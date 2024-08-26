Joey's Pizzeria & Italian Ice | Endicott's Finest Pizza, Italian Ice, & Custard (2024)

Appetizers
-
Fried Ravioli
$9.99
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Chicken Tenders
$8.99
-
Garlic Bread
$6.99
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$6.99
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Fries
$4.99
-
Joey's Sampler Platter
$11.99
3 Fried Ravioli, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Ponzarotti ( no substitutions please). Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Panzarotti
$6.99
Potatoes mashed with romano cheese, parsley, and spices. Rolled- breaded- and deep fried! Comes with our house pomodoro sauce
-
Utica Greens
$11.99
Sauteed escarole with hot cherry peppers, onion, and salami baked with a thin layer of bread crumbs and romano cheese. Comes with toasted ciabatta
-
Garlic Knots (6)
$3.99
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Garlic Knots (12)
$6.99
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Fried Calamari
$10.79
Served with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Mussels Arrabbiata
$12.99
One pound of mussels in a spicy, full bodied garlic, smooth tomato sauce
-
Mussels- White Wine
$12.99
One pound of mussels in a white wine, prosciutto and garlic sauce
Platters
-
Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter
$10.99
-
Haddock and Fries Platter
$12.99
Beer battered Haddock filet comes with fries and side of tartar sauce
Wings
-
Wings (10)
$13.99
Your choice of mild, hot, bbq, garlic, golden bbq, or honey mustard.
-
Wings (5)
$7.99
Your choice of mild, hot, bbq, garlic, golden bbq, or honey mustard.
-
Boneless Wings
$10.99
Your choice of mild, hot, bbq, garlic, golden bbq, or honey mustard.
Salads
-
Amalfi Spinach Salad
$14.99
Spinach, marinated mushrooms, feta, pancetta (pork), red onion
-
Antipasto Salad
$14.99
Romaine lettuce, house roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, ham, salami, prosciutto, imported provolone
-
Caesar Salad
$10.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese
-
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, grilled chicken
-
Calamari Caesar Salad
$14.99
Romaine lettuce, fresh chopped garlic, tomato, cucumber, fried calamari
-
Chef Salad
$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, red and green peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg
-
Garden Salad - LG
$8.49
Romaine lettuce, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber
-
Garden Salad - SML
$4.99
Romaine lettuce, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber
-
Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken
All sandwiches & wraps come with a side of pasta salad, chips, or potato salad & a pickle.
Sandwiches
-
Deli Sandwich
$10.99
Customized to your liking!Choose your cheese: Provolone, cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, fresh mozzarealla.Choose your meat: Turkey, ham, roast beef, prosciutto, genoa salami, hard salami, hot cappy ham, sopressata, sweet capocollo.Choose your toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, sweet peppers, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, cucumber, spinach, sun dried tomato, pickles.
-
Barese
$10.99
Provolone, Sweet Capocollo, Sopressata, House Marinated Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar.
-
Calabrese
$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, salt and pepper, balsamic vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil.
-
Capua
$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, sopressata, sweet capocollo, sundried tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.
-
Neopolitan
$10.99
Provolone, prosciutto, soppresata, roasted red peppers, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar
-
Roman
$10.99
Provolone, hot cappy ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, hot or sweet peppers, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.
-
Sicilian
$10.99
Provolone, hot cappy ham, hard salami, artichoke hearts, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.
-
Venetian
$10.99
Tuna, black olives, extra virgin olive oil, a touch of lemon & balsamic vinegar.
Wraps
-
Il Mio- Build your own wrap
$9.99
Choose your deli meat, cheese, and toppings
-
Sorrento Wrap
$9.99
Grilled chicken, feta, spinach, sundried tomatoes, red onion.
-
Pozzouli Wrap
$9.99
Provolone, hot cappy ham, pepperoni, prosciutto, house roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.
-
Abbruzzo Wrap
$9.99
Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, spinach, house roasted red peppers.
Hot Sandwiches
-
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
Our fried chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce. You choose the toppings!
-
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
$11.99
Fried chicken cutlet on ciabatta- choose your toppings!
-
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$11.99
-
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
$11.99
-
Fish Sandwich
$11.99
-
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
Our house marinated chicken on ciabatta- choose your toppings!
-
Meatball Parm Sandwich
$11.99
-
Sausage Parm Sandwich
$11.99
-
Sausage Peppers and Onions Sandwich
$11.99
-
Veal Cutlet Sandwich
$11.99
Hand cut milk fed veal cutlet on our ciabatta- choose your toppings!
-
Veal Parm Sandwich
$11.99
Large 16
-
Large 16"
$14.99
-
#1 Large Quattro Formaggi
$20.99
4 Cheese- Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Parmesan
-
#2 Quattro Cantone
$20.99
"Four Corners" Choose 4 toppings ( one topping per corner)- separated by a cross of dough.
-
#3 Large Quattro Stagioni
$20.99
Four Seasons- Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives.
-
#4 LARGE PIZZA BIANCO
$20.99
(No sauce) Mozzarella, Ricotta, Prosciutto
-
#5 LARGE QUATTRO CARNE
$20.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham
-
#6 LARGE JOEY'S CHOICE
$20.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Fresh Garlic
-
#7 LARGE VEGGIE
$20.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Broccoli, Fried Eggplant, Mushrooms
-
#8 LARGE GRECO
$20.99
White Garlic, Mozzarella, Spinach, Feta, Prosciutto
-
#9 LARGE MARGHERITA
$20.99
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil
Medium 14
-
MEDIUM 14"
$11.99
-
#1 Medium Quattro Formaggi
$16.99
Four Cheese- Red Sauce
-
#3 Medium Quattro Stagioni
$16.99
Four Seasons- Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Prosciutto
-
#4 Medium Pizza Bianco
$16.99
(No Sauce), Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Ricotta
-
#5 Medium Quattro Carne
$16.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham
-
#6 Medium Joey's Choice
$16.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Fresh Garlic
-
#7 Medium Veggie Pizza
$16.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Broccoli, Fried Eggplant, Onions, Mushrooms
-
#8 Medium Greco Pizza
$16.99
White Garlic, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Feta, Prosciutto
-
#9 Medium Margherita Pizza
$16.99
Red Sauce, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Stromboli/ Calzone/ Mama's Homestyle / Gluten Free
-
Calzone
$14.99
Mozzarella Ricotta, Fresh Parsley, Ham **Half and Half Options Do Not Apply**Must be FULL Toppings**
-
Mama's Half Sheet
$15.99
Half Sheet (12 slices)
-
Gluten Free Pizza
$13.99
-
Stromboli
$14.99
Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Ham, and Salami **Half and Half Options Do Not Apply**Must be FULL Toppings**
-
Penne with Homemade Red Sauce
$10.99
-
Spaghetti with Homemade Red Sauce
$10.99
-
Penne Vodka
$17.99
Creamy tomato sauce with sauteed onions, fresh basil, prosciutto (meat), & vodka served over penne pasta
-
Fettuccine Alfredo
$16.99
-
Cheese Ravioli
$14.99
Cheese filled ravioli topped with our homemade pomodoro sauce
-
Ravioli Florentine
$15.99
Cheese and spinach filled ravioli topped with our sweet florentine sauce
-
Spaghetti with Clam Sauce
$14.99
Your choice of red or white clam sauce
-
Gluten Free Ravioli
$15.99
-
Baked Pasta
$13.99
Penne pasta tossed in our homemade pomodoro sauce and ricotta- topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection!
-
Meatball Parmesan Dinner
$14.99
Our homemade meatballs topped with our pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
-
Sausage Parmesan Dinner
$14.99
Our family secret recipe ! Homemade sausage topped with our pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
-
Eggplant Parmesan Dinner
$15.99
Hand cut & pressed, breaded and fried eggplant served with our sweet florentine sauce, fresh mozzarella. Served with pasta
-
Lasagna with Meat
$17.49
Made to order! Layered with our homemade meatballs, ricotta, sauce, and mozzarella
-
Meatless Lasagna
$15.99
Made to order! Layered with our ricotta, sauce, and mozzarella
-
Greens & Beans
$16.99
Cannellini beans & spinach in a light garlic sauce served over pasta
Chicken & Pork Entrees & Veal
-
Pork Milanese
$23.99
Our premium bone in pork chop *smothered* in a mixture of garlic, extra virgin olive oil & italian herbs
-
Chicken Parmesan
$19.99
Chicken cutlet topped with our homemade red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
-
Chicken Piccata
$20.99
Lightly floured chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with fresh garlic, onions & capers.
-
Chicken Milanese
$19.99
Chicken cutlet *smothered* in a mixture of garlic, extra virgin olive oil & italian herbs
-
Chicken Marsala
$21.99
Lightly floured chicken breast in a rich Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and prosciutto.
-
Veal Parmesan
$23.00
Veal cutlet topped with our homemade red sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
-
Veal Rib Chop
$25.99
Topped with a rich combination of sauteed baby portobello mushrooms, slivered garlic, veal demi, and a touch of fresh thyme
-
Veal Piccata
$24.99
Lightly floured veal in a lemon white wine sauce with fresh garlic, onions & capers.
-
Veal Marsala
$24.99
Lightly floured veal in a rich Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and prosciutto.
-
Veal Milanese
$23.99
Veal Cutlet *smothered* in a mixture of garlic, extra virgin olive oil & italian herbs
Dinner SIDES
-
Side of Sauteed Mushrooms
$4.00
-
Side of Broccoli
$4.00
-
Side of Sausage
$4.00
-
Side Shrimp
$6.49
-
2 Meatballs
$5.00
-
1 Meatball 1 Sausage
$5.00
Seafood
-
Shrimp Scampi
$18.99
Grilled Shrimp in our homemade scampi butter
-
Mussels Arrabbiata
$19.99
-
Frutti Di Mare
$24.99
Mussels, Clams, & Shrimp in our homemade tomato sauce