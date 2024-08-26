Joey's Pizzeria & Italian Ice | Endicott's Finest Pizza, Italian Ice, & Custard (2024)

Appetizers

  • Fried Ravioli

    $9.99

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Chicken Tenders

    $8.99

  • Garlic Bread

    $6.99

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Garlic Bread with Cheese

    $6.99

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Fries

    $4.99

  • Joey's Sampler Platter

    $11.99

    3 Fried Ravioli, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Ponzarotti ( no substitutions please). Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Mozzarella Sticks

    $8.99

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Panzarotti

    $6.99

    Potatoes mashed with romano cheese, parsley, and spices. Rolled- breaded- and deep fried! Comes with our house pomodoro sauce

  • Utica Greens

    $11.99

    Sauteed escarole with hot cherry peppers, onion, and salami baked with a thin layer of bread crumbs and romano cheese. Comes with toasted ciabatta

  • Garlic Knots (6)

    $3.99

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Garlic Knots (12)

    $6.99

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Fried Calamari

    $10.79

    Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Mussels Arrabbiata

    $12.99

    One pound of mussels in a spicy, full bodied garlic, smooth tomato sauce

  • Mussels- White Wine

    $12.99

    One pound of mussels in a white wine, prosciutto and garlic sauce

Platters

  • Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter

    $10.99

  • Haddock and Fries Platter

    $12.99

    Beer battered Haddock filet comes with fries and side of tartar sauce

Wings

  • Wings (10)

    $13.99

    Your choice of mild, hot, bbq, garlic, golden bbq, or honey mustard.

  • Wings (5)

    $7.99

    Your choice of mild, hot, bbq, garlic, golden bbq, or honey mustard.

  • Boneless Wings

    $10.99

    Your choice of mild, hot, bbq, garlic, golden bbq, or honey mustard.

Salads

  • Amalfi Spinach Salad

    $14.99

    Spinach, marinated mushrooms, feta, pancetta (pork), red onion

  • Antipasto Salad

    $14.99

    Romaine lettuce, house roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, ham, salami, prosciutto, imported provolone

  • Caesar Salad

    $10.99

    Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese

  • Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

    $12.99

    Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, grilled chicken

  • Calamari Caesar Salad

    $14.99

    Romaine lettuce, fresh chopped garlic, tomato, cucumber, fried calamari

  • Chef Salad

    $12.99

    Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, red and green peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg

  • Garden Salad - LG

    $8.49

    Romaine lettuce, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber

  • Garden Salad - SML

    $4.99

    Romaine lettuce, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber

  • Grilled Chicken Salad

    $12.99

    Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken

All sandwiches & wraps come with a side of pasta salad, chips, or potato salad & a pickle.

Sandwiches

  • Deli Sandwich

    $10.99

    Customized to your liking!Choose your cheese: Provolone, cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, fresh mozzarealla.Choose your meat: Turkey, ham, roast beef, prosciutto, genoa salami, hard salami, hot cappy ham, sopressata, sweet capocollo.Choose your toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, sweet peppers, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, cucumber, spinach, sun dried tomato, pickles.

  • Barese

    $10.99

    Provolone, Sweet Capocollo, Sopressata, House Marinated Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar.

  • Calabrese

    $10.99

    Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, salt and pepper, balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil.

  • Capua

    $10.99

    Fresh mozzarella, sopressata, sweet capocollo, sundried tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.

  • Neopolitan

    $10.99

    Provolone, prosciutto, soppresata, roasted red peppers, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar

  • Roman

    $10.99

    Provolone, hot cappy ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, hot or sweet peppers, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.

  • Sicilian

    $10.99

    Provolone, hot cappy ham, hard salami, artichoke hearts, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.

  • Venetian

    $10.99

    Tuna, black olives, extra virgin olive oil, a touch of lemon & balsamic vinegar.

Wraps

  • Il Mio- Build your own wrap

    $9.99

    Choose your deli meat, cheese, and toppings

  • Sorrento Wrap

    $9.99

    Grilled chicken, feta, spinach, sundried tomatoes, red onion.

  • Pozzouli Wrap

    $9.99

    Provolone, hot cappy ham, pepperoni, prosciutto, house roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.

  • Abbruzzo Wrap

    $9.99

    Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, spinach, house roasted red peppers.

Hot Sandwiches

  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

    $11.99

    Our fried chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce. You choose the toppings!

  • Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

    $11.99

    Fried chicken cutlet on ciabatta- choose your toppings!

  • Chicken Parm Sandwich

    $11.99

  • Eggplant Parm Sandwich

    $11.99

  • Fish Sandwich

    $11.99

  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich

    $11.99

    Our house marinated chicken on ciabatta- choose your toppings!

  • Meatball Parm Sandwich

    $11.99

  • Sausage Parm Sandwich

    $11.99

  • Sausage Peppers and Onions Sandwich

    $11.99

  • Veal Cutlet Sandwich

    $11.99

    Hand cut milk fed veal cutlet on our ciabatta- choose your toppings!

  • Veal Parm Sandwich

    $11.99

Large 16

  • Large 16"

    $14.99

  • #1 Large Quattro Formaggi

    $20.99

    4 Cheese- Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan

  • #2 Quattro Cantone

    $20.99

    "Four Corners" Choose 4 toppings ( one topping per corner)- separated by a cross of dough.

  • #3 Large Quattro Stagioni

    $20.99

    Four Seasons- Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives.

  • #4 LARGE PIZZA BIANCO

    $20.99

    (No sauce) Mozzarella, Ricotta, Prosciutto

  • #5 LARGE QUATTRO CARNE

    $20.99

    Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham

  • #6 LARGE JOEY'S CHOICE

    $20.99

    Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Fresh Garlic

  • #7 LARGE VEGGIE

    $20.99

    Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Broccoli, Fried Eggplant, Mushrooms

  • #8 LARGE GRECO

    $20.99

    White Garlic, Mozzarella, Spinach, Feta, Prosciutto

  • #9 LARGE MARGHERITA

    $20.99

    Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil

Medium 14

  • MEDIUM 14"

    $11.99

  • #1 Medium Quattro Formaggi

    $16.99

    Four Cheese- Red Sauce

  • #3 Medium Quattro Stagioni

    $16.99

    Four Seasons- Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Prosciutto

  • #4 Medium Pizza Bianco

    $16.99

    (No Sauce), Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Ricotta

  • #5 Medium Quattro Carne

    $16.99

    Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham

  • #6 Medium Joey's Choice

    $16.99

    Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Fresh Garlic

  • #7 Medium Veggie Pizza

    $16.99

    Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Broccoli, Fried Eggplant, Onions, Mushrooms

  • #8 Medium Greco Pizza

    $16.99

    White Garlic, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Feta, Prosciutto

  • #9 Medium Margherita Pizza

    $16.99

    Red Sauce, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Stromboli/ Calzone/ Mama's Homestyle / Gluten Free

  • Calzone

    $14.99

    Mozzarella Ricotta, Fresh Parsley, Ham **Half and Half Options Do Not Apply**Must be FULL Toppings**

  • Mama's Half Sheet

    $15.99

    Half Sheet (12 slices)

  • Gluten Free Pizza

    $13.99

  • Stromboli

    $14.99

    Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Ham, and Salami **Half and Half Options Do Not Apply**Must be FULL Toppings**

  • Penne with Homemade Red Sauce

    $10.99

  • Spaghetti with Homemade Red Sauce

    $10.99

  • Penne Vodka

    $17.99

    Creamy tomato sauce with sauteed onions, fresh basil, prosciutto (meat), & vodka served over penne pasta

  • Fettuccine Alfredo

    $16.99

  • Cheese Ravioli

    $14.99

    Cheese filled ravioli topped with our homemade pomodoro sauce

  • Ravioli Florentine

    $15.99

    Cheese and spinach filled ravioli topped with our sweet florentine sauce

  • Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

    $14.99

    Your choice of red or white clam sauce

  • Gluten Free Ravioli

    $15.99

  • Baked Pasta

    $13.99

    Penne pasta tossed in our homemade pomodoro sauce and ricotta- topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection!

  • Meatball Parmesan Dinner

    $14.99

    Our homemade meatballs topped with our pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

  • Sausage Parmesan Dinner

    $14.99

    Our family secret recipe ! Homemade sausage topped with our pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

  • Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

    $15.99

    Hand cut & pressed, breaded and fried eggplant served with our sweet florentine sauce, fresh mozzarella. Served with pasta

  • Lasagna with Meat

    $17.49

    Made to order! Layered with our homemade meatballs, ricotta, sauce, and mozzarella

  • Meatless Lasagna

    $15.99

    Made to order! Layered with our ricotta, sauce, and mozzarella

  • Greens & Beans

    $16.99

    Cannellini beans & spinach in a light garlic sauce served over pasta

Chicken & Pork Entrees & Veal

  • Pork Milanese

    $23.99

    Our premium bone in pork chop *smothered* in a mixture of garlic, extra virgin olive oil & italian herbs

  • Chicken Parmesan

    $19.99

    Chicken cutlet topped with our homemade red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

  • Chicken Piccata

    $20.99

    Lightly floured chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with fresh garlic, onions & capers.

  • Chicken Milanese

    $19.99

    Chicken cutlet *smothered* in a mixture of garlic, extra virgin olive oil & italian herbs

  • Chicken Marsala

    $21.99

    Lightly floured chicken breast in a rich Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and prosciutto.

  • Veal Parmesan

    $23.00

    Veal cutlet topped with our homemade red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

  • Veal Rib Chop

    $25.99

    Topped with a rich combination of sauteed baby portobello mushrooms, slivered garlic, veal demi, and a touch of fresh thyme

  • Veal Piccata

    $24.99

    Lightly floured veal in a lemon white wine sauce with fresh garlic, onions & capers.

  • Veal Marsala

    $24.99

    Lightly floured veal in a rich Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and prosciutto.

  • Veal Milanese

    $23.99

    Veal Cutlet *smothered* in a mixture of garlic, extra virgin olive oil & italian herbs

Dinner SIDES

  • Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

    $4.00

  • Side of Broccoli

    $4.00

  • Side of Sausage

    $4.00

  • Side Shrimp

    $6.49

  • 2 Meatballs

    $5.00

  • 1 Meatball 1 Sausage

    $5.00

Seafood

  • Shrimp Scampi

    $18.99

    Grilled Shrimp in our homemade scampi butter

  • Mussels Arrabbiata

    $19.99

  • Frutti Di Mare

    $24.99

    Mussels, Clams, & Shrimp in our homemade tomato sauce

