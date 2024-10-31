Jobs at Spencer's and Spirit Halloween (2024)

We currently do not have any openings for Spencer’s and Spirit Halloween Job Opportunities . If you join our Talent Network, we will email you as soon as similar jobs become available.

The Sales Associate is responsible for maintaining Guest Services as per Company Standards. The Sales Associate will support the Store Management Team by generating sales, sign waving, general housekeeping, merchandising, signing, pricing, POS operations and loss prevention.

Seasonal position, starting on or about August 1st and typically ending mid-November.

In 1999, Spencer's acquired Spirit Halloween, a seasonal retailer founded by Joseph Marver in 1983.

Spirit keeps a lot of employees on these four-hour shifts during the weeks before Halloween, before bumping everyone to a standard eight hours in the days before the big night. That means we're often scrambling around the store.

Spirit Halloween employees get paid on Friday. Friday. Also, Every two weeks.

Yea you get a discount on all spirit Halloween items plus discounts at Spencer's.

no limit, you could be 13 and get a toy. There are a few items we sell that are age restricted such as smoking paraphernalia thats 21+ but most of the adult toys are not.

Many people take job transfers over to Spirit Halloween's sister company, Spencers, which is year round so no need to worry about what season it is. They go into other retail stores like spencers which spirits is apart of. Since spirit Halloween is a seasonal job after Halloween you will have to look for another job.

It is currently owned by Spencer Gifts. It was founded in 1983 and began in the Castro Valley "Village Shopping Center" in the San Francisco East Bay Area, California, and has headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Does Spirit Halloween have sales after Halloween? If you're wondering if seasonal stores like Spirit Halloween offer clearance deals, the answer is yes. The only catch is that because Spirit Halloween stores disappear after the holiday, all sales after October 31 are final.

Spencer Gifts Interview Question: Our motto is "life's a party, we're making it fun".

You have until October 18th, 2024 to make any returns or exchanges as long as the items are unworn, have the original accessories, are in new and resalable condition, and in the original packaging. You will also need to have your receipt. After October 24th, 2024 all sales become final.

If you love Halloween, decor, and costumes I'm certain you'll love this job. Like with any other retail job, you may be placed as a cashier, in stock, organizing merchandise, recovery, etc.

What is the dress code on costumes? If you can wear them, is it just on Halloween or any time you feel like it? You are allowed to dress up the whole last week of the store being open.

Fun Seasonal place to work



Fun place to work if you love all things Halloween. Obviously the pay is low, but it's also a very chill work environment. Ideal for students or a temporary second job. Employee discount is great too!