Juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards? Do these 5 things now (2024)

Table of Contents
5 things to do if you have maxed-out credit cards Stop using your credit cards immediately Contact all your card issuers to negotiate Prioritize your debts with a payoff strategy Explore balance transfer options Consider your debt relief options The bottom line FAQs References

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

MoneyWatch: Managing Your Money

Juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards? Do these 5 things now (2)

For many Americans, juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards has become an unfortunate reality. The convenience of plastic, coupled with today's high interest rates, the rising costs of living and sometimes poor financial decisions, can lead to a rapid accumulation of debt across multiple cards. Before you know it, you're struggling to stay on top of your credit card payments and watching your available credit disappear.

While carrying any amount of credit card debt can impact your financial freedom, having multiple maxed-out cards can feel especially overwhelming. The interest charges on these high balances can compound quickly, after all, making it seem impossible to get ahead. It's crucial to remember, though, that no matter how daunting your situation may appear, there are steps you can take to regain control of your finances.

Don't wait for your credit card debt to compound. Learn about your debt relief options here.

5 things to do if you have maxed-out credit cards

If you're currently juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards, here are a few moves to consider making now:

Stop using your credit cards immediately

The first and most crucial step in addressing your maxed-out credit cards is to stop using them entirely. Cut them up if necessary, take them out of your digital wallets and remove them from any online shopping accounts. This prevents you from digging yourself into an even deeper hole.

Use cash or a debit card for your daily expenses instead. This can help you become more aware of your spending and make it easier to stick to your budget. Remember, every dollar you don't charge to your credit cards is a dollar less you'll have to repay with interest.

Start comparing the top debt relief options available to you now.

See Also
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Worth Considering in August 2024

Contact all your card issuers to negotiate

With multiple maxed-out cards, you're likely paying a small fortune in interest, but you may not have to. Reach out to each credit card issuer and explain your situation. You may be able to negotiate lower interest rates with each, which can significantly reduce the amount you'll pay over time.

Some issuers also offer hardship programs that can temporarily lower your payments or interest rates. Don't be afraid to ask. The worst they can say is no, and you might be surprised at how willing they are to work with you, especially if you have a history of on-time payments.

Prioritize your debts with a payoff strategy

For many cardholders, it's crucial to have a structured payoff strategy when dealing with high amounts of card debt. Two popular methods are the debt avalanche and snowball approaches.

The avalanche method involves focusing on the card with the highest interest rate first while making minimum payments on the others. This approach saves you the most money in interest over time.

The snowball method targets the card with the smallest balance first. While this might not save you as much in interest, it can provide quick wins that keep you motivated as you tackle your larger debts.

Explore balance transfer options

If you have good credit despite your maxed-out cards, you might be eligible for a balance transfer credit card. These cards typically offer a 0% introductory APR period (usually ranging from 12 to 21 months) on transferred balances.

Transferring your high-interest debts to a 0% APR card can give you a break from accruing interest, allowing more of your payments to go toward the principal. This can be especially helpful when juggling multiple cards. Make sure, though, that the potential savings outweigh the costs of any balance transfer fees.

Consider your debt relief options

In some cases, you may also want to consider the services offered by professional debt relief companies, which specialize in helping borrowers manage and reduce their debt burdens. The debt relief options they typically offer include:

  • Debt consolidation: With debt consolidation, you take out a single loan (typically with a lower interest rate) to pay off all your credit card debts. This leaves you with one monthly payment, simplifying your payments and potentially reducing the interest charges.
  • Debt management: With a debt management plan, the experts negotiate with your creditors to lower your interest rates and possibly waive certain fees, helping to lower your monthly costs and potentially get you out of debt faster.
  • Debt forgiveness: For those in severe financial distress, debt relief companies may propose debt forgiveness, in which the company negotiates with your creditors to accept less than the full amount you owe in return for a lump-sum payment.

While debt relief companies can provide valuable services, they typically charge fees for their work, so carefully consider whether the potential benefits outweigh the costs. It's also important to understand that some debt relief strategies may have negative impacts on your credit score, at least in the short term.

The bottom line

Juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards can feel overwhelming, but it's important to remember that you have options. By taking proactive steps – from negotiating with creditors to exploring debt relief strategies and consolidation options – you can begin to regain control of your financial situation. So start today, stay committed and look forward to a future where you're no longer dealing with credit card debt that's hard to pay off.

Angelica Leicht

Angelica Leicht is senior editor for Managing Your Money, where she writes and edits articles on a range of personal finance topics. Angelica previously held editing roles at The Simple Dollar, Interest, HousingWire and other financial publications.

Juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards? Do these 5 things now (2024)

FAQs

Juggling multiple maxed-out credit cards? Do these 5 things now? ›

There is no right number of credit cards — it depends on how many you can manage. Having multiple credit cards helps reduce your utilization rate and provides lenders with more information to better gauge your creditworthiness.

See Details
Is 5 credit cards too much? ›

There is no right number of credit cards — it depends on how many you can manage. Having multiple credit cards helps reduce your utilization rate and provides lenders with more information to better gauge your creditworthiness.

Discover More Details
What is the biggest mistake you can make when using a credit card? ›

Making late payments

One of the easiest credit card mistakes to fall into is making a late payment. Life gets busy with work or family obligations, and you forget to pay your credit card. And your payment history matters a lot and has the biggest effect on your credit score.

Learn More Now
Does opening too many credit cards hurt your credit score? ›

Key Takeaways. Having many open credit cards doesn't hurt your credit score, but opening many new cards may ding your credit slightly by reducing the average age of your accounts.

Learn More
How many cards are too many? ›

It's generally recommended that you have two to three credit card accounts at a time, in addition to other types of credit. Remember that your total available credit and your debt to credit ratio can impact your credit scores. If you have more than three credit cards, it may be hard to keep track of monthly payments.

Discover More
What is the 5 24 rule for Chase? ›

Many card issuers have criteria for who can qualify for new accounts, but Chase is perhaps the most strict. Chase's 5/24 rule means that you can't be approved for most Chase cards if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months.

Find Out More
Is it okay to have 7 credit cards? ›

Credit bureaus suggest that five or more accounts — which can be a mix of cards and loans — is a reasonable number to build toward over time. Having very few accounts can make it hard for scoring models to render a score for you.

See Details
What is the number one credit killing mistake? ›

Not Paying Bills on Time

Your payment history is the most influential factor in your FICO® Score, which means that missing even one payment by 30 days or more could wreak havoc on your credit.

Read More
What is the number 1 rule of using credit cards? ›

Pay your balance every month

Paying the balance in full has great benefits. If you wait to pay the balance or only make the minimum payment it accrues interest. If you let this continue it can potentially get out of hand and lead to debt. Missing a payment can not only accrue interest but hurt your credit score.

Read The Full Story
Is it bad to max out a credit card and pay it off immediately? ›

Absolutely, while it's possible to max out your Credit Card and subsequently pay off the balance, it's generally ill-advised. Maxing out your card can lead to a high Credit Utilization Ratio, which may negatively impact your Credit Score.

Read More

Why is my credit score going down when I pay on time? ›

Using more of your credit card balance than usual — even if you pay on time — can reduce your score until a new, lower balance is reported the following month. Closed accounts and lower credit limits can also result in lower scores even if your payment behavior has not changed.

See Details
Should I pay off my credit card in full or leave a small balance? ›

It's a good idea to pay off your credit card balance in full whenever you're able. Carrying a monthly credit card balance can cost you in interest and increase your credit utilization rate, which is one factor used to calculate your credit scores.

Read More
Is it bad to have a lot of credit cards with zero balance? ›

However, multiple accounts may be difficult to track, resulting in missed payments that lower your credit score. You must decide what you can manage and what will make you appear most desirable. Having too many cards with a zero balance will not improve your credit score. In fact, it can actually hurt it.

Discover More Details
Is it bad to have a credit card and not use it? ›

Credit card inactivity will eventually result in your account being closed. A closed account can have a negative impact on your credit score, so consider keeping your cards open and active whenever possible.

See More
Is it better to close a credit card or leave it open with a zero balance? ›

In general, keep unused credit cards open so you benefit from longer average credit history and lower credit utilization. Consider putting one small regular purchase on the card and paying it off automatically to keep the card active.

Continue Reading
Does canceling a credit card hurt your credit? ›

Will Closing a Card Damage My Credit History? Not really. A closed account will remain on your reports for up to seven years (if negative) or around 10 years (if positive). As long as the account is on your reports, it will be factored into the average age of your credit.

Learn More Now
Is applying for 5 credit cards good? ›

Key takeaways

It's a good idea to have more than one credit card, but applying for multiple cards within a short period of time could hurt your credit score. If you apply for too many credit cards within a brief period, issuers might see you as risky borrower.

Read The Full Story
How many credit cards is considered a lot? ›

So, while there is no absolute number that is considered too many, it's best to only apply for and carry the cards that you need and can justify using based on your credit score, ability to pay balances, and rewards aspirations.

Read More
Can I use 5 credit cards? ›

However, having more than three credit cards is generally not recommended. Those who are able to manage with one credit card should stick to one. As long as the individual is making payments regularly on all credit card bills, it will not affect or have an impact on access to other forms of credit.

View Details
Is having 8 credit cards bad? ›

Having many credit cards is not necessarily bad, as long as you manage your spending and payments responsibly. However, if you have a history of overspending or debt accumulation, using many credit cards may not be the best option.

See Details

References

Top Articles
Ask the Experts: Universal Remotes Edition
Activated Charcoal: Uses and Risks
The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Guide
Latest Posts
Activated charcoal Uses, Side Effects & Warnings
Is Activated Charcoal the Solution to Your Bloating Problems? Here’s What to Know
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6016

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.