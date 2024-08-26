Joey's Pizzeria & Italian Ice | Endicott's Finest Pizza, Italian Ice, & Custard (2024)

Baked Pasta $13.99 Penne pasta tossed in our homemade pomodoro sauce and ricotta- topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection!

Meatball Parmesan Dinner $14.99 Our homemade meatballs topped with our pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Sausage Parmesan Dinner $14.99 Our family secret recipe ! Homemade sausage topped with our pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner $15.99 Hand cut & pressed, breaded and fried eggplant served with our sweet florentine sauce, fresh mozzarella. Served with pasta

Lasagna with Meat $17.49 Made to order! Layered with our homemade meatballs, ricotta, sauce, and mozzarella

Meatless Lasagna $15.99 Made to order! Layered with our ricotta, sauce, and mozzarella