what season it is. They go into other retail stores like spencers which spirits is apart of. Since spirit Halloween is a seasonal job after Halloween you will have to look for another job.

    Is Spirit Halloween owned by Walmart? ›

    It is currently owned by Spencer Gifts. It was founded in 1983 and began in the Castro Valley "Village Shopping Center" in the San Francisco East Bay Area, California, and has headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

    Does Spirit Halloween do clearance after Halloween? ›

    Does Spirit Halloween have sales after Halloween? If you're wondering if seasonal stores like Spirit Halloween offer clearance deals, the answer is yes. The only catch is that because Spirit Halloween stores disappear after the holiday, all sales after October 31 are final.

    What is Spencer's motto? ›

    Spencer Gifts Interview Question: Our motto is "life's a party, we're making it fun".

    Are all sales final at Spirit Halloween? ›

    You have until October 18th, 2024 to make any returns or exchanges as long as the items are unworn, have the original accessories, are in new and resalable condition, and in the original packaging. You will also need to have your receipt. After October 24th, 2024 all sales become final.

    What do Spirit Halloween workers do? ›

    If you love Halloween, decor, and costumes I'm certain you'll love this job. Like with any other retail job, you may be placed as a cashier, in stock, organizing merchandise, recovery, etc.

    Do Spirit Halloween employees get to dress up? ›

    What is the dress code on costumes? If you can wear them, is it just on Halloween or any time you feel like it? You are allowed to dress up the whole last week of the store being open.

    Is Spirit Halloween good to work for? ›

    Fun Seasonal place to work

    Fun place to work if you love all things Halloween. Obviously the pay is low, but it's also a very chill work environment. Ideal for students or a temporary second job. Employee discount is great too!

